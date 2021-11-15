Celebrities
Adele Feels She’s Met Her ‘Soulmate’ With BF Rich Paul: How They’ve Connected
Adele is ‘having an amazing time’ with BF Rich Paul several months into their relationship, a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY.
Adele, 33, may have met her soulmate with boyfriend Rich Paul. “Adele has been in her fair share of relationships and this one is different; she feels that she can throw around the soul mate card for Rich because it just feels that right,” a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. The musician and sports talent manager (who reps names like LeBron James) were set up on a blind date earlier this year after her divorce from Simon Konecki.
The insider adds that Rich and Adele are have “really connected” in the few months they’ve been dating. “Adele is having such an amazing time with Rich, they really have connected over each’s sense of humor, and they really admire each other’s work ethic. They allow time to spend together and also give each other plenty of space so they are not overbearing with each other,” they spilled.
With Christmas just around the corner — surely a big deal for Adele’s son Angelo, 7 — the singer has even more plans with Rich. “Coming into the holiday season, she is really looking forward to making more and more memories with Rich. It is not a honeymoon phase type of situation; it is two people that have clearly found the right person and it genuinely just works,” the insider said.
Before their blind date, which happened after her divorce from Simon Konecki, Adele admitted that she was apprehensive. “You can’t set me up on a f***ing blind date! I’m like, ‘How’s that going to work?’” she remembered saying to her friend in an interview with Rolling Stone. The couple made their first joint public outing in July 2021 at Game 5 of the NBA Finals, but didn’t go Instagram official until two months later at NBA star Anthony Davis‘ wedding to Marlen P.
In another interview, Adele revealed that the pair had been in each other’s orbits via mutual friends. “He was always there, I just didn’t see him,” she said to Vogue, noting the moment was a “couple years” before their date. “He was dancing. All the other guys were just sitting around. He was just dancing away,” she recalled.
Adele’s divorce is front and center on her album 30, which details the demise of her longterm relationship and eventual marriage to Simon. “It made me really sad,” she said of the split to Rolling Stone. “Then having so many people that I don’t know know that I didn’t make that work … it f—ing devastated me. I was embarrassed. No one made me feel embarrassed, but you feel like you didn’t do a good job,” she added of her emotional split.
Tom Holland & Zendaya Step Out For Rare Date Night In Beverly Hills — Photos
Tom Holland and Zendaya were photographed trying to keep a low profile while leaving Matsuhisa in Beverly Hills, where they enjoyed food together.
Tom Holland, 25, and Zendaya, 25, got attention when they stepped out for a recent date night! The reported new lovebirds appeared to try and stay discreet while leaving Matsuhisa restaurant in Beverly Hills, CA but were photographed separately in their casual outfits. The actor wore a dark t-shirt and brown baseball cap while the actress wore a white top and a black face mask.
The outing comes shortly after Tom gushed over Zendaya when he shared a gorgeous pic of her posing at the recent Council of Fashion Designers of America event, where she was honored. “Naaa stop it 😍. An incredible achievement for the most incredible person. Congrats @zendaya and @luxurylaw you guys deserve every bit of this,” he wrote in the caption for the pic, which was posted on Nov. 11.
Tom isn’t the only one gushing, however. Zendaya has also spoke highly of her Spider-Man co-star and rumored boyfriend in past interviews. “In an actor way, I appreciate that he really loves being Spider-Man. It’s a lot of pressure — you take on the role of a superhero wherever you go. To the little kid who walks by, you are Spider-Man. I think he handled that so well,” she told InStyle about Tom in Oct.
Tom and Zendaya first sparked romance rumors back in July when they were seen sharing a steamy kiss. It came years after they denied being more than friends and ever since, they’ve gushed over each other numerous times. Their chemistry has also been apparent whenever they pose together on red carpets and look happier than ever.
In addition to having a great relationship, Tom and Zendaya have a great career in which they often get to work together. Their next film, Spider-Man: No Way Home, in which they’ll reprise their roles as the title character and MJ, is set to come out in Dec.
Sophie Turner Wears An Open Vest With Lingerie Heading To Taylor Swift’s ‘SNL’ Party With Joe Jonas
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner were among a large group of friends who attended ‘SNL’ to support friend Taylor Swift during her ‘All Too Well’ performance!
Sophie Turner, 25, rocked a 70s inspired look as she headed to the Saturday Night Live afterparty with husband Joe Jonas, 32. The Game of Thrones actress wore a bright yellow vest with lingerie and layered gold chain necklaces underneath. She paired the top with matching trousers for the evening out on Saturday, Nov. 13, looking straight off the runway. She held onto a black leather jacket that matched her leather cylinder shaped purse and platform pumps.
Sophie held hand with her husband Joe, who was also rocking a throwback vibe with his brown striped outfit consisting of a cropped trouser and zip-down, collared bomber. The jacket featured a darker brown sleeve to create a neutral contrast, matching his scoop neck t-shirt. The Disney alum finished his look with high top white sneakers and an orange chain necklace, along with a camo printed face mask.
The couple also attended the taping of SNL, where friend Taylor Swift, 31, performed her newly released 10-minute version of “All Too Well” about her 2009 relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal, 40. In the longer version of the song, Taylor reveals more about her ill-fated three-month romance, including that Jake blamed their 10 year age difference on the break-up — despite going on to date other younger women.
Notably, Joe and Taylor also dated as teens in 2008 — which is how she met BFF Selena Gomez, 29. Several songs on Fearless are believed to be about Joe, who she later revealed broke-up with her in a 27 second phone call. “It’s all right. I’m cool…When I find that person that is right for me, he’ll be wonderful. When I look at that person, I’m not even going to remember the boy who broke up with me over the phone in 27 seconds when I was 18,” she said to Ellen DeGeneres shortly after.
Years later, she called the bombshell moment one of the most “rebellious” things she’s done — but confirmed she and Joe are on good terms as adults. “[The most rebellious thing was] probably when I put Joe Jonas on blast on your show. That was too much. I was 18,” Taylor said to Ellen again in 2019. “We laugh about it now, but that was mouthy. Just some teenage stuff there,” the singer explained.
On Folkore, Taylor sings about sending an ex-boyfriend a baby gift — largely believed to be for Joe’s daughter Willa, 1. “For the boys who broke my heart / now I send their babies presents,” she crooned on “Invisible String.” Taylor has also been friendly with Sophie for some time, with the pair even appearing together as guests on The Graham Norton Show. “I like what we’re doing tonight!” Taylor said as she hugged Sophie on-set in May 2019.
Carole Radziwill on Why She Turned Down Doc on Erika Jayne and Jen Shah, Explains RHONY Low Ratings and Slams Cast
Carole Radziwill was approached for commentary on the Hulu documentary spotlighting Erika Jayne and her estranged husband Thomas Girardi‘s former crimes, The Housewife and the Hustler, and again for the upcoming special about Jen Shah.
Three years after walking away from her full-time role on The Real Housewives of New York City, Carole is revealing she turned down the chance to chat about the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star’s legal scandal, discussing the low ratings of RHONY season 13, and seemingly shading Bravo for putting a spotlight on “women behaving badly.”
“They contacted me and they’re like, ‘We have some mutual colleagues.’ So I emailed back. I said, ‘I don’t know anything about Erika and her husband. I don’t know about the case… I have nothing to add to that,’” Carole revealed of her conversation about The Housewife and the Hustler on the Behind the Velvet Rope With David Yontef podcast on November 8.
After being told that she was being enlisted to provide context about why Housewives were finding themselves in these sorts of situations, Carole decided not to participate.
“But [then] last week they contacted me again,” Carole continued. “They’re doing another one.”
According to Carole, the upcoming documentary about Jen will focus on the ongoing FBI investigation against the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City cast member, who was arrested earlier this year on charges of fraud and money laundering.
“[These are] serious, serious charges and serious allegations about [criminal activity] where there’s victims, old people… I don’t want anything to do with it. And I told them, ‘No,’” Carole confirmed.
While Carole said Bravo does a lot of research and knows what their audience wants, she said the 13th season of RHONY likely saw a drop in ratings because the plot of the show took a different turn.
“[I think] they’re getting away from their core competencies. And that’s why I think you’re seeing the ratings decline,” she explained. “It’s hemorrhaging. And it’s really hard to build that back up, but I guess that’s why they canceled it and maybe they’ll have to reboot it in some other way.”
Carole went on to seemingly take aim at the network’s go-to storylines.
“Their programming is steeped in that misogynistic, sexist narrative about women behaving badly and shame and bullying… And you could see that they were rewarding the people who were really, I think, beyond the pale in their behavior. A perfect example is [Luann de Lesseps], when she got arrested for assaulting a law enforcement officer and drunk and behavior,” Carole noted.
“I feel like in New York, they were just like all like petty criminals, right?” she added. “Lots of DUIs, lots of assaults… But in other cities… there’s real problem with alleged criminal activity. And Bravo benefits from that.”
When Carole was then asked about which of her former castmates she believes is the least self-aware, Carole said she believes production has a lot to do with it.
“It’s all production. The women serve it up, but it’s ground through the prism of Bravo production and what they do to make the show,” Carole explained. “There’s just a level of delusion and Bravo is really great at exploiting it. They’re really good at exploiting emotional issues, mental illness, alcoholism, all that, you know, addictions for entertainment value, because it does, when they grind it through the Bravo machine, it comes out kind of funny.”
