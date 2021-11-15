A Humbling Experience: Jonathan Majors Jokes About Starring Along The Handsome Idris Elba In Monologue For “SNL”

This is Major(s)!

If you’re a fan of Jonathan Majors then you’re accustomed to seeing him play roles that are dramatic. Saturday he debuted his comedic side to fans on “Saturday Night Live.” Majors, joined musical guest Taylor Swift in his first appearance on the popular late night show.

To start the show off Jonathan joked about working alongside Idris Elba in the new Western film The Harder They Fall, in his opening monologue.

“It was fun filming that movie, but if you ever want to feel bad about how you look, definitely spend two months standing right next to Idris Elba! It humbles you!” he said.

He then went into detail about his life growing up and what shaped him into the man he is today.

“Growing up, I was a military brat. My father was in the Air Force, my mother was a pastor, so hallelujah, and I moved around a lot. I like to say I was born in California, raised in Texas, educated in North Carolina, roughed up in New York City, and re-educated in New Haven, Connecticut, which I guess is my roundabout way of saying, yeah, I went to Yale.”

He authentically related to a lot of viewers in America who like him, have worked numerous jobs, slept in their cars due to being homeless all to pursue the American dream.

“When I was 17, I was homeless living in my car, working at Red Lobster and Olive Garden,” Majors said. “But you know what? I learned from that experience. You know, I learned that Red Lobster and Olive Garden are owned by the same parent company, so you can work at both places with no problem! That experience, it taught me a lot,” he added. “It taught me that work hard, if you trust the plan great things can happen. I’ve got a beautiful daughter. I’m going to be the next Marvel, Ant-Man movie, or as the Black community likes to call it ‘Not Black Panther.’”

The full monologue is below:

Here are a few additional skits :

During the skits, viewers saw “The Lovecraft Country” actor alongside SNL favorite Kenan Thompson, series regular Chris Redd and newer addition Ego Nwodim.

We won’t overload you with the reactions, but let’s just say we prefer his dramatic performances!

Also yes – T-Swizzy definitely got a more prominent role on this episode. That much is undeniable.

If you’re unfamiliar with Jonathan Majors, he got his start in the role of Ken Jones, an activist in the four-part ABC limited series “When We Rise,” which followed the gay rights movement in 1970s San Francisco.

During this time he was still studying to receive his MFA from Yale School of Drama. He then went on to star in 2019’s ‘The Last Black Man in San Francisco,’ which was one of the most acclaimed independent movies of that year.

He ascended to stardom with his role on HBO’s “Lovecraft Country” which earned him an Emmy Award nomination for outstanding lead actor in a drama series. He has also starred in Spike Lee’s ‘Da 5 Bloods’ and Marvel’s “Loki” on Disney+.

His latest project was ‘The Harder They Fall’ showing on Netflix now and his upcoming projects include ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’ and

‘Creed III.’

Did you tune in to SNL? Let us know your thoughts below!