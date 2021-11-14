News
‘Tremendous need’ for Boston City Hall to get hiring done, Michelle Wu says in sit-down interview
Mayor-elect Michelle Wu’s spent the past week-plus plugging her way through briefing after briefing on everything from public safety to arts and culture, snow removal to contract procurement, and one topic keeps coming up: the many open jobs in City Hall.
“We’re hearing across all of the briefings a tremendous need for more staff,” Wu told the Herald during a sit-down interview during a brief lull in her schedule. “On any given day, there are hundreds of positions that we need to fill in city government. Very exciting opportunities. And we need to make sure that we’re reaching into our communities to pull people in.”
According to City Hall, there were 420 job postings active on the career website earlier this month. The actual number of openings is significantly higher, as many of the postings are advertising multiple jobs, like one now for 35 crossing guards. For another example, there’s one active for 17 positions of 911 call takers — a position that, as the Herald has reported, has been in “dire” need for months.
The overall number of postings actually is down from where it was early in Janey’s tenure, when the Herald reported on a widespread exodus from City Hall. At that point in June, the city had 541 active postings for more than 3,700 jobs. But there’s a bit of an extra pinch now, as hundreds of the city’s 18,000-or-so employees remain on leave due to violating the vaccine mandate.
Wu, speaking on Friday less than 100 hours before her swearing-in as mayor at noon on Tuesday, said she sees this as an opportunity to get the possibility of good city jobs in front of a diverse array of Boston residents — “some of whom might not see themselves working in city government, some who might not have known about these opportunities otherwise.”
The soon-to-be-former city councilor from Roslindale said the various departments in the 30-minute briefings have been presenting 30, 60 and 90 day timelines for what work is underway and what’s coming up.
“There are also many pressing issues that will require some decision making even in the next 30 days,” Wu said. That includes filling “key vacancies,” she said, and contracts expiring that the city has to figure out what to do with, plus “plans that have been delayed to get a better sense with a new administration.”
Tuesday afternoon will be the first time Boston’s had an elected mayor with the full powers of the office since March, when then-Mayor Marty Walsh left to become U.S. Labor Secretary. The powers of an acting mayor, as with Kim Janey, are more limited by city law.
But Wu, as she has been for much of her transition, wasn’t too big on talking about what she’ll do in the first few days of her mayorship. She wouldn’t bite, for example, on whether there are going to be any substantial changes to Janey’s executive order on dealing with the crisis at Mass and Cass.
Asked about whether there’s going to be any radical departure from the Janey plan, Wu said of her new Mass and Cass team, “I have not had a chance to sit with them and really get into what the plan is.”
Wu hasn’t done much to suggest a major overhaul of the executive order, which is focused on getting people out of tents and into treatment, and she also said Friday that the city has plans to defend itself further in the ACLU’s lawsuit aimed at stopping the executive order.
In terms of early priorities, she ticked down a list that contained few surprises: build out her cabinet and leadership team, keep the vaccination effort going, get schools — and the rest of the city — ready for winter, and keep a focus on the crisis at Mass and Cass.
She also added that initiating the “national search” for a new police commissioner will be a top early focus.
Asked what she’ll be looking for in a commissioner, Wu said, “I need a partner who will be focused on building trust with community and delivering on the urgent reforms that we need to the structure and culture of our department.”
Superintendent-in-Chief Greg Long has served as acting commissioner since newly-appointed top cop Dennis White was placed on leave in February after decades-old domestic-abuse claims surfaced — and then ultimately fired by Janey after a drawn-out process.
When asked about the four cops who ended up in the hospital over the past week after three were shot and one was stabbed at different incidents, Wu — who’s taken some flak for saying she’d visited the officers who were injured in “terrifying situations,” added that “Every single person in our city from our kids to our seniors needs and deserves to be safe in every part of our city.”
The Loop Fantasy Football Update Week 10: Last-minute moves
UPDATE: 12:34 a.m. Sunday
The big news Saturday night involved another COVID-challenged quarterback. Pittsburgh’s Ben Roethlisberger was placed on the Steelers’ COVID list, which means that Mason Rudolph will get the start today against Detroit, which could help the Lions get their first victory of the season, after all.
Roethlisberger says he has been fully vaccinated and thus will likely be able to return next week. And that makes sense, because what kind of idiot quarterback would NOT be properly vaccinated nowadays?
The Los Angeles Rams got a surprisingly bad jolt with news that wide receiver Robert Woods blew out his knee in Friday’s practice and will miss the rest of the season. Good thing they signed Odell Beckham Jr., though he won’t be much help this week. Van Jefferson, though, will be a much bigger factor Monday night against San Francisco.
Tennessee’s Julio Jones has landed on the injured reserve list, so his hamstring will keep him out at least three weeks. On the plus side, Buccaneers WR Chris Godwin and Dallas wideout Michael Gallup are good to go today.
In Patriots backfield news, Rhamondre Stevenson will play today, and Damien Harris will not.
We’ll be back later when the early inactives lists are posted.
UPDATE: 10:08 a.m. Saturday
All of Green Bay can rest easy. Aaron Rodgers, that paragon of quarterbacking and personal accountability, is back in the building and has remained asymptomatic after testing positive for COVID-19.
He reportedly will be activated from the Packers’ COVID list later today and will start Sunday against Seattle and its returning quarterback, Russell Wilson.
The news is not as good for a few top running backs. New Orleans’ Alvin Kamara, Cleveland’s Nick Chubb and Seattle’s Chris Carson will all sit out Week 10.
Arizona is setting the season record for game-time decisioning. Three top Cardinals, QB Kyler Murray, WR DeAndre Hopkins and WR Rondale Moore, will all have their status determined just before tomorrow’s game against Carolina. So we’re guessing that will mean even more touchdowns for James Conner.
New England will be especially short on running backs with Damien Harris and Rhamondre Stevenson both expected to be out. Look for Brandon Bolden to see significant action against Cleveland.
Other significant absences among pass catchers this week include Tampa Bay’s Rob Gronkowski and Antonio Brown, and Pittsburgh’s Chase Claypool.
The Saturday morning list of questionables includes Tampa Bay WR Chris Godwin, Tennessee wideout Julio Jones, San Francisco tight end George Kittle and Jacksonville RB James Robinson.
As for the week’s two big late signings, neither should be a factor this week. Carolina QB Cam Newton will almost certainly not play, while Rams WR Odell Beckham Jr. will see very limited action, if any.
ORIGINAL POST: 10:32 a.m. Wednesday
The NFL season is now at the halfway mark, and the fantasy campaign is past that. And while there are plenty of sudden stars lighting up the stage, there is one player who has stood out as the most surprising, most impressive fantasy factor of the 2021 campaign.
And he used to be a Viking.
Cordarrelle Patterson wasn’t even considered a running back at the start of the season. He was classified as one of many second-tier wide receivers with the Atlanta Falcons. Mike Davis was the team’s No. 1 back, and Calvin Ridley, Russell Gage and Kyle Pitts were way above No. 84 on the
receiving pecking order in the ATL.
What a difference two months makes. Patterson is now a dual-threat, top-five running back. He has almost singlehandedly kept the 4-4 Falcons in playoff contention.
Patterson has scored seven touchdowns in the Falcons’ first eight games, and he’s averaging roughly 100 total yards per game. Going forward, he’s Atlanta’s top offensive threat, as Ridley has stepped away due to personal issues.
Not bad for a guy who was unremarkable in his four years in Minnesota, or the next three years bouncing between Oakland, New England and Chicago.
Here are some others who have greatly exceeded expectations:
James Connor (Cardinals RB) –The former Steeler is a borderline top-10 running back after being cast off from Pittsburgh. An NFL-leading 11 touchdowns will do that, even though he’s averaging only about 60 total yards per game.
Leonard Fournette (Buccaneers RB) –Turns out Ronald Jones is NOT the man in Tampa, as Fournette has scored four touchdowns in the past four games and is on pace to challenge the 1,000-yard mark. His late 2020 revival was no mirage.
Cooper Kupp (Rams WR) — He came into the season barely in the top 20 among receivers. And he has been the unquestioned No. 1 since Day 1. He has 10 touchdowns already, and his 1,019 receiving yards is 137 more than anyone else in the league.
Ja’marr Chase (Bengals WR) — Remember when the former LSU star was having a case of the drops this summer? Neither does anyone else, as the future Rookie of the Year is fourth in the league with seven TDs and is averaging nearly 100 yards a game.
Deebo Samuel (49ers WR) — Where would the San Francisco offense be without this guy? He’s the fourth-ranked wideout so far this year with five TDs and more than 900 total yards. For a team that has mostly been an offensive catastrophe.
Marquise Brown (Ravens WR) — Everyone remembers his horrible day in Detroit that nearly cost Baltimore a victory. But Hollywood has been a box office smash since, with six touchdown catches. He’s on pace to finish with more than 1,400 yards. Surprise!
Carson Wentz (Colts QB) — It’s probably news to you that the former NDSU Bison legend has posted top-10 numbers in the first half. Why is it hard to believe he has accounted for 18 touchdowns and almost 250 passing yards per game? Because it has been occasionally ugly.
Dalton Schultz (Cowboys TE) — The tight end landscape is pretty much a crapshoot, and Dallas’ latest standout TE has been the biggest revelation. He has quietly moved into the top 10, averaging 50 yards and scoring three TDs. And he was mostly undrafted in summer.
SITTING STARS
Christian McCaffrey didn’t post the usual CMC numbers in his return last week, and he’ll be limited again this week vs. Arizona. … The Rams’ defense will rebound after their Sunday night loss to Tennessee, and the main victim of that will be 49ers RB Elijah Mitchell. … You better make sure Russell Wilson is back before counting on receivers D.K. Metcalf or Tyler Lockett against the Packers. … Denver’s defense made Dallas’ Dak Prescott look bad last week and will do the same with Philly’s Jalen Hurts. … Other QBs who will have a tougher time this week are Cleveland’s Baker Mayfield vs. New England and Indy’s Carson Wentz vs. Jacksonville.
MATCHUP GAME
Taking advantage of less-than stellar defenses in the Vikings-Chargers game, look for L.A. quarterback Justin Herbert and Vikings RB Dalvin Cook to have big games, which is particularly good news for the one facing a lawsuit. … Las Vegas QB Derek Carr stunk up the joint last week, but the Chiefs’ defense will be more to his liking. … Got a hunch that our old pal Adrian Peterson will reach the end zone again this week for the Titans against New Orleans. … Devonta Freeman will cement his role as Baltimore’s top runner vs. Miami. … Buffalo’s Stefon Diggs will pad his stats vs. the Jets … And in our longshot pick of the week, Detroit’s Jared Goff will do well against a Steelers defense that made Justin Fields look like a hall of famer in the second half Monday night.
INJURY WATCH
The big question this week, obviously, is whether Aaron Rodgers will return from the COVID-19 list. So you’ll have to check in with Joe Rogan on that one. … It looks like both Seattle QB Russell Wilson and Arizona’s Kyler Murray will also be back under center, though it’s less certain for Miami’s Tua Tagovailoa. … Keep an eye on Rams QB Matthew Stafford and his recently rolled ankle … As for running backs, New England’s Damien Harris and Buffalo’s Zack Moss could be out. … Arizona WR DeAndre Hopkins is considered questionable, along with Jaguars RB James Robinson, Seattle RB Chris Carson, Detroit RB Jamaal Williams, Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Pittsburgh WR Chase Claypool, Tampa Bay wideout Antonio Brown and Patriots TE Jonnu Smith.
THE DEEPEST SLEEPER
We hit a home run here last week with Pittsburgh tight end Pat Freiermuth, who caught two TD passes Monday night. Let’s try to keep the streak going with Arizona running back Eno Benjamin. The former Arizona State Sun Devil got his first decent chunk of playing time last Sunday after Chase Edmonds left with a high ankle sprain. Benjamin ran nine times for 39 yards and a touchdown. He could see a decent amount of work while Edmonds is out the next couple of weeks, as the Cardinals will be hesitant to overtax James Conner. With Carolina and Seattle on the slate the next two weeks, Benjamin could be a very good flex option.
THE THURSDAY PICK
Ravens at Dolphins (+7½):
Pick: Ravens by 7
BREAKING NEWS
We’ll be updating our column, based on the latest injuries and innuendo, right up until Sunday’s kickoff. Go to TwinCities.com/theloop.
You can hear Kevin Cusick on Wednesdays on Bob Sansevere’s “BS Show” podcast on iTunes. You can follow Kevin on Twitter — @theloopnow. He can be reached at [email protected]
Boston honors former state representative and mayoral candidate Mel King
In addition to his roles as husband, father and friend, Mel King has been many things over the course of his 92 years: educator, activist, community organizer.
Boston Acting Mayor Kim Janey said he’s been called a “trailblazer,” a “living legend” and a “national treasure.”
“But one of the most important legacies that you leave for us now is love,” Janey told him Saturday. “The power of love is more powerful than the love of power.”
And before King, his family and a crowd of more than a hundred well-wishers at Columbus Avenue and Yarmouth Street, the mayor unveiled a sign naming the intersection Melvin H. “Mel” King Square and proclaimed Saturday as “Mel King Day” to enthusiastic applause.
“Thank you, thank you, thank you,” King said quietly as he sat in his wheelchair and one person shouted, “We love you, Mel!” “We express our love for all at Mel King Square.”
King was born in 1928 in the South End. He graduated from what is now the John D. O’Bryant School of Mathematics and Science and received his bachelor of science degree in mathematics from Claflin University in South Carolina in 1950. After he earned his masters degree in education from Boston State College, he began teaching high school math at his alma mater.
In 1953, King became the director of boy’s work at Lincoln House, a settlement house in the South End. He also worked with United South End Settlements, providing resources for street gangs. Then he founded the Community Assembly for a United South End to give residents a voice in their neighborhood.
In 1967, King became the director of the Urban League of Greater Boston and worked to provide education, employment and other services to the people who walked through its doors. He also became an activist, organizing a sit-in at the office of what is now the Boston Planning and Development Agency to protest a plan to build a parking garage on the corner of Dartmouth and Columbus streets, where housing had been leveled.
Then he organized an occupation of the lot. By the next day, as many as 400 people occupied the space. They built tents and wooden shanties and put large signs welcoming onlookers to “Tent City.” When a housing complex was being dedicated in the same space on April 30, 1988, it was named Tent City in honor of the protest.
In 1973, King was elected state representative for Boston in the Legislature, where he served until 1982. The following year, when the incumbent mayor, Kevin White, withdrew from contention, King became the first Black person to advance to the general election as a mayoral candidate in Boston. Ultimately, Raymond Flynn won, but King’s leadership and example would encourage future generations of Black activists follow their dreams.
Bad second half dooms CU Buffs in loss to UCLA
PASADENA, Calif. – For 29 minutes on Saturday night, the Colorado Buffaloes looked poised to end their Los Angeles-area woes.
The final 31 minutes, however, were a disaster.
After coughing up a first-half lead, CU was routed by UCLA, 44-20 at Rose Bowl Stadium.
CU (3-7, 2-5 Pac-12) was officially eliminated from contention for bowl eligibility, while UCLA (6-4, 4-3) secured bowl eligibility for the first time since 2017.
The Buffs also fell to 1-17 all-time in the Los Angeles area, including 0-10 since joining the Pac-12 in 2011.
Cole Becker’s second field goal gave the Buffs a 20-7 lead with 57 seconds to play in the first half, but UCLA closed the game on a 37-0 run.
Running back Zach Charbonnet scored three second-half touchdowns, quarterback Dorian Thompson-Robinson added a TD run of his own, and the Bruins shut down the CU offense after intermission.
Jarek Broussard rushed for 108 yards for the Buffs, while Alex Fontenot had a pair of 1-yard touchdown runs. Yet after racking up 242 yards on offense before halftime, the Buffs were held to 117 yards after the break and never moved beyond the UCLA 25-yard line.
The night started off well enough for the Buffs and head coach Karl Dorrell – a former UCLA receiver and head coach who was hoping for a triumphant return to his old stompin’ grounds.
For the first time in a while, the Buffs looked fairly unstoppable in the first half, taking a 20-10 lead into the break. It could have – maybe should have – been more, however.
After going three-and-out on their first possession of the game, the Buffs scored on four of the next five.
CU took a 7-0 lead on a 1-yard touchdown run from Fontenot.
Six plays later, CU’s Mark Perry intercepted Thompson-Robinson, setting up the offense at the Bruins’ 46. On fourth down, Lewis had La’Vontae Shenault wide open, but Shenault dropped the ball and the Buffs turned the ball over on downs.
On their next possession, the Buffs had first-and-goal at the UCLA 7-yard line, but failed to get in the end zone, settling for a Becker 23-yard field goal.
Fontenot’s second 1-yard touchdown run of the half made it 17-7, and the Buffs tacked on another Becker field goal with 57 seconds to play in the first half.
A field goal by UCLA on the last play of the first half sliced the CU lead to 20-10 and sparked the Bruins for the second half.
In the third quarter, the Bruins outscored the Buffs 20-0, including two touchdown runs by Charbonnet.
Trying to stop the bleeding a bit, the Buffs, trailing 30-20, went for it on fourth and less than yard from their own 34-yard line early in the fourth quarter. Tight end Brady Russell, lined up as a fullback, took the handoff and was stuffed for no gain.
Five plays later, Charbonnet scored his third touchdown to make it 37-20. Five plays after that, CU was forced to punt and UCLA’s Kyle Phillips returned it 82 yards for another touchdown. That put the game away, at 44-20, with 10:10 to go.
Backup quarterback Drew Carter came into the game for the Buffs with 5:06 to go, but on his fifth play, he was sacked and fumbled. UCLA took over at the Buffs’ 22-yard line.
The Buffs kept the Bruins’ second-team offense out of the end zone after that. That was the only one of UCLA’s five second-half possessions that didn’t end with a touchdown.
UCLA 44, Colorado 20
Colorado 7 13 0 0 — 20 UCLA 0 10 20 14 — 44
First Quarter: COLO — Fontenot 1 run (Becker kick), 4:53. Second Quarter: COLO — FG Becker 23, 8:32. UCLA — B.Brown 1 run (Barr-Mira kick), 7:56. COLO — Fontenot 1 run (Becker kick), 5:22. COLO — FG Becker 40, :57. UCLA — FG Barr-Mira 40, :00. Third Quarter: UCLA — Charbonnet 2 run (kick failed), 11:33. UCLA — Thompson-Robinson 23 run (Barr-Mira kick), 6:07. UCLA — Charbonnet 3 run (Barr-Mira kick), :30. Fourth Quarter: UCLA — Charbonnet 2 run (Barr-Mira kick), 12:12. UCLA — Philips 82 punt return (Barr-Mira kick), 10:10.
COLO UCLAFirst downs 19 26Total Net Yards 360 503Rushes-yards 47-194 41-246Passing 166 257Punt Returns 1-0 2-93Kickoff Returns 3-68 4-84Interceptions Ret. 1-15 0-0Comp-Att-Int 18-29-0 18-27-1Sacked-Yards Lost 4-49 1-1Punts 3-48.333 2-47.0Fumbles-Lost 1-1 0-0Penalties-Yards 7-48 10-82Time of Possession 32:51 27:09
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING — Colorado, Broussard 16-108, Fontenot 11-52, D.Smith 10-44, Russell 1-0, B.Lewis 8-0, Carter 1-(minus 10). UCLA, Thompson-Robinson 9-99, Charbonnet 17-67, B.Brown 6-58, K.Jones 9-22.
PASSING — Colorado, B.Lewis 17-26-0-158, Carter 1-3-0-8. UCLA, Thompson-Robinson 18-27-1-257.
RECEIVING — Colorado, Russell 5-60, Arias 4-70, Rice 3-14, Shenault 2-13, Broussard 1-7, Stanley 1-4, D.Smith 1-1, Fontenot 1-(minus 3). UCLA, Philips 8-99, Dulcich 3-87, Cota 3-43, B.Brown 2-21, Charbonnet 1-6, K.Brown 1-1.
MISSED FIELD GOALS — Colorado, Becker 43. UCLA, Barr-Mira 47.
