Boat Cleaning Supplies to Consider for a Yacht Detailing Business
Let’s say you’d like to start a boat cleaning business of you own. It’s a service business that generally deals with higher-end clients, folks of means. Cleaning boats and yachts is a decent way to make a living, it allows you to be out at the marina and it is fun to be around nice equipment and make it shine. As a former franchisor in the yacht cleaning sector, I am often asked industry questions. Rather than merely answering the questions for one-single operator, I like to share these answers with others who may enjoy receiving the information. Recently I was asked the following very good question:
“Would you quickly be able to give me the names of some product you would recommend, I got the soap and brushes and poles covered. Just going through the types of wax gels, and what kind of polish or shiner to use in the cockpit as well and what specific product for the vinyl seats.”
Well, I would first recommend the Starbrite Line for gel-coat soaps, and also AutoMagic, has a car products line that has really nice soap that works killer on gel coats, but not so good on teak decks and wood, but it shines the hardware nicely. I love Seal It by AutoMagic, polymer solvent wax, it’s so easy to use and works nice, but you need another coat on top if you want it to last with saltwater around, better for lake boats. It’s great for first coat on any boat in any environment.
Met-ALL is good for aluminum polish, use with baking soda. For vinyl seats, it’s almost better to go with a Janitorial Product to save money, the kind they use on barstool seats or in fast casual dining type restaurants, just dilute it more for thinner boat seats. Zep Chemicals has a nice line for this, inexpensive too.
When you use quality products, your work will show and you will be able to charge more money and get better future referrals. So, it is worth the extra money to buy the best products.
Another boat cleaning entrepreneur asks:
“Would you charge a polishing and a wax on a boat as an additional service? For example the company I worked for would have some waxing on boats after compound jobs or randomly upon request. Now customers wanting boats polished after the weekly or bi weekly wash was more common, now is that correct? To my knowledge a boat shouldn’t be waxed as often as it is polished (to upkeep the gloss) and again these would be add-ons to they’re cleanings correct?”
From a customer’s perspective, a polish is when a boat is a bit oxidized, and a wax is to give it protection, but in reality today’s waxes each do a little of both, cleaning and waxing. A deep cleaning could be considered polishing, waxing is more of an upkeep. Yes, you should charge extra for polishing, and if they want a coat of wax with the washing, if they want spray wax charge a little more, if they want a light liquid wax a little more, and paste wax more, and polish and wax even more.
I hope you’ve enjoyed these topics and gained additional insight into the boat cleaning business today.
Care and Maintenance of Bathroom Floors
A clean floor is important, especially in the bathroom. Caring for and maintaining a bathroom floor is important, because no matter if you have tile, laminate or bamboo, it needs to be cleaned and maintained. After putting the money into the floor, you should want to maintain it, and take care of it.
One way of taking care of the floor is keeping it protected. Placing washable rugs on it will prevent it from becoming nicked and scratched. These rugs will also soak up any water from spills and overflows. Having a rug can be a first line of defense when it comes to water messes.
Another way to keep care and maintenance of the bathroom floor is to invest in a steam mop or mopping system. While you might not clean it everyday, keeping off from dirt and grime is essential to keeping the bathroom floor taken care of. Steam and hot water can go a long way when it comes to removing dirt and grime.
Diluting the cleaning product is another way of protecting the floor. While the chemical that is in today’s market are very great at cleaning, they sometimes can strip the protective seals off the floor, leaving a bathroom floor susceptible to damage and decay. Keeping these chemicals diluted or altogether avoided can protect it from any damage.
Along with these are just some simple tips to clean and maintain your bathroom floor. Sometimes, the good old fashion way of elbow grease will do the best when you are cleaning it. Getting down on your hands and knees with a scrub bush and bleach is the best thing for a dirty floor. Bleach can damage special floors, so spot check before you got to start scrubbing with a bleach mixture.
Another idea for protection of the floor is having it resealed every five to seven years. Since the bathroom is the room that is most likely to have water messes, making sure that it’s waxed and sealed regularly will protect it from damage.
Caring for and maintaining a bathroom floor should not be a tedious work, it can be simple and basic as spot cleaning weekly and doing a major scrub two or three times a year. One does need to make sure that the bathroom floor is free of standing water to protect it from rot and wraps. Keeping rugs and a steamer on hand can really protect the integrity of the floor.
7 Easy Ways to Decorate Your Bedroom For Christmas WOWness!
Christmas interior decorating comes only once a year so go ahead and decorate every room with style. So deck the halls, bathrooms, and bedrooms with holiday style and fun! Elegantly “wrap” (aka: decorate) all your rooms for the holidays and every time you and your guests enter the room, they will feel like they just unwrapped a present (receiving an unexpected design within your room).
It is beautiful and relaxing to be able to fall sleep and wake up in a room full of holiday cheer and elegance. So, how do you decorate your bedrooms with style and fun?
Below are 7 ideas that are simple and yet have a dramatic “holiday cheer” effect:
1. Place 3 medium evergreen wreaths on the wall where your bed rests and you get an instinct Christmas headboard! Bonus: the aromatherapy scent of the wreath may be soothing enough to help you sleep better zzzzzzz!
2. Decorate the wreaths with the colors of your room. Try decorating them with the color of your pillowcases, or duvet, or window curtains.
3. Hang above nightstands a cluster of Christmas ornaments from your ceiling at different lengths (visualize – chandeliers made of ornaments!).
4. Tie your pillow with decorative ribbons (just like you would tie a ribbon on a present), then unwrap your pillows every night before you go to sleep. This decorative look also works wonderful on throw pillows in the living room and family room. As always, make sure that the colors chosen are complementary to the room.
5. Align your window frames with swags of garland.
6. Use bows to tie window curtains.
7. Float white candles in a vase filled with water and cranberries for a romantic Christmas bedroom décor.
It is great to decorate for others (your guests), but remember YOU are the most valuable treasure in your home – decorate for your comfort and wake up every day to holiday cheer! Have a FUNtastic holiday!
Choosing Door Handles and Knobs For Your Kitchen
Shopping for door knobs and handles is just one of the things that you have to be concerned with when it comes to kitchen renovation. When shopping for these vital parts, you do not just pick off those available products that fancy you. The kitchen is a very important room inside the house. That is why it is essential for you to select the most suitable knobs for doors and handles for your cabinets. The following are some factors that need to be considered if you want to get the best door knobs and handles for your kitchen:
• Style – Look at your kitchen and determine its style. Does it look modern? Does it look traditional? Since door knobs and handles come in a variety of styles, you will not have a hard time choosing the ones that will look good with your kitchen. You will want these things to compliment the rest of your kitchen. That is why you should stick with the particular style that your kitchen showcases. If there are existing door handles in your kitchen, decide if you want to stick with their style or if you want to go for a different style.
• Finish – Door knobs and handles are also available in a wide array of finishes. So which finish should you select? You should select one that will be able to handle wear well. But just because a particular finish could handle wear well does not mean it is recommendable right away. You should still check if it will match the look and style of your kitchen. Some of the most ideal finishes include chrome, weathered brass, brushed nickel, and antiqued brass.
• Budget – Of course, this is a very important factor. When you shop, you will be surprised on how expensive door knobs and handles could be. Before you shop for these parts, you should set a particular budget plan. This is so that you will not spend too much on expensive stuff. Door knobs and handles come in various prices. You might not want to end up purchasing the most expensive ones. If you are remodeling, ask yourself if you really need to replace all the handles in your kitchen.
• Locks – There are two types of door knobs – One type has a lock and the other one does not. The same case is true with handles as well. You will easily find traditional handles but there are also ones that come with locks and keys. Thin carefully if you really want door knobs with locks for your kitchen. If some members of the family love to slip into the kitchen during midnight, you might want to go with the traditional lockless knobs and handles. Of course, handles with locks are ideal for cabinets where you store expensive Chinaware.
These are the four factors that you need to consider when shopping for knobs and handles and remember, these things are important parts of your kitchen. Door knobs and handles are not just mere decorations and that is why you should really consider the factors above when shopping for these things.
