Broncos Report Card: All-around bad day in blowout loss to Philadelphia
Offense — F
The play-caller changes, but not the first-drive struggles. Mike Shula was in for Pat Shurmur (COVID-19); the Broncos went three and out and soon found themselves down 10-0. Overall, this game was about missed opportunities. Three plays from inside the Eagles’ 5 gains one yard (field goal). Reached the 10-yard line (blocked field goal). Drove to the 11-yard line (field goal). And after Justin Simmons’ interception, a fourth-down run that turned into an 82-yard fumble return touchdown by Philadelphia. Melvin Gordon has two lost fumbles in the last three games. And where were the receivers overall? Courtland Sutton had no catches in the first half. Tim Patrick and Jerry Jeudy had little impact. Another bad day for the offense.
Defense — F
What happened to the defense that put Dallas in a vice grip last week? Philadelphia rolled up 270 first-half yards in building a 20-10 lead and then grinded out 214 yards rushing (most allowed by the Broncos this year). The Eagles had plays of 10, 17, 16 and 18 yards on their opening drive (field goal). The defense had no answer for rookie receiver DeVonta Smith; his 36-yard touchdown was against tight man coverage by cornerback Pat Surtain II, but his second touchdown (five yards) was easy pickings against cornerback Kyle Fuller, who might have expected safety help on the crossing route. The only bright spot was safety Justin Simmons’ fourth interception of the year. Quarterback Jalen Hurts (16 of 23) was sacked only one time.
Special teams — F
Punter Sam Martin had net kicks of 56 (out of bounds) and 60 (plus 15 for an Eagles penalty) in the first half to help the Broncos’ field position. And Diontae Spencer had a 19-yard punt return. But the Broncos are back to making a major special teams gaffe in every game. Last week, it was the blocked punt. Sunday, it was a 22-yard field goal attempt by Brandon McManus (which would have made it 17-13 Eagles). The Eagles’ K’Von Wallace was unblocked when he split between Dre’Mont Jones and Calvin Anderson. Entering the bye week, coach Vic Fangio should tell embattled coordinator Tom McMahon to get multiple fake punt and field goal attempts ready for the season’s stretch run.
Coaching — F
Well, Broncos fans can’t blame offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur for the latest offensive debacle. Quarterbacks coach Mike Shula took over the play-calling because of Shurmur’s positive COVID-19 test on Friday, but Shula can’t keep the players from committing penalties. The play-calling should have involved the receivers more than it did. On defense, this loss takes the shine off Fangio’s semi-masterpiece against the Cowboys (Dallas was scoreless until garbage time). It appeared Fangio went with a mostly four-man pass rush, which allowed Hurts to stay in the pocket and throw confidently. If this season falls apart and Fangio is replaced, he will point to this loss.
Broncos gassers, notable Week 10 quotes following loss to Eagles and looking ahead to Week 12 versus Chargers
Game balls, quotable and a look ahead following the Broncos’ 30-13 loss to the Eagles in Week 10 to fall to 5-5 entering their Week 11 bye.
Gassers
Melvin Gordon
The Broncos running back fumbled late in the fourth quarter a couple of weeks ago to nearly squander the Broncos’ win over Washington. This Sunday, his fumble on a fourth-and-1 run on the final play of the third led to Darius Slay’s 82-yard return for a TD. Gordon appeared to have the first down before fumbling, then he collided with an Eagle and fell down trying to make the tackle on Slay downfield.
Vic Fangio
The Broncos’ third-year head coach was coming off the biggest win of his tenure with the Week 9 domination in Dallas. But Fangio, 63, was out-coached by first-year Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni, 40, from the opening whistle. The Broncos didn’t have an answer for Jalen Hurts’ legs or arm, and once again, Fangio’s team lacked intensity at home. Who else does that fall on but the head coach?
Broncos special teams
Another week, another gaffe by the Broncos’ special teams. This one directly cost the Broncos points. Philadelphia blocked Brandon McManus’ 22-yard attempt on Denver’s opening possession of the second half. Eagles safety K’Von Wallace came through the right side of the line untouched, running between Dre’Mont Jones and Calvin Anderson in what was clearly a miscommunication.
Quotebook
Vic Fangio on the red-zone offense, which was 1-of-5 converting TDs: “We couldn’t make a play down there.”
QB Teddy Bridgewater on 2-3 home record: “We have to find a way to play better at home and figure out what it takes to get the energy going at home.”
DE Dre’Mont Jones on the letdown loss: “We missed an opportunity completely. We dropped the ball, straight up… To come out and get our (butt) kicked 30-13, it hurts a little bit.”
RB Melvin Gordon on the feeling in the locker room: “We’re not going to say ‘to hell with the season.’ We’re going to get back on that saddle and we’re going to ride.”
Up Next
Sunday, Nov. 28 vs. Chargers, 2:05 p.m. (Week 12)
Record: 5-4
Week 10 result: Lost 27-20 vs Vikings
Coach: Brandon Staley (1st year)
About the Chargers: Los Angeles started 4-1 but has gone 1-3 since, and its offense sputtered while the secondary looked vulnerable in the loss to Minnesota. Justin Herbert is one of the best young QBs in the game but has also thrown seven interceptions. Austin Ekeler (Eaton High School/Western State) is the Chargers’ leading rusher while wideout Keenan Allen will provide a challenge for the Broncos secondary.
Colorado to require vaccines at large, unseated indoor events in 6 metro Denver counties
People attending large indoor events in six metro Denver counties during the holiday season will be required to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination under a new state public health order issued Sunday as the virus surges across Colorado.
Anyone attending an unseated, indoor event of 500 or more people in Denver, Broomfield, Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder and Jefferson counties will be required to show proof they are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 beginning Nov. 19, according to an amended public health order released by the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment.
The public health order lists “concerts, receptions, bars, dance halls and auctions” as examples of large unseated events.
Venues that already require patrons to show proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test may continue to use the testing option until Dec. 1, after which all attendees must demonstrate they’ve been vaccinated vaccination, according to the public health order.
The vaccine requirement will remain in place through Dec. 31, according to the order.
The move comes as the state faces the possibility of running out of hospital beds by the end of December if the current rate of COVID-19 hospitalization continues. Under state projections, more than 2,200 people could be hospitalized with the virus by Jan. 1, combining with patients with other non-COVID conditions to take up every available hospital bed in the state.
Gov. Jared Polis, who has so far declined to renew a statewide mask mandate, has previously said large venue vaccine mandates could help lower slow the virus’ spread. A spokesman for his office did not immediately return a request for comment Sunday.
State public health officials last week activated “crisis standards” governing hospital staffing and began discussing how to ration care should that become necessary.
“The strained hospital system is evidence we all need to do our part to help slow the spread of the virus within our community,” Arapahoe County Board of Commissioners Chair Nancy Jackson said in a Sunday news release.
The metro counties worked with the state health agency to coordinate the new vaccine mandate, the news release said. Douglas County, which recently left the Tri-County Health Department to start its own public health agency, is not included in the vaccine order.
The mandate will not apply to churches and places of worship. To be considered a seated event for the purposes of the vaccine mandate, according to the public health order, 100% of attendees must be seated. And venues can apply for an exception to the vaccine mandate if they show they have other comparable mitigating measures in place, according to the order.
As of Sunday evening, Colorado had the third-highest rate of new COVID-19 cases compared to population in the country, behind only Minnesota and a worsening New Mexico, according to the New York Times’ virus tracker.
On Friday, the most recent day for which data is available, 1,476 people with confirmed COVID-19 were hospitalized across Colorado, a level not seen since Dec. 13. At the worst point last year, 1,847 people were hospitalized with the virus.
According to state data, 81% of the people currently hospitalized with COVID-19 are unvaccinated.
Ninety-four percent of the state’s intensive-care unit beds were occupied on Friday, with just 90 available. That, however, was an improvement over the worst point last week, when only 72 ICU beds were available.
The vaccine mandate only applies to events in the six named cities and counties, but Sunday’s amended public health order “strongly encouraged” all jurisdictions and venues to implement a mandate for indoor public events. Many large venues, including the Boulder Theater and seated facilities such as Denver’s Ball Arena, have vaccine requirements in place.
A Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment representative said nobody was available to discuss the order Sunday.
Patrick Beverley remains calm, positive amid Timberwolves’ struggles
The Timberwolves were fresh off an embarrassing performance against his former team in his return to Staples Center on Saturday night, and yet the often-fiery Patrick Beverley sat down for his postgame press conference and again exuded the positivity he has carried himself with all season.
Beverley was brought in to bring intensity and accountability to a team that has had little of that in recent years, and teammates credited him for doing as much early in the season before things fell off the tracks in recent games.
Losses such as Minnesota’s faceplant on Saturday in Los Angeles generally would seem to bring a calling out of the team and a demand to do better.
But Beverley went the opposite route. In the past, he would touted the way the Wolves had built leads and contended in games. They didn’t do that Saturday. Yet Beverley said he wasn’t disappointed.
Instead, he started reading through the quarter-by-quarter results, noting the Wolves were only badly beaten in the second quarter — for whatever that’s worth in a 27-point loss.
“That said, we still got a lot of work,” Beverley said. “Our first back to back (games), and we’ll learn from it.”
It’s clear Beverley considers positivity as a leadership tactic in turbulent times.
“I think that’s a part of anything, right?” he said. “You get into it with your wife or anything, you’re not going to be (yelling at) her all the time. It’s all about positivity.”
Beverley noted he was a part of a long growing process with the Clippers, who finally reached the Western Conference Finals last season.
“So it takes a long time, but with any process, you have to be patient with it,” Beverley said. “I put a lot of pressure on myself to get the most out of every team I play for, so that won’t change here.”
But it’s fair to question if a team with two of its best players — D’Angelo Russell and Karl-Anthony Towns — who are in their seventh NBA seasons and have made all-star appearances should be experiencing such growing pains. They, like Beverley, have been through growing pains in the past, and likely should have such issues in the rearview mirrors of their careers.
But consistent effort continues to be an issue, starting with the team’s stars. It’s hard to think that won’t rub Beverley the wrong way eventually. But it doesn’t appear to be now.
“I have my days, but for the most part, I try to stay as positive as possible,” Beverley said. “It’s a long season. I don’t how many games left … 68, 69, 70, whatever. So long season, and we’re trying to build a nice house, brick by brick. And you’ve got to take some L’s with it. It’s a learning process.”
