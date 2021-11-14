Celebrities
Taylor Swift Heads To ‘SNL’ After Party With Friends Blake Lively & Ryan Reynolds – Photos
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds were spotted heading into the ‘SNL’ after party with Taylor Swift after attending the taping to watch her ‘All Too Well’ performance live.
Taylor Swift, 31, was surrounded by friends at Saturday Night Live! The GRAMMY winner was spotted with close friends Blake Lively, 34, and Ryan Reynolds, 44, as they headed to the after party following Taylor’s epic performance on the Nov. 13 episode. Taylor sported a brown colored houndstooth blazer by designer Anine Bing, which she threw on over top the same black bodysuit and skinny jean ensemble she performed in.
Blake looked absolutely gorgeous in a fitted black dress with a cut-out top, keeping her blonde hair down. The Gossip Girl actress accessorized with a green pair of stud earrings, which glimmered under the camera lights. She sweetly held hands with husband Ryan, who rocked a navy blue suit jacket with a tie. Earlier in the evening, the couple were spotted heading into Studio 8H to watch Taylor’s 10-minute long performance of “All Too Well.”
Taylor’s friends were out in full force for the appearance, including BFF Selena Gomez, 29! The Disney alum popped up in a cute TikTok video with Taylor filmed in a dressing room, where Tay declared her “bestie” was a “bad b—–.” Cara Delevingne, Anya Taylor Joy, Joe Jonas and his wife Sophie Turner were also there.
It’s safe to say Taylor beyond slayed the live rendition of the song, which appears on her re-release of Red (Taylor’s Version). The song is about her split from Jake Gyllenhaal, 40, who she dated briefly in 2009 when she was just 20 years old. Though the romance was short-lived, they did end up on a magazine cover or two after she spent Thanksgiving with Jake’s family, including his sister Maggie Gyllenhaal, 43 (where she infamously left “the scarf”).
Taylor quite literally transported fans back to Autumn ’09 with her SNL set, which was decked out with orange leaves on the ground. The star seemingly threw some shade at the actor with a few lines where she moved her head to look right at the camera — particularly when singing, “and I was thinking on the drive down/Anytime now he’s going to say it’s love — he never called it what it was.”
As for Blake, it appears she’ll also be lending her creative talents to Taylor’s latest release by making her directorial debut! The 1989 singer teased a new music video via Instagram on Sunday, Nov. 14, which was co-written by the gal pals. “SURPRISE! NEW MUSIC VIDEO TOMORROW at 10am ET…I finally got to work with the brilliant, brave, & wickedly funny @blakelively on her directorial debut. Join us as we raise a toast, and a little hell,” Taylor wrote over a video that showed a hand digging into a red velvet wedding cake.
Exclusive: Askale Davis Details Her #RHOPReunion Look, Bravo Clip Confirms She Released Receipts During Sit-Down
Tonight’s #RHOPReunion will include a friend of the show releasing receipts about some shady tweets.
Askale Davis will appear tonight alongside Gizelle Bryant, Karen Huger, Robyn Dixon, Ashley Darby, Candiace Dillard, Mia Thornton, and Wendy Osefo during part two of the reunion and the newbie will apparently be well prepared.
A Bravo clip shows that while the group is discussing Mia being a “disaster on social media,” Mia points to her social media manager who’s “pretty much the same person as her” and runs her account. She added however that she “owns” her tweets.
Askale then whips out printed receipts of the housewife’s shady words while wondering;
“Are you paying them overtime?! I would like to know. I’m trying to figure out why we got all these tweets about Askale from Mia. Why?!”
“Can I see them?” asks Mia while reading through Askale’s printed-out tweets.
“Why are you reading them like you know you didn’t write them?! responds Candiace.
As previously reported Askale doesn’t believe Mia’s social media manager claims, but Mia’s doubled down and she even recently posted her team.
Mia also recently revealed that she almost skipped the reunion entirely because things on #RHOP were negative and “not adding value”…
“Because we (G& I) didn’t feel this platform was adding value to our lives. Wee don’t do “nasty” drama. I should have watched seasons 4 and 5. I thought I was signing up for Housewives of Beverly Hills vibes. I prefer to keep it classy.”
and the housewife ticked off a number of issues she had with things said on the show.
“I haven’t heard of any of the ladies on other platforms being referred to as a prostitute, body shamed for their hands and feet, called a liar for basically everything they say, a handsome man, husband is an old granddaddy disrespectful drunk who saved them from the strip club who’s Mom doesn’t love them. How much do you expect one person to take?” wrote Mia who previously said that Askale should be “grateful” that she attended and “kept her relevant.”
Do YOU agree that Mia got flooded with negativity during her freshman season?
In addition to seeing #RHOPReunion receipts and Mia making an appearance despite her hangups, viewers will also see Askale’s all-pink, all-Black female-designed look.
“That entire look came together in less than 48 hours,” said Askale during BOSSIP’s #RealityRecap series. “I flew to Atlanta, met with my stylist and I’m literally about to have a heart attack like ‘What are we doing?!’
Askale wore a JAELL by Jayda Ellis dress and Christian Louboutin shoes with makeup by Fifi Tesfatsion and styling by Amy J.
According to Askale, her hair was styled by her hairstylist Dominique Nicole who “has the best slayage when it comes to hair.”
“I wanted to do something fun, so I said; ‘Give me a high pony to the side.’ I had an all-female, all-Black team. I don’t just walk the walk, I talk the talk. That’s women supporting women for real.“
The Real Housewives of Potomac’s season 6 reunion part-two airs TODAY, Sunday, Nov. 14 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.
Tom Sandoval Shares Update With Jax Taylor and Kristen Doute, Plus Best and Worst Parts of Filming Vanderpump Rules
Is Tom Sandoval back in touch with Jax Taylor after their years-long feud?
During a recent interview, the Vanderpump Rules cast member confirmed he recently spent time with Jax before sharing his thoughts on their drama, his past issues with Kristen Doute, and revealing the best and worst parts of filming a reality show.
“I saw Jax and [Brittany Cartwright] at [Stassi Schroeder]’s house last month,” Tom revealed on the November 5 episode of Teahive Movie Night with Toxsique Diamond after being asked if he’s still in touch with his former Pump Rules cast mates.
Aside from season one’s Laura-Leigh, Sandoval said he and the past and present stars of the show “all do keep in touch.”
“No matter what happens to us… there’s a level of respect we have for each other because whether we’ve had our ups and downs or not, we all have really put ourselves out there. I do [see Kristen]. She just had a party at her house two or three weeks ago. Her and her boyfriend, Alex Menache, we’re tight,” Tom continued.
During the early seasons of Pump Rules, Tom and Kristen’s dating life, and all the drama that came with it, was spotlighted. And, during one particular season, it was revealed that Kristen had slept with Jax, who was one of Tom’s closest friends at the time.
Looking back, Tom said it’s all water under the bridge.
“It’s been so, so long since all that happened. I feel like it was a lifetime ago,” Tom admitted. “It’s one of those things, I’ve had issues with Jax and Kristen besides that, other issues, and they’ve had issues with me. It’s so exhausting to carry that around. I don’t need to walk into an event or party or a friend’s house and be like, ‘Uh! They’re here.’ You just gotta grow from it. You gotta move on.”
As for the best and worst things about filming a reality show, Tom said that tough conversations between castmates get both of those honors.
“We have to have the conversation that you don’t want to have with the one person you don’t want to have it with. There’s something very liberating about that. That actually can be such a blessing in disguise. [But] it’s like a double-edged sword when you have to talk about things when you just want to vibe out,” he explained.
Also during the interview, Tom said that as season nine continues, fans will watch as he and his castmates “take psychedelics on camera” for the very first time.
Vanderpump Rules season nine airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.
BOSSIP Weekly Horoscopes By Zya: Week Of November 14 – November 20
Happy Sunday! What better way to plan for the week ahead than by checking what the stars have in store?
We’re back with another week of astrological forecasts, courtesy of our favorite — Psychic Zya.
Astro Overview:
All things sex and sexual healing is on deck this week. The key date is November 19th which brings in both a Full Moon and an eclipse in Taurus.
In astrology, eclipses bring in a big bag of change and this season of back to back eclipses will be here for the next two years.
This double Taurus transit will intersect powerfully with Scorpio’s current station in the Sun, Mars & Mercury creating a potent combo that propel us to honor our most authentic needs for sexual and monetary satisfaction, thus make us uncomfortable with the status quo in these areas and pushing rapid, grueling, but necessary change.
If you’ve been in a rut in these areas of your life know that the slow climb out begins now.
Ritual Tip: On the night of the Full Moon, light a pink or green candle, do a simple candlelight meditation -by simply staring into the flame for ten minutes and then write down what you want to manifest in terms of love, sex and finance. Light this candle as often as you can and go over your list, visualizing what you wish to shift and manifest in these areas.
Alrighty let’s get into these horoscopes!
CAPRICORN
If your sex drive was simmering last week, this week get ready for a full on boil. The Taurus eclipse landing on the full moon in Taurus at the height of Scorpio season will affect all of our nether regions but with Venus also in your sign — well — get ready to ride! Singles whatever you do – don’t go backwards— to lame ducks. If you’re partnered go even deeper unleashing your kinky side with your lover and make sure you’re giving them time to catch their breath. Wink!
Red Flags: Wrap it up (ahem) and move in silence if you decide to do sneaky links!
Sweet Spot: The universe is totally aligned for those of you who are partnered to take your bedroom romps to new heights. Lean into Scorpio’s penchant for the mysterious and be daring, and remember there are no fails, only lessons.
