Celebrities
A Humbling Experience: Jonathan Majors Jokes About Starring Along The Handsome Idris Elba In Monologue For “SNL”
This is Major(s)!
If you’re a fan of Jonathan Majors then you’re accustomed to seeing him play roles that are dramatic. Saturday he debuted his comedic side to fans on “Saturday Night Live.” Majors, joined musical guest Taylor Swift in his first appearance on the popular late night show.
To start the show off Jonathan joked about working alongside Idris Elba in the new Western film The Harder They Fall, in his opening monologue.
“It was fun filming that movie, but if you ever want to feel bad about how you look, definitely spend two months standing right next to Idris Elba! It humbles you!” he said.
He then went into detail about his life growing up and what shaped him into the man he is today.
“Growing up, I was a military brat. My father was in the Air Force, my mother was a pastor, so hallelujah, and I moved around a lot. I like to say I was born in California, raised in Texas, educated in North Carolina, roughed up in New York City, and re-educated in New Haven, Connecticut, which I guess is my roundabout way of saying, yeah, I went to Yale.”
He authentically related to a lot of viewers in America who like him, have worked numerous jobs, slept in their cars due to being homeless all to pursue the American dream.
“When I was 17, I was homeless living in my car, working at Red Lobster and Olive Garden,” Majors said. “But you know what? I learned from that experience. You know, I learned that Red Lobster and Olive Garden are owned by the same parent company, so you can work at both places with no problem! That experience, it taught me a lot,” he added. “It taught me that work hard, if you trust the plan great things can happen. I’ve got a beautiful daughter. I’m going to be the next Marvel, Ant-Man movie, or as the Black community likes to call it ‘Not Black Panther.’”
The full monologue is below:
Here are a few additional skits :
During the skits, viewers saw “The Lovecraft Country” actor alongside SNL favorite Kenan Thompson, series regular Chris Redd and newer addition Ego Nwodim.
We won’t overload you with the reactions, but let’s just say we prefer his dramatic performances!
Also yes – T-Swizzy definitely got a more prominent role on this episode. That much is undeniable.
If you’re unfamiliar with Jonathan Majors, he got his start in the role of Ken Jones, an activist in the four-part ABC limited series “When We Rise,” which followed the gay rights movement in 1970s San Francisco.
During this time he was still studying to receive his MFA from Yale School of Drama. He then went on to star in 2019’s ‘The Last Black Man in San Francisco,’ which was one of the most acclaimed independent movies of that year.
He ascended to stardom with his role on HBO’s “Lovecraft Country” which earned him an Emmy Award nomination for outstanding lead actor in a drama series. He has also starred in Spike Lee’s ‘Da 5 Bloods’ and Marvel’s “Loki” on Disney+.
His latest project was ‘The Harder They Fall’ showing on Netflix now and his upcoming projects include ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ and
‘Creed III.’
Did you tune in to SNL? Let us know your thoughts below!
Celebrities
Halloween Hate Crime: Black Teen In TX Attacked With A Stun Gun By White Classmates In KKK Costumes
This is way beyond bullying.
Sadly, while Karens and the racist politicians they support are trying to outlaw teaching America’s real history in school, more students are already doomed to repeat it.
According to Newsweek reports attorney Matt Manning held a press conference this week about an assault on his client. On Halloween, a Black teenager was shot with a stun gun by his high school classmates dressed as Ku Klux Klan members. Manning didn’t identify anyone involved in the incident because all of them are juveniles, including his client, the youngest in the group.
“For you to dress up as a Klansman, you have a specific intent of terrorizing. That’s not an accident, that’s not kids being kids, that’s not boys being boys. We’re not talking about high school hijinks—we’re talking about a very metered and intentional decision to do something that you know is terrorizing,” Manning said. “That’s what has incensed me since I first heard about this case. “I think it’s really important to discuss the historical context—the Klan is a particularly evocative terror group for Black Americans.”
The use of a taser or taser-like weapon qualifies as aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Manning also stated in a Facebook post that his client wasn’t the only person terrorized by the wannabe klansmen on Halloween.
“I am nonetheless infuriated because I learned, from multiple sources, that another, even younger victim was terrorized by these depraved menaces that same night,” Manning wrote. Because the incidents took place outside of school, there have been no consequences for their actions. Manning slammed the Woodsboro High School administration for allowing the boys to continue participating in activities like sports after this violent crime.
“Furthermore, the three young men who perpetrated these crimes were apparently still allowed to play in Friday night’s Woodsboro Eagle football game against Falls City. We are demanding an explanation from the Woodsboro HS administration and athletic department for how three players could commit an act of terror, hate, and injury — surely known by coaches and administration to have occurred — yet still be afforded the PRIVILEGE to play football.”
Jeremy Lane Coleman, the president of the NAACP chapter in nearby Corpus Christi, said the organization considers this case a hate crime until further evidence can dispute that. The Woodsboro Independent School District Superintendent Ronald D. Segers released a statement on Twitter offering full support and cooperation with law enforcement. The Woodsboro ISD account disabled replies on Twitter, but the Quotes Tweets are full of people demanding the school board value the safety and well-being of their Black students more than the freedom and football careers of White students who reportedly dressed as terrorists before a series of hate crimes.
The Woodsboro Police Department and Texas Rangers are working together to investigate further. Thanks to Matt Manning, this attack by “depraved menaces” won’t get swept under the rug by authorities or the school administration.
Celebrities
Britney Spears Drives Her Mercedes-Benz In 1st Photos Since Conservatorship Ended
Britney Spears was photographed driving around in her impressive car and making phone calls while out and about in Thousand Oaks, CA, just two days after her 13-year conservatorship ended.
Britney Spears, 39, is already enjoying her freedom by cruising the streets in her car! The singer was seen driving around Thousand Oaks, CA in an impressive Mercedes-Benz and also making some phone calls just two days after her 13-year conservatorship ended by a judge on Nov. 14. She looked comfortable and happy as she had her hair up and wore sunglasses and periodically looked out her car window at photographers. Check out the pics HERE!
She reportedly cruised around her neighborhood for around 30 minutes before arriving back at her gated residence and appeared a bit cautious as she largely paid attention to her surroundings. Since her car and phone call usage were heavily monitored when she was under a conservatorship, the two new actions must definitely feel like a relief for her.
Britney’s latest outing is the first she’s been photographed on since Friday, when she celebrated her victory. She quickly took to Instagram after news of her conservatorship’s end started making headlines and she admitted she was thrilled about the big change. She also shared a video of her fans celebrating with signs, confetti, and cheers outside the courthouse where her hearing took place.
“Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy 🥺❤️ !!! I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen 🙏🏼☀️🙌🏼 ???? #FreedBritney,” she wrote in the caption of her post.
In addition to her fans, the pop star was shown support by other celebs on social media. Andy Cohen, Donatella Versace, Jameela Jamil, Vera Wang, Lady Gaga, and more were among them. Britney’s fiance Sam Asghari also took to Instagram to celebrate her freedom with a pic that had a pink background and “FREEDOM” written over it in white text. “History was made today. Britney is Free! ❤️,” he wrote alongside the pic.
Celebrities
Monique Samuels Reveals If She’ll Return to RHOP and If She’s Watching Season 6
Monique Samuels addressed her thoughts on a future return to The Real Housewives of Potomac during a recent chat with her fans and followers on Instagram Live.
After promoting her line of essential oils, Mila Eve Essentials, Monique took some time to answer a couple of questions from her online audience, one of whom wanted to know if she would ever consider reprising her role on the Bravo reality show.
“Would you go back to Potomac?” Monique said, reading a question from a fan, according to a report shared by Urban Belle magazine. “I still live in Potomac. So I’m here. As far as the show, no.”
Another fan wanted to know if Monique has been watching the new episodes of season six.
“Have you seen the new season? No,” she stated. “I’ve not been keeping up.”
That said, Monique continued, she does know about some of the happenings of RHOP because she frequently is sent updates from other social media users.
“Honestly, what I do know about what’s been going on is because y’all keep tagging me. Y’all are a mess,” she laughed.
Monique confirmed her exit from RHOP in December of last year, ahead of the season five reunion, following a physical altercation with Candiace Dillard-Bassett and false rumors claiming her husband, Chris Samuels, wasn’t the father of her youngest son.
“To be quite honest, y’all, I’m over it. I’m over it. When you cross certain lines there’s no going back and for me, my family is that line,” Monique said at the time. “And the opinion of my family and my kids and what they think about anything that I do is more valuable to me than anybody’s opinion.”
Months later, during an interview with Hollywood Life, Monique said she will “never be back on that show.”
“Too much has happened,” she explained. “And to me, if people were really genuine and they really feel any type of remorse as they try to hold me accountable at a time that I wasn’t ready? Some of these ladies have done some really nasty, disgusting things and I’ve not had one apology in my direction. My husband [Chris Samuels] has not been apologized to either.”
RHOP Live Viewing – This is also the live viewing thread for part II of the Real Housewives of Potomac season six reunion, so feel free to share your thoughts below as the new episode airs at 8/7c on Bravo.
Photo Credit: Billy Maloy
A Humbling Experience: Jonathan Majors Jokes About Starring Along The Handsome Idris Elba In Monologue For “SNL”
Justin Jefferson comes up big as Vikings end two-game losing streak with 27-20 win over Chargers
Broncos up-down drill: Highs and lows for Denver against the Eagles
How Wild winger Rem Pitlick developed his breakaway move
Halloween Hate Crime: Black Teen In TX Attacked With A Stun Gun By White Classmates In KKK Costumes
Broncos lay egg in 30-13 loss to underdog Eagles at home, drop to 5-5 heading into bye
Gophers defense sets pace in 48-32 victory over George Washington
WATCH: Broncos’ Melvin Gordon III fumbles on 4th down, Eagles’ Darius Slay recovers, runs back 82 yards for TD
WATCH: Broncos’ Justin Simmons intercepts Eagles’ Jalen Hurts
PHOTOS: Denver Broncos host Philadelphia Eagles for NFL Week 10 game
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
Did Dr. Fauci Use African Orphans for AIDS Experiments?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Tech3 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
Celebrities1 week ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
-
Tech3 weeks ago
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper