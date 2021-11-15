Broncos lay egg in 30-13 loss to underdog Eagles at home, drop to 5-5 heading into bye

One week after the franchise’s most significant victory since Super Bowl 50, the Broncos reverted to their norm Sunday with an embarrassing 30-13 loss at home to the Eagles.

The setback dropped the Broncos to 5-5 entering their Week 11 bye.

And the decisive loss was punctuated by an 82-yard fumble return for a touchdown by Philadelphia’s Darius Slay. That play to close the third quarter left Empower Field in stunned silence and all but sealed the Eagles’ upset win, turning a close game into a two-touchdown contest.

Slay’s TD — which began with a Melvin Gordon fumble on a 4th-and-1 run — was enabled by a lack of hustle by the majority of the Broncos’ offense. Gordon appeared to have picked up the first down but ex-CU Buff Davion Taylor forced a fumble, then Slay scooped it up and reversed field twice before taking off upfield.

A few Broncos — Gordon, Eric Saubert and Tim Patrick — pursued Slay downfield but the majority of the team gave up. That included quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who declined to try to make a tackle attempt when Slay raced by him to the end zone.

While Slay’s touchdown punctuated the loss, it was far from the lone reason for defeat as Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts & Co. controlled the momentum from the go. Philadelphia dominated ball control in the first half, as the Broncos only had possession for 9:18 in that time. Philadelphia engineered a 10-play, 63-yard opening drive that ended in Jake Elliott’s field goal to make it 3-0.

After the Broncos went three-and-out for -1 yard on their first possession, underdog Philadelphia set the tone with a touchdown to go up 10-0. DeVonta Smith beat fellow rookie Pat Surtain in tight coverage for a 36-yard TD catch off the hand of Hurts in an all-Alabama play.

But Denver responded the next possession with a nine-play, 75-yard touchdown drive culminating in Gordon’s one-yard touchdown run. That made it 10-7 and then after forcing a punt, Bridgewater’s 64-yard pass to tight end Albert Okwuegbunam — Denver’s longest pass play of the season — set up a Brandon McManus field goal to tie the game with 9:39 left in the second quarter.

Philadelphia owned the rest of the first half. Hurts’ 31-yard scramble set up a five-yard TD pass to Smith, who beat Kyle Fuller in coverage, to make it 17-10. Then the Eagles tacked on Elliot’s 52-yard field goal to take a 20-10 lead into the locker room.

The Broncos’ opening drive of the third quarter started with promise, but sputtered out in the red zone and ended with Brandon McManus’ 22-yard field goal attempt being blocked. K’Von Wallace came in clean through the right side of the line as special teams blunders continues to be a recurring theme for the Broncos.

Denver’s defense forced a three-and-out following the block, then McManus converted a 28-yard field goal on the next possession to make it 20-13 midway through the third quarter.

On Philadelphia’s next drive, Hurts — who had been dynamic through the first two-plus quarters — finally faulted and served up the momentum right back to the Broncos. While being pressured by Shelby Harris, Hurts badly underthrew a deep ball and Justin Simmons picked it off for his fourth interception of the year.

That set Denver up near midfield, and the tide was turning. It was, at least, until Slay’s highlight-reel play. In the Broncos’ possession after Slay’s TD, they went three-and-out for -4 yards and were booed by the home crowd. The Eagles added Elliott’s 23-yard field goal with 7:36 left to go up 30-13 as fans started heading for the exits.