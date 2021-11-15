News
Broncos lay egg in 30-13 loss to underdog Eagles at home, drop to 5-5 heading into bye
One week after the franchise’s most significant victory since Super Bowl 50, the Broncos reverted to their norm Sunday with an embarrassing 30-13 loss at home to the Eagles.
The setback dropped the Broncos to 5-5 entering their Week 11 bye.
And the decisive loss was punctuated by an 82-yard fumble return for a touchdown by Philadelphia’s Darius Slay. That play to close the third quarter left Empower Field in stunned silence and all but sealed the Eagles’ upset win, turning a close game into a two-touchdown contest.
Slay’s TD — which began with a Melvin Gordon fumble on a 4th-and-1 run — was enabled by a lack of hustle by the majority of the Broncos’ offense. Gordon appeared to have picked up the first down but ex-CU Buff Davion Taylor forced a fumble, then Slay scooped it up and reversed field twice before taking off upfield.
A few Broncos — Gordon, Eric Saubert and Tim Patrick — pursued Slay downfield but the majority of the team gave up. That included quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who declined to try to make a tackle attempt when Slay raced by him to the end zone.
While Slay’s touchdown punctuated the loss, it was far from the lone reason for defeat as Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts & Co. controlled the momentum from the go. Philadelphia dominated ball control in the first half, as the Broncos only had possession for 9:18 in that time. Philadelphia engineered a 10-play, 63-yard opening drive that ended in Jake Elliott’s field goal to make it 3-0.
After the Broncos went three-and-out for -1 yard on their first possession, underdog Philadelphia set the tone with a touchdown to go up 10-0. DeVonta Smith beat fellow rookie Pat Surtain in tight coverage for a 36-yard TD catch off the hand of Hurts in an all-Alabama play.
But Denver responded the next possession with a nine-play, 75-yard touchdown drive culminating in Gordon’s one-yard touchdown run. That made it 10-7 and then after forcing a punt, Bridgewater’s 64-yard pass to tight end Albert Okwuegbunam — Denver’s longest pass play of the season — set up a Brandon McManus field goal to tie the game with 9:39 left in the second quarter.
Philadelphia owned the rest of the first half. Hurts’ 31-yard scramble set up a five-yard TD pass to Smith, who beat Kyle Fuller in coverage, to make it 17-10. Then the Eagles tacked on Elliot’s 52-yard field goal to take a 20-10 lead into the locker room.
The Broncos’ opening drive of the third quarter started with promise, but sputtered out in the red zone and ended with Brandon McManus’ 22-yard field goal attempt being blocked. K’Von Wallace came in clean through the right side of the line as special teams blunders continues to be a recurring theme for the Broncos.
Denver’s defense forced a three-and-out following the block, then McManus converted a 28-yard field goal on the next possession to make it 20-13 midway through the third quarter.
On Philadelphia’s next drive, Hurts — who had been dynamic through the first two-plus quarters — finally faulted and served up the momentum right back to the Broncos. While being pressured by Shelby Harris, Hurts badly underthrew a deep ball and Justin Simmons picked it off for his fourth interception of the year.
That set Denver up near midfield, and the tide was turning. It was, at least, until Slay’s highlight-reel play. In the Broncos’ possession after Slay’s TD, they went three-and-out for -4 yards and were booed by the home crowd. The Eagles added Elliott’s 23-yard field goal with 7:36 left to go up 30-13 as fans started heading for the exits.
Gophers defense sets pace in 48-32 victory over George Washington
The Minnesota women’s basketball team got 17 points from transfer guard Deja Winters and held George Washington to 19.2 percent shooting from the field, a Gophers defensive record, in a 48-32 victory Sunday afternoon at Williams Arena.
Sara Scalia added 14 points for the Gophers (2-1), who have won two straight heading into Wednesday night’s game against American University at the Barn.
Minnesota beat Arizona State 66-59 in overtime Friday night in Tempe, Ariz.
“This performance says a lot about our team’s toughness after the travel we’ve had this week,” coach Lindsay Whalen said. “The win is what we are focused on today. To bounce back this week has been really fun, and just getting back to being us and performing this way.”
The Gophers lost their season opener at home to Jacksonville before victories over the Sun Devils and Colonials (1-2).
Led by Scalia’s eight points, including two 3-pointers, the Gophers zipped out to a 16-8 first-quarter lead and never trailed. They took a 28-15 lead into intermission.
Deja Winters added five points quickly off the bench to help Minnesota score the most points in a first quarter in the young 2021-22 season.
George Washington made only 10 of 52 shots from the field, 1 for 11 from 3-point range. The Colonials’ 32 points marked the sixth-lowest points total allowed by the Gophers. It was the first time since 2018 (Coppin State) that Minnesota held an opponent to under 30 percent shooting from the field.
Junior forward Kadi Sissoko finished with nine points and a game-high nine rebounds — all on the defensive end — and freshman Alanna Micheaux scored her first collegiate points on her only basket, a layup that put the Gophers up 13-6 in the first quarter.
WATCH: Broncos’ Melvin Gordon III fumbles on 4th down, Eagles’ Darius Slay recovers, runs back 82 yards for TD
DARIUS SLAY MADE A HOUSE CALL. 82 YARDS. #FlyEaglesFly
📺: #PHIvsDEN on CBS
📱: NFL app pic.twitter.com/1Ij278UtfV
— NFL (@NFL) November 14, 2021
The Broncos have found plenty of success on fourth down this season.
Just not this Sunday.
On fourth-and-1 late in the third quarter, Melvin Gordon III tried running up the middle, but fumbled the ball. Eagles cornerback Darius Slay picked it and returned it 82 yards for a touchdown.
The score gave Philadelphia a 27-13 lead.
WATCH: Broncos’ Justin Simmons intercepts Eagles’ Jalen Hurts
Needed that.
📺: CBS pic.twitter.com/NnxgZqUKwh
— Denver Broncos (@Broncos) November 14, 2021
Justin Simmons snagged his fourth interception of the season in the third quarter Sunday, picking off Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.
For the Broncos safety, it marks the third straight year in which he has at least four interceptions in a season. It’s also his 20th career pick, tying him for 10th in franchise history with Randy Gradishar, Chris Harris Jr. and Tom Jackson.
The Broncos trailed the Eagles 20-13 after the play.
