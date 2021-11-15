Adele Feels She’s Met Her ‘Soulmate’ With BF Rich Paul: How They’ve Connected

Adele is ‘having an amazing time’ with BF Rich Paul several months into their relationship, a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.

Adele, 33, may have met her soulmate with boyfriend Rich Paul. “Adele has been in her fair share of relationships and this one is different; she feels that she can throw around the soul mate card for Rich because it just feels that right,” a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. The musician and sports talent manager (who reps names like LeBron James) were set up on a blind date earlier this year after her divorce from Simon Konecki.

The insider adds that Rich and Adele are have “really connected” in the few months they’ve been dating. “Adele is having such an amazing time with Rich, they really have connected over each’s sense of humor, and they really admire each other’s work ethic. They allow time to spend together and also give each other plenty of space so they are not overbearing with each other,” they spilled.

With Christmas just around the corner — surely a big deal for Adele’s son Angelo, 7 — the singer has even more plans with Rich. “Coming into the holiday season, she is really looking forward to making more and more memories with Rich. It is not a honeymoon phase type of situation; it is two people that have clearly found the right person and it genuinely just works,” the insider said.

Before their blind date, which happened after her divorce from Simon Konecki, Adele admitted that she was apprehensive. “You can’t set me up on a f***ing blind date! I’m like, ‘How’s that going to work?’” she remembered saying to her friend in an interview with Rolling Stone. The couple made their first joint public outing in July 2021 at Game 5 of the NBA Finals, but didn’t go Instagram official until two months later at NBA star Anthony Davis‘ wedding to Marlen P.

In another interview, Adele revealed that the pair had been in each other’s orbits via mutual friends. “He was always there, I just didn’t see him,” she said to Vogue, noting the moment was a “couple years” before their date. “He was dancing. All the other guys were just sitting around. He was just dancing away,” she recalled.

Adele’s divorce is front and center on her album 30, which details the demise of her longterm relationship and eventual marriage to Simon. “It made me really sad,” she said of the split to Rolling Stone. “Then having so many people that I don’t know know that I didn’t make that work … it f—ing devastated me. I was embarrassed. No one made me feel embarrassed, but you feel like you didn’t do a good job,” she added of her emotional split.