9-year-old Dallas boy dies after Astroworld festival crush
HOUSTON — A 9-year-old Dallas boy has become the youngest person to die from injuries sustained during a crowd surge at the Astroworld music festival in Houston.
Ezra Blount of Dallas died Sunday at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston, family attorney Ben Crump said.
Ezra was placed in a medically induced coma after suffering serious injuries in the Nov. 5 crush of fans during a performance by the festival’s headliner, rapper Travis Scott.
He is the 10th person who attended the festival to die.
“The Blount family tonight is grieving the incomprehensible loss of their precious young son,” Crump said in a news release Sunday night. “This should not have been the outcome of taking their son to a concert, what should have been a joyful celebration.”
Treston Blount, Ezra’s father, described what happened Nov. 5 in a post on a GoFundMe page that he set up to help defray Ezra’s medical expenses. He said Ezra was sitting on his shoulders when a crowd surge crushed them. The father lost consciousness and when he came to, Ezra was missing, Blount said. A frantic search ensued until Ezra was eventually found at the hospital, severely injured.
The child incurred severe damage to his brain, kidney, and liver after being “kicked, stepped on, and trampled, and nearly crushed to death,” according to a lawsuit his family has filed against Scott and the event’s organizer, Live Nation. The Blount family is seeking at least $1 million in damages.
The others who died ranged in age from 14 to 27. Some 300 people were treated at the festival site and 13 were hospitalized.
Houston police and fire department investigators have said they are reviewing surveillance video provided by concert promoter Live Nation, as well as dozens of clips people at the show widely shared on social media. Investigators also planned to speak with Live Nation representatives, Scott and concertgoers. Scott and the event organizers are now the focus of a criminal investigation.
Frogtown Tuned-In to host fundraiser Monday for St. Paul community radio station
Frogtown Tuned-In, a St. Paul-based nonprofit that operates Frogtown Community Radio, will be hosting a fundraising event Monday night to cover expenses for the next six to eight months at the volunteer-operated community radio station.
“Turn Up the Volume!” will coincide with the same week of Give to the Max Day and will mark the past year of the station’s accomplishments.
They hope to raise more than $10,000.
Philip Gracia, one of the parent company’s cofounders along with Katey DeCelle and Charles Moss Jr., said that the fundraiser was important for the station’s future.
According to a promotion for the fundraiser, “the organization’s mission is to encourage, educate, provide arts access, train community members in broadcasting skills, and encourage citizen journalism that shines a true, holistic, and realistic sense of community.”
The fundraiser will be held at 5:30 pm on Monday night at DeGidio’s Restaurant and Bar in St. Paul. Dinner will be provided and there will be a cash bar.
Tickets are sold out online, but there are a select number of tickets at the door that are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Frogtown Tuned-in is also asking for donations on the Give to the Max website for those who cannot attend the event and still want to support the station.
“Sesame Street” debuts Asian American muppet
What’s in a name? Well, for Ji-Young, the newest muppet resident of “Sesame Street,” her name is a sign she was meant to live there.
“So, in Korean traditionally the two syllables they each mean something different and Ji means, like, smart or wise. And Young means, like, brave or courageous and strong,” Ji-Young explained during a recent interview. “But we were looking it up and guess what? Ji also means sesame.”
At only 7 years old, Ji-Young is making history as the first Asian American muppet in the “Sesame Street” canon. She is Korean American and has two passions: rocking out on her electric guitar and skateboarding. The children’s TV program, which first aired 52 years ago this month, gave The Associated Press a first look at its adorable new occupant.
Ji-Young will formally be introduced in “See Us Coming Together: A Sesame Street Special.” Simu Liu, Padma Lakshmi and Naomi Osaka are among the celebrities appearing in the special, which will drop Thanksgiving Day on HBO Max, “Sesame Street” social media platforms and on local PBS stations.
Some of Ji-Young’s personality comes from her puppeteer. Kathleen Kim, 41 and Korean American, got into puppetry in her 30s. In 2014, she was accepted into a “Sesame Street” workshop. That evolved into a mentorship and becoming part of the team the following year. Being a puppeteer on a show Kim watched growing up was a dream come true. But helping shape an original muppet is a whole other feat.
“I feel like I have a lot of weight that maybe I’m putting on myself to teach these lessons and to be this representative that I did not have as a kid,” Kim said. But fellow puppeteer Leslie Carrara-Rudolph — who performs Abby Cadabby — reminded her, “It’s not about us … It’s about this message.”
Ji-Young’s existence is the culmination of a lot of discussions after the events of 2020 — George Floyd’s death and anti-Asian hate incidents. Like a lot of companies, “Sesame Street” reflected on how it could “meet the moment,” said Kay Wilson Stallings, executive vice-president of Creative and Production for Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit organization behind “Sesame Street.”
Sesame Workshop established two task forces — one to look at its content and another to look at its own diversity. What developed was Coming Together, a multi-year initiative addressing how to talk to children about race, ethnicity and culture.
One result was 8-year-old Tamir. While not the show’s first Black muppet, he was one of the first used to talk about subjects like racism.
“When we knew we were going to be doing this work that was going to focus on the Asian and Pacific Islanders experience, we of course knew we needed to create an Asian muppet as well,” Stallings said.
These newer muppets — their personalities and their looks — were remarkably constructed in a matter of a months. The process normally takes at least a couple of years. There are outside experts and a cross-section of employees known as the “culture trust” who weigh in on every aspect of a new muppet, Stallings said.
For Kim, it was crucial that Ji-Young not be “generically pan-Asian.”
“Because that’s something that all Asian Americans have experienced. They kind of want to lump us into this monolithic ‘Asian,’” Kim said. “So it was very important that she was specifically Korean American, not just like, generically Korean, but she was born here.”
One thing Ji-Young will help teach children is how to be a good “upstander.” “Sesame Street” first used the term on its “The Power of We” TV special last year, which featured Tamir.
“Being an upstander means you point out things that are wrong or something that someone does or says that is based on their negative attitude towards the person because of the color of their skin or the language they speak or where they’re from,” Stallings said. “We want our audience to understand they can be upstanders.”
In “See Us Coming Together,” Sesame Street is preparing for Neighbor Day where everyone shares food, music or dance from their culture. Ji-Young becomes upset after a kid, off screen, tells her “to go back home,” an insult commonly flung at Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders. But she feels empowered after Sesame Street’s other Asian American residents, guest stars and friends like Elmo assure her that she belongs as much as anyone else.
The fact that Ji-Young was created to counter anti-Asian sentiment makes her more special to Kim in some ways.
“I remember like the Atlanta shootings and how terrifying that was for me,” Kim said. “My one hope, obviously, is to actually help teach what racism is, help teach kids to be able to recognize it and then speak out against it. But then my other hope for Ji-Young is that she just normalizes seeing different kinds of looking kids on TV.”
Vanessa Leung, co-executive director of Coalition for Asian American Children and Families, is excited about Ji-Young. The organization was not involved in Ji-Young’s creation but previously consulted on anti-racism content for Sesame Workshop. It matters when Asian American families, especially with many of them being immigrant families, can see themselves reflected in an institution like “Sesame Street,” Leung said.
“It sparks curiosity and early understanding of the diversity of our community, the beauty in the diversity of our community,” Leung said.
Ji-Young will be heavily present throughout the new season, Stallings reassured. She also won’t just be utilized for content related to racial justice. She will pop up in various digital programs, live-action and animated.
As the new kid on the street, Ji-Young is looking forward to showing her friends and neighbors aspects of Korean culture such as the food. She loves cooking dishes like tteokbokki (chewy rice cakes) with her halmoni (grandmother). And she already has one “Sesame Street” friend who wants a sample.
“I would love to try it,” said Ernie, who joined Ji-Young’s interview. “You know, I’ve tried bulgogi. I really like bulgogi. I’m gonna guess that maybe old buddy Bert has not tried Korean food.”
Having already made several famous friends on “Sesame Street,” is there anyone Ji-Young still really wants to meet?
“The Linda Lindas because they’re so cool,” Ji-Young said, referring to the teenage punk rock band. “And they rock out and they’re cool girls and most of them are Asian. They’re my heroes. If we can get the Linda Lindas on ‘Sesame Street,’ I would show them around.”
Kiszla: After Teddy Bridgewater quit on the Broncos, team needs to find QB that will go down kicking and screaming
Wave bye-bye to Teddy B.
If kicking and screaming is the minimum standard for effort around here, he’s the wrong quarterback for Broncos Country.
OK, I get it. NFL quarterbacks aren’t paid to tackle.
But didn’t the Broncos bring in Teddy Bridgewater to lead?
On a disastrous play that flushed all hope from the stadium and doomed Denver to the stinkiest defeat of a season with too many putrid losses, Bridgewater stood there and waved bye-bye to Philadelphia cornerback Darius Slay as he returned a fumble 83 yards for a touchdown on the final snap of the third quarter.
After this humiliating 30-13 loss, there was only one question I wanted to ask. It was directed at Bridgewater.
Me: “In a lot of years covering this league, I’ve been told that a quarterback’s job is not to tackle. Did you make a business decision not to try for that tackle on the fumble?”
“No,” Bridgewater replied.
Maybe his explanation will make more sense to you than it did to me.
“I just tried to force the ball back” to the middle of the field, Bridgewater said. “When you sit in a team meeting and watch Coach put up plays throughout the league and two-minute situations and different things, our defense has guys running toward the sideline. We always say: ‘The sideline is your friend.’ I tried to force the ball back. That’s all I tried to do right there.”
Sorry, Mr. Bridgewater. I ain’t buying it. I’m calling balderdash.
If the Broncos fail to make the playoffs, this one play will define Bridgewater’s time in Denver.
Bridgewater is the wrong guy for this job in this town. No offense.
And now that I mention it, Bridgewater hasn’t sparked nearly enough offense for a team averaging 20 points per game. He is not an improvement over the other imposters the Broncos have tried to prop up at QB since Peyton Manning retired.
Trailing by a touchdown in the second half, but with a chance to get even with a bad Philadelphia team, the Broncos went for it on fourth down, needing to gain only a yard to keep their drive alive within 25 yards of the end zone.
Bridgewater took the snap and handed the rock to Melvin Gordon, who fumbled it on a hit by linebacker Davion Taylor.
Then all heck broke loose. Slay picked up the ball inside the 20-yard line, dropped it, picked it back up, swerved toward the middle of the field, then spun outside, finding daylight near the Eagles sideline, eluded a tackle from Denver tight end Eric Saubert and was off to the races. As Slay approached midfield, he cut back inside. Bridgewater not only had Slay in his sights, at a good angle but was within a stride of him.
And what did Bridgewater do? He barely said boo.
Bridgewater dropped his shoulder and stopped in his tracks, letting the runaway Slay roll downhill, sledding untouched to the end zone to put Philadelphia ahead 27-13 and remind us all that these Broncos are made of more wannabe than grit. Even Ted Lasso would say Teddy B. failed to meet the standard of a lame soccer flop.
“I didn’t see it,” coach Vic Fangio said. “It was on the other sideline, so I didn’t see it.”
Well, I saw it, Uncle Vic. Through the miracle of videotape, I’ve watched the play at least a dozen times. Although it pains me, it’s hard to conclude anything except when given a chance to bring down Slay, Bridgewater quit on the play.
Russell Wilson would’ve tried to make the tackle. Maybe he never possessed half the QB skills that Bridgewater brings to the Denver huddle, but Tim Tebow would’ve never stood there and feigned effort as a game, and maybe a team’s season, started swirling down the drain. Heck, even 37-year-old Aaron Rodgers might’ve tried to get in Slay’s way, provided he got the OK from Joe Rogan.
This is what happens when rather than drafting and developing a quarterback, a team treats leadership as a position that can be out-sourced.
There is no questioning the toughness of Bridgewater. He has stood in the fight as his beloved mother battled cancer and has come back from a career-threatening leg injury suffered in 2016 that was so grotesque his surgeon likened it to a war wound.
But after acquiring him in a trade from Carolina, Bridgewater is working on a salary worth slightly more than $4 million for Denver, with no guarantee he will be employed here next season. He’s temporary help passing through town in a sport that treats almost every player like a disposable part.
So I get why Bridgewater didn’t make the tackle. But isn’t it also about time the Broncos at least consider giving Drew Lock a chance to play?
With a 5-5 record in a year when dominant NFL teams are harder to find than a $3 gallon of gasoline, Denver remains mathematically alive in the playoff race as the Broncos head into a bye week that gives us a break for feeling like fools for trusting this team.
“Everybody needs to be all-in,” safety Justin Simmons said. “No if’s, and’s or but’s.”
How can anybody in Broncos Country look at the way Bridgewater waved at Slay and believe this journeyman QB is really and truly all-in with this Denver team?
Don’t know about you, but he’s Teddy Bye-Bye to me.
