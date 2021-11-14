News
Vagabon keeps things minimal with maximum musical results
Vagabon’s “The Embers” clatters and stomps with a punk fury that feels very 2017 (or 1977). Hooky and ugly, the track that opens Vagabon’s 2017 LP, “Infinite Worlds,” recalls other minor masterpieces of that era’s noisy indie scene — see works by Waxahatchee, Snail Mail and Weakened Friends (or Television, if we are going back to 1977).
But two years later, when Laetitia Tamko — who records and performs as Vagabon — released her self-titled second album, the clatter had been replaced by contemplative and dreamy austerity. Intricate vocal melodies and simple electronic pulses powered the music with only snatches of guitar.
“While making ‘Infinite Worlds,’ I was submerged in a punk, indie rock scene in New York,” Tamko said ahead of Vagabon’s Nov. 20 show at the Sinclair. “While making the self-titled record, I was more engaged with music through my headphones, almost exclusively. I didn’t really catch live shows unless it was a set at a festival I was playing.”
Tamko was born in Cameroon but grew up in and around New York City. Unlike so many of her peers, Tamko didn’t come up playing in bands. She’s not a veteran of the teenage-fueled, church basement punk scene or indie garage rock rite of passage. Instead she writes, performs and produces on her own. Something she’s comfortable with after tinkering with the alternative on “Vagabon.”
“I had different resources available (thanks to a record deal) so I thought, ‘Maybe I go to a studio and do what artists do,’” she said with a laugh. “They go to studios and spend two weeks and make an album. But that doesn’t really work for me. I don’t have a band. I’m not a band. I’m a one-person show and a producer. What I found is I don’t do well in the big studios.”
“I tried to bring in an amazing session drummer to redo all my demoed drums that I programmed on my computer to make them sound real,” she continued. “I tried that and (the music) lost a lot of what I thought of as its soul.”
Tamko reverted back to the sound that made the demos so special: cold synth patches and computer clicks paired with her deep voice full of warmth, endlessly hypnotic, singing stream-of-consciousness thoughts sculpted into contemporary koans (go spin “Water Me Down” or “Every Woman”). Essentially, “Vagabon” is downtempo electro pop — a helpful shorthand that also reduces how free and finely tuned the music feels.
“I love minimalism,” she said. “I think minimalism is a very confident choice.”
Tamko doesn’t seem in a hurry to get anywhere on “Vagabon.” There is no rush toward narrative conclusion or sonic crescendos. This cool sense of ease may help Tamko over the next few months. She has a ton of material written during the pandemic but wants to give her last album the time and space to be celebrated after the pandemic ended her ability to tour behind it.
“I think I am on to something very cool but I don’t want to be too hasty in sharing (new songs),” she said. “I also think it would be a gift to me and Vagabon fans to show what I’ve been working on. It’s a matter of time, a matter if the songs will be ready to share.”
“The shows are next week so I guess I’ll need to figure it all out soon,” she added with a laugh.
For tickets and details, go to vagabonvagabon.com.
Q&A: Why are shows going from TV to streaming?
You have questions. I have some answers.
I enjoy watching “SEAL Team,” so I was disappointed that while they began the season on regular TV, they quickly left for Paramount+. I refuse to pay to watch (don’t enjoy the show enough to pay) but I feel like I’m being held hostage. Do you think more shows are heading that direction?
Yes. We have already seen several series migrate from broadcast or cable to streaming. CBS moved both “SEAL Team” and “Evil” from broadcast to Paramount+, which is also the home of the “Good Wife” spinoff “The Good Fight” and several successors to “Star Trek.” NBC had “A.P. Bio” for two seasons before it was moved to the streamer Peacock. Some shows get rescued by streaming services, as when Netflix commissioned extra episodes of ABC’s “Designated Survivor” after the network dropped it. The recently canceled “Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist” will be back with a Christmas special on the Roku Channel on Dec. 1. “Leverage,” after running on TNT from 2008 to 2012, returned this year as “Leverage: Redemption” on IMDbTV.
But this is all a case of old strategy/new venues. Broadcast shows moved from one network to another going back decades; for example, “Father Knows Best” went from CBS to ABC, “My Three Sons” from ABC to CBS, “Diff’rent Strokes” from NBC to ABC. The same thing has happened with broadcast and cable, with one recent case being the announcement that CBS’s “All Rise” is making new episodes for OWN, Oprah Winfrey’s network. In short, if the telecaster of a show no longer finds it useful, another entity still might — delighting fans, bringing them to the new viewing home, and assuring that the studio behind the show can make more money. With streaming, there are many more places for shows to go.
I was wondering about “The Amazing Race.” Have they filmed a new season yet?
They have completed a new season after a long, COVID-related delay. Telecasts will begin with a two-hour premiere on Jan. 5.
What happened to the new “Fantasy Island?” I rather liked it, and the girl who assisted Ms. Roarke left “The Bold and the Beautiful” to take a part.
Fox has renewed the summer series for a second season. It will also have a two-hour holiday episode on Dec. 21, and the previous season’s telecasts can be found on Hulu and On Demand.
Years ago, there was a family show with adorable Kellie Martin as sister to a young man with Down syndrome. Do you know the name of the show and did the young man continue acting?
The show was called “Life Goes On” and aired on ABC from 1989 to 1993. It involved the Thatcher family, with parents Drew (Bill Smitrovich) and Libby (Patti LuPone) and children including Becca (Kellie Martin) and Corky (Christopher Burke, who like his character has Down syndrome). Burke, now 56, continued acting for about a decade after “Life Goes On” ended. He has also worked in music and has had a decadeslong association with the National Down Syndrome Society, including as a goodwill ambassador and on the society staff. By the way, there were reports not long ago that a reboot of “Life Goes On” is in the works with Martin as a star and producer.
— Tribune News Service
Rubin: U.S. can’t betray thousands of Afghan partners
Is Secretary of State Antony Blinken really planning to abandon thousands of Afghans facing prison or death because they helped U.S. troops? And to block groups of dedicated U.S. vets who are trying to save them?
Right now, the answer to both questions appears to be YES.
In June, Blinken spoke to Congress about granting more than 18,000 special immigrant visas to Afghans who had worked with the U.S. military. Legislators and Pentagon officials urged him to evacuate them before the U.S. exit. He chose not to do this.
Most SIV applicants didn’t get out during the chaotic evacuation. Their IDs are on lists seized by the Taliban from abandoned U.S. bases.
Their only hope is provided by volunteer groups of ex-U.S. Special Forces, intelligence and aid workers and humanitarians, with names like Task Force Argo, No One Left Behind, Task Force Pineapple and dozens more, who rely on private donations.
Some volunteer groups have raised enough funds to evacuate endangered Afghans on charter flights from a northern Afghan city to third countries, where SIV candidates can complete the vetting for a U.S. visa. But the State Department, which has to sign off on charter manifests, is blocking most flights.
Task Force Argo has flown five flights out, rescuing 2,126 Afghans including 61 U.S. citizens. But three more of the group’s charters — along with those of other veterans’ groups — have been on hold for weeks.
The reason: Blinken’s State Department has tightened requirements on which Afghans it will help. When it comes to SIV applicants, State will sign off only on those who already have fully completed SIV visas in their passports.
A department spokesperson tells me that’s because they want to ensure that Afghans on the charters are eligible for ultimate resettlement in the United States. But there’s no way that thousands of Afghans stuck in mid-process can complete an SIV application today, given that the U.S. Embassy is shuttered.
The State Department is effectively telling these Afghans to whom we made promises: “Tough luck.”
The State Department’s reluctance to approve charters is already having dangerous repercussions. Argo has been paying for safe houses for thousands of endangered Afghans until they are evacuated. With the flights blocked for months, the group is running out of funds for housing. Argo is fundraising urgently but has had to ask many safe house residents to leave.
That could spell death for N, an IT specialist who worked with Americans at Kandahar Airfield and with whom I am in touch via a messaging app. (I use only his first initial because he is in serious danger.) His lawyer wife and jurist father also worked with U.S. military contractors, and all are midway in the SIV process.
N and his father are being sought by name by the Taliban.
The blocking of charters is also devastating for veterans working to keep U.S. promises to Afghans. “We are handing out suicide prevention numbers to our (U.S.) handlers,” said Task Force Argo co-founder Jesse Jensen, a retired U.S. Army Ranger.
“It takes a toll on folks when the rest of the country has moved on and we’re the ones left holding the bag.”
It is unconscionable that a secretary of state whose family narrowly escaped death in the Holocaust would betray Afghans whom we promised to save from the Taliban, along with veterans trying to help them.
The burden for keeping America’s promises rests on your shoulders, Secretary Blinken, not theirs.
Trudy Rubin is a syndicated columnist.
Volkswagen Golf is basic excellence
Cars that are basic as it comes brings all the commuters to the surface.
Calling all high mileage drivers! This review is for you. In 2021, the elimination of sedans has really frustrated the high mileage consumer market as options are now really limited. For an economy price and size, consumers additionally want the most bang for the buck as the used car market continues to fluctuate in pricing. Well, well, well in the Volkswagen fleet, its business as usual with its economy-sized and economy priced-Golf TSI.
As stripped down as it gets and for less than $25,000 you can get the most basic and fun-driving sedan fit for any consumer, but when it comes to the overall worth of a vehicle, the Golf has it covered. A 1.4-liter 16-valve Dual Overhead Cam turbocharged four-cylinder engine producing 147 horsepower and 184 lb.-ft. of torque makes this economy cruiser just that. Our six-speed manual transmission option was really fun on our week-long tester and at no extra cost while the automatic transmission came in at $800 more.
Automatic LED headlights and 16 inch alloy wheels were really nice standard options while heated seats and heated mirrors also were standard. The interior was all too familiar with the engine start button on the center console and the 6.5 inch infotainment unit. This is common for VW and I wouldn’t change a thing. They were easy to use, quick to navigate and overall a breeze to operate.
For VW, the Golf has always been strong as many additional features are standard, priced correctly and fun to own. In the past, we remember the Golf R, R32 and Golf Diesel were always common around town, while the Golf GTI is still available in the fleet today.
Wrapped in a nice White Silver Metallic paint, the Golf showed off its exterior lines nicely. It was exactly what this market wants and that is a no-frills, no-thrills reliable vehicle, but also a comfortable commuter. For high mileage consumers with an economy budget there is nothing better than the Golf lineup.
Volkswagen Golf TSI
MSRP: $23,195
As tested: $24,190
MPG: 29 city, 39 highway, 35.7 as tested
