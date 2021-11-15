News
5 takeaways from the Avalanche’s 6-2 win over San Jose
The Avalanche is now 2-0 and has outscored its opponents 13-3 in Nathan MacKinnon’s latest absence. Again without its top-line center on Saturday night, Colorado got goals from six players to defeat the San Jose Sharks 6-2 and sweep its two-game homestand at Ball Arena.
The Avs (6-5-1), who took Sunday off, dominated the Vancouver Canucks in a 7-1 triumph on Thursday.
Five takeaways from Saturday’s win:
Identity. Notwithstanding the first six minutes of the game, the Avs played to their identity. Clean and quick defensive-zone exits, limiting turnovers, and multiple same-shift offensive opportunities forged from a relentless forecheck.
The recipe for success is based on sound defensive structure and moving the puck up ice without turning it over.
Sammy G. Defenseman Sam Girard had three assists before scoring an empty-net goal for the second four-point game of his young career. Girard is now tied as the Avs’ fourth-leading scorer with nine points in 10 games.
He’s on a roll, and on Saturday he was exceptional in the absence of like-minded defenseman Bo Byram, who was scratched with an apparent head injury sustained on Thursday.
“He was absolutely incredible,” Avs center Nazem Kadri. “What a player. He was moving tonight, obviously feeling it. Helps to get on the board as a skilled player and that’s what we need moving forward and he’s definitely more than capable.”
Active defensemen. The Avs got more than half of their shots (16) from defensemen, with Girard producing a team-high five. Colorado is a tough team to beat when the defensemen are so active in the offensive zone.
Making saves. Avs goalie Darcy Kuemper stopped 28-of-30 shots, a .933 save percentage that brought him to .914 on the season. Kuemper has made 87 saves on 93 shots (.935) in his past three games.
“He’s been steady,” Kadri said of Kuemper. “That’s what we’re going to need from him. He’s a great goaltender, and that’s why we acquired him. Earlier in the season, I don’t think we were playing very good in front of him. Might have hurt his numbers a little bit but we’ve all kind of found our stride and we’re playing together and it definitely shows.”
Situational scoring. The Avs’ struggling power play was a disappointing 1-for-5, but they got a man-advantage goal from defenseman Devon Toews to tie the game, 1-1, midway through the first period. Colorado also scored shorthanded (Logan O’Connor) in addition to four even-strength goals (the latter an empty-netter).
The Avs, who got two power-play goals and a shorthanded tally on Thursday, were again dangerous in all facets.
Footnotes. The Avs will resume practice Monday when newly acquired forward Nicolas Aube-Kubel will officially join the team. Aube-Kubel, who was claimed off waivers from the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday, will likely replace J.T. Compher, who left Saturday’s game with an upper-body injury. … Colorado begins a two-game road trip on Wednesday at Vancouver. It concludes with the club’s first-ever meeting against the expansion Seattle Kraken on Friday.
WATCH: Broncos’ Teddy Bridgewater connects with Albert Okwuegbunam for 64-yard gain against Eagles
HEY-O, ALBERT O!
📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/vmAtMJ1Dnl
— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) November 14, 2021
Albert Okwuegbunam made the biggest reception of his NFL career. By more than double.
Broncos quarterback Teddy Bridgewater thread the needle between the Eagles’ linebackers and connected with Okwuegbunam in the second quarter, who rumbled down the field for a 64-yard gain.
His previous best was a 27-yard reception against the Patriots on Oct. 18, 2020.
The play helped set up a 21-yard field goal from Brandon McManus to tie the game at 10-all.
WATCH: Broncos’ Melvin Gordon’s 1-yard touchdown run against Eagles
Right up the middle.
Take it away, @Melvingordon25!
📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/Q1dpKd6aar
— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) November 14, 2021
Melvin Gordon III nearly made it into the end zone on first-and-goal. He wasn’t going to be denied on second down.
The Broncos running back burst through the middle for a 1-yard touchdown early in the second quarter against the Eagles.
It was Gordon’s fifth rushing touchdown of the season and seventh overall.
The score cut Denver’s deficit to 10-7.
WATCH: Eagles’ DeVonta Smith’s TD catch against Broncos’ Pat Surtain II
DEVONTA SMITH OVER SURTAIN.
Bama rookies going at it 🔥
📺: #PHIvsDEN on CBS
📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/0RciJTD75I
— NFL (@NFL) November 14, 2021
Pat Surtain II and DeVonta Smith were teammates at Alabama and were picked at No. 9 and No. 10, respectively, in the 2021 NFL draft.
Smith got the better of his former Crimson Tide teammate on Sunday.
The Eagles receiver snagged a 36-yard touchdown reception in the end zone against the Broncos cornerback in the first quarter on Sunday at Empower Field at Mile High.
The score gave Philadelphia a 10-0 lead.
