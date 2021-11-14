Connect with us

News

Tower Grove Park welcomes thousands of Pokemon players to the Safari Zone

Published

1 min ago

on

Tower Grove Park welcomes thousands of Pokemon players to the Safari Zone
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Thousands of Pokemon players are at Tower Grove Park for a special event. The park is hosting is the third “Safari Zone” event worldwide in 2021. There are millions of Pokemon players across the globe and those attending the event have access to features of the game only available at this park this weekend.

Over the past week, the eastern half of Tower Grove Park transformed into a Pokemon player’s paradise. Two large gates welcome players to the safari. Temporary cell phone towers are up to help handle the bandwidth. Lifesize images of the characters are posted next to tents welcoming ” trainers.” There are maps telling visitors where to find team lounges, support, and the paths to play the game.

Structures are placed throughout the area that looks like items in of the augmented reality game. For instance, it is one of the few places in the world where you can actually touch a Pokestop. The virtual places that mark actual locations usually only exist within the app.

There is a merchandise tent featuring plush toys, t-shirts, hats, and other items only available this weekend. The Pokemon Go App’s parent company also has a pop-up store within the park that features a St. Louis t-shirt and a plush toy of their mascot, Captain Doty.

The Pokemon event in St. Louis was originally scheduled for 2020. The pandemic put a pause on it until 2021. Now players get a treat and stroll among the peak fall colors this fall.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Man dies early Saturday after being struck twice by cars in St. Louis County

Published

13 mins ago

on

November 14, 2021

By

Man dies early Saturday after being struck twice by cars in St. Louis County
google news

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – St. Louis County Police are investigating after a person died early Saturday morning after being struck twice by different vehicles.

A man was walking across the road at West Florissant Avenue and Seven Hills Drive when he was struck by a dark passenger vehicle traveling sound on West Florissant Avenue. The vehicle left the scene, according to police.

The initial hit pushed the victim into the path of another vehicle and was struck again. The driver of the second vehicle stayed on the scene and is cooperating with investigators.

When officers arrived on the scene around 12:40 a.m., the victim was suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was transported to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver of the second vehicle was transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

For those with information regarding the incident, contact the St. Louis County Police Department at 636-529-8210 to speak to investigators. To remain anonymous or potentially receive a reward, contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).

google news
Continue Reading

News

Collinsville police arrest suspect in connection to murder victim

Published

25 mins ago

on

November 14, 2021

By

Man wanted after Collinsville woman found dead in her home
google news

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. – Police have arrested the 34-year-old suspect in connection to the murder of a Collinsville woman.

Officers responded to a disturbance call in the 100 block of Rainbow Drive Thursday around 3:45 p.m.

Upon arrival, 67-year-old Robin M. Mendez was found dead in her home. The woman died from physical trauma, according to police.

Robert Lee Brittin, 34, was later identified as a person of interest in the case.

Police believe Brittin and Mendez were associates.

google news
Continue Reading

News

SSM Health offers drive-thru Covid-19 vaccine clinics for children

Published

36 mins ago

on

November 14, 2021

By

SSM Health offers drive-thru Covid-19 vaccine clinics for children
google news

SSM Health offered COVID-19 vaccine drive-thru clinics Saturday for children 5-11 years of age.

The clinics were held at five different SSM Health locations: St. Mary’s Hospital, St. Joseph Hospital, SSM Health Medical Group in Wentzville, Florissant, and Sappington.

Last week, the FDA granted emergency use authorization to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children between the ages of 5 and 11. 

The government agency said the extensive vaccine studies performed by the drug maker prove the vaccine is both safe and effective for children in this age group. 

They will receive a two-dose regime, with just one third the dosage those 12 and older receive.

The CDC recommended pediatric COVID-19 Vaccine for children on November second.

Since the start of the pandemic nearly 20 thousand Missourians ages 5 to 9 have tested positive for Covid.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending