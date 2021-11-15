Connect with us

Celebrities

Britney Spears Drives Her Mercedes-Benz In 1st Photos Since Conservatorship Ended

Published

30 seconds ago

on

Britney Spears Drives Her Mercedes-Benz In 1st Photos Since Conservatorship Ended
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Britney Spears was photographed driving around in her impressive car and making phone calls while out and about in Thousand Oaks, CA, just two days after her 13-year conservatorship ended.

Britney Spears, 39, is already enjoying her freedom by cruising the streets in her car! The singer was seen driving around Thousand Oaks, CA in an impressive Mercedes-Benz and also making some phone calls just two days after her 13-year conservatorship ended by a judge on Nov. 14. She looked comfortable and happy as she had her hair up and wore sunglasses and periodically looked out her car window at photographers. Check out the pics HERE!

She reportedly cruised around her neighborhood for around 30 minutes before arriving back at her gated residence and appeared a bit cautious as she largely paid attention to her surroundings. Since her car and phone call usage were heavily monitored when she was under a conservatorship, the two new actions must definitely feel like a relief for her.

Britney Spears smiling at a previous event. (Matt Baron/Shutterstock)

Britney’s latest outing is the first she’s been photographed on since Friday, when she celebrated her victory. She quickly took to Instagram after news of her conservatorship’s end started making headlines and she admitted she was thrilled about the big change. She also shared a video of her fans celebrating with signs, confetti, and cheers outside the courthouse where her hearing took place.

“Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy 🥺❤️ !!! I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen 🙏🏼☀️🙌🏼 ???? #FreedBritney,” she wrote in the caption of her post.

Britney Spears
Britney Spears’ conservatorship ended on Nov. 12. (Eric Charbonneau/Sony Pictures/Shutterstock)

In addition to her fans, the pop star was shown support by other celebs on social media. Andy Cohen, Donatella Versace, Jameela Jamil, Vera Wang, Lady Gaga, and more were among them. Britney’s fiance Sam Asghari also took to Instagram to celebrate her freedom with a pic that had a pink background and “FREEDOM” written over it in white text. “History was made today. Britney is Free! ❤️,” he wrote alongside the pic.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Celebrities

Monique Samuels Reveals If She’ll Return to RHOP and If She’s Watching Season 6

Published

34 mins ago

on

November 15, 2021

By

Monique Samuels on If She'd Return to RHOP for a Future Season of the Show and If She's Been Watching Season Six
google news

Monique Samuels addressed her thoughts on a future return to The Real Housewives of Potomac during a recent chat with her fans and followers on Instagram Live.

After promoting her line of essential oils, Mila Eve Essentials, Monique took some time to answer a couple of questions from her online audience, one of whom wanted to know if she would ever consider reprising her role on the Bravo reality show.

“Would you go back to Potomac?” Monique said, reading a question from a fan, according to a report shared by Urban Belle magazine. “I still live in Potomac. So I’m here. As far as the show, no.”

Another fan wanted to know if Monique has been watching the new episodes of season six.

“Have you seen the new season? No,” she stated. “I’ve not been keeping up.”

That said, Monique continued, she does know about some of the happenings of RHOP because she frequently is sent updates from other social media users.

“Honestly, what I do know about what’s been going on is because y’all keep tagging me. Y’all are a mess,” she laughed.

Monique confirmed her exit from RHOP in December of last year, ahead of the season five reunion, following a physical altercation with Candiace Dillard-Bassett and false rumors claiming her husband, Chris Samuels, wasn’t the father of her youngest son.

“To be quite honest, y’all, I’m over it. I’m over it. When you cross certain lines there’s no going back and for me, my family is that line,” Monique said at the time. “And the opinion of my family and my kids and what they think about anything that I do is more valuable to me than anybody’s opinion.”

Months later, during an interview with Hollywood Life, Monique said she will “never be back on that show.”

“Too much has happened,” she explained. “And to me, if people were really genuine and they really feel any type of remorse as they try to hold me accountable at a time that I wasn’t ready? Some of these ladies have done some really nasty, disgusting things and I’ve not had one apology in my direction. My husband [Chris Samuels] has not been apologized to either.”

RHOP Live Viewing – This is also the live viewing thread for part II of the Real Housewives of Potomac season six reunion, so feel free to share your thoughts below as the new episode airs at 8/7c on Bravo.

Photo Credit: Billy Maloy

google news
Continue Reading

Celebrities

Kourtney Kardashian Posts Birthday Tribute For ‘Baby’ Travis Barker After Steamy Celebratory Kiss

Published

2 hours ago

on

November 15, 2021

By

Kourtney Kardashian Posts Birthday Tribute For ‘Baby’ Travis Barker After Steamy Celebratory Kiss
google news

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker packed on the PDA outside the ritzy Hotel Bel-Air on Nov. 14 as they celebrated his 46th birthday!

Kourtney Kardashian, 42, gave her fiancé Travis Barker a steamy 46th birthday kiss! The reality star and Blink 182 drummer didn’t hold back on PDA as they locked lips in a car outside of the Hotel Bel-Air on Sunday, Nov. 14. The two looked so in love as they happily displayed their romance just a day after attending friend Simon Huck‘s wedding.

Kourtney Kardashian kisses Travis Barker on his 46th birthday. (BACKGRID)

The Poosh founder also marked Travis’ birthday with a sweet Instagram post. “I f***ing love you more than anything. My favorite everything. Happy birthday to you my baby!” she declared, alongside several cute photos of them holding hands and kissing backstage ahead of his Saturday Night Live performance a couple weeks ago. Travis responded back to Kourt in the comments, writing, “You’re a dream come true, my soul mate my everything I LOVE YOU.”

The birthday celebrations come hot off their festive weekend celebrating the nuptials of Simon and his husband Phil Riportella. Kourtney was in attendance at the couple’s star-studded wedding on Nov. 13, where a wedding attendee also grabbed a video of the Poosh founder dancing on Travis’ lap to “Mr. Brightside” by The Killers.

“Going to the chapel @simonhuck @piptherip,” Kourt wrote over a post showing the couple’s black tie outfits for the evening, as Travis hinted that perhaps their own wedding day will be sometime soon. “Our turn next,” he commented back with a rose, perhaps a reference to his ultra-romantic Santa Barbara proposal!

The musician had florist Jeff Leatham arrange a massive red rose display with candles on the beach as he popped the question with a gorgeous oval shaped diamond ring. “Forever,” Kourtney wrote on social media shortly after, as she enjoyed a private celebratory dinner with friends and family at the hotel.

google news
Continue Reading

Celebrities

Lisa Barlow Talks Having “PTSD” After Feds Arrested Jen Shah Amid Filming on RHOSLC

Published

3 hours ago

on

November 15, 2021

By

Lisa Barlow Talks Having “PTSD” After Feds Arrive on Set in Search of Jen Shah Amid Filming on RHOSLC
google news

The Vida tequila owner is a close friend to Jen, who was arrested for money laundering and wire fraud. Jen pleaded not guilty to the charges, and will go to trial in March of 2022.

On the latest episode of RHOSLC, Jen was shown in a van with the other women as they prepared to embark on a trip. After receiving a call, Jen asked a cast member to unplug her mic. Then she stepped out of the vehicle to hold a private conversation. Jen eventually told the women that she needed to leave because her husband was internally bleeding. A few minutes after her departure, a swarm of federal agents arrived on the scene, surrounded the van, and asked for Jen’s whereabouts.

In an interview with Insider, Lisa said the experience made her feel “emotionally traumatized.” The 46-year-old shared that she “literally had PTSD for weeks from it.” After law enforcement left, the other women tried to decide if they should cancel the trip or continue filming. Lisa stated that the entire experience was “intense.”

According to Lisa’s interview, many agents were present at the scene, including “Homeland Security, FBI” and “NYPD.” Lisa said the agents were also carrying guns, and the castmates’ reactions were “raw, in-the-moment.” It was, as Lisa explained it, an “insane situation.”

In the episode, the federal agents did not give a reason why they were searching for Jen. Instead, they simply expressed that they wanted “to make sure she’s safe.” After Jen’s legal woes hit the headlines, however, an old colleague of Lisa’s informed her of “some awful allegations about Jen Shah.”

At the time of the recording, Whitney Rose assumed it was all a prank, before the reality settled in. Producers of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City used the scene as a cold opening for the season. In Jen’s tagline, the 48-year-old expressed, “The only thing I’m guilty of is being Shah-mazing.”

After Jen unplugged her mic and drove away, no one could see what transpired. Viewers, just like the cast members, were left in suspense.

RHOSLC Live Viewing – This is also the live viewing thread for tonight’s all-new episode of the Real Housewives of Salt Lake City season two, so feel free to share your thoughts below as the episode airs at 9/8c on Bravo.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending