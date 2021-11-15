News
Broncos up-down drill: Highs and lows for Denver against the Eagles
Up: The “D” returns. If it were our call, the Broncos’ current flying horse head logo would go the way of the dodo and the team would rock its Elway-era “D” helmets in perpetuity. For now, we’ll take this one week.
Down: Orange overload. As glorious as it was to see those helmets glistening at Mile High, pairing them with all-orange pajamas is an abomination. The “D” deserves better, Broncos. The “D” deserves better.
Up: Fuller edge. One of the few highlights from the Denver defense during a forgettable first quarter? Kyle Fuller’s corner blitz that produced a form tackle for loss. Of course, he whiffed on a similar play in the second, so …. short lived.
Down: LB injuries. It took all of 11 minutes for a Broncos inside linebacker to hobble off the field, with Baron Browning exiting with a back injury. At this point, anyone who agrees to be a Denver ILB clearly has a death wish.
Up: Off center. All credit to the ThunderStorm Skydiving Team. It is, and always will be, exhilarating watching them parachute into Empower Field as part of the pregame ceremony. That said, we’ve got one request: Can someone land on the Broncos logo just once?
Down: Slow starts. Maybe we’ve been taking offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur for granted this whole time. The first three plays without Shurmur holding the play card? A total of minus-1 yards gained.
Up: Javonte rumbles. What changed on the second offensive drive for the Broncos? A good place to start might be Javonte Williams carrying the ball two straight plays and bullying his way for 22 yards. If it feels like that happens at least once a week, it’s because it does.
Down: Strike a pose. Heisman Trophy-winning receiver DeVonta Smith doubled his season touchdown total in just one half vs. Denver, leaping over former Bama teammate Pat Surtain II on a 36-yard grab, then beating Fuller across the back of the end zone for a five-yard catch.
Up: Mile High Hop. Lambeau Leap meet your distant cousin: The Mile High Hop, introduced to Empower Field on Sunday by running back Melvin Gordon after his 1-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Long may it live.
Down: Albert O-No. QB Teddy Bridgewater threaded the needle beautifully on Albert Okwuegbunam’s 64-yard catch-and-run… only to nearly take Jerry Jeudy’s head off on a short pass the very next play. Two snaps later, the Broncos were forced to settle for a field goal.
Down: Especially poor. Weeks without a disastrous Broncos special teams play: 0. For the second week in a row, the Broncos gave up a blocked punt/kick. Unlike last week, however, there was no bizarre fumble to save them. And this one cost them three points.
Down: Tight end blocking. Not one, but two Javonte Williams runs were negated by penalties on tight ends on the same drive. The first, an Eric Saubert hold, brought back a 20-yard touchdown. The second, an Albert O block in the back, killed what would’ve been second-and-4 at the Eagles 5.
Up: Pressure play. Justin Simmons got the third-quarter interception — marking the third straight year with four INTs for the safety — but give defensive lineman Shelby Harris the assist. Without his pressure up the middle, that turnover doesn’t happen.
Down: Teddy Ole. Amid the mass confusion that was Darius Slay’s 82-yard fumble return touchdown, there were a lot of tackling efforts that could be called into question. None moreso that Bridgewater’s meek “attempt.” We call that a “business decision,” kids.
Up: Someone caring. If there is one Broncos hero to emerge from the four-ring circus that was that fumble return TD, it’s receiver Tim Patrick, who pursued Slay all the way to the end zone. Granted, effort is a bare-minimum requirement, but we’ll recognize it here.
How Wild winger Rem Pitlick developed his breakaway move
Wild winger Rem Pitlick lived rent free in the mind of Kraken goaltender Philipp Grubauer on Saturday night at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.
It wasn’t so much that the 24-year-old Pitlick netted a hat trick in the game as it was the manner in which he did it.
After scoring the first goal of his career by finishing off a perfect pass from teammate Ryan Hartman, Pitlick decided he wasn’t done. He scored the second goal by beating Grubauer on a breakaway, then the third goal with the same exact move.
The breakaway move itself is something Pitlick has been working on since he was a kid.
He races into the offensive zone with a full head of steam, fakes to his backhand, then immediately brings the puck to his forehand before firing a shot on net. He used that move a couple of weeks ago, beating Canucks goaltender Thatcher Demko only to fire his shot off the post.
Needless to say, Pitlick didn’t miss against Grubauer. He beat him 1-on-1 twice with very little resistance.
Career goal No. 1, No. 2, and No. 3… congrats to Rem Pitlick on the @Enterprise hatty❗ pic.twitter.com/4yIeE3uEdJ
— NHL (@NHL) November 14, 2021
Asked about beating him the first time, Pitlick admitted he almost went with a different breakaway move on Grubauer the second time.
“I didn’t,” Pitlick said with a smile. “I look at it a little bit like rock, paper, scissors.”
In that same breath, Pitlick told a story about his good friend Evan Robert, who played goaltender at Shattuck-St. Mary’s when the two of them attended the Faribault, Minn., high school together.
“He always knew the move was coming and it kind of turned into a mind game,” Pitlick said. “He knew it was coming and that I was going to be doing it again. I think of it when I’m out there. I’m just like, ‘I don’t know. I’m just going to try it again, I guess.’ ”
As someone who goes against Pitlick in practice, goaltender Cam Talbot understands how tough it can be to stop his breakaway move.
“When he comes down with that much speed, and he makes that quick move, it’s pretty tough,” Talbot said. “He can beat guys in a lot of different ways when he’s in alone like that. Just give him a ton of credit for him. He went out there and did his thing.”
As Hartman noted, Pitlick would be 3-for-3 with that breakaway move this season if it wasn’t for that pesky post.
“You have to be moving fast because the goaltender has to respect the fake,” Hartman said. “He’s got it down pat right now. He knows how to score goals, and we’re happy he was able to contribute.”
Those contributions from Pitlick helped the Wild (10-4-0) finish off a 2-1-0 road trip to the West Coast. They return to the Xcel Energy Center on Tuesday night for a home game against the San Jose Sharks.
Broncos lay egg in 30-13 loss to underdog Eagles at home, drop to 5-5 heading into bye
One week after the franchise’s most significant victory since Super Bowl 50, the Broncos reverted to their norm Sunday with an embarrassing 30-13 loss at home to the Eagles.
The setback dropped the Broncos to 5-5 entering their Week 11 bye.
And the decisive loss was punctuated by an 82-yard fumble return for a touchdown by Philadelphia’s Darius Slay. That play to close the third quarter left Empower Field in stunned silence and all but sealed the Eagles’ upset win, turning a close game into a two-touchdown contest.
Slay’s TD — which began with a Melvin Gordon fumble on a 4th-and-1 run — was enabled by a lack of hustle by the majority of the Broncos’ offense. Gordon appeared to have picked up the first down but ex-CU Buff Davion Taylor forced a fumble, then Slay scooped it up and reversed field twice before taking off upfield.
A few Broncos — Gordon, Eric Saubert and Tim Patrick — pursued Slay downfield but the majority of the team gave up. That included quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who declined to try to make a tackle attempt when Slay raced by him to the end zone.
While Slay’s touchdown punctuated the loss, it was far from the lone reason for defeat as Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts & Co. controlled the momentum from the go. Philadelphia dominated ball control in the first half, as the Broncos only had possession for 9:18 in that time. Philadelphia engineered a 10-play, 63-yard opening drive that ended in Jake Elliott’s field goal to make it 3-0.
After the Broncos went three-and-out for -1 yard on their first possession, underdog Philadelphia set the tone with a touchdown to go up 10-0. DeVonta Smith beat fellow rookie Pat Surtain in tight coverage for a 36-yard TD catch off the hand of Hurts in an all-Alabama play.
But Denver responded the next possession with a nine-play, 75-yard touchdown drive culminating in Gordon’s one-yard touchdown run. That made it 10-7 and then after forcing a punt, Bridgewater’s 64-yard pass to tight end Albert Okwuegbunam — Denver’s longest pass play of the season — set up a Brandon McManus field goal to tie the game with 9:39 left in the second quarter.
Philadelphia owned the rest of the first half. Hurts’ 31-yard scramble set up a five-yard TD pass to Smith, who beat Kyle Fuller in coverage, to make it 17-10. Then the Eagles tacked on Elliot’s 52-yard field goal to take a 20-10 lead into the locker room.
The Broncos’ opening drive of the third quarter started with promise, but sputtered out in the red zone and ended with Brandon McManus’ 22-yard field goal attempt being blocked. K’Von Wallace came in clean through the right side of the line as special teams blunders continues to be a recurring theme for the Broncos.
Denver’s defense forced a three-and-out following the block, then McManus converted a 28-yard field goal on the next possession to make it 20-13 midway through the third quarter.
On Philadelphia’s next drive, Hurts — who had been dynamic through the first two-plus quarters — finally faulted and served up the momentum right back to the Broncos. While being pressured by Shelby Harris, Hurts badly underthrew a deep ball and Justin Simmons picked it off for his fourth interception of the year.
That set Denver up near midfield, and the tide was turning. It was, at least, until Slay’s highlight-reel play. In the Broncos’ possession after Slay’s TD, they went three-and-out for -4 yards and were booed by the home crowd. The Eagles added Elliott’s 23-yard field goal with 7:36 left to go up 30-13 as fans started heading for the exits.
Gophers defense sets pace in 48-32 victory over George Washington
The Minnesota women’s basketball team got 17 points from transfer guard Deja Winters and held George Washington to 19.2 percent shooting from the field, a Gophers defensive record, in a 48-32 victory Sunday afternoon at Williams Arena.
Sara Scalia added 14 points for the Gophers (2-1), who have won two straight heading into Wednesday night’s game against American University at the Barn.
Minnesota beat Arizona State 66-59 in overtime Friday night in Tempe, Ariz.
“This performance says a lot about our team’s toughness after the travel we’ve had this week,” coach Lindsay Whalen said. “The win is what we are focused on today. To bounce back this week has been really fun, and just getting back to being us and performing this way.”
The Gophers lost their season opener at home to Jacksonville before victories over the Sun Devils and Colonials (1-2).
Led by Scalia’s eight points, including two 3-pointers, the Gophers zipped out to a 16-8 first-quarter lead and never trailed. They took a 28-15 lead into intermission.
Deja Winters added five points quickly off the bench to help Minnesota score the most points in a first quarter in the young 2021-22 season.
George Washington made only 10 of 52 shots from the field, 1 for 11 from 3-point range. The Colonials’ 32 points marked the sixth-lowest points total allowed by the Gophers. It was the first time since 2018 (Coppin State) that Minnesota held an opponent to under 30 percent shooting from the field.
Junior forward Kadi Sissoko finished with nine points and a game-high nine rebounds — all on the defensive end — and freshman Alanna Micheaux scored her first collegiate points on her only basket, a layup that put the Gophers up 13-6 in the first quarter.
