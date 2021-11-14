Tech
Top 3 Ways to Extend the Life of a Bicycle
I’ve been a daily cyclist for many years and during that time I’ve discovered quite a few tricks to keep my bike in top shape. When you put a lot of use into your bicycle, there are many parts that start to degrade if not taken care of properly. Here are five tips to prolong the life of your bicycle.
- Rotate your tires – This is huge and most people never do it. The tread on your tires wears out very differently from front to rear. Breaking pressure and road proximity treat each tire very differently. Many times, if one tire wears thin, they must both be replaced to retain proper balance. By simply rotating the tires every 3 months, you can wear them equally and significantly prolong their life.
- Clean your hubs – This is also a very overlooked maintenance issue that most hobbyists overlook. The hubs on your bike are vital to a smooth biking experience and they wear out needlessly when neglected. Your hubs take a beating from your wheels and attract lots of dirt and grime. Simply cleaning them after each ride will allow you to not only maintain a smoother ride, but will save you money as hubs are quite expensive to replace.
- Tune your bottom bracket – By having your bottom bracket tuned once or twice per year you will be able to have a safer ride and prolong the life of your bike. Bottom brackets are notorious for squeaking and lowering the efficiency of your bicycle. While this maintenance issue is a little hard for most people to perform themselves, bike shops can do this in a few minutes. The results will be a much smoother and faster ride and
I hope you found these three tips helpful. Bikes are expensive and most need replacement after only a few years due to silly neglect. Also, make sure to store your bicycle in a dry place such as a garage or inside of your home. Leaving your bike in the rain will surely cause it to degrade rapidly.
Brian Kopp’s WoTLK Leveling Guide Review
Just as Joana is known for his leveling guide that focuses on horde, Brian Kopp is also known for his leveling guide that mainly focuses on alliance. If you’re leveling through Northrend under alliance, you’ll definitely want to check out Brian’s new alliance leveling guide for WoTLK. While there are some guide authors out there that do offer guides for both horde and alliance, it is usually better to buy a guide that focuses specifically on either alliance or horde. Why do I say this? Well, most people either prefer leveling as horde or alliance. It’s better to get a guide that specializes particularly on either horde or alliance as these guides have more depth to them, and the authors of these guides usually have more specialized experience compared to other guide authors who provide leveling guides for both horde and alliance.
With that being said, the question most people seem to be wondering about is whether or not Brian Kopp’s guide is the best guide that specializes on alliance. Right now, yes it is. In fact, it is the ONLY guide that specializes on alliance leveling at the moment.
At the time of writing this article, Brian Kopp’s guide is yet to be released. News is that Brian is planning to release his new guide for WoTLK on the same day of WoTLK’s release (November 13), or a little after that. Most likely on the 13th though. I was one of the lucky few to get a free copy of his new guide, because I was actually on his first few customers from back when he first released his alliance leveling guide.
Brian’s new WoTLK guide covers leveling through Northrend, talent guides for all 9 alliance classes, and does not involve any cheats or hacks of any kind. The only thing the guide doesn’t cover is gold. For now, we’re mainly concerned about leveling. If you are after a gold making guide, I’d recommend T Dub’s WoTLK Secrets guide. What makes Brian’s alliance guide even better is the fact that it comes with a virtual WoW “GPS System” which basically guides you through every step of the way in-game, which pretty much eliminates the need to alt-tab to read the guide in PDF format. The entire guide will be viewable in-game in a resizable screen, which you’ll also be able to adjust the transparency of to your liking. Also, when in minimized mode, you will still be able to see the current step by mousing over it. Everything is also explained in clear and easy to understand steps, so you’ll never get lost in translation. There are videos, images and screenshots, coordinates, and specific instructions to guide you through every step of the way.
I can’t really stress it enough. If you’re leveling under alliance, the best choice is Brian Kopp’s guide, and if you’re leveling under horde, the best choice would definitely have to be Joana’s guide. Both guides come with a 60 day moneyback guarantee, which you most likely will forget about once you indulge in the content of either of the guides.
10 Important Tips Every Dog Owner Should Follow
Every dog owner should follow these ten tips, they will help you create a healthy and balanced life for you and your dog.
Tip #1: Dogs are not humans. They are not your kids and do not have human emotions. They need exercise, leadership and clear direction.
Tip #2: Rehabilitation is not “FIXING” your dog. It’s all about you the owner and creating the environment that you want and not what your feeling. Your dog can pick up on feeling of doubt, fear, uncertainty, and worry. It them sense these feeling they will try and fill the leadership role by attempting to become dominant.
Tip #3: Never adopt a shelter dog because you feel sorry for the dog. You will cause more harm than good if you do. Make sure the dog you pick mirrors the same energy level as you. Take him out for a test drive (Walk) before you adopt, the walk will tell you a lot about his personality.
Tip #4: Everyday practice unwavering leadership. It all starts with the walk the energy and emotion you are projecting internally is the message you are sending to your dog.
Tip #5: Take at least 45 minutes every morning to walk your dog. Be consistent and have dedication to setting the right tone for your dog every morning. You are setting a pattern for your dog to follow and a job for him to perform. “Master excepts me to walk with them every morning.”
Tip #6: Give your dog rules, boundaries and limitations. Love is the last thing to give your dog not the first.
Tip #7: Do not nurture your dog’s fears or unstable mind. Petting and give affection when your dog is fearful of something will only enforce that fear. Instead, be confident in your mind that there is nothing to fear and make your dog move forward with correction.
Tip #8: Remember you are your dog’s role model, and source of his energy.
Tip #9: Challenge your dog’s mind. Exercise is great but some dogs need to be challenged mentally. Dogs need to know what to do with their lives. Teach them more commands to follow, play a game of scented hide and seek, or try agility training.
Tip #10: Dogs need structure they need “down time” and “up time” in a relaxed fashion. To avoid impatient or destructive behaviors you need to engage your dog fully in the structure you lay out for him. This way he can relax because his leader has taken care of everything in his life.
Parental Controls – Everyone Wants Their children to be Safe Online
Some Parental Controls allow parents to designate different levels of access for each child.
To help you better understand how the various parental control software tools can be used, here are the three main categories of parental control software tools that can help your kids surf the internet safely.
1. ISP restrictions.
Your ISP can filter out what they consider unsuitable URL’s. The problem here is selectively changing the level of restriction depending on who is surfing the internet so it’s not easy. AOL have different login’s to facilitate this and BT Openworld have their own gateway they you can configure. It does however work well filtering out child pornography sites that nobody should be able to access. The Internet Watch foundation have come up with an initiative with BT known as ‘cleanfeed’ which stops ISP access to known child pornography sites.
2. Parental Control Software by URL filtering.
This generally covers packages such as Cyber Patrol and Net Nanny. Here you install a large lump of usually expensive parental control software that limits access to sites deemed by the package providers as unsuitable for kids The problem here is firstly updating the URL list and secondly you are dependent on the software manufacturer to make the decision. Many free speech groups have found profound flaws with this technique such as Peacefire (see http://www.peacefire.org) Where many political sites, in particular feminist sites, end up being blacklisted. In addition this kind of product tends to take a paranoid approach that covers areas other than browsing the internet. These include:
* Email Do you really want to limit email access only to known recipients?
* Instant Messenger Again, kids are the biggest users of ICQ and MSN instant messenger. As long as you keep out the spyware Instant Messenger is not a threat
* Chat rooms A lot of urban mythology about paedophiles and chat rooms. Again the right chat rooms are very well used and useful for kids.
Remember that you may change the categories at any time, so you can adjust your children’s access to best accommodate their maturity level or special needs.
3. PC activity monitoring.
This category of software package is typified by Spector Pro, KidsNet, eBlaster, Enuff and IamBigBrother Typically monitor everything that goes off on your PC and flags up anything suspicious. This type of program can really slow down an older specification PC because they have to store every keystroke and mouse, movement and browser URL. They often also have the ability to limit access to predetermined time slots. Another problem with this type of application is spyware checker sometimes flag them up as potential spyware because they deploy hook technology to intercept keyboard and mouse activity. These kinds of products have their place if you want to pretend to trust your kids and just confront them with the evidence once the damage has been done.
