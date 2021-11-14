Tech
World of Warcraft – Heavy Leather Farming From Elder Mistvale Gorillas in Stranglethorn Vale
My new Druid, Allanona, is now level 50, and as I tend to follow my own advice, has 2 gathering professions: Herbalism, and Skinning.
As such, she must farm leather for my Hunter, Carienne, to make her armor our of the leather she collects. I know the best place to gather Rugger Leather, but last night I decided I was going to make a little Heavy Leather run.
The place I selected is Stranglethorn Vale, and the mobs, Elder Mistvale Gorillas. They can be found at around coordinates (32, 66). They range in level from 35 to 42, with most being 40-41.
Being level 50, I was not getting experience, but that was not the aim of the exercise. The Heavy Leather drop rate from skinning is pretty constant, about 85%. The rest goes to Thick Leather, which is a bonus of a sort.
In 30 minutes of farming Elder Mistvale Gorillas, I managed to gather:
- 62 Heavy Leather
- 16 Thick Leather
- 1 Green Item (Gothic Plate Helm)
- 2 Aquamarines
- 1 Citrine
I also gathered a whole bunch Gorilla Fangs, Coarse Gorilla Hairs as well as Large Fangs, and I did manage to make time for a little Herbalism here and there.
Of course, the Gorillas being beasts, they dropped neither Cloth not cash loot, but in terms of Heavy Leather farming, the Elder Mistvale Gorillas turned out a pretty decent return on the time investment.
On another topic, over the last weekend, I decided to clean out my Bank Alt’s banks slots and overflowing mailboxes, and squeezed out over 2000 WoW Gold from the effort. I must say that the current – and certainly temporary – obscene prices of Herbs on the Auction House certainly contributed to the effort!
Whether you are looking to level a crafting skill, or simply to make some WoW Gold at the Auction House, crafting materials are always the way to go, and Heavy Leather is no exception.
Finding The Best Casino UK
Most of the famous gamblers always head to casino UK to be able to have the best gambling experience. One of the most famous is the Aspinall’s in London. It is a private casino that was founded in 1960s. John Aspinall is the person known to establish the facility. In the past, only aristocrats are seen to gamble in this place. Now, it still continues to hold its elite grandeur and is now being managed by John’s son Damian. The Aspinall’s casino was able to perfectly preserve the atmosphere that members love about the place since it started because of the help which the original worker has been lovingly providing to the place.
Now, with all the advancement, even the historic Aspinall’s has ventured in an online casino to serve their members even outside of London. They can still continue to enjoy gambling with their group even if they are on a different country. The members are not worried of sharing important information because it is under a well trusted name, the Aspinall’s.
Aside from real casinos, people can also enjoy the same gambling experience in visiting an actual casino UK without leave the comforts of their own home. There are several online casinos UK available which are very fast and reliable. There are also some which can prove that you are betting against real players than playing against a computer. There are a number of online casinos which are getting popular and making their name on the gambling world. Many good players were known by playing online.
Don’t Pad WoW Gold Farmers’ Pockets – 2 Noob Ways to Make Gold in World of Warcraft
If you start to buy WoW Gold your setting yourself up to become dependent on it. Instead why not learn to make your own Gold fast and never have to give your money to gold farmers again. Making Gold in world of Warcraft is not rocket science but if your a complete noob to the game it can be frustrating to not have enough gold to buy the best gear or even needed repairs and spells.
Your don’t have to Pad Gold farmers pockets here are a few tips to get you started making your OWN WoW gold:
How to Make Gold in World of Warcraft
1) If you are less than level 10 and a total noob just starting out – pick up skinning and mining as soon as you can. The blood elf starting area is perfect for this. Just outside of Silvermoon City there are tons of those flying birds all over the place. Kill them and collect all the small eggs they drop ( they usually drop 2 at a time), you can also skin them afterwards and collect the skins. I made 50 gold in less than 1 hour by selling these eggs and skins in the auction house. You can also mine copper ore and sell the bars in the auction house. You want to make sure you have at least one character on your account that has his mining skill maxed at each level as you will use this skill in later levels to make a lot of WoW Gold.
2) Levels 20 – 40 – WoW Wool Cloth + Mining. Wool cloth is not as abundant as silk and sells GOOD on most servers I have been on. I have gotten as much as 20 Gold a stack for wool. If you put it on the auction house at the right time you can make a a lot of gold off this stuff! If your WoW character is high enough level the best place to farm wool cloth in WoW is Stormwind Stockades. Keep all the greens and blues you get too, some level 19 twink items can bring in a nice price!
You can Usually get double the price for wool on the horde side so if don’t want to mess with bringing a horde character into stormwind you can just farm it using an alliance character then put it for sale in the booty bay neutral auction house and use one of your horde characters to buy it out (you will need 2 different WoW accounts to use this method). You cannot bid on your own auction if your using 2 characters on the same account, they must be on different accounts, I found this out the hard way!
After the transfer just slap the wool cloth up for sale on the horde auction house and get double the Gold! I also find this helpful to move Gold between my characters on alliance and horde sides, the greedy Booty Bay Goblins will take their share but you just have to live with it if you need Gold moved to one side or the other.
If you are horde you can also farm for wool cloth in ShadowFang Keep although you won’t get as much wool cloth an hour you do have the chance to get one of the oh so rare shadowfang or assassins blades!
These are just a few tips to help you get started making gold in WoW. It’s always better to make your own so you don’t get dependent on having to buy WoW gold and pad those gold farmers pockets!
Learn even more Noob Ways to Make World of Warcraft Gold
15 Handy Tricks to Master Google Photos
Google Photos is one such service among other services such as Dropbox, OneDrive, and Flickr that automatically back up your photos. All these services come in handy in providing quick access to your photos on any device. Nevertheless, only Google Photos will offer you true unlimited back up of your photos. This is because unlike the other services, Google Photos has a lot of features that the rest don’t have. For instance, the ability to automatically remove duplicated pictures, storing your photos at high resolution for free and an inbuilt tagging icon among others. Although Google Photos has not been in existence for a long time it is one of the fastest growing services with currently over 500 million active users.
In as much as Google Photos offers the best back up services, any user has to be conversant with all its features for effective services. Here are 15 handy tricks to master Google Photos:
1. Turn off cellular data
This is essential for smartphone users that don’t have unlimited data. Many users use Google Photos to not only back up existing photos on their cameras but also automatically back up images that were taken on their smartphones. For this reason, it is crucial to turn off back up over mobile data and also allow the Google Photos app to only back up when you are charging your phone to protect your battery life.
2. Upload old photos
For you to save more storage it is important to upload your old photos to the Google Photos Library. This is a simple process that only involves dragging and dropping the photos from your external storage. In the library, the photos will appear based on the date they were taken hence, making it easier for you to locate them when you need to. Your connectivity will determine how long the uploading process will take.
3. Free up more space on your phone
For a user without an SD card or a phone with unlimited storage, it is important to regularly free up space on your device. Google Photos does this really well by just tapping at free up device storage in the settings menu. This is a safe process because although the backed up photos will be deleted you can always access them when you are connected to the internet.
4. Label your photos
Labeling the people in your photos comes in handy in the future. This is because you can easily identify them by searching by their name in Google Photos. This makes it easier to find every picture of the person you are looking for. It also saves time especially when you are in a hurry.
5. Get free unlimited storage
Google Photos offers unlimited storage with a minor caveat. It only offers a maximum of 16MP resolution. This can be tricky while saving videos and photos at their original quality because they will eat up into all the space that there is. To solve this it is crucial saving your photos and videos at high-quality resolution. This majorly helps you free up some space.
6. Edit and save your photos
Google Photos has an option to edit your photos to the desired look you’re after. This feature allows you to add a background color, crop among others. You can easily remove what you don’t want on your videos or images. It is, however, important to save the images once you edit them.
7. Remove geolocation
Images and videos were taken by your phone nowadays have a lot of location details on them. This is good for your storage because you would want to remember all about the details. However, Google Photos uses such information to actively map out where your pictures were taken. This is not good because you do not want people viewing or receiving these photos knowing exactly where they were taken, especially when you share via emails. For this reason, it is best to remove geolocation.
8. Back up photos from other apps
Google Photos not only backs up the photos you take on your tablet or smartphone. It has a feature that allows you to back up your photos in other apps such as Instagram and Facebook among others. You can easily choose which devices to enable back up on the settings menu.
9. Animate photos
This is another simple trick that makes your photo gallery much more entertaining. The ability to create collages, slideshows, animation, and movies from your photos becomes very simple. All you need is to work with the ‘assistant section’ where you get cards of suggestions for making different animations or collages. This Google auto creation makes photo editing exciting.
10. Testing your search option
It is important to understand how to use this. It comes in handy when you are searching for videos and images that are similar to what you are looking for. Play with the search option but only search in the Google Photos using common and obscure names.
11. Share and unshare
Google Photos comes with a unique feature that simplifies the sharing of photos and videos. This is through a link that easily shares either one image or a bunch of them. It is important to review them regularly so that you get rid of those ones that are no longer required. It is easily done through the shared links icon on the app.
12. View your photos and videos in Google Drive
This is one of the tricks that anyone using Google Photos should know. You can easily view your photos and videos through the photos interface. This feature comes in handy especially if you already have a lot of text on your Google Drive.
13. Send videos to YouTube
This is another trick that makes sharing of videos fast and easy. Google Photos has an option to import photos and videos directly to your YouTube channel. It also gives the option to add a title, to tag and to share them.
14. Make stories from photos
This feature makes Google Photos very interesting. The stories are often like guided albums that have captions. This is easily done through mobile apps. The process involves selecting relevant pictures, adding captions and locations to give more information.
15. Change your view
Changing your view mostly involves zooming in and out to view your images better. This is sometimes done by using your two fingers. However, Google Photos gives an easier option of doing the same. The service allows you to change the view of the mobile app so you can get a comfortable view.
