Advantages of Buying New and Durable Medical Equipment

A durable medical equipment promises its users a better healthcare through innovative technology. What majority of hospitals and clinics tend to ask themselves when there is a consideration to purchase a medical device is whether they should consider buying used or new medical equipment. The very answer to this seemingly simple inquiry is complicated since there are a lot of factors that are needed to be considered prior to making a decision. The following are some of the major factors that need to be considered when deciding to buy medical equipment:

The very first and the most significant factor that could influence the decision of buying durable medical equipment is cost. There are some major considerations that are needed to do regarding equipment cost that go beyond the individual price of the medical device. Thus, keeping the cost factor as constant, we may now weigh the advantages of purchasing buying new and durable medical equipment against those that are used.

New and durable medical equipment typically comes with the so-called OEM, which stands for Original Equipment Manufacturer warranty. The OEM is a promise of indemnity from the manufacturer against any damages or defects under the normal conditions of usage. The OEM warranty usually covers the device software, as well as the hardware components and thereby a good assurance of a complete peace of mind. Medical equipments that are used or refurbished typically come with a time-limited warranty being offered by the resellers. In most cases, this type of warranty does not cover the entire software and hardware damages. While getting an extended warranty is an available option, this would also translate to added cost.

In addition to this, new and durable medical facility typically comes with the additional benefit of excellent post sales service in which all the technical information inquiries are addressed directly by the original manufacturer of the device or in conjunction with the equipment distributor. The technical personnel of the manufacturer have the expertise and the proper training to give sound support and advice. On the other side of the coin, used medical device users may have to contact the product reseller who might not have the important technical skills and expertise in troubleshooting the product.

Another cause for concern is the availability of accessories and spare parts for the medical facilities. These necessities are most readily procured for brand new medical devices throughout its estimated lifespan. A wider network of authorized repair centers and dealers also act as an additional advantage. Used or refurbished medical devices’ parts and accessories may be hard to source out since they become phased-out. This eventually may render the device unfit for usage.

Another important consideration to make when deciding on buying medical equipment is insurance claims. Usually, it could be far easier for healthcare practitioners to make insurance claims when using with durable medical equipment that is operated with the most recent technologies.