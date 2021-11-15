Cardi B shows off amazing post-pregnancy hair growth

Cardi B was worried her hair would fall out while she was pregnant with her son, who was born in September.
The mom-of-two rapper took to Instagram to share her hair growth journey. She posted throwback photos of her shoulder length hair alongside a video of her bra strap length hair.
She captioned the video:
“Why everytime I post my natural hair I hear ‘you’re MIXED you’re supposed to have long hair?’ That’s not true and very misleading. I been posting pics of my hair journey for years and being mixed don’t mean your hair is always long and curly, that wasn’t my case.”
Cardi, who was born Belcalis Almánzar to a Dominican father and Black-Trinidadian mother, continued:
“Since I was a child I have problems with managing my hair and couple years ago I find different methods that work for me and look at my length now. They’ll try to make us believe our hair won’t grow this long it’s not true. A lot of hair products we used back then wasn’t good for our hair but that’s all we had to choose from also we couldn’t afford to get to the salon regularly, if at all… I want women of color with tighter curl patterns to know that you don’t have ‘BAD HAIR’ there’s no such thing as bad hair. and ‘good’ hair don’t mean a certain texture. ALL HAIR IS GOOD.”
Cardi B’s hair grew long and thick thanks to the female hormone Progesterone.
Progesterone reverses hair loss in women by inhibiting male androgen dihydrotestosterone (DHT) that causes hair thinning.
Pregnant women have excess levels of progesterone which explains why their hair is voluminous, thick and healthy while pregnant.
Progesterone is produced by the ovaries and thickens the lining of the uterus to support the fertilized egg/embryo.
After 8-10 weeks, the placenta takes over progesterone production from the ovaries and substantially increases progesterone levels. During this phase a pregnant woman’s hair is thick and lovely.
After pregnancy, progesterone levels drop down to pre-pregnancy levels. For some women, that means hair loss and thinning hair again.
