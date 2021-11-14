You Will Get Your Downtime, One Way or Another

Share Pin 0 Shares

Sometimes, awful things happen to you.

Life can really suck sometimes.

When you find yourself in a situation where you wish life were giving you something as harmless as lemons, here’s what to do.

There’ll be intellectual factors to this situation. If you lose your job, for example, you’ll need to make some plans. Things like making a budget and applying for new jobs.

File that under D for ‘duh’.

What folks often forget are the emotional factors.

After getting sucker punched, right after you take care of any urgent issues, take some downtime.

Lie on the grass or stare at the wall.

It’s easy to think of the cliché griever – someone who responds to having the floor drop out from under them by drinking themselves blind.

A less obvious one, but still a cliché, is the person who throws themselves into work. “I need this,” they’ll say.

These can be nothing more than attempts to escape from their unpleasant reality.

Hmm?

What’s that?

You’re not an alcoholic, workaholic or any kind of holic?

You do, in fact, enjoy plenty of downtime?

Great!

With or without a screen in your face, though?

Social media, reading, TV, video games, mindless web surfing – they’re all distractions from the pain of it all.

And maybe you need a distraction right now.

Take the downtime first, though. Lock yourself in a room with nothing but your thoughts.

Lie on the floor and stare at the ceiling.

Don’t think it’s a waste of time – it’s the most important thing you could do.

Don’t think it’s awkward, embarrassing or lazy.

There’s no need to think at all if you don’t want to.

Because here’s the thing:

Your mind wants to process what happened. And, sure, you can bury your consciousness in distractions so you don’t have to.

Processing is painful, after all.

You can’t hold out forever, though.

You know those moments where your best ideas come to you? For plenty of folks, it’s when they’re drifting off to sleep, in the shower, on a long walk or driving a car. That’s because these activities are mental downtime. They’re so natural to you that your conscious mind can switch off, letting your unconscious creativity bubble through.

Guess what?

These moments are also when you process your difficult emotions.

Do you want to feel all the anger, grief, frustration, betrayal and pain while you’re driving?

Or while you’re trying to sleep?

Yeah, I didn’t think so.

Unless you let it out at a healthier time, your unconscious will use those moments to do what it needs to do.

If you’re lucky, that is.

Your unconscious might not let it all out then.

It might instead bury the pain deep.

When you process your discomfort, you can move through it. When you bury it, it’s always there, eating away at you.

It might even erupt at some unexpected time in the future.

If that happens, who knows how much downtime you’re in for.

It doesn’t have to be this way, though. People talk about releasing the pressure because it’s a great analogy. The earlier, more often and more thoroughly you vent the steam, the safer it is for everyone.