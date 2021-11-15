Tech
8 Revealing Laundry Secrets From 5-Star Hotels
Having laundry issues? With this post, I will reveal to you 8 of the best laundry tricks that 5-star hotels use to continually have fresh laundry. These tricks will offer you solutions to problems like mixing in white laundry with colored ones. They are laundry hacks to help you have cleaner, better-smelling clothes, shoes, linens, and pretty much any fabric.
Laundry Tips in this Guide
Save your whites with baking soda and salt
Use white chalk and newspapers to remove odors from your shoes
Remove tobacco odor from your clothes using vinegar
Use vinegar to dull shiny spots
Fix funnel stains with eggs and glycerin
Boost your detergents with baking soda
Make bleach from lemons
Make towels softer using a tennis ball
1. Saving Your Whites
Have you mistakenly mixed a load of white clothes with some blue ones? Chill out – you may not have done any permanent damage. Before you put anything in the drier, remove the damp clothes and soak them in a baking soda solution. Add half a cup of salt and half a cup of detergent. Now, wash the clothes as usual. It’s highly likely that at the end of the cycle, your white clothes will still be white with no stains.
2. Drying Out Shoe Odors
Did you know that ridding your shoes of dampness from sweat can prevent odor and lengthen the shoes’ lifespan? Therefore, each time you take off your shoes after a busy day, slip several little pieces of white chalk into them. The chalk pieces will absorb the moisture.
Another effortless way of removing moisture from your shoes is to scrunch up newspapers and stuff them inside when the shoes aren’t being worn. I recommend using fresh newspapers every time.
3. Steaming Out Tobacco Odors
Whether or not you’re a smoker, you probably know that tobacco smoke clings to everything it comes into contact with. Unfortunately, most fabrics (especially wool), even after washing, still retain the odor.
To remove it, pour some hot water into the washing basin and add 3 cups of vinegar. Hang the affected garment right above the washing basin and let the steam rise directly into the garment. The vinegar in the steam will remove the odor without harming the fabric. I suggest doing this in a closed room (like the bathroom) to ensure that the steam is not blown away by wind.
4. Dull Pants’ Shine
Have your favorite jeans developed a shine in the seat? No need to get worried. After doing your laundry as usual, spray some vinegar on the shiny spot and allow your jeans to dry. By the time your pair of jeans is dry, the shine will be gone.
5. Fixing Flannel Stains
Flannels stains are quite annoying; whatever you spill on flannels is locked in. However, don’t let that steal your favorite shirt. All you’ve got to do is mix together an egg yolk and a tablespoon of glycerin and smear the mixture on the stain. After about half an hour, launder the shirt as usual and let it dry. Once it’s dry, you’ll find that the stain is gone.
6. Boost Your Detergent
Is your detergent inadequate to handle all your laundry? Don’t throw it away just yet. Just add some baking soda to your washing machine’s rinse cycle. It will boost the rinsing power and help your clothes to resist the stain that comes with hard water. You can also soak your laundry in a mixture of detergent and baking soda first. The baking soda will strengthen the detergent and remove any gritty smells from your clothes. In the end, your clothes will feel softer and they will definitely look cleaner. Moreover, you’ll have spent less cash.
7. Making Bleach from Lemons
Lemon juice, whether poured from a bottle, or squeezed from a lemon, makes a great bleaching agent. The best thing about it is that it does not contain any harsh or harmful chemicals like the manufactured bleaches.
Lemon juice, when mixed with hot water, can bleach virtually any fabric (apart from silk) and make it whiter and brighter. To bleach your laundry, mix half a cup of lemon juice with one gallon of boiling water. Remove the water from the heat and soak your clothes in it for about an hour. Pour some more lemon juice into your washing machine and wash the clothes as usual. Your clothes will be cleaner and as a bonus, they will have an added scent of freshness.
8. Making Towels Softer
If you’re using the dryer to dry your towels, put a tennis ball in the dryer along with your clothes. This laundry hack will make your towels softer and fluffier.
A “Jaipuri Razai” Is an Indian Quilt
It goes without saying that people all over the world have found it necessary to create warm bed coverings. In different places, people have used different approaches to fill this need. The Europeans have created big, fluffy duvets filled with down and feathers. Mountain dwellers in Central and South America have developed a way of making colorful, tightly woven blankets. In Appalachia, artisans, mostly women, have developed a rich history of quilt-making involving traditional patterns and painstaking, labor-intensive needle-work. In the Indian state of Rajasthan, quilt-makers have developed a tradition of making a warm, snuggly, lightweight quilt called a “Jaipuri razai.” Although the name seems exotically foreign to Anglophones, the translation is fairly straightforward. “Jaipuri” means “coming from Jaipur,” the capital city of Rajasthan, and “razai” simply means “quilt.”
A Jaipuri razai is unique both for its artisanry and for its functionality. First, in handmaking these beautiful quilts, the artisans use the traditional textile-making skills of cotton carding, cotton voile-making and quilting. Cotton carding is the process of preparing cotton to use as cotton fill in a quilt. To card cotton, a worker uses two carders. The carders are convex paddles covered with small, fine teeth. The worker charges the carders by placing cotton fibers onto one of the carders. Then the worker gently draws the other carder across the face of the first one several times, changing position of the carders from horizontal to vertical. In the process of carding, the cotton dross is exposed and removed. “Dross” is simply waste material. Removing the dross leaves soft, fine, delicate cotton fibers. In a typical Jaipuri razai, the worker starts with a kilogram (2.2 pounds) of cotton and works at carding it for a full week. After fully carding the cotton, the worker is left with a mere 100 grams (approximately 3.5 ounces) of cotton to use to fill the comforter. The lighter and fluffier the cotton fill, the warmer and cozier the quilt will be.
Once the fill is prepared, the artisans go on to make the quilts. It is important to layer the cotton evenly throughout the quilt. This is another characteristic of the handmade quilt that gives it its warmth. The shell of the quilt is usually a high-quality soft cotton voile. Cotton voile is a lightweight, gauzy cotton fabric with a soft, smooth surface. The softness of the voile adds to the very snuggly, cozy nature of the comforter. Sometimes the quilter uses a velvet covering instead of cotton voile.
After being filled, the quilt is stitched together. Of course, in times gone by, the quilt-makers did all the stitching with a hand-held needle. Modernly, however, quilt-makers use a sewing machine to stitch the sides of the quilt together. The machine-stitched sides increase the durability of the quilt. Quilters then use a running stitch on the interior of the quilt panels to hold the fill in place and add to the beauty of the quilt. All this work, from the carding to the filling to the quilting, is typically done by artisans whose families have been practicing these skills for generations.
The functionality of the Jaipuri razai is as important as the artisanry that goes into making it. Although this type of quilt is handmade, soft and snuggly, one should not get the impression that it is delicate. These comforters are, in fact, quite durable. This is not surprising when one considers the history and geography of the region that these covers originated in. Rajasthan is located in northwestern India. Bordering on Pakistan, Rajasthan encompasses the Aravalli Mountain Range and the Thar (Great Indian) Desert. Throughout Rajasthan, the terrain is inhospitable and the weather can get bitterly cold, especially at night. Traditionally, Rajasthanis were often on the move. Shepherds, traders, soldiers and warriors, itinerant bards and others traveling by camel caravan were in need of a covering to carry with them that would keep them warm in the cold desert nights and yet be easy to carry. So artisans by necessity had to create a cover that was as long-wearing and convenient to carry as it was warm and comfortable to use. This quilt-making style suited its environment so well that it has lasted for centuries and continues to be used today. It is an interesting example of a common item the characteristics of which are a reflection both of the environment in which it was developed in and of the needs which it was intended to meet.
Greek Mythology Hercules – The Mortal Who Became a God
When Hercules was born to Alcmene, she named him Herakles. But in Roman, Herakles is pronounced Hercules, which is the name we use for Hercules to this day. Hercules in Greek mythology is a great figure of valor and muscle strength. Hercules bravery earned him a place among the gods. After he left the mortal world, he found a position on Mount Olympus, the gods’ dwelling place.
Zeus, the King of the gods was an unfaithful husband. He had a weakness for worldly pleasures. He fell in love with Alcmene, the wife of Amphitryon. In a short time, Alcmene conceived Hercules. This angered Hera and she tried to kill Hercules. Hercules survived his first fatal assault with a miracle.
When Hercules reached adulthood he became a famous warrior. He also fell in love with a beautiful woman called Megara. Megara became the mother of Hercules’ children and together they made a happy family. However, things were to be different. Hera took a vow to irritate Hercules during his lifetime. She tricked Hercules into a wild rage. In his rage, the mortal god Hercules killed his family. This was exactly what Hera wanted!
When Hercules returned to his normal state of mind, he saw things were beyond remedy. He prayed to Apollo to get rid of his crime. Apollo was the sun god who could read into the future. We find in Greek Mythology that Hercules requested his advice. Apollo assigned him ten important tasks (later it was turned to twelve) as the way of purifying his soul.
The Delphic oracle sent him to Tiryns where the king Eurystheus ruled. Hercules was expected to serve him as laborer for twelve years of his life. However, the difficult service was not fruitless. Apollo promised him immortality. He was to become a god. However, the great Hercules of greek mythology had one problem, Hera. She actually kept her promise to make Hercules’ life as wretched as she could. Nevertheless, with the assistance of Hermes and Athena, Hercules pulled off his term of twelve years with excellence. In addition, he became the greatest mortal on the earth to become a god.
Hercules In Greek Mythology – What Made Him So Special?
The honorable penance of Hercules and his eventual success is what makes him so special. His success brought him immortality, which would have been unthinkable for ordinary mortals. Hercules’ first task was to peel off the skin of the horrifying Nemean Lion after capturing one. His next task was to kill The Lernean Hydra. The Lernean Hydra was a serpent with nine heads, which never gave peace to the lives of those around it. The third task for him was to bring a Hind (a sacred red deer) from Ceryneia to the king. The deer was the pet of Diana, the Moon goddess.
The fourth task for Hercules was to bring a live Erymanthian Boar. It was very dangerous to men and animals living around the mountain Erymanthus. Then Hercules was asked to clean up King Augeas’ stables in one day. Are you thinking what is so great about it? King Augeas had an awesome amount of cattle of cows, bulls, goats, sheep and horses. Hercules proposed to King Augeas that he would clean the stable only if he rewarded Hercules with a tenth of his cattle.
After this success, Eurystheus was planning to make something tougher for Hercules. He commanded Hercules to force out an enormous flock of birds, which assembled at a lake near the town of Stymphalos. Goddess Athena helped him with a pair of bronze krotala, an item similar to castanets. The Cretan Bull was an easy task for Hercules. Hercules wrestled the bull, and then delivered it back to King Eurystheus.
The eighth task was to bring the Man-Eating Horses of Diomedes. It was followed by the battle against the Amazonian female army to get the belt of Hippolyte, the queen. The tenth labor was an awesome one. Hercules had to go around the world, to bring the cattle of the Monster Geryon. It had three heads and three sets of legs all attached at the waist.
The tricky assignment was the eleventh one. Eurystheus asked Hercules to get the Apples of the Hesperides. These were the golden apples gifted by Hera to Zeus. These apples were strictly guarded by a hundred-headed dragon, named Ladon, and also by Hesperides, daughters of Atlas. The other obstacle was that Hercules had no idea where these apples of Hesperides were located. Eventually, Hercules found the location from Nereus whom he seized until Nereus gave him the location of the apples of Hesperides.
Then Hercules found out through Prometheus, whom Hercules had helped, that he would have to have Atlas retrieve the apples. Hercules agreed to hold the sky and the earth while Atlas retrieved the apples. When Atlas returned with the apples, he told Hercules that if he would hold the sky and earth for the rest of time, that he would take them to Eurystheus himself. But Hercules fooled Atlas by asking him to hold the earth until he padded his shoulders. Atlas took Hercules place holding the earth, and Hercules picked up the apples and ran.
After making the great Hercules do all sorts of unbelievable errands, Eurystheus made sure that he did not succeed the last time. So, he ordered Hercules to abduct Cerberus, the underworld beast. Did you ever hear a living man visiting the Hades? However, Greek mythology tells us Hercules was no ordinary man. He was a hero.
He eventually did complete all the tasks, purified his soul and rescued the princess of Troy from a ravenous sea-monster. He also facilitated Zeus to beat the Giants in a great battle for the control of Olympus. He married again, to the charming Deianira. She presented him a cloak, which was coated with what she mistakenly thought to be a magic love potion. She was told that the balm would make the person love her forever.
Ironically, it was poison, which burned Hercules skin. Hercules, not being able to endure the pain asked his friends to kindle a fire. Then Hercules placed himself on the fire to be burned up alive. But the gods looked down, and Zeus thought that Hercules had suffered enough. So he asked Hera to end her anger toward Hercules, which she did. Then Hercules was brought to Olympus in Athena’s chariot by Zeus’ request.
This Greek mortal Hercules is undoubtedly the greatest hero of Greek Mythology. Hercules is still considered to be the perfect mythical character.
Mirror Method Dog Training – The Secret to an Amazing Dog
Dogs are incredible animals that can be trained to do just about anything you can imagine. The secret to teaching your pet is all in the training method you use. The most incredible training method developed is a relatively recent one: mirror method dog training. Few people know about this technique, but it is the easiest and most effective technique for training a dog to accomplish complex tasks (like decorating a Christmas tree).
Mirror method dog training relies on a dog’s natural instincts, inclinations and desires. For example, dogs naturally love to fetch objects. Fetching can therefore be used as the basis for other actions, such as bringing Christmas decorations to the tree. This method of training begins with simple, natural actions and builds upon them until they gradually become quite impressive.
The reason that it is called the mirror method is because it relies on the natural tendencies of dogs to mirror the actions and emotions of their human owners. By being aware of this tendency it is possible to encourage specific behaviours in a dog with very little effort.
This method of training is just emerging into popularity, one of its greatest benefits (aside from being easy) is that not a lot of people know about it yet. This means that you can be the first amongst your friends to have a dog capable of amazing tricks without expending a great deal of effort or paying for expensive training programs. In fact, while mirror method dog training schools are not common yet, there are books and videos available that will allow you to use the method effectively.
