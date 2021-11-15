Connect with us

Broncos vs. Eagles live blog: Real-time updates from the NFL Week 10 game at Empower Field at Mile High

Published

7 seconds ago

on

Broncos rookies midseason report: Beyond Pat Surtain and Javonte Williams, Denver’s getting production from other first-year players
‘Nobody’s gonna know’: Chinese restaurant serving sesame chicken using dino-shaped nuggets goes viral

Published

12 mins ago

on

November 15, 2021

By

dinosaur nugget viral tiktok
A humorous TikTok reveals a Chinese restaurant used dinosaur-shaped nuggets to make their sesame chicken.

The ‘hard knock life’: In the now-viral video uploaded to TikTok on Nov. 3, a stainless chafing tray of dinosaur-shaped nuggets that appear to be cooked and covered with sesame and sauce can be seen.

  • The video by @dinonuggies4life2021 is captioned, “Things really do be rough out there 😂” with hashtags including “#foodfail,” “#foodshortage2021” and “#chickenshortage.”
@dinonuggies4life2021Things really do be rough out here 😂 ##PINKHolidayRemix ##fyp ##viral ##foodfail ##chinese ##dinonuggies ##foodshortaage2021 ##chickenshortage♬ It’s The Hard Knock Life – Annie Movie
  • The user also wrote, “Are y’all seeing what I’m seeing?” on the video along with the background music of the song “It’s the Hard-Knock Life” from the film “Annie” used as background music.
  • Since it’s gone viral, @dinonuggies4life2021 has reposted the same video multiple times to feature some of the comments from the original video. An example of this is from the comment, “They’ll never know. They’re gonna know” paired with the “Nobody’s Gonna Know” TikTok audio.
@dinonuggies4life2021Reply to @dustinsumners 😂😂 thats perfect! ##nobodysgonnaknow♬ original sound – DinoNuggies

The location and name of the Chinese restaurant remain unknown.

Featured Image via @dinonuggies4life2021

‘Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings’ now available for streaming on Disney Plus

Published

23 mins ago

on

November 15, 2021

By

Shang-Chi
Marvel’s “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” has landed on Disney Plus for streaming.

Disney Plus Day: The Nov. 12 debut of the Simu Liu-led superhero movie on Disney Plus marks the streaming platform’s two-year anniversary, which the company has called Disney Plus Day.

  • With no additional fees for Disney Plus subscribers, one of the biggest films of 2021 has can now be watched on the platform along with “Jungle Cruise” and “Home Sweet Home Alone.”
  • The inaugural Disney Plus Day celebration for subscribers also promises new trailers, exclusive clips, breaking news and special appearances from Disney Plus icons. 
  • Shorts such as “Olaf Presents,” “Ciao Alberto” and “Frozen Fever” also debuted on the platform today. 

Featured Image via Marvel Entertainment

Simu Liu touts Weibo messages from Chinese fans praising ‘Shang-Chi,’ expressing regret over China ban

Published

33 mins ago

on

November 15, 2021

By

shang-chi
Simu Liu took to Instagram yesterday to share positive comments he has received from Chinese “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” fans in a show of common ground being found above government and political rhetoric.

What they’re saying: The glowing reviews, which he reportedly received on Weibo, praised his performance in the Marvel blockbuster and expressed regret over its lack of Chinese release.

  • “Hello, brother Liu. I couldn’t help but feel excited after watching your movie yesterday. ‘Shang-Chi’ is really a very excellent work, but I feel very sorry that such an excellent work cannot be released in China,” one fan wrote. “Unfortunately, our world is sometimes full of prejudice and misunderstanding. If it can be shown in the cinema in the future, I must go to support it. I hope that one day, all prejudices and discrimination can disappear in the world. I support you.”
  • Another wrote, “There is nothing demeaning… in the whole film, but too many people are subjectively positioned into not watching it. It’s a pity that we couldn’t watch it in the cinema. The content is really wonderful and the many dialogues in Mandarin are also friendly.”
  • One distraught fan said the supposed ban made them feel like they were living in North Korea: “What a pity. American friends are surprised that it won’t be shown in China! This is essentially a Chinese film! I almost thought I was living in North Korea!”
  • “This film could definitely be released in the mainland two years ago and the box office would not be low,” another fan speculated. “Now I feel that it is a victim of the relationship between the two countries.”
  • A desperate fan confessed to watching a stolen version of the film but promised to get a Disney Plus subscription. “I really couldn’t help it … Your performance really surprised me! And the whole film felt very different from other Marvel movies,” they wrote. “There are too many Chinese elements, and the pronunciation of all Chinese dialogue is very standard! It’s a pity not to see your first superhero [role] on the big screen.”

Why this matters: Released in theaters across the U.S. and other countries in September, “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” received massive support as Marvel’s first Asian-led superhero movie. However, the Destin Daniel Cretton film has never been released in China, allegedly due to Liu’s old comments deemed critical of the Chinese government, as well as a controversy over the lead character’s comic book history.

  • In his Instagram Stories, Liu shared that his Weibo account is filled with more messages of love and support from Chinese fans. The Chinese Canadian actor apparently blamed the public’s lack of awareness of such comments on the media, which he said is focused on “sensationalist geopolitics.”
  • “The media only wants to report on sensationalist geopolitics,” Liu wrote. “Take away the government and the policies and rhetoric, and you’ll find that we’re not so dissimilar from each other.”
  • This is not the first time Liu — who was born in the Chinese city of Harbin — spoke about the overwhelming support he has received from fans in China. Days after the film’s American release, he also shared similar positive comments from Weibo and criticized the media for “polarizing us and turning us against each other.”
  • “I have seen the kindness and the empathy that all people possess,” Liu wrote at the time. “I know that we have fans from all over the world who cannot wait to watch our movie and make history with us!”
  • “Shang-Chi” grossed over $400 million worldwide in October. Whether the film gets a Chinese release is yet to be seen.

Featured Image via Marvel Entertainment

