Bethel, St. John’s among local qualifiers for NCAA football playoffs
Bethel and St. John’s, the top two teams in the Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference this season, qualified for the NCAA Division III football playoffs, starting next Saturday.
St. John’s (10-0) will play host to Lake Forest, Ill., (10-0), and Bethel (8-2) will play at DePauw, Ind., (8-2). in the 32-team tournament. Wisconsin-La Crosse (8-2) also qualified and will be at Albion, Mich., (9-1).
Bethel’s only two losses this season have come against St. John’s. The Johnnies beat the Royals 31-25 on Sept. 25, then 29-28 in last Saturday’s MIAC championship game.
In Division II, Bemidji State (9-2) plays at Augustana, S.D., (9-2), and Minnesota Duluth (9-2) travels to Angelo State (9-2) for first-round games in the 28-team tournament.
Yellen says quashing COVID is key to lowering inflation
WASHINGTON — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said controlling the COVID-19 virus in the U.S. is the key to easing inflation.
“It’s important to realize that the cause of this inflation is the pandemic,” Yellen said on CBS’ “Face the Nation” on Sunday.
“If we want to get inflation down, I think continuing to make progress against the pandemic is the most important thing we can do,” she said.
Yellen and White House economic adviser Brian Deese fanned out on the Sunday morning talk shows to face repeated questions about inflation, a growing political risk for President Joe Biden as his poll numbers slip and Democrats wrangle over his economic agenda.
Biden’s overall approval rating fell to 41%, compared with 50% in June and 44% in September, in the latest Washington Post-ABC News poll. It suggests that about half of Americans overall, as well as political independents, blame Biden for inflation that accelerated to a 6.2% clip in the 12 months through October.
Yellen repeated that she expects inflation to decline by the second half of 2022.
“When labor supply normalizes and the pattern of demand normalizes, I would expect that, if we’re successful with the pandemic, to be sometime in the second half of next year, I would expect prices to go back to normal,” Yellen said.
Rising inflation has also complicated Biden’s bid to pass a $1.75 trillion bill funding long-term investments in social benefits such as child care and health care, while expanding taxes. Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia, a moderate Democrat whose support for the bill has wavered, has expressed concern the measure would add to rising prices.
Deese, the director of the White House National Economic Council, argued it would have the opposite impact by lowering the cost of child care, health care and housing.
“All of these things go right at lowering costs for American families,” Deese said on CNN’s “State of the Union.”
He said the extra spending would not add to inflation because it would be “fully paid for” through tax hikes on corporations and high-income households. The administration is “confident that this bill is going to come up in the House this week, that we’ll get a vote, it will pass and it will move on to the Senate,” Deese said on ABC’s “This Week.”
He declined to say whether Biden would tap the Strategic Petroleum Reserve to help lower gasoline prices.
“The president has made clear that all options are on the table,” Deese said on CNN. “We’re monitoring the situation very carefully.”
Biden has hinted in recent days that he would act to tame gasoline prices, which are running at the highest level in seven years and have contributed significantly to rising consumer prices.
Twins position breakdown: center field
Byron Buxton was putting up the kinds of numbers you only see in video games. Through an otherwise uninspiring month of April for the Twins, Buxton was having can’t-miss at-bats on a nightly basis.
In one game, the speedy 27-year-old went 5 for 5. In five others, he finished with three hits. There were 13 other multi-hit games in the month. He was named the American League’s Player of the Month for his efforts.
And then came the first injury.
It was a hip strain, and it kept him sidelined from early May to mid-June. Three days after returning, Buxton was hit on the left hand by a pitch, suffering a fracture that kept him out of major league action for more than two months.
Still, when he was healthy, Buxton wowed his coaches and teammates on a daily basis.
“Obviously I didn’t play a lot of games, but for me, just being able to go out and swing the bat the way I did and know that’s the way that I can swing the bat, that sets me up for the offseason to try to not really go be different, but push me to be better,” Buxton said in early October.
2021 RECAP
Rob Refsnyder had just 14 professional games in center field. Kyle Garlick hadn’t played the position since college. Nick Gordon hadn’t been an outfielder since he was a preteen.
All three found themselves playing center field this season as the Twins kept seeing outfielders go down with injuries. In total, seven players manned the position for the Twins at one point or another.
All provided a steep drop off both offensively and defensively from Buxton, who paired Gold Glove-caliber defense with the best offensive season of his career — albeit in just 61 games.
Buxton hit .306 with a .358 on-base percentage and .647 slugging percentage in those 61 games. He finished the year with a 1.005 OPS and 171 OPS+.
And even though he was sidelined by the two injuries, Buxton posted a 4.5 WAR, per Baseball Reference, which was second on the team to Jorge Polanco, who played 91 more games than him.
After Buxton, Gordon, a middle infielder by trade, wound up seeing the most action out in center for the Twins. Refsnyder, Jake Cave, Max Kepler, rookie Gilberto Celestino and Garlick, all wound up out there during the season, too.
2022 OUTLOOK
The Twins made a run at trying to extend Buxton in July, but they were unable to come to a deal. Could they try again this offseason? And might they deal their superstar center fielder if they can’t reach an agreement?
Buxton has one more year left on his contract and if the Twins are convinced that they will not be able to retain him after that, they’ll have to make a difficult decision — Deal him in the offseason when his value is highest, deal him at the deadline if they are not contending or hang onto him through next season if they are.
One thing the Twins have to take into account when considering locking in Buxton to a mammoth new contract is his history of injuries. In his seven seasons with the Twins, he has played more than 100 games just once, and that was when he played 141 in 2017. His seven-year average of games per season is 70, not that far from the few games he played in 2021,
Still, nobody currently on the roster could really step in and be their full-time center fielder if Buxton were to be traded.
While Celestino is the club’s No. 15 prospect per Baseball America, he was rushed to the majors out of necessity in 2021 and it was clear he needs more minor-league seasoning.
Austin Martin, one of the club’s top prospects, split time in 2021 in center field and shortstop. He wouldn’t be ready to step in yet either, having spent all of this season at Double-A, but could be an option there down the road.
This is the final story in a series that looks at each position for the Twins, reflecting on the 2021 season and looking ahead to the 2022 season.
With Gophers’ primary goal derailed, will offense be revamped?
This was supposed to be the year.
The Gophers football team was veteran-laded and had internal expectations to contend for the Big Ten West division title. They rallied around “unfinished business” and had players come back for sixth and even seventh seasons.
On offense, they had the most-experienced line in the country, a quarterback who had 26 starts under his belt, an all-Big Ten tailback spurring the NFL for another year in college and an experienced go-to receiver. On defense, they had an abundance of returning starters at all three levels and two upgrades through the NCAA transfer portal.
But after rising to the top of the division with four wins in October, Minnesota has lost two straight games, including a 27-22 defeat to No. 19 Iowa in the Battle for Floyd of Rosedale on Saturday. They went from setting the pace of the division to staring up at their two nemeses.
Minnesota (6-4, 4-3 Big Ten) plays dormant Indiana (2-8, 0-7) on the road in Bloomington next Saturday and hosts Wisconsin (7-3, 5-2), with its lights-out defense, at Huntington Bank Stadium with Paul Bunyan’s Axe on the line Nov. 27.
Split those games and the Gophers are 7-5 and headed back to a mediocre bowl game. It’s not the bounce-back year they envisioned after going 11-2 in 2019 and seeking a mulligan for the pandemic-altered 3-4 season a year ago.
Minnesota’s defense has been the bellwether all year. Against the Hawkeyes, they gave up three explosive plays — two for touchdowns — and dropped two interceptions. But that unit kept the U in the game.
On the other side, the Gophers’ running game has weathered the loss of Mohamed Ibrahim and two other primary tailbacks to season-ending injuries. Minnesota has slipped up twice (losses to Bowling Green and Illinois), but with backups Mar’Keise Irving and Ky Thomas, it rushed for more yards Saturday than the Hawkeyes had given up to anyone this season.
This brings us to quarterback Tanner Morgan and the Gophers’ passing game, directed by coordinator Mike Sanford Jr. and managed by head coach P.J. Fleck. Its poor play has clipped the wings when Minnesota’s season needed to take flight.
Against the Hawkeyes, Sanford and staff created a running-game wrinkle, a toss sweep, that surprised and helped lead to 210 yards on the ground. There wasn’t anything similar noticeable in the passing game.
The Gophers threw only four passes over 20 yards and completed one — the 68-yard touchdown to Chris Autman-Bell in the fourth quarter. This aggressive call only came when Minnesota absolutely needed it, down 24-16 with five minutes left.
Overall, Morgan threw 17 passes through three quarters, feeding onto how Minnesota has attempted only 208 passes in 10 games — the fewest in college football outside of the U.S. service academies Army, Navy and Air Force.
Against Iowa, Morgan threw 13 of his 30 passes (43 percent) less than 10 yards. Two examples stuck out.
In the third quarter, Morgan faced a third-and-7, but threw short of the first down and Brevyn Spann-Ford only gained 5. They had to settle for a 29-yard field goal.
Later in the quarter, Morgan had a third-and-6, but quickly threw behind the line of scrimmage, and Irving was dropped for a 3-yard loss. It led to a 53-yard field goal, which was low and Iowa blocked.
The reigns on Morgan were never more evident than when they broke the huddle with 20 seconds left on the play clock in the fourth quarter. They continued tinker with looks to the sideline and were flagged for a delay-of-game penalty.
After Bowling Green and Illinois, Fleck has been resolute in sticking beside Morgan, holding up his career record since taking over midway through 2018. But since the start of 2020, he’s 9-8.
Will Fleck’s commitment evolve, or even change, this week?
