What to Do When Medical Bills Overwhelm You
Medical bankruptcy may become the only option for a person, regardless of their current financial situation or what type of medical insurance they carry. The uninsured are at the greatest risk of falling into the deep pit of overwhelming medical debt. However, in this economy, with fewer employers offering comprehensive and major medical plans, the well insured are also vulnerable. This is because of something on their policies known as the deductible.
Everyone is vulnerable to catastrophe. When a person is admitted to the hospital for a critical illness or serious injury, initial treatment can cost in the hundreds of thousands of dollars, as in the case of a heart attack or multiple injuries. Long term treatments add to the cost and therapy even more. Medical bills totaling over one million dollars are not uncommon. Insurance will pay only the amount, less the deductible and the co-pay. So, for example, a $100,000.00 medical bill, assuming it is all initial treatment and care, is subject to 20 percent co-pay and a 10 percent deductible. That is approximately $30,000.00. Add to that therapy, corrective surgery, anesthesia and many other procedures and treatments all subject to the same deductions and you have a mountain of debt.
Bankruptcy, in the form of Chapter 7 or Chapter 13, is often an answer. Chapter 13 permits a person to keep any assets while paying off the debts in a three to five-year period. This may not be possible for debts of 50K or more unless the person can return to a high paying job. Chapter 7 removes the payment responsibility of the debtor and uses the sale of personal assets to pay off all or part of the debts. Chapter 7 is a good option in many cases. The filer keeps his home and car, furniture and clothes and can start over. A good bankruptcy attorney should be retained to navigate through the process and to protect you from creditors who refuse to play by the rules and continue to harass.
Will medical bankruptcy hurt your credit so badly that you will never be able to borrow money? Bankruptcy, although it is a mark on your credit that can last for ten years, is not the end of the world. Taking out a secured credit card with a bank or keeping one card current and out of the bankruptcy is a good way to start rebuilding your credit.
How Many Calories Does Zumba Burn?
Have you tried to lose weight recently? Are you tired and confused by all the different “CARDIO” styled dance classes?
Well there’s hope for you yet! Meet Zumba Dance…
Zumba Dance is a blending of Latin and International music dance themes creating a vibrant, successful fitness system! The routines feature aerobic/fitness interval training with a combination of fast and slow rhythms that tone and sculpt the body.
ZUMBA utilizes the principles of interval training and resistance training to maximize caloric output, fat burning and total toning.
It is a blend of body sculpting dance movements and easy-to-follow dance steps.
So how many calories does Zumba burn?
An average class can burn from 500 to 800 calories! You can of course burn more or less depending on your intensity and fitness level. Your Zumba instructor will work with you to get the maximum results… fast. Hows that for different! Better than exercising at home listening to some boring cd … right?
Along with the Zumba dance classes it is important to follow these fat loss, fool-proof nutrition tips that will maximize the amount of calories you burn:
* Eat veggies – Mix and match fresh veggies for variety. They are full of fiber and will help you burn more fat.
* Snack – Go ahead just snack on good stuff, like nuts (especially almonds) veggies fresh and dried fruit.
* Nuts – Almonds, macadamia nuts, hazelnuts, walnuts and pecans are great for you. Spice up that yogurt and salad by throwing a few in.
* Steel cut oats – Cook a ¼ cup with 1 cup of rice milk (trust me its delicious and you wont need sweetener) for breakfast
* Protein – Protein is a fat burner. How you ask? Well your body burns more calories digesting protein than eating any other type of food. Eating protein also prevents muscle loss when dieting.
* Yogurt – Will help you lose weight and at the same time protect your muscles. Yogurt is also a simple & convenient snack. It is also high in protein.
Follow these tips attend as many Zumba classes as you can and you will quickly maximize your calories burned.
So how many calories does Zumba burn? Follow these tips and you will burn enough to have that body of your dreams!
How Much Deposit Do I Need To Buy A House in Liverpool?
Why do I need a deposit?
For many people, saving up for a deposit can be rather challenging, and this is their primary barrier to entry into the property market. It can be seen as daunting if you have a family or are currently renting.
We do get many questions about deposits so we’ll try to answer as many as I can for you here.
To reduce their lending risk, lenders will need you to put down a deposit. If they lend you 100% of the purchase price and you unfortunately fall into arrears, they’ll need to take possession of the property. This sort of thing only takes a small dip in house prices for them to suffer a loss.
There is a common thought that if you haven’t invested some of yours or your family’s money into your home then you might find it a bit too easy to “walk away” should the going got tough and you were struggling to meet your monthly payments. Also, if you are not in a position to save up say, 5% of the purchase price yourself then it could be argued that you’re not quite ready to get onto the property ladder.
My Credit History is Poor – How Much I Need to put Down?
A lot of the specialist Lenders that we work with as a company want you to put down a minimum of around 15% deposit if you have a poor credit history. This is simply to reduce their risk in the event of a property repossession. If you do require specialist advice, then please get in touch with a Mortgage Advisor in Liverpool as we are here to help.
Can I Take out a Loan for the Deposit?
It’s a possibility, but 99% of Lenders won’t let you do this. This would essentially be 100% lending.
Can someone Gift me a Deposit?
Yes, this happens quite frequently. It’s usually the “Bank of Mum and Dad” that can gift the deposit, however other family members like Aunties, Uncles etc. have been known to do this too. The latter isn’t as common an option though, so we wouldn’t take this as a guarantee. Prove who they are and confirm they are not expecting repayment of the gift, then you’re good to go.
Please note that the above information is for reference purposes only and is not to be viewed as personal financial or mortgage advice.
What Is the Best Way to Help My Child Transition Back-To-School?
Parents and children are experiencing a range of emotions as they think about going back-to-school. Yes, the structure free days of Summer are ending, and the punctuality of school is beginning. This blog post will help calm your worries! When you finish reading this post you and your child will be ready to transition back-to-school with confidence. You are going to have practical tips that can be used immediately to support your child and give you peace has the school year starts.
To help, I wanted to give you an educator’s perspective on the back-to-school transition. I interviewed Beverly Black, an award-winning educator, who I describe as a “brain engineer” based on her success in educating young minds in one of the Americas’ top performing school systems; to share her insights. These are three keys she wants parents to know.
Key #1: Nurture your child’s gifts by speaking words of affirmation. Many parents come from different skill sets and experiences. It’s important to realize that as parents you may not have grown up with affirming parents, that does not mean they were terrible parents; however, children thrive in environments that are affirming. Mrs. Black confidently shared that parents are their child’s first teachers and advocates. Furthermore, she explained that, children need to know that there are people who love them unconditionally. Mrs. Black described parenting is a “24/7” responsibility which makes parents are their child’s teachers rather they want to or not. She reminds parents that their children are watching them even when they think they aren’t.
Key #2: Collaboration; when your child enrolls in school it’s a collaborative effort between parent, teacher, and student. “All three work together for the child’s success. Parents can help their child by instilling in them the collaboration concept, we’re all in this together and we’re all going to work it (education) out together. As an educator, Mrs. Black expressed a belief that parents send their children to school for a purpose “to learn” and overall, teachers are committed to fulfilling their role in that purpose. She detailed a strategy parents can use to facilitate collaboration.
- Come to the table with an open mind.
- Be curious. Have questions and ask the teacher questions
- Encourage student lead conferences, which helps students build self-esteem, develop problem solving skills, and expands their vocabulary.
Key #3: Sleep, Sleep, Sleep; is fundamental in helping children excel in school. Mrs. Black has seen the devastating impact a lack of sleep has on students, stating “If you don’t sleep, you’re not going to work at your optimal level. “Sleep is so important and impacts the way kids are learning, their ability to focus, and their behavior. Mrs. Black shared that students are foregoing sleep to play on their electronic devices which results in an unfocused sleepy student.
While speaking with this dynamic educator, I was reminded that educators are “brain engineers.” Many parents are searching the internet for tips to help during this back-to-school transitions. What I have found is that many of these tips miss the brain-success connection. The three keys shared in this blog, however, align with the advanced brain knowledge used by the top 1% of parents. Were you aware that parents and children are connecting better because of the neuroscience of affirmations, collaboration, and sleep?
Many parents are only using limited knowledge to help their children transition back-to-school. Imagine how different things would be if parents used brain-based strategies to help their children excel. This is why I put together a free webinar outlining five brain hacks that Advanced parents are using to make sure their children are prepared for back-to-school success. You can view the webinar here. Stay connected and join the Whole Brain Parent Leadership Academy for the practical brain-based parenting ideas.
