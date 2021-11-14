Vagabon keeps things minimal with maximum musical results

Vagabon’s “The Embers” clatters and stomps with a punk fury that feels very 2017 (or 1977). Hooky and ugly, the track that opens Vagabon’s 2017 LP, “Infinite Worlds,” recalls other minor masterpieces of that era’s noisy indie scene — see works by Waxahatchee, Snail Mail and Weakened Friends (or Television, if we are going back to 1977).

But two years later, when Laetitia Tamko — who records and performs as Vagabon — released her self-titled second album, the clatter had been replaced by contemplative and dreamy austerity. Intricate vocal melodies and simple electronic pulses powered the music with only snatches of guitar.

“While making ‘Infinite Worlds,’ I was submerged in a punk, indie rock scene in New York,” Tamko said ahead of Vagabon’s Nov. 20 show at the Sinclair. “While making the self-titled record, I was more engaged with music through my headphones, almost exclusively. I didn’t really catch live shows unless it was a set at a festival I was playing.”

Tamko was born in Cameroon but grew up in and around New York City. Unlike so many of her peers, Tamko didn’t come up playing in bands. She’s not a veteran of the teenage-fueled, church basement punk scene or indie garage rock rite of passage. Instead she writes, performs and produces on her own. Something she’s comfortable with after tinkering with the alternative on “Vagabon.”

“I had different resources available (thanks to a record deal) so I thought, ‘Maybe I go to a studio and do what artists do,’” she said with a laugh. “They go to studios and spend two weeks and make an album. But that doesn’t really work for me. I don’t have a band. I’m not a band. I’m a one-person show and a producer. What I found is I don’t do well in the big studios.”

“I tried to bring in an amazing session drummer to redo all my demoed drums that I programmed on my computer to make them sound real,” she continued. “I tried that and (the music) lost a lot of what I thought of as its soul.”

Tamko reverted back to the sound that made the demos so special: cold synth patches and computer clicks paired with her deep voice full of warmth, endlessly hypnotic, singing stream-of-consciousness thoughts sculpted into contemporary koans (go spin “Water Me Down” or “Every Woman”). Essentially, “Vagabon” is downtempo electro pop — a helpful shorthand that also reduces how free and finely tuned the music feels.

“I love minimalism,” she said. “I think minimalism is a very confident choice.”

Tamko doesn’t seem in a hurry to get anywhere on “Vagabon.” There is no rush toward narrative conclusion or sonic crescendos. This cool sense of ease may help Tamko over the next few months. She has a ton of material written during the pandemic but wants to give her last album the time and space to be celebrated after the pandemic ended her ability to tour behind it.

“I think I am on to something very cool but I don’t want to be too hasty in sharing (new songs),” she said. “I also think it would be a gift to me and Vagabon fans to show what I’ve been working on. It’s a matter of time, a matter if the songs will be ready to share.”

“The shows are next week so I guess I’ll need to figure it all out soon,” she added with a laugh.

For tickets and details, go to vagabonvagabon.com.