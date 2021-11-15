3 Proven And Effective Remedies That You Can Use To Stop Hair Loss

Share Pin 0 Shares

If you are suffering from any form of hair loss which includes receding hairlines and hair thinning, keep reading this article.

I am about to share 3 simple remedies that you can start using today to stop hair loss and get thicker and stronger hair.

You see, hair loss is a common problem that most men and women face today. And the reality is, Losing your hair is got to be one of the hardest things to deal with. It can shatter your self-confidence and so you need to take action right away to remedy this problem.

Now hair loss could be caused by a variety of factors. Some of these factors include genetics, bad dieting habits, using the wrong products in your hair, vitamin difficiency, medications and more.

That said, I have some good news for you.

If you want to regrow your hair naturally, you don’t have to resort to spending thousands of dollars on expensive products and treatments. You can use some highly effective and proven remedies right from the comfort of your home.

The only caveat is that these remedies require quite a bit of time and consistency and patience. But if you can sacrifice a few hours per week then after several weeks you’ll be amazed at your results.

Here are 3 Proven And Effective Remedies To Stop Hair Loss And Regrow Your Hair Naturally.

Remedy #1 – Using Eggs

Your hair needs protein to flourish and grow stronger and thicker. And eggs are a great source of essential proteins.

To use this remedy, all you have to do is to whisk two eggs in a bowl and then Apply the beaten eggs to your wet hair.

Be sure to get the eggs directly on your scalp so that it can be absorbed by your hair follicles. Using your fingers, gently massage your head for about two to three minutes.

Now Let the egg sit in your hair for 30-40 minutes after which you can wash your hair with lukewarm water and an organic shampoo.

You may use this remedy at least twice per week for best results.

Remedy #2 – Using Extra Virgin Olive Oil

Adding olive oil to your hair is a great way to moisturize your scalp while also softening your hair. It also reduces scalp irritation, which further reduces dandruff.

And of course, this creates the perfect environment for natural hair growth.

To use this remedy, simply warm a bit of virgin olive oil and then using your fingertips to massage it into your head.

Be sure not to overheat the olive oil because you don’t want to burn yourself.

You can leave it in your head for 30-40 minutes or you can opt to leave it in overnight after which you can wash your head with a mild shampoo.

Alternatively, you could also add a little honey to the olive oil before putting it in your head.

However, when you use the honey you may want to wash your head after about an hour instead of leaving it in overnight.

You may use this remedy at least twice per week for best results.

Remedy #3 – Using Avocado And Coconut Oil

Both Avocado and coconut are rich in monounsaturated fatty acids that nourish and strengthen the hair follicles while providing moisture for a dazzling shine.

Avocado is also rich in vitamin E which is an essential vitamin for natural hair growth. Coconut oil on the other hand also protects the strands from outside damage.

To use this remedy, simply use a fork to mash one ripe avocado in a bowl and add about two tablespoons of coconut oil to it. Mix the two together to form a thick paste.

Apply the mixture to your hair starting at the tips of the hair and work your way up to the scalp.

Leave in for about 1 hour and then rinse your hair with lukewarm water. After that, wash with a mild shampoo and deep condition with an organic conditioner.

You may use this remedy at least twice per week for best results.