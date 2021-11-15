Britney Spears Drives Her Mercedes-Benz In 1st Photos Since Conservatorship Ended

Monique Samuels addressed her thoughts on a future return to The Real Housewives of Potomac during a recent chat with her fans and followers on Instagram Live.

After promoting her line of essential oils, Mila Eve Essentials, Monique took some time to answer a couple of questions from her online audience, one of whom wanted to know if she would ever consider reprising her role on the Bravo reality show.

“Would you go back to Potomac?” Monique said, reading a question from a fan, according to a report shared by Urban Belle magazine. “I still live in Potomac. So I’m here. As far as the show, no.”

Another fan wanted to know if Monique has been watching the new episodes of season six.

“Have you seen the new season? No,” she stated. “I’ve not been keeping up.”

That said, Monique continued, she does know about some of the happenings of RHOP because she frequently is sent updates from other social media users.

“Honestly, what I do know about what’s been going on is because y’all keep tagging me. Y’all are a mess,” she laughed.

Monique confirmed her exit from RHOP in December of last year, ahead of the season five reunion, following a physical altercation with Candiace Dillard-Bassett and false rumors claiming her husband, Chris Samuels, wasn’t the father of her youngest son.

“To be quite honest, y’all, I’m over it. I’m over it. When you cross certain lines there’s no going back and for me, my family is that line,” Monique said at the time. “And the opinion of my family and my kids and what they think about anything that I do is more valuable to me than anybody’s opinion.”

Months later, during an interview with Hollywood Life, Monique said she will “never be back on that show.”

“Too much has happened,” she explained. “And to me, if people were really genuine and they really feel any type of remorse as they try to hold me accountable at a time that I wasn’t ready? Some of these ladies have done some really nasty, disgusting things and I’ve not had one apology in my direction. My husband [Chris Samuels] has not been apologized to either.”

RHOP Live Viewing – This is also the live viewing thread for part II of the Real Housewives of Potomac season six reunion, so feel free to share your thoughts below as the new episode airs at 8/7c on Bravo.

Photo Credit: Billy Maloy