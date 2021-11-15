News
Broncos gassers, notable Week 10 quotes following loss to Eagles and looking ahead to Week 12 versus Chargers
Game balls, quotable and a look ahead following the Broncos’ 30-13 loss to the Eagles in Week 10 to fall to 5-5 entering their Week 11 bye.
Gassers
Melvin Gordon
The Broncos running back fumbled late in the fourth quarter a couple of weeks ago to nearly squander the Broncos’ win over Washington. This Sunday, his fumble on a fourth-and-1 run on the final play of the third led to Darius Slay’s 82-yard return for a TD. Gordon appeared to have the first down before fumbling, then he collided with an Eagle and fell down trying to make the tackle on Slay downfield.
Vic Fangio
The Broncos’ third-year head coach was coming off the biggest win of his tenure with the Week 9 domination in Dallas. But Fangio, 63, was out-coached by first-year Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, 40, from the opening whistle. The Broncos didn’t have an answer for Jalen Hurts’ legs or arm, and once again, Fangio’s team lacked intensity at home. Who else does that fall on but the head coach?
Broncos special teams
Another week, another gaffe by the Broncos’ special teams. This one directly cost the Broncos points. Philadelphia blocked Brandon McManus’ 22-yard attempt on Denver’s opening possession of the second half. Eagles safety K’Von Wallace came through the right side of the line untouched, running between Dre’Mont Jones and Calvin Anderson in what was clearly a miscommunication.
Quotebook
Vic Fangio on the red-zone offense, which was 1-of-5 converting TDs: “We couldn’t make a play down there.”
QB Teddy Bridgewater on 2-3 home record: “We have to find a way to play better at home and figure out what it takes to get the energy going at home.”
DE Dre’Mont Jones on the letdown loss: “We missed an opportunity completely. We dropped the ball, straight up… To come out and get our (butt) kicked 30-13, it hurts a little bit.”
RB Melvin Gordon on the feeling in the locker room: “We’re not going to say ‘to hell with the season.’ We’re going to get back on that saddle and we’re going to ride.”
Up Next
Sunday, Nov. 28 vs. Chargers, 2:05 p.m. (Week 12)
Record: 5-4
Week 10 result: Lost 27-20 vs Vikings
Coach: Brandon Staley (1st year)
About the Chargers: Los Angeles started 4-1 but has gone 1-3 since, and its offense sputtered while the secondary looked vulnerable in the loss to Minnesota. Justin Herbert is one of the best young QBs in the game but has also thrown seven interceptions. Austin Ekeler (Eaton High School/Western State) is the Chargers’ leading rusher while wideout Keenan Allen will provide a challenge for the Broncos secondary.
Colorado to require vaccines at large, unseated indoor events in 6 metro Denver counties
People attending large indoor events in six metro Denver counties during the holiday season will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination under a new state public health order issued Sunday as the virus surges across Colorado.
Anyone attending an unseated, indoor event of 500 or more people in Denver, Broomfield, Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder and Jefferson counties will be required to show proof they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 beginning Nov. 19, according to an amended public health order released by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
The public health order lists “concerts, receptions, bars, dance halls and auctions” as examples of large unseated events.
Venues that already require patrons to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test may continue to use the testing option until Dec. 1, after which all attendees must demonstrate they’ve been vaccinated vaccination, according to the public health order.
The vaccine requirement will remain in place through Dec. 31, according to the order.
The move comes as the state faces the possibility of running out of hospital beds by the end of December if the current rate of COVID-19 hospitalization continues. Under state projections, more than 2,200 people could be hospitalized with the virus by Jan. 1, combining with patients with other non-COVID conditions to take up every available hospital bed in the state.
Gov. Jared Polis, who has so far declined to renew a statewide mask mandate, has previously said large venue vaccine mandates could help lower slow the virus’ spread. A spokesman for his office did not immediately return a request for comment Sunday.
State public health officials last week activated “crisis standards” governing hospital staffing and began discussing how to ration care should that become necessary.
“The strained hospital system is evidence we all need to do our part to help slow the spread of the virus within our community,” Arapahoe County Board of Commissioners Chair Nancy Jackson said in a Sunday news release.
The metro counties worked with the state health agency to coordinate the new vaccine mandate, the news release said. Douglas County, which recently left the Tri-County Health Department to start its own public health agency, is not included in the vaccine order.
The mandate will not apply to churches and places of worship. To be considered a seated event for the purposes of the vaccine mandate, according to the public health order, 100% of attendees must be seated. And venues can apply for an exception to the vaccine mandate if they show they have other comparable mitigating measures in place, according to the order.
As of Sunday evening, Colorado had the third-highest rate of new COVID-19 cases compared to population in the country, behind only Minnesota and a worsening New Mexico, according to the New York Times’ virus tracker.
On Friday, the most recent day for which data is available, 1,476 people with confirmed COVID-19 were hospitalized across Colorado, a level not seen since Dec. 13. At the worst point last year, 1,847 people were hospitalized with the virus.
According to state data, 81% of the people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated.
Ninety-four percent of the state’s intensive-care unit beds were occupied on Friday, with just 90 available. That, however, was an improvement over the worst point last week, when only 72 ICU beds were available.
The vaccine mandate only applies to events in the six named cities and counties, but Sunday’s amended public health order “strongly encouraged” all jurisdictions and venues to implement a mandate for indoor public events. Many large venues, including the Boulder Theater and seated facilities such as Denver’s Ball Arena, have vaccine requirements in place.
A Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment representative said nobody was available to discuss the order Sunday.
Patrick Beverley remains calm, positive amid Timberwolves’ struggles
The Timberwolves were fresh off an embarrassing performance against his former team in his return to Staples Center on Saturday night, and yet the often-fiery Patrick Beverley sat down for his postgame press conference and again exuded the positivity he has carried himself with all season.
Beverley was brought in to bring intensity and accountability to a team that has had little of that in recent years, and teammates credited him for doing as much early in the season before things fell off the tracks in recent games.
Losses such as Minnesota’s faceplant on Saturday in Los Angeles generally would seem to bring a calling out of the team and a demand to do better.
But Beverley went the opposite route. In the past, he would touted the way the Wolves had built leads and contended in games. They didn’t do that Saturday. Yet Beverley said he wasn’t disappointed.
Instead, he started reading through the quarter-by-quarter results, noting the Wolves were only badly beaten in the second quarter — for whatever that’s worth in a 27-point loss.
“That said, we still got a lot of work,” Beverley said. “Our first back to back (games), and we’ll learn from it.”
It’s clear Beverley considers positivity as a leadership tactic in turbulent times.
“I think that’s a part of anything, right?” he said. “You get into it with your wife or anything, you’re not going to be (yelling at) her all the time. It’s all about positivity.”
Beverley noted he was a part of a long growing process with the Clippers, who finally reached the Western Conference Finals last season.
“So it takes a long time, but with any process, you have to be patient with it,” Beverley said. “I put a lot of pressure on myself to get the most out of every team I play for, so that won’t change here.”
But it’s fair to question if a team with two of its best players — D’Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns — who are in their seventh NBA seasons and have made all-star appearances should be experiencing such growing pains. They, like Beverley, have been through growing pains in the past, and likely should have such issues in the rearview mirrors of their careers.
But consistent effort continues to be an issue, starting with the team’s stars. It’s hard to think that won’t rub Beverley the wrong way eventually. But it doesn’t appear to be now.
“I have my days, but for the most part, I try to stay as positive as possible,” Beverley said. “It’s a long season. I don’t how many games left … 68, 69, 70, whatever. So long season, and we’re trying to build a nice house, brick by brick. And you’ve got to take some L’s with it. It’s a learning process.”
Justin Jefferson comes up big as Vikings end two-game losing streak with 27-20 win over Chargers
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — The Vikings rediscovered Justin Jefferson as well as a way to win Sunday.
After two straight losses, both of which featured limited usage of their star, second-year receiver, the Vikings defeated the Los Angeles Chargers 27-20 in their first visit to SoFi Stadium.
After Jefferson caught just five passes for 90 yards in losses to Dallas and Baltimore, offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak said they would look for him more on Sunday. He responded with nine catches for 143 yards.
The Vikings (4-5) found a way to win after blowing a fourth-quarter lead in a 20-16 loss to the Cowboys and backup quarterback Cooper Rush on Oct. 31 and after blowing a 14-point third-quarter lead in a 34-31 overtime loss Nov. 7 at Baltimore. As usual, though, this one was an adventure.
Minnesota lost all of a 13-3 second-quarter lead as the Chargers went ahead 17-13 with a touchdown on the first possession of the second half. But the Vikings regained control on a 1-yard touchdown pass from Kirk Cousins to Tyler Conklin on fourth down with 2:33 left in the third quarter and a 1-yard TD run by Dalvin Cook with 9:29 left in the game for a 27-17 lead.
The Chargers (5-4) cut the deficit to 27-20 on a 24-yard field goal by Dustin Hopkins with 4:36 left in the game. But the Vikings were then able to run out the clock
Conklin had two touchdowns. He had entered the game with just two touchdowns in his four-year career.
It marked the fourth time in the past five games, the Vikings lost all of a double-digit lead. But on three of those four occasions, the Vikings have been able to win. They beat Detroit 19-17 on Oct. 10 and Carolina 34-28 in overtime on Oct. 17.
Cousins completed 25 of 37 passes for 294 yards and two touchdowns. Cook carried 22 times for 94 yards.
Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert had an up-and-down game, completing 20 of 34 passes for 195 yards and a touchdown. This despite going against a Minnesota defense that was missing five top starters — defensive end Danielle Hunter (out for season with shoulder injury), safety Harrison Smith (COVID-19 reserve list), cornerback Patrick Peterson (on injured reserve with hamstring injury), nose tackle Michael Pierce (on injured reserve with elbow injury) and linebacker Anthony Barr (knee).
After a scoreless first quarter, the Vikings got going. They took a 13-3 lead thanks to field goals of 46 and 30 yards by Greg Joseph and Conklin’s first score, a 5-yard grab with 3:26 left in the first half.
But the Chargers then mounted their comeback. They got a 1-yard touchdown run with 1:30 left in the first half by Larry Rountree to cut the deficit to 13-10, and that was the score at halftime.
The Chargers then began the second half by marching 75 yards to take a 17-13 lead on a 2-yard touchdown pass from Herbert to Austin Ekeler. But the Vikings came back to take the lead for good at 20-17 on Cousins’ second touchdown pass to Conklin.
