Bruins’ big third period leads to 5-2 win over Canadiens
The Bruins may have started slowly on Sunday night at the Garden, but finishing was the biggest issue for them going into the weekend. And for the second day in a row, the B’s finished off their opponent in winning fashion.
This time they were facing the Montreal Canadiens for the first time in nearly two years and they needed to overcome a one-goal third-period deficit. But they did so convincingly, scoring three times in the first 9:05 of the period before gliding into a 5-2 win.
It was a good night to be named Charlie, as Mr. McAvoy and Mr. Coyle each had two goals to pace the B’s to the victory. It was quite a weekend for McAvoy, who had 2-3-5 totals and was plus-5 in the back-to-back 5-2 wins over New Jersey and Montreal.
Jeremy Swayman (27 saves) improved to 8-0 at the Garden and got his first taste of the Boston-Montreal rivalry. And it did not matter that the Habs came into the game with a 4-10-2 record. It had been 641 days since the two teams had met and there was an extra buzz in the building.
“It’s special,” said Swayman, who played both ends of the back-to-back in a rarity. “You don’t really understand it till you’re on the ice playing in it. Our leadership group made a point of it, that this is an Original Six matchup. They don’t come in here and bully us. That was a fun game to be a part, definitely one I’ll remember for a long time and obviously happy to get the win.”
One of he more promising aspects of the win is that they did not need a single goal from the top line. The trio did play a part, of course. David Pastrnak and Brad Marchand each picked up helpers on the night. They also drew three different penalties, including the one that Pastrnak forced Jeff Petry to take in the third period that led to McAvoy’s game-tying goal. But the top trio’s usual heavy lifting was not as necessary as it usually is.
“For us as a team, I think when other people are on the scoresheet, it’s always good for the room, good for morale, for the guys,” said coach Bruce Cassidy. “It’s good for everybody to know ‘Hey, we can beat you different ways.’ We want to be that team.”
Trailing 2-1 early in the third, the Bruins tied it up for the second time in the game after Pastrnak’s cut into the slot forced Petry to haul him down for the penalty.
On the advantage, McAvoy’s high wrist shot deflected off Christian Dvorak out high and beat goalie Sam Montembeault at 2:14. It was McAvoy’s second goal of the game (2,3) — the first multi-goal game of his NHL career. The defenseman does not always think to shoot it first, but no one had to tell him twice on Sunday. He fired seven shots, all of which landed on —or in — the net.
“That’s something I’m trying to do more,” said McAvoy. “I feel sometimes I’ll have a game where I’ll reflect on it and afterwards I’ll think ‘Hey, you’ve got to shoot the puck more.’ Then I’ll try to make it my focus the following game to just shoot, not force anything but really just have a shot-first mentality. So I think the onus is on myself to continue to do that.”
The B’s then took their first lead of the game at 5:58 on a very fortunate break. Pastrnak ripped a shot from the right side of the slot that Montembeault stopped. Petry pounced on the rebound and tried to clear into the corner, but he chipped right off Coyle’s visor at the side of the net and the puck dropped behind the netminder for the 3-2 Bruin advantage.
“I’ll take more of those to be honest,” said Coyle. “Sometimes you get a little lucky. You try to play the right way and you get bounces going your way. I happened to get a really good bounce there. It was a big goal. I think anyone would take those.”
Coyle then gave the B’s a little breathing room 3:07 later, in a more conventional fashion. Jake DeBrusk took a hit to chip the puck into the offensive zone, Coyle gathered it in stride and beat Montembeault with a pretty roof shot for his fifth of the year.
Finally, Taylor Hall, on his 30th birthday, was given a nice little present from Pastrnak for the empty net goal on a 2-on-1.
The Bruins had not played the Habs in 641 days and, in that time period, it seemed the B’s had forgotten something about their ancient rival to start the game. The Habs had the better of the play in the first period and took a 1-0 lead off a Joel Armia goal on a 3-on-1.
The B’s tied it up in the second when McAvoy crashed the net to follow up a Hall shot off the wing, but Michael Pezzetta pushed the Habs ahead again with a pinball goal late in the second, deflecting a shot that Swayman stopped but the rebound ricocheted off Connor Clifton past Swayman.
But the Habs, outshot in the second and third periods by a 30-17 margin, were no match for the B’s in the third and now the B’s can ease into a five-day break having won two in a row and three of four. But wins over the Canadiens are a little bit more special than all the others, no matter what their record is.
“It’s not one of 82 when it’s Montreal,” said Cassidy. “It isn’t to me, anyway, and it shouldn’t be to anyone who knows anything about the Boston Bruins.”
Elizabeth Warren says vote on second infrastructure bill ‘unlikely’ before Thanksgiving
Elizabeth Warren said a vote on President Biden’s Build Back Better bill that includes social safety-net programs and addresses climate change concerns is “unlikely” before Thanksgiving.
The companion bill to Biden’s $1.9 trillion infrastructure bill passed by the House earlier this month is a “once-in-a-generation investment in our people,” the president has said.
“It will lower bills for healthcare, child care, elder care, prescription drugs, and preschool. And middle-class families get a tax cut.”
During a Sunday appearance on WCVB’s “On the Record,” Warren said the Senate has “a deep and abiding commitment to the rest of it.” Doing so will require commitment from all 50 Senate Democrats.
“Whether we can get both of those done by Thanksgiving, I think that’s pretty unlikely,” Warren said.
The splitting up of the two infrastructure packages has angered progressives, who voted against passage of President Biden’s $1.2 trillion
U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Massachusetts, was among the progressives who voted no. The other nine members of the Bay State’s congressional delegation, also Democrats, voted for the bill.
Pressley and five other far-left Democrats said at the time that they voted against the bill after legislative leaders pushed off a vote on other aspects of the bill on health, family and climate change programs until later this month.
Warren said she has “a lot of respect for what Ayanna was doing here,” to hold Democratic leaders accountable for policy promises.
“It’s about reducing costs on families,” Warren said.
Warren also talked about the lagging investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection and the involvement of former President Donald Trump, complaining that, “there is not a bipartisan commission that was immediately put in place to get into who knew what and when they knew it.”
“I think Donald Trump is playing the game here that if he can delay long enough on the release of papers and so on — maybe in the 2022 election, the Republicans will take back the House and then they can immediately get rid of the investigation. That is shameful,” Warren continued.
The Cambridge Democrat also weighed in on the Boston mayoral election where her former campaigner Michelle Wu claimed victory.
Warren said she is behind Wu, “100 percent.”
“I cannot tell you how tell you how happy I am for the people of Boston because they have a new mayor who ran this ambitious, visionary, inclusive campaign and laid out her markers for what she’s going to do,” Warren said, ticking off Wu policy priorities including making transportation more accessible and reducing the cost of housing and child care.
Critics say TCI could further burden drivers as Massachusetts gas prices rise
With gas prices soaring across Massachusetts and the nation, critics say a controversial carbon-cutting program would lead to a pumped-up price per gallon in the state and make matters worse.
The Transportation and Climate Initiative program championed by Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker aims to cap carbon pollution by requiring fuel companies that exceed emissions limits to buy permits to sell gas and diesel fuel and would invest the money raised in green transportation and climate-resilient infrastructure.
The Baker administration has said its plan would only pump prices up about 5 to 9 cents per gallon. But opponents of the plan aren’t buying it.
“The 5-to-9-cents (per gallon price increase) is a model they put out there. It doesn’t mean it’s the model they’re going to use,” said Paul Diego Craney, spokesman for the right-leaning Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance. “The way TCI is built is that the higher the cost, the more it can deliver on reductions of CO2. They’re motivated to make sure cost does go up a lot because cost deters use.”
Baker’s office did not respond to requests for comment on Sunday.
TCI is a regional cap-and-invest system that aims to reduce vehicle emissions by 26 percent by 2032. If states pass TCI legislation, participating governments expect to generate about $3 billion through the program over 10 years. A minimum of 35% of TCI proceeds are to be directed to “overburdened and underserved” communities, but advocates said there is room for error in how states distribute the cash.
Gas prices in Massachusetts — now at $3.40 per gallon — have climbed 24 cents in one month, according to a recent report by AAA Northeast. Drivers are paying $1.33 more for gas now than they were in November 2020, when a gallon cost $2.07. One Boston station was selling gas for $4.39 per gallon.
Still, the state’s average gas price is 2 cents lower than the national average.
California gas prices on Sunday hit a record high of $4.68 as the national average dropped slightly to $3.42 on Sunday, according to AAA.
The soaring price of gas in California is chalked up to a combination of supply issues and increasing taxes on gas. The Golden State increased its gas tax to 51 cents per gallon in July.
Critics of TCI warn the program could send Massachusetts prices in a similar upward direction.
“We want to permanently remove the ability of this or any future administration to do this,” state Rep. David DeCoste said. “We want to limit the ability of government to implement any type of scheme like TCI.”
The Norwell Republican is behind an attorney-general-approved ballot question initiative asking voters to bar government from imposing any gas tax hike “if it would reduce or restrict the supply.”
Baker, who is also a Republican, in June said the state is “fully committed” to joining TCI in 2023 — even as nearly all of the 13 jurisdictions that expressed interest when the deal was brokered in 2019 have dropped out or deferred action.
The governors of Rhode Island and Connecticut signed their states up but still have not received authorizations to join from their state legislatures.
UK: 3 arrested over car explosion outside Liverpool hospital
LONDON — British police arrested three men under terrorism laws Sunday after a car exploded outside a hospital in Liverpool, killing one man and injuring another.
Counterterrorism police said the three men, whose ages ranged from 21 to 29, were detained in the Kensington area of the northwest England city under the Terrorism Act.
Police also cordoned off another residential street in the city. They did not disclose details of the operation.
Police were called to reports of a blast involving a taxi at Liverpool Women’s Hospital on Sunday morning. Photos showed a vehicle in flames near the hospital’s main entrance.
Merseyside Police said in a statement that the vehicle, a taxi, “pulled up at the hospital shortly before the explosion occurred. Work is still going on to establish what has happened and could take some time before we are in a position to confirm anything.”
The male passenger of the car died and the driver was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
The explosion occurred just before 11 a.m. on Remembrance Sunday, the time people across Britain pause in memory of those killed in wars.
Police said the explosion had not been declared a terrorist attack and they were keeping an open mind about the cause, but counterterrorism police were leading the investigation.
Britain’s interior minister, Home Secretary Priti Patel, said she was “being kept regularly updated on the awful incident.”
The Liverpool Women’s Hospital said it immediately restricted visiting access until further notice and diverted patients to other hospitals “where possible.”
Fire services said they extinguished the car fire rapidly, and a person had left the car before the fire “developed to the extent that it did.”
