Broncos up-down drill: Highs and lows for Denver against the Eagles

Up: The “D” returns. If it were our call, the Broncos’ current flying horse head logo would go the way of the dodo and the team would rock its Elway-era “D” helmets in perpetuity. For now, we’ll take this one week.

Down: Orange overload. As glorious as it was to see those helmets glistening at Mile High, pairing them with all-orange pajamas is an abomination. The “D” deserves better, Broncos. The “D” deserves better.

Up: Fuller edge. One of the few highlights from the Denver defense during a forgettable first quarter? Kyle Fuller’s corner blitz that produced a form tackle for loss. Of course, he whiffed on a similar play in the second, so …. short lived.

Down: LB injuries. It took all of 11 minutes for a Broncos inside linebacker to hobble off the field, with Baron Browning exiting with a back injury. At this point, anyone who agrees to be a Denver ILB clearly has a death wish.

Up: Off center. All credit to the ThunderStorm Skydiving Team. It is, and always will be, exhilarating watching them parachute into Empower Field as part of the pregame ceremony. That said, we’ve got one request: Can someone land on the Broncos logo just once?

Down: Slow starts. Maybe we’ve been taking offensive coordinator Pat Shurmur for granted this whole time. The first three plays without Shurmur holding the play card? A total of minus-1 yards gained.

Up: Javonte rumbles. What changed on the second offensive drive for the Broncos? A good place to start might be Javonte Williams carrying the ball two straight plays and bullying his way for 22 yards. If it feels like that happens at least once a week, it’s because it does.

Down: Strike a pose. Heisman Trophy-winning receiver DeVonta Smith doubled his season touchdown total in just one half vs. Denver, leaping over former Bama teammate Pat Surtain II on a 36-yard grab, then beating Fuller across the back of the end zone for a five-yard catch.

Up: Mile High Hop. Lambeau Leap meet your distant cousin: The Mile High Hop, introduced to Empower Field on Sunday by running back Melvin Gordon after his 1-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Long may it live.

Down: Albert O-No. QB Teddy Bridgewater threaded the needle beautifully on Albert Okwuegbunam’s 64-yard catch-and-run… only to nearly take Jerry Jeudy’s head off on a short pass the very next play. Two snaps later, the Broncos were forced to settle for a field goal.

Down: Especially poor. Weeks without a disastrous Broncos special teams play: 0. For the second week in a row, the Broncos gave up a blocked punt/kick. Unlike last week, however, there was no bizarre fumble to save them. And this one cost them three points.

Down: Tight end blocking. Not one, but two Javonte Williams runs were negated by penalties on tight ends on the same drive. The first, an Eric Saubert hold, brought back a 20-yard touchdown. The second, an Albert O block in the back, killed what would’ve been second-and-4 at the Eagles 5.

Up: Pressure play. Justin Simmons got the third-quarter interception — marking the third straight year with four INTs for the safety — but give defensive lineman Shelby Harris the assist. Without his pressure up the middle, that turnover doesn’t happen.

Down: Teddy Ole. Amid the mass confusion that was Darius Slay’s 82-yard fumble return touchdown, there were a lot of tackling efforts that could be called into question. None moreso that Bridgewater’s meek “attempt.” We call that a “business decision,” kids.

Up: Someone caring. If there is one Broncos hero to emerge from the four-ring circus that was that fumble return TD, it’s receiver Tim Patrick, who pursued Slay all the way to the end zone. Granted, effort is a bare-minimum requirement, but we’ll recognize it here.