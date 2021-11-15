Connect with us

News

5 takeaways from the Avalanche’s 6-2 win over San Jose

Published

1 min ago

on

5 takeaways from the Avalanche’s 6-2 win over San Jose
The Avalanche is now 2-0 and has outscored its opponents 13-3 in Nathan MacKinnon’s latest absence. Again without its top-line center on Saturday night, Colorado got goals from six players to defeat the San Jose Sharks 6-2 and sweep its two-game homestand at Ball Arena.

The Avs (6-5-1), who took Sunday off, dominated the Vancouver Canucks in a 7-1 triumph on Thursday.

Five takeaways from Saturday’s win:

Identity. Notwithstanding the first six minutes of the game, the Avs played to their identity. Clean and quick defensive-zone exits, limiting turnovers, and multiple same-shift offensive opportunities forged from a relentless forecheck.

The recipe for success is based on sound defensive structure and moving the puck up ice without turning it over.

Sammy G. Defenseman Sam Girard had three assists before scoring an empty-net goal for the second four-point game of his young career. Girard is now tied as the Avs’ fourth-leading scorer with nine points in 10 games.

He’s on a roll, and on Saturday he was exceptional in the absence of like-minded defenseman Bo Byram, who was scratched with an apparent head injury sustained on Thursday.

“He was absolutely incredible,” Avs center Nazem Kadri. “What a player. He was moving tonight, obviously feeling it. Helps to get on the board as a skilled player and that’s what we need moving forward and he’s definitely more than capable.”

Active defensemen. The Avs got more than half of their shots (16) from defensemen, with Girard producing a team-high five. Colorado is a tough team to beat when the defensemen are so active in the offensive zone.

Making saves. Avs goalie Darcy Kuemper stopped 28-of-30 shots, a .933 save percentage that brought him to .914 on the season. Kuemper has made 87 saves on 93 shots (.935) in his past three games.

Related Topics:
Trending