News
AP men’s college basketball poll: Gonzaga, UCLA, Kansas top list; CSU Rams garner votes
Gonzaga, UCLA and Kansas held the top three spots in The Associated Press’ first Top 25 rankings of the regular season while Michigan climbed two spots to No. 4.
The Bulldogs received 55 first-place votes from a 61-person media panel in the poll released Monday after a win over Texas. The No. 2 Bruins had six first-place votes after beating Villanova and the Jayhawks were third following a win over Michigan State.
Villanova dropped a spot to No. 5. Purdue, Duke, Texas, reigning national champion Baylor and Illinois rounded out the top 10.
Gonzaga was the runaway No. 1 in the preseason AP Top 25 following last season’s run to the national championship game. The Zags returned key players from that team, including preseason All-American Drew Timme, and filled in the holes in their roster with skilled freshmen and transfers.
Gonzaga (2-0) expectedly rolled over Dixie State in its opener and then had an early statement game, jumping on then-No. 5 Texas early on the way to a convincing win Saturday night. Timme was the catalyst, finishing with a career-high 37 points.
UCLA faced its own early test Friday night when it hosted then-No. 4 Villanova. The Bruins were sluggish early without forward Cody Riley due to a sprained left knee, but rallied from a 10-point deficit to win 86-77 at a raucous Pauley Pavilion.
Kansas (2-0) played Michigan State in a doubleheader with Kentucky and Duke at Madison Square Garden to open the season. The Jayhawks were sharp, winning 87-74 behind Ochai Agbaji’s career-high 29 points. Agbaji, who considered leaving Lawrence for the NBA, added 25 points in a lopsided win over Tarleton State.
“(I came back) for this. Be on this stage, be in this moment,” Agbaji said.
CONFERENCE CALL
- SEC — 6 (Nos. 13, 14, 16, 17, 21, 24)
- Big 10 — 5 (Nos. 4, 6, 10, 19, 20)
- Big 12 — 3 (Nos. 3, 8, 9)
- Pac-12 — 3 (Nos. 2, 12, 25)
- ACC — 2 (Nos. 7, 18)
- Big East — 2 (Nos. 5, 23)
- American Athletic — 2 (Nos. 11, 15)
- West Coast — 1 (No. 1)
- Atlantic 10 — 1 (No. 22)
UP AND DOWN
With only one week’s worth of games, there were no major moves up or down the first regular-season poll. Texas lost three spots, as did No. 13 Kentucky following its 79-71 loss to No. 7 Duke, which moved up two spots. No other teams still in the poll lost or gained more than two places.
IN AND OUT
Florida moved into the poll at No. 24 after beating Elon and routing Florida State. Southern California moved in at No. 25 following wins over Cal State Northridge and Temple.
Florida State plummeted out from No. 20 after a 16-point loss to Florida and a win over Penn. Virginia’s 66-58 loss to Navy knocked the Cavaliers out from No. 25.
AP college basketball poll
|Team
|Record
|Points
|Pvs.
|
|1. Gonzaga (55)
|2-0
|1,517
|1
|2. UCLA (6)
|2-0
|1,450
|2
|3. Kansas
|2-0
|1,400
|3
|4. Michigan
|2-0
|1,252
|6
|5. Villanova
|1-1
|1,232
|4
|6. Purdue
|2-0
|1,223
|7
|7. Duke
|3-0
|1,143
|9
|8. Texas
|1-1
|1,058
|5
|9. Baylor
|1-0
|1,010
|8
|10. Illinois
|2-0
|920
|11
|11. Memphis
|2-0
|886
|12
|12. Oregon
|2-0
|802
|13
|13. Kentucky
|1-1
|773
|10
|14. Alabama
|2-0
|743
|14
|15. Houston
|2-0
|655
|15
|16. Arkansas
|2-0
|646
|16
|17. Tennessee
|2-0
|575
|18
|18. North Carolina
|2-0
|506
|19
|19. Ohio State
|2-0
|438
|17
|20. Maryland
|3-0
|306
|21
|21. Auburn
|2-0
|286
|22
|22. St. Bonaventure
|2-0
|280
|23
|23. Connecticut
|2-0
|236
|24
|24. Florida
|2-0
|141
|–
|25. USC
|2-0
|63
|–
|
|Dropped out of rankings: Florida State (20), Virginia (25).
|
|Others receiving votes: Virginia Tech 50, Indiana 35, Texas Tech 27, BYU 26, Michigan 18, Arizona 15, Florida State 15, Colorado State 15, Iowa 13, Syracuse 12, Xavier 12, Oklahoma State 10, Seton Hall 7, Rutgers 7, Mississippi State 6, St. John’s 4, LSU 3, Drake 3, Virginia 2, Furman 2, Loyola Chicago 1, Ohio 1.
News
Editorial: Biden’s infrastructure package offers a compelling future for America and Congress
Congress has produced a fairly good package of infrastructure investment. The $1 trillion bill will be signed into law Monday by President Joe Biden and it could do great things for this nation. Of course, much will depend on how the money is spent, but we know Colorado has a backlog of needs. State and local officials must be diligent about addressing top priorities first.
According to Sen. John Hickenlooper — who was a part of the 22-member bipartisan group negotiating the details of this package — Colorado will receive based on a formula: $3.7 billion for federal highway programs, $225 million for bridges over five years, $916 million for public transit, $57 million for electric vehicle charging stations, $100 million for broadband expansion, $35 million to fight and prevent wildfires, $688 million for water infrastructure and $432 million for airports. That does not include all of the grant programs the state can apply for on top of formula funding.
To put it lightly, the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act will address some of Colorado’s largest needs if the money is used wisely.
Samantha Silverberg, special assistant to the president for transportation and infrastructure, told reporters on a call last week that Biden’s administration learned a lot of lessons from the American Recovery Act of 2009, which pumped about $800 billion into the economy between 2009 and 2019 in an attempt to prevent economic disaster from the 2008 financial crisis.
“We are going to really rigorously track in a very transparent way with dashboards and online documents how every dollar is being spent,” Silverberg said. “We want to make sure every dollar is spent efficiently, transparently.”
Whether or not this bill is the success it could be, depends largely on the success of that effort.
Hickenlooper is, as always, optimistic, and his enthusiasm is compelling. The bipartisan bill could spur state and local investments with a transformational effect.
“Fifty years to 100 years from now we are going to call this the Great Transition,” Hickenlooper said. “Where we enter this space of really 8 to 10 years from now, suddenly everyone is going to be buying electric cars, and using electric buses and some may be having all of their electricity being generated by wind, solar, maybe nuclear.”
All of that, Hickenlooper said requires investment in infrastructure.
The vision is adding charging stations across the U.S. making electric vehicle travel over great distances feasible, and transit agencies adding green buses and increasing routes to lure people out of their cars. Those who still need or want their cars will benefit from less clogged and much improved roadways via traditional federal investments.
We like that vision, as well as a vision of Congress where partisan rancor is set aside for the good of the American people. It is possible for the Senate to vote 69 to 30 with 19 Republicans, including the Senate Republican leader, joining Democrats in support of a spending bill.
There’s still the second half of this bill pending in Congress. The Build Back Better plan invests in America’s human infrastructure with things like paid family leave and the refundable child tax credit. There is much to like in that package too, but like many senators, we are waiting for the analysis from the Congressional Budget Office.
In August, the CBO reported that the physical infrastructure bill would, as written then, add $256 billion to deficits over the next 10 years. This historic investment into America is worth the price tag.
To send a letter to the editor about this article, submit online or check out our guidelines for how to submit by email or mail.
News
Colorado redistricting: See where you landed on newly approved statehouse maps
Democrats will be favored to maintain their statehouse majorities under new state House and Senate district lines approved Monday morning by the Colorado Supreme Court.
The state’s Independent Redistricting Commissions have posted interactive maps for both the House and Senate. Members of the public can enter their addresses to see where they fit in.
With new congressional district lines having been approved earlier this month, Monday’s ruling all but concludes the state’s once-a-decade redistricting process. This year marked the first time the state has used independent redistricting commissions — one for the statehouse, one for Congress — that comprise equal numbers of Democrats, Republicans and independents. Voters requested that setup when they approved two ballot measures in 2018 that were meant to reduce the possibility of partisan gerrymandering in the state.
The court’s ruling states: “(T)he Commission, its nonpartisan staff, its outside counsel, and numerous members of the public, interested parties, and their counsel worked tirelessly to ensure that the process worked as the people of Colorado intended, and the court expresses its gratitude to all those who participated in this process for their exceptional efforts in these most extraordinary of times.”
One of the commission’s mandates was to promote competitiveness, and the new maps show the state Senate, where Democrats now hold a 20-15 advantage, could be especially competitive.
There are 35 Senate districts, each with about 165,000 people, and under the new map only 12 of the 35 districts lean in Republicans’ favor, according to a summary of recent election results. But 11 districts are projected to land within 7.1 percentage points. Five districts are projected under 3 points, and two districts — District 15 in Larimer and Boulder counties and District 16 in Jefferson and Arapahoe counties — are projected to be toss-ups.
There are 65 House districts, each with about 88,000 people. Democrats hold 41 seats now, and recent election results indicate the party would have an advantage in 42 seats under the new district lines. But 15 districts are projected to be separated by 7.4 or fewer percentage points. District 18 in El Paso County and District 61 in Arapahoe County are projected to be toss-ups.
The new map for Colorado’s eight U.S. House of Representatives districts preserves (and in some cases increases) partisan advantages for each of the state’s seven incumbent congresspeople: Republicans Lauren Boebert, Ken Buck and Doug Lamborn, and Democrats Jason Crow, Diana DeGette, Joe Neguse and Ed Perlmutter. All are expected to seek reelection in 2022.
A new 8th District, in the suburbs north of Denver, was granted to Colorado due to population growth here over the last decade. It’s expected to be the most competitive of the bunch next year. Members of the public can use an interactive map to find out where they fall under new congressional lines.
News
Closing arguments begin at murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse
By SCOTT BAUER, MICHAEL TARM and AMY FORLITI
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Closing arguments at Kyle Rittenhouse’s murder trial began Monday with a prosecutor questioning whether Rittenhouse was really there to help the night he showed up in Kenosha with a rifle during a protest against racial injustice.
Prosecutor Thomas Binger told the jury that Rittenhouse had no connection to the business he said he was going to protect, he ran around with an assault rifle, and he lied about being an emergency medical technician.
“Does that suggest to you that he genuinely is there to help?” Binger asked.
Rittenhouse, how 18, killed two men and wounded a third during a tumultuous night of protests in the summer of 2020 in a case that has stirred bitter debate in the U.S. over guns, vigilantism, racial injustice and law and order.
Each side was given 2 1/2 hours to make its case to the jury before deliberations were to begin.
Prosecutors have sought to portray Rittenhouse as the aggressor who created a dangerous situation that night with his semi-automatic rifle, while Rittenhouse has said he feared for his life and acted in self-defense.
The young man from Antioch, Illinois, faces a mandatory life in prison if convicted of the most serious charge against him, first-degree intentional homicide.
Rittenhouse was 17 when he traveled the few miles from his home to Kenosha on Aug. 25, 2020, as the city was in the throes of violent protests that erupted after a white police officer shot and wounded Jacob Blake, a Black man. Rittenhouse said he went there to protect property.
Earlier Monday, Judge Bruce Schroeder dismissed a count of possession of a dangerous weapon by a person under 18, a misdemeanor that had appeared to be among the likeliest of the charges to net a conviction for prosecutors.
The judge then launched into 36 pages of legal instructions to the jury, explaining the charges and the laws of self-defense. After that, the two sides were expected to deliver closing arguments, the final word before the jury was to begin deliberations.
Supporters have hailed him as a hero who took a stand against lawlessness; foes have branded him a vigilante.
He faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison if convicted of the most serious charge against him, first-degree intentional homicide.
The underage weapon charge was punishable by up to nine months in jail.
There is no dispute that Rittenhouse was 17 when he carried an AR-style semi-automatic rifle on the streets of Kenosha and used it.
But the defense argued that Wisconsin law has an exception related to the length of a weapon’s barrel. Prosecutors argued that the defense was misreading the statute. Judge Bruce Schroeder had twice sided with prosecutors earlier in declining to dismiss the charge, but he also said the law was confusingly written.
After prosecutors conceded Monday that Rittenhouse’s rifle was not short-barreled, the judge threw out the charge.
Public interest in closing arguments was evident in the morning, when more people than usual stood in a line outside Courtroom 209 to get a seat.
Rittenhouse’s mother, Wendy Rittenhouse, listened intently in court during the jury instructions.
Rittenhouse traveled the few miles from his home to Kenosha on Aug. 25, 2020, as the city was in the throes of destructive protests that erupted after a white police officer shot and wounded Jacob Blake, a Black man. Rittenhouse said he went there to protect property.
Bystander video captured the critical minutes when Rittenhouse shot and killed Joseph Rosenbaum, 36, and Anthony Huber, 26, and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz, 28.
Rittenhouse is white, as are the three men he shot. The case has polarized Americans, raising questions about racial justice, vigilantism, the Second Amendment right to bear arms, and white privilege.
Rittenhouse testified that he feared for his life and acted in self-defense. Prosecutors contended he was the aggressor that night and created a dangerous situation in the first place by showing up with a rifle.
But some of the prosecution’s own witnesses — and a wealth of video — largely supported his claims of self-defense.
Perhaps in recognition of that, prosecutors asked the judge to let the jury consider several lesser charges if they acquit him on the original counts. Schroeder agreed to do so Monday.
In the case of Huber’s slaying, the judge said that if jurors find Rittenhouse is not guilty of first-degree intentional homicide, then they can weigh whether he is guilty of second-degree intentional homicide. If he is not guilty of that count, then they can decide whether he is guilty of first-degree reckless homicide
In his instructions, the judge said that to decide that Rittenhouse acted lawfully in self-defense, the jury must find that he believed there was an unlawful threat to him and that the amount of force he used was reasonable and necessary.
Schroeder told the jurors that if they find that Rittenhouse acted lawfully in self-defense on the top offense, they should not consider the lesser charges. “You’re done, and you can return a not guilty verdict without considering the lesser offenses,” he said.
Among the prosecution witnesses was videographer Richie McGinniss, who testified that Rosenbaum chased Rittenhouse and lunged for his rifle right before he was shot. Ryan Balch, a military veteran in Rittenhouse’s group that night, testified that Rosenbaum had threatened to kill Rittenhouse and others if he got them alone.
Grosskreutz, for his part, acknowledged on the stand that he approached Rittenhouse with a gun of his own pointed at the young man. As for Huber, he hit Rittenhouse with a skateboard before he was gunned down.
Among the trial’s most compelling moments was Rittenhouse’s own testimony. In some six hours on the stand — most of it poised and matter-of-fact — he said he was afraid Rosenbaum would take away his gun and kill him and others. He said he never wanted to kill anyone.
“I didn’t do anything wrong. I defended myself,” Rittenhouse said.
After closing arguments, names were to be drawn to determine which 12 of the 18 jurors who heard testimony would deliberate, with the rest dismissed as alternates.
With a verdict near, Gov. Tony Evers said that 500 National Guard members would be prepared for duty in Kenosha if local law enforcement requested them.
___
This story has been updated to correct Gaige Grosskreutz’s age to 28.
___
Bauer reported from Madison and Forliti reported from Minneapolis.
___
Find AP’s full coverage of the Rittenhouse trial: https://apnews.com/hub/kyle-rittenhouse
AP men’s college basketball poll: Gonzaga, UCLA, Kansas top list; CSU Rams garner votes
Lisa Rinna’s Mom Lois Rinna Dies at 93, See Amelia and Lisa’s Beautiful Tributes as RHOBH Cast Reacts
Editorial: Biden’s infrastructure package offers a compelling future for America and Congress
Introducing BNBMatrix, a Smart Contract with up to 17% Daily ROI
In White Folks Wearing Cut-Out Clothing News: Kendall Jenner Catches Flack For Revealing Dress She Wore To Friend’s Nuptials
Colorado redistricting: See where you landed on newly approved statehouse maps
Bulls Giving Up? Bitcoin Bid Wall Removed, What It Could Mean For BTC
Amelia Hamlin Pays Tribute To Grandmother Lois After Her Death: ‘You Were My Best Friend’
Closing arguments begin at murder trial of Kyle Rittenhouse
XRP Price Prediction — Will Ripple Hit $4 Soon?
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper
Did Dr. Fauci Use African Orphans for AIDS Experiments?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Tech3 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
HEALTH3 days ago
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
-
Celebrities1 week ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!