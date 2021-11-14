Beauty
Toys That Teach: A Lesson in Reverence, Gratitude and Beauty
A toy is something your child invests precious time in and in this way it acts as a teacher. The right toy can teach your child to care, to be watchful and conscious, to be careful, to appreciate, to love. In your child’s hands are the keys to learning to be grateful, to appreciate beauty, to have a sense of peace and reverence for life in all its forms… By the same token, the wrong toys can teach your child anger, frustration, disregard, insult and mockery. How many times have you seen this at the community playground? Children mimicking the grotesque objects they have been playing with? Making grimaces and bullying the other children. They are putting out what they have taken in, from their toys.
What can a plastic contraption possibly teach your child? What lesson is hidden within the action figure? When children have a room full of such toys they are often so overwhelmed, that they choose not to play at all. Grandparents come and say they are spoiled. Oftentimes, when they do choose to play, they play in a very aggressive and destructive manner. They show no sense of love or caring for these toys. They show no gratitude for these toys. These toys which growl at you and make grimaces at you seem to be designed to instill or teach anger, frustration, and hatred. Ask yourself “what does my child get from such a toy?” If you closely observe your child you will discover that their play lasts about 5 minutes at most and they end up being frustrated and overwhelmed. They physically look ill after playing this way, with these toys.
The reason for this is that children take everything from their play and it becomes a part of who they are and who they are about to become. Children internalize everything from their surroundings. When they are exposed to synthetic and ugly toys, children are at risk of losing their sense of awe, their sense of reverence and beauty. They begin to internalize the messages that these toys put forth: Hit, Stomp, Slam, and Pound, Throw away. Replace. These feelings then grow within our children. Their relationships become “synthetic” and their play grows ugly.
These children then grow into teenagers who bulldoze through and over their fellow teens. They have grown up to think that just about anything can be replaced. Everything is meant to be handled roughly and without special care. They grow up with fast food and throw away drive-through toys, which mean nothing to them. They blaze through the world without worrying about what gets stepped on or knocked over, believing it can all easily be replaced or that it is the responsibility of everything in their way to be strong enough to last. They break their plastic battery operated gizmos and into the garbage it goes. Sadly, in our mass produced society, it often quickly gets replaced with one exactly like it. What does that teach our child?
Many parents do not realize that the mind of a developing child takes in everything. These toys have very negative impact on our children and their behavior changes from inherently good and loving to bad and spiteful. The young child learns the most when at play. Play is the work of the child and it is through play that the child learns to be an adult. Why then are we not more careful and more aware when we choose our children’s playthings?
The majority of modern toys do not speak to the soul of the child. In this way they can actually damage the child. They not only rob the child of his/her imagination and sense of wonder, but they create a shell over the child’s heart. The toys of today are “dead”. Obviously, they are not beautiful. They have no energy coming from them. They are just… ugly. Don’t our children, who only recently arrived and are still so intertwined with the spiritual world, deserve better?
In looking at the writings of Rudolf Steiner, founder of the Waldorf Schools, we discover that the first seven years of life the child should see and experience the world as a place of goodness. The child in this age group learns primarily through imitation. Teachers trained in the Waldorf Education method are taught to be completely conscious of each and every movement, because they know they child takes it all in – good or bad. Waldorf Kindergartens are places of simple beauty for this reason. Children from ages 7 through the onset of puberty should experience the world as a place of beauty, because through beauty they will gain a reverence for life, which they will carry through to their adult lives. The Waldorf method of education is based completely on these beliefs.
Children need to have a few simple toys, ones that must be delicately cared for and lovingly attended to. They require toys, which they can wash by their own hand, hang in the air to dry and gently fold. They blossom when playing with toys, which need to be carefully polished, and which can be mended. They thrive when they have toys, which they know they will pass along to their younger siblings. It is through this that they learn to have gratitude, reverence, and a sense of beauty for their environment and surroundings. The majority of modern toys simply do not speak to the soul of the child.
Which toys do speak to the child? Silks, Woods, Nuts, Shells, Seeds, Stones, Crystals, Leaves, Ribbons and little baskets in which to carry their treasures. These are the types of toys, which speak to the child’s soul. These Natural Wonders instill awe and discovery, magic and wonder in your child. These toys have been created as “one-of-a-kind” treasures. These toys are special and can become just about anything your child imagines them to be.
Consider pure silk scarves for play. They are delicate and ethereal and they seem to naturally awaken that sense of awareness of beauty and reverence. They awaken the child’s imagination and inspire their creativity. Children appreciate their simplicity, and yet take such wonder in the magic that a simple little cloth can be transformed into so many wonderful things.
Wood is another example. It comes from a living, growing organism and has so much potential. Has this wood been carved or “decorated” by the creatures of the forest? What sort of tree did this wood come from? Imagine that two pieces of wood will never be exactly the same and your child can feel this and sense it when holding this toy. What a lesson of gratefulness for this piece of wood – which is here play with. What a wonderful discovery when playing outside your child finds this wonderful toy all by him or herself… as it was meant to be! Your child will carry this wood as a parcel, build with it as a block, cradle and hold it as a baby. This piece of wood can be turned into just about anything in the imagination of your child. Perhaps grandfather can carve this little wood into an animal friend, or a gnome to return to the garden.
Such treasures are not easily replaced. If you are not careful and you break a wooden toy (especially a hand made or found one) it is truly a tragedy because it is a one of a kind. If the child is lucky it can be repaired and will be cared for even more delicately because it has been weakened. Of course, this will make the toy be loved and cherished all the more for the wounds it bears and the effort that went into saving it.
The children of today have adopted many of their attitudes in life because of the toys they have been surrounded with in their childhood. The mass produced disposable toys of today are wasteful, ugly and harm not only our children but also our environment. They are impersonal and created for one purpose and one purpose only –to make money for their creators. The next obvious reason is for them to break and be replaced easily, teaching your child to want more…
Remember, the toy your child is holding is your child’s teacher today.
It’s up to you to decide which lesson your child will learn today by the toys you provide.
3 Side Effects of UV Teeth Whitening – Shocking Facts Revealed
What is UV Teeth Whitening
This method uses lasers or ultra violet light to accelerate the bleaching process. Chemicals or bleaching gels are used on the teeth, the laser or uv light accelerates the process, activating the bleaching chemicals, for an instant whitening effect in the gel.
The Side Effects.
1.Sensitive Teeth.
This is probably the most common side effect for whitening teeth is tooth sensitivity. Sensitivity has been reported with both professional and diy bleaching methods.
2.Sensitive Gums
The gums become more sensitive, this is more common side effect with treatments carried out with a professional. The dentist will use the ultra violet lights and stronger bleaching agents to accelerate the process.
3. The Burning Feeling.
The dual bleaching process of the laser light and the bleaching agent can often cause discomfort. This combination the dentist uses is probably more uncomfortable than painful.
At home treatment can some times cause side effects although the bleaching treatments are not as potent or harsh on the gums.
Knowing what to expect can often take away the fear of the dentist visit. The side effects of the whitening treatment in 99% of cases are short term and will disappear after a few weeks.
Making a great first impression, having a beautiful pearly white smile boosts your confidence. People notice yellow teeth, this can appear as if you do not care about your appearance or personal hygiene. This could not be further from the truth. Teeth stain as we get older, some stains are very difficult to remove.
Bridal Eye Makeup Tips
Bridal eye makeup is more than just about shadow and liner-it starts from a good foundation, like the whole bridal look itself.
For longer lasting makeup, and a clear canvas, foundation or ideally eye makeup primer should be applied to the whole of the lid-this will give something for the shadows and liner to stick to, and give extra lasting power. Airbrushing a base for the eyes is another great way to get a flawless base-in fact airbrushing the entire foundation for bridal makeup is highly recommended.
Bridal makeup is all about looking good in the flesh, and in photographs. For the photographs, the application of makeup needs to be heavier than normal, but this doesn’t have to mean looking overdone. There are three main area that need extra attention-the brow bone, middle lid, and inner corner of the eye-these are the areas that need to catch the light, and if done correctly, will make eyes look defined, multi-dimensional and shining in pictures, and of course in the flesh.
Brow
Choose a highlight color that is reflective, but not glittery-a good pearl white or cream is perfect (white for gray/back shadow, cream for browns/taupes). The highlight doesn’t need to go along the whole brow bone, it just needs to go in the area directly below the arch of the brow-this will draw the light to that area, making the brows look more defined, and giving the face dimension.
Middle Lid
After applying the eye makeup look, take some of the same highlight color as used on the brow bone and dab it into the center of the eyelid. This will not be totally visible to the eye, but the reflective pearlescent particles will catch the light in a photo and make the eyes look wider and brighter.
Inner Corner
Using the same highlight color again, dab it into the inner corner of the eye, over the tear duct. This can be blended a little along the bottom lash line as well. This touch adds brightness to the look, and gives a fresh feeling to the eyes. In photographs this will also counter any tendency for eyes to disappear into a dimensionless shape, as the points of reflective material at the three key areas will catch the light and bring the eyes alive.
False Lashes
Although a full set of lashes doesn’t appeal to everyone, having some additional ‘oomph’ in the lash department is essential for a formal bridal eye makeup look. If you can’t do at a full set, then a couple of well-placed individual lashes as the outer corner of the eye will widen and give a more dramatic make-up look.
If these points are taken into consideration, then bridal eye makeup can really be the centerpiece of the bridal look-creating not only a beautiful bride in the flesh, but a beautiful bride in the flash-and seeing as though you will be looking at the pictures for years to come, both are equally important.
ITEC Beauty Therapy Exam Papers – Sample Questions
ITEC Beauty Therapy exam papers consists of 50 multiple choice questions and have a pass rate of 60%.
When you are doing a Beauty Therapy diploma you will have to take about 6 separate exam papers depending on how many subjects you are taking. The main subjects covered under ITEC Beauty Therapy are;
* Skin & Eye Treatments
* Waxing
* Make Up
* Manicure & Pedicure
* Facial Electrical
When you are revising for your ITEC Beauty Therapy exams you need to have a set of sample questions similar to those you would find on the ITEC exam papers. As the format of the exam is multiple choice questions then these would be the best type of questions to use for your revision.
Some examples are as follows:
01. Cleansing creams are;
a) Oil based emulsions
b) Water in oil emulsions – Answer
c) Oil in water solutions
d) Water based emulsions
02. What part of the hair can be seen above the skin’s surface?
a) Root
b) Shaft – Answer
c) Follicle
d) Bulb
03. Which type of skin tends to age more quickly?
a) White – Answer
b) Asian
c) Young
d) Black
04. Which one of the following is not an effect of using the negative pole on the skin?
a) Softens the skin
b) Stimulates nerve endings
c) Decreases circulation – Answer
d) Produces an alkaline reaction
Your revision plan should be structured and organised. If you write out your plan and hang it on the wall in front of your desk, this will make things more clear. Take a set of multiple choice questions daily and learn them over and over again. If you constantly use this method you will be very surprised at how quickly your knowledge on this subject grows.
