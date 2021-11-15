Bitcoin
201 CMR 17 Compliance Checklist For Mortgage Brokers! Are You in Compliance?
If you are a mortgage broker or mortgage originator doing business in Massachusetts you need to understand how MGL93H and Regulation 201.CMR.17 impacts how you need to handle personal information and manage your business in the future. Effective March 1, 2010 licensed mortgage brokers are responsible for the safety and security of any Massachusetts residents personal information that is collected, handled or stored by you or your staff. Your mortgage business must have a written plan, known as a WISP “Written Information Security Plan” in place and being followed, to not only protect the safety and security of the personal information of your clients, but also to protect your business. Below is a checklist to help you get organized and develop the plan you will need to comply.
The Commonwealth of Massachusetts enacted MGL 93H which defines security breaches and regulations for the safeguarding of personal information of any Commonwealth of Massachusetts resident. Regulation 201 CMR 17.00 implements the provisions of the law and describes what you need to have in place in order to achieve compliance.
What Does 201 CMR 17 Mean For My Mortgage Business?
201 CMR 17.00 sets the minimum standards for the protection of personal information of any Massachusetts resident. It does not matter if this personal information is stored in a filing cabinet, a desk drawer or on your network database, you are responsible for its safety and security as set forth in 201 CMR 17. Massachusetts, like many states is responding to the growth of identity theft and is putting responsibility on those businesses (such as a mortgage broker) to follow a set of requirements in order to effectively protect personal data from those that might use it inappropriately or illegally. As a mortgage broker these regulations impact how you do business and who you do business with. If your originators, processing staff or even others that may be involved with a loan transaction such as an attorney, real estate agent or credit bureau have access to or store personal information about your borrowers or prospects (that reside in Massachusetts) such as their name, along with:
- Address
- Social Security number
- Credit card number
- Driver’s license information
- Other state issued identification information
then these regulations will affect them also and you are responsible for taking steps to comply and control the collection, handling storage and distribution of this personal information. This means that you need to protect yourself and your business and only share personal data with businesses that you verify are in compliance with 201 CMR 17.
This regulation is not just about clients and customers. If you are located in the Commonwealth of Massachusetts and have employees who reside in Massachusetts and you keep employment applications, a copy of a drivers license, a personnel file or payroll information on them than 201 CMR 17 applies to you and you must comply.
So What Steps Do I Take To Be in Compliance?
The key to CMR 201 17.00 is the development, implementation, maintenance and monitoring of a comprehensive written information security plan (WISP). This WISP is meant to address handling and storage of any records containing personal information. In addition to creating and maintaining a WISP, you will need to identify the components of the program. This includes:
- Designation of one or more employees to maintain the wISP.
- Identify and assess reasonably foreseeable internal and external risks to the security and confidentiality of any personal information you handle of store
- Develop security policies and procedures for employees and the handling of personal information.
- Limit the amount of personal information collected to what is necessary to perform the transaction.
- Identify all areas, storage and devices used to store personal information and develop a plan for its security.
201 CMR 17.00 goes further to address Computer System Security Requirements. The Commonwealth of Massachusetts has outlined technology requirements in order to be compliant. These requirements should be discussed with an IT professional. They impact not only your server, but desktop computers, laptop computers, network scanners and copiers. Things to discuss include:
- Securing user authentication protocols
- Securing access control measures such that restrict access to records as well as manage passwords and users.
- Encrypting data during transmission as well as any data on mobile devices such as laptops and PDAs.
- Ensuring that there are current versions of security software such as anti-virus on systems.
- Training employees about information security
A lot of publicity regarding the theft of personal information has been linked to laptop computers by the media. Personal information can be compromised and stolen while being stored on computers or transmitted electronically, but this critical data can also be stolen while sitting on a desk or in am unlocked file cabinet in paper form also. Even how you dispose of this information is important to consider, as you are responsible for even what you throw away into the dumpster. Shredding and a disposal service a key components of any effective Mortgage Company WISP. The goal of MA MGL 93H and 201 CMR 17.00 is to change how a business views personal information and important steps that need to be taken for its proper collection, use, storage, transport and destruction.
Securing personal information not only protects your clients, but also your business against fines and lawsuits and make sure you are in compliance with 201 CMR 17 and develop and implement a Mortgage Company WISP now.
Steps To Commercial Business Financing Options
Business financing options are provided by a number of non bank specialized finance companies in Canada. They provide an array of corporate solutions, all of them different but still allowing you to achieve cash flow and working capital goals. They are in fact, the answer to.. you guessed it ‘ no bank financing’ conundrums.
The challenge for business owners and financial managers is to identify and execute on who those sources are and what they can do for your company. Many companies, and industries in fact have specialize needs.
When you think of the right type of business financing for your company it’s important to think of senior and junior! What do we mean by that comment? Simply that a senior lender will want all the security on your business, typically handled by a document called the G S A – General Security Agreement. It then becomes a challenge to source other types of cash flow and debt solutions which can’t be monetized.
A good example of a senior lender is Canadian chartered banks. But when that source of capital isn’t available many firms these days choose asset based lenders, allowing them to drawn on various assets of their business but with more flexibility.
In some cases your business might need a ‘ bridge loan’ – they solve temporary capital shortages.. they are a ‘ bridge’ to future refinancing of your business.
Leasing companies are one of those specialized asset lenders that financing both new and used equipment, even software. While many firms think they are eligible for VC or private equity financing in fact they are poor candidates for that type of financing. Many owners and financial managers spend a lot of time and money going down the venture capital / equity path, only to find they are not ready for this type of capital solution.
Is there a bottom line? We think so, Simply that if you are looking for a commercial finance company for debt and cash flow solutions alternative non bank lenders are a great choice.
What types of financing can be achieved through alternative lenders? In fact they abound and business solutions are available in receivable financing, asset based business lines of credit, tax credit financing, sale leaseback strategies, franchise loans, receivable financing.. also known as ‘ factoring ‘, etc
Seek and speak to a trusted, credible and experienced Canadian business financing advisor with a track record of success when looking for a non bank commercial finance company in Canada.
How to Improve Your Credit Scores Faster?
When you apply for a home or personal loan, the first thing your bank will check is your credit score. A credit score or a credit history is basically a result derived from the analysis of a person’s credit files. In addition to banks, insurance companies, phone companies, and government institutions also use credit scoring to evaluate a person’s financial stand.
Why is Credit Rating Important?
When you fill in your application for a loan, the bank does not have any solid means to evaluate you in terms of your ability to repay the loan on time. So they use credit rating as a tool to determine how strong you are financially. For this, they do a complete analysis of your income, on-going mortgages, assets and take into account many other factors to assess you. This will provide the banks and other money lenders a clear picture of your monetary status. When you try to borrow money with bad credit, it is very likely that your application might be rejected.
Reasons for Bad Credit History
A person may end up with a bad credit score due to a number of reasons. When you miss your payments towards mortgages frequently, this can lead to bad rating. Laziness in paying the bills, poor financial situation and overspending are some of the major causes of bad credit. Different countries have distinct methods of assessing a person’s creditworthiness. A bank can deny the application of an individual requesting to borrow money with bad score. This is done as per bank’s policies in an attempt to protect themselves from people whose credit scores do not satisfy the set standards. To improve your credit score, you can talk to a consolidation firm for easy repayment options.
Home Loans with Bad Credit
Having a bad credit does not entirely disqualify you to obtain a home loan. You can still borrow money with bad score with the help of consolidation firms. If you wish to close a deal on a house you like, you do not have to worry if the bank rejects your application for loan. A consolidation firm will analyse your financial records and grant you loan on certain terms and conditions. Usually the person applying for the loan would have to pay a slightly higher interest rate than an individual who has a good credit rating. But as you make your payments regularly, there is a higher chance of your credit scores getting better. If you own an asset you can still borrow money with poor credit, since your asset will be used as collateral, not your credit score. This is called a secure loan. If you do not own an asset, then you still may qualify for an unsecured loan which is subjected to specific conditions.
Making Gold With Gathering Professions In Mists of Pandaria
Gathering professions are great for earning gold at the early stages of any expansion and this includes the latest Mists of Pandaria expansion.
As players scramble to level up their professions they will need to buy materials off the auction house and you can sell off your stockpile at extremely high rates that would never fly in a mature market.
Get in quick and reap the benefits of gathering before Mists of Pandaria is fully mature with most players reaching level cap and maxing their professions out.
Making Gold with Skinning
Typically most players overlook skinning because it does not do well after an expansion has matured. On the other hand skinning can be one of the most profitable gathering professions if you know how to leverage it properly.
The Key to Making Quick Money Skinning
The best way to earn with skinning is to find a location with creatures that you can skin that are being destroyed by other players. It needs to be an area that has a very large number of creatures packed in together so that there are plenty of bodies for you to skin.
After you have located an area that is crawling with creatures to skin you just jump from dead body to dead body skinning whatever you can.
You will be amazed at the sheer number of leather that you can obtain through this method and it works very well early on in the expansion when the re-spawn rates are turned up to keep up with the large number of players who are around the same level.
It is very important to stay with the majority of players as they level up so that you can stay in those very popular locations that are loaded with corpses to skin.
Making Gold with Mining
Mining is much more popular than skinning and because of this you are going to have more competition. In order for you to make a large amount of money with mining you have to focus on locations that are unpopular, or locations that are ahead of most other players.
If you can level very quickly you can stay ahead of the bulk of the player base and create huge stores of ore that you can sell off at very high prices.
Ore is all about supply and demand, in the beginning the high level ore is going to be high in demand and if you are one of the few who are supplying it you can ask ridiculous amounts of money for it.
As a side bonus the mining profession will remain profitable after the expansion has settled down because it is always in demand and ore is harder to obtain than the other gatherables are.
Making Gold with Herbalism
Much like mining in order to make the most money with herbalism you have to be ahead of the curve. That means that you have to be willing to level quickly and gather as many herbs as you can before other players have a chance to flood the market with them.
In those early days when you are one of the first players to get your hands on the herbs you will be able to set the price that you want to sell them for and people will have no choice but to pay you what you want.
Later on the price will dip down and you will have to settle for less money so sell them off as fast as you can before prices drop down.
