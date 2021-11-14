News
Timberwolves follow up win over Lakers with blowout loss to Clippers
The Timberwolves followed up their best half of the young season with their worst.
Less than 24 hours after blitzing the Lakers in the second half of a victory Friday at Staples Center, Minnesota proceeded to lay an egg in the first half of its ___ loss to the Clippers in the same building.
The Wolves trailed 70-43 through two quarters, and things never really got any more competitive from there.
Any hope that Minnesota turned a corner of sorts against the Lakers with how it defended and attacked offensively went out the window in less than 24 minutes, as Minnesota played with the intensity of an AAU team looking to get out of town at the end of a long weekend of games.
The Wolves didn’t defend, didn’t chase after loose balls and didn’t look all that interested in competing with a Clippers (8-4) team that already blitzed Minnesota twice at Target Center earlier this season.
Back to backs are always a challenge in the NBA, to be sure, but Minnesota (4-8) didn’t even have to travel between games.
Handling even the smallest portions of success has been an issue in the past, and Saturday was no different. Minnesota didn’t build off any momentum generated in the win over the Lakers. Instead, it squashed it.
The Clippers shot 54 percent from the floor and 40 percent from deep. The Clippers’ center combination of Isaiah Hartenstein and Ivica Zubac — both of whom tallied double-doubles — joined forces to contribute 22 points and 24 rebounds.
The Timberwolves, on the other hand, got pretty much nothing of note from anyone.
News
Rem Pitlick’s hat trick paces Wild to win over Kraken
SEATTLE — Wild winger Rem Pitlick didn’t get to play the Seattle Kraken a couple of weeks ago. After assisting on Matt Dumba’s game-winner during an Oct. 26 win over the Vancouver Canucks, the 24-year-old Pitlick tested positive for COVID the following day.
That put him out of commission for a week and a half as he waited out the league’s COVID protocol. He couldn’t do much during that stretch except watch the Wild from afar. Imagine the frustration of making an impact, then immediately being forced to sit out.
Well, a couple of weeks later, Pitlick finally got his chance to play at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, and my oh my did he make the most of it. After scoring the first goal of his NHL career, Pitlick decided that wasn’t good enough, completing a hat trick to lift the Wild to a 4-2 win.
The night was something out of a movie script with Pitlick as the star and Ryan Hartman as a candidate for best supporting actor.
That’s because every time Pitlick scored a goal, Hartman was right next to him tallying the primary assist. Honestly, without Hartman making hustle play after hustle play throughout the game, Pitlick might not have scored at all.
The first goal of the night featured Hartman racing into the offensive zone to retrieve a puck, then flinging a perfect pass to Pitlick, who got enough on his redirection to make it 1-0.
The second goal of the night featured another incredible play by Hartman, who sprung Pitlick for a breakaway, while simultaneously upending Kraken winger Jared McCann with a big hit in the neutral zone. With the puck on his tape, Pitlick did the rest, beating goaltender Philipp Grubauer with some fancy stick work to push the lead to 2-0.
The third goal of the night was a similar story as Hartman delivered another perfect pass to spring Pitlick into the offensive zone. He used the same exact move in front to make it 3-0, completing his hat trick in the process.
That was more than enough for the Wild, and while the Kraken netted a couple goals down the stretch, nothing was going to spoil Pitlick’s memorable night.
News
Harwood, Jones lead Catholic Memorial to Div. 2 state semifinals
WEST ROXBURY — If they are lucky, opponents of Catholic Memorial may stop either one of the Knights’ talented running backs, Carson Harwood and Datrell Jones. Shutting down both seems like an improbable task.
But in Saturday’s Div. 2 quarterfinal against Reading, both Harwood and Jones made big plays early, and the result was a 47-13 win.
With the victory, CM improves to 9-0, and advances to the Div. 2 semifinals, where the Knights will play Marshfield. Reading falls to 9-1.
“It gives us a one-two punch,” Catholic Memorial coach John DiBiaso said. “When you get two good kids like that, and the kids we have at receiver, I wouldn’t want to try to defend us.”
Reading knows how difficult it is. Harwood ran for 151 yards and two touchdowns on 11 carries, and also had a 24-yard touchdown reception. All three scoring plays came in a first quarter where CM built up a 28-7 lead. Jones had 171 yards and a touchdown — also in the first quarter — on 14 carries. CM quarterback JC Petrongolo completed 13-of-20 passes for 151 yards and two scores.
Even kicker Jack Sokol got in on the act, with field goals of 22 and 47 yards.
On the other side of the ball, CM had to defend Reading’s star quarterback, James Murphy. The junior completed 19-of-34 passes for 242 yards and two touchdowns, but coverage from Knights cornerbacks Devon Marshall and Maxwell Tucker was sticky.
“This kid’s very good,’ DiBiaso said of Murphy. “He’s as good a high school quarterback that I’ve seen. I mean, he’s good. His dad was a pro player. He’s a good player.”
Tucker and Marshall liked having to face someone of Murphy’s caliber.
“Of course. We love getting our hands on the ball,” Marshall said. “It’s better than a team that just runs all the time.”
“We usually don’t get thrown at during the season,” Tucker said. “This is our first time getting thrown at a few times during the game. But … we did not let anything happen to our side.”
CM jumped out early, as Harwood found a hole and ran 59 yards for a touchdown on the first Knights possession. On the next one, Petrongolo hit Harwood over the middle for a 24-yard touchdown, and it was quickly 14-0.
Reading battled back when Murphy hit Ryan Strout for a 79-yard touchdown. Again, though, Harwood had an answer, this time rolling out a 42-yard touchdown run.
When Jones followed with a powerful, 8-yard touchdown run, it was 28-7 Knights, with 1:39 still left in the first quarter.
Although Murphy had another touchdown pass before the half, a 25-yarder to Patrick DuRoss, that was the last of the Rockets’ scoring, and Sokol had a 22-yard field goal to give CM a 31-13 halftime edge.
Harwood was asked what he knows about Marshfield, which is coming off a big win over Lincoln-Sudbury.
“The only thing I really know is they had a great game against the Prep (St. John’s Prep beat the Rams, 47-42, in the first week of the regular season),” Harwood said. “It was a very good game. So, we’re going to go in this week locked in, prepared, on to next week. Hopefully, we can beat them.”
News
Keeler: After another Air Force loss, CSU Rams alums left Canvas Stadium early Saturday. Some aren’t coming back. “Why spend the money?”
FORT COLLINS — As the stream to the exits at Canvas Stadium became a green and gold avalanche, Rams alum Jeff Mehl and his son Boston up in Section 239 had this exchange:
“Hey Boston, what did you think of the game right now?”
“Great!”
Dad looked at scoreboard.
Air Force 35, CSU 21, it read.
Dad looked back, incredulously, at his son.
Then he laughed.
“No, seriously, what do think of the game?”
“The score?” Boston countered. “Or the atmosphere?
“Everything.”
“It’s a 7.”
“Why?”
“The score isn’t so good. But the atmosphere is pretty good.”
“Because it’s fun to run around in all this space up here?”
“Oh, yeah.”
So there’s that, Rams fans. Plenty of elbow room. Have a picnic. Bring the kids.
Just know they won’t get in for free.
“I spent $246 to bring my family here,” sighed Jeff, a 2008 CSU alum, as his alma mater fell to 3-7 on the season Saturday and dropped its fourth straight with a 35-21 loss.
“I wanted to bring my kids, to have them grow up in this atmosphere, and it’s frustrating. I show up and this team doesn’t show up. I’m serious. When I see the effort that I’ve seen (Saturday), it’s super-frustrating.”
Mehl used to be a season-ticket holder. Said it was his first game back since the pandemic hit.
“Now I’m like,” he chuckled, letting out another sigh, “’Why spend the money?’”
And if there’s a recurring theme for CSU football over the past month, kids, it’s probably that.
Well, it’s either that or, “Do you ever wonder what would’ve happened if we’d actually won the Utah State game?”
That 3-3 fork in the road feels like ages ago, doesn’t it? A Rams roster that’s hemorrhaging linebackers ran into the wrong buzz saw, surrendering 388 yards on the ground to the Falcons on 69 attempts. Air Force went up 14-0 midway through the first quarter, and a two-score deficit against that option attack feels like a four-score hill against anybody else.
“This is not the week,” CSU coach Steve Addazio groused afterward, “to be without your inside linebackers.”
It isn’t. But that doesn’t explain, or excuse, the 385 rushing yards given up in that no-show at Wyoming the weekend prior. Or the 178 surrendered on the ground against Boise State here two games ago.
Or that the Falcons, thanks to a 92-yard touchdown heave from quarterback Hazziq Daniels to Brandon Lewis late in the first quarter, now can lay claim to the longest pass play in Canvas Stadium history. Or that the Rams again struggled to find ways to maximize tight end Trey McBride, who at this time next year will be blocking Jets, against defenders who will soon be flying them.
“It’s unfortunate, but I don’t expect to win,” offered Rian Armstrong, another Rams alum who watched, ruefully, in a camo jacket to Jeff’s left.
“But I still want to win, right? I love the Rams. I love CSU. But I don’t show up expecting a win. Or expecting a good game.”
You don’t?
“Nope.”
That’s … not the best.
“It’s terrible.”
Then again, can you blame him? Air Force had the ball for 12:56 of the third quarter, posting two touchdowns on two possessions — with a five-play, 44-yard CSU scoring drive over 1:57 sandwiched in between. The third quarter ended with the hosts down 14.
Option football is a test of assignments, discipline and execution. If one person doesn’t do their job, it’s a 7-yard gain. If two or more don’t, the offense pitches it for 56 — which is what the Zoomies on the third play of the tilt, turning a third-and-7 at their own 26 into a first-and-10 at the CSU 18.
Two plays later, the Falcons were in the end zone, again on a pitch to the right side, this one from Daniels to John Lee Eldridge III from 16 yards out.
So, so, soooooo much to fix.
Where do you start?
“It starts at the top with Joyce (McConnell), our president,” Mehl stressed. “It shows disrespect for the program. I think it’s frustrating. They don’t care about the coaches. They don’t care about …”
Todd Centeio’s pass is incomplete, and Air Force takes over on downs …
“… it’s just super-frustrating to spend this money, as an alum,” Mehl continued. “And what we’re used to 15 years ago compared to what we see now.”
At least the beer lines are short. And if form holds, they’ll be even shorter on Thanksgiving weekend, when Nevada comes to town. All of which is great news for Mehl’s son Boston. Addazio, though, you wonder. You really do.
