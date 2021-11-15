Tech
4 Amazing Benefits Of Coloring In Toddlers
Kids learn something new every day, even when they’re just playing or scribbling away on paper. Same goes when you provide them with a coloring book and some crayons, markers, color pencils and other art materials.
The act of coloring has proven to be therapeutic even for adults, so imagine what it can do for young children!
Here are some amazing benefits of coloring in toddlers:
It practices their pencil grip
One of the first art/writing instrument most toddlers hold is a crayon. By using crayons for scribbling or coloring, they are fine-tuning their pencil grip, which is important later on for when they start to draw and write.
The more they use crayons to color, the more practice they get which also helps improve their hand strength. Hand strength is crucial for the development of fine motor skills that are hand-related, like handwriting.
Using crayons and coloring help exercise the muscles as well as improve hand strength and dexterity.
It stimulates creativity
You stimulate your little one’s creative centers in their mind whenever you provide a coloring book and some art materials. Their brain will start to process the colors, lines, shapes, and elements of the photo. They also work to interpret what they see and create or imagine stories in their mind.
It encourages independence and self-expression
When you give your little one the opportunity to draw and color, you are helping improve their independence and self-expression. With crayons and piece of paper, children will face the challenge of what to draw, what colors to choose, will it be just one color or more, how to stay inside the lines, will the face be smiling or frowning and more. In a way, they are also expressing themselves and their emotions through the “artwork” they create.
It improves fine motor coordination
In mostly everything we do in life, we use fine motor coordination skills – cooking, typing, writing, doing household chores, using tools etc. Toddlers are still developing this crucial skill that will be very useful later on in life. When he is coloring, fine motor coordination skills are improved. Doing dot-to-dot coloring, tracing and coloring inside the lines are great activities for this as well.
So keep investing on good coloring books and art materials because there are plenty of amazing benefits of coloring in toddlers! Don’t forget to spend some quality time with your child and color with him!
An Introduction to Suduko and Suduko Game Information Sites
Sudoku is the latest puzzle craze to sweep the nation. If you search through various blogs and Sudoku game information sites, you will find that many people refer to this challenging game as the new Rubix Cube. If you grew up in the 80’s it would be difficult to forget the six-sided and six colored square, but Sudoku is doing just that.
If you think that Sudoku is a new game you would be incorrect. In fact, it was created in 1979 and published in an American puzzle magazine. The game was created by Howard Garns, a former architect. The craze hit Japan in 1986 but did not take the center stage until 2005 when websites, puzzle books and even significant media coverage made Sudoku game a worldwide sensation.
If you conduct a web search for Sudoku game you will find it has a massive following. The Internet has become a perfect haven for those logically inspired sleuths dedicated to filling in the boxes and solving puzzles. There are tons of websites dedicated to the game. There are also contests where contestants can actually win money or prizes. Contests, however, usually have to be done in person because there are computer programs available that can solve Sudoku game puzzles in a snap.
Sudoku is actually an abbreviation of the Japanese phrase suuji wa dokushin ni kagiru. Translated, it means the digits remain single. Normally, an ordinary Sudoku game puzzle is a 9 x 9 grid divided into nine 3×3 subgroups. Some of the cells have numbers and clues in them. Others are empty. The goal of the game is to pencil in the missing numbers in a logical fashion, but remember, each number one through nine can be used only once.
The difficulty levels of Sudoku game are varied. Puzzles can be crafted to fit highly experienced players or pure novices. Even the very young can get in on playing Sudoku game. If you found yourself a fan of the Rubix Cube back in the 1980s there is a good chance the Sudoku game craze would be right up your analytical alley. Give it a try and who knows, you might get hooked!
Gymnastics – How to Pommel Horse
The pommel horse is an event exclusively in men’s gymnastics competition. The horse was originally invented to practice mounting and dismounting a steed, though the modern day competition shows little homage to those humble origins. Training is usually done not on a pommel horse but a mushroom; the gymnast moves to the pommel horse only when he is able to do basic swings and scissors on the mushroom.
Today’s competition consists of single and double leg swings. Because of the strength needed in the arms and upper body, it is not used in women’s competition. Most of the time legs are together, which requires more core strength, though momentum is used heavily to be able to get from one trick to another. Pommel horse is one of, if not the most difficult gymnastic event. Because nothing is held, technique and flow are as, if not more, important than muscle strength to get the gymnast through his routine.
International level routines consist of at least one element from each of these groups: single leg swings and scissors, circles (with or without spindles), side support travels, and kehrswings or weneswings. Gymnasts are also judged on the dismount. Kehrswings and weneswings are full body rotations on one or both arms.
The measurements of a regulation pommel horse are as follows:
Height from top to floor: 3.8 ft (115 cm)
Length: 5.2 ft (160 cm) at the top, 5.1 feet (155 cm) at bottom
Width: 14 inches (35 cm) at top, 12 inches (30 cm) at bottom
Pommel Height: 4.7 inches (12 cm)
Distance between Pommels: 16 inches (40 cm)
Rapper Slim 400 Interrupts Gaming Tournament at BudTrader’s San Diego Comic-Con Booth
SAN DIEGO, CA, July 24, 2018 – San Diego Comic-Con got a bit more interesting this year, as cannabis tech brand BudTrader showed up in full force, holding daily gaming tournaments at its booth at SDCC from July 19th through July 21st.
At Friday’s BudTrader Experience, top gamers were deeply invested in a final round of a Fortnite tournament that had been going on all day. Just as the competition was growing heated, BudTrader investor and world-renowned LA rapper Slim 400 suddenly jumped up on the BudTrader stage and grabbed a mic from one of the hosts of the tournament. BudTrader’s resident DJ BirdyBird was apparently in on the Kanye West-style interruption, and began to spin a beat, which Slim 400 freestyled over for more than five minutes before CEO Brad McLaughlin was able to talk the gangster rapper off stage.
Slim 400 had been standing next to the BudTrader booth watching the final rounds of BudTrader’s Fortnite tournament when, the rapper says, “inspiration hit”. The hip-hop star, who is signed to YG’s label, set the stunned audience off with his freestyle, and the gamers continued to battle it out without missing a beat.
In addition to Slim 400’s impromptu freestyle, BudTrader also had a big name make an unannounced appearance at its after party on Saturday night. Superstar rapper Chief Keef took to the BudTrader stage in a surprise performance of many of his biggest hits and new tracks off his upcoming album. Those in the know agreed that this was an epic show, as Chief Keef has just announced that he will do a tour as a hologram only and will no longer make live appearances. This left attendees wondering – did BudTrader get the final in-person Chief Keef performance?
Celebrities and VIP guests, along with a few lucky contest winners, were presented with BudTrader Experience Swag Bags, which included products from sponsors such as AbsoluteXtracts, Purity Cannabis, Mind Tricks edibles, Enerhealth, Kush Bottles, Smoking Bear smoke shop and more. Also included in the swag bags were SDCC exclusive “Dude Where’s My Yacht?” BudTrader tees. The slogan refers to last years’ Comic-Con, when BudTrader’s superyacht party was unceremoniously shut down, and the BudTrader yacht was pulled from the 5th Avenue Landing overnight. This caused BudTrader to lose out on their planned Saturday extravaganza, along with tens of thousands of dollars in losses due to the cancellation. Last year, BudTrader’s presence at Comic-Con was covered by publications such as High Times, Times of San Diego, The San Diego Union Tribune and over 400 other news outlets.
BudTrader is the largest online cannabis marketplace, with platforms available in the 28 states where cannabis use is legal, as well as Canada and Puerto Rico. With over one-million people registered to their platform, BudTrader’s user base rivals that of industry giants Weedmaps and Leafly.
