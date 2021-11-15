Connect with us

Celebrities

Cardi B shows off amazing post-pregnancy hair growth

Published

2 mins ago

on

Photo may have been deleted
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Instagram/@iamcardib

Cardi B was worried her hair would fall out while she was pregnant with her son, who was born in September.

The mom-of-two rapper took to Instagram to share her hair growth journey. She posted throwback photos of her shoulder length hair alongside a video of her bra strap length hair.

She captioned the video:

“Why everytime I post my natural hair I hear ‘you’re MIXED you’re supposed to have long hair?’ That’s not true and very misleading. I been posting pics of my hair journey for years and being mixed don’t mean your hair is always long and curly, that wasn’t my case.”

Cardi, who was born Belcalis Almánzar to a Dominican father and Black-Trinidadian mother, continued:

“Since I was a child I have problems with managing my hair and couple years ago I find different methods that work for me and look at my length now. They’ll try to make us believe our hair won’t grow this long it’s not true. A lot of hair products we used back then wasn’t good for our hair but that’s all we had to choose from also we couldn’t afford to get to the salon regularly, if at all… I want women of color with tighter curl patterns to know that you don’t have ‘BAD HAIR’ there’s no such thing as bad hair. and ‘good’ hair don’t mean a certain texture. ALL HAIR IS GOOD.”

Cardi B’s hair grew long and thick thanks to the female hormone Progesterone.

Progesterone reverses hair loss in women by inhibiting male androgen dihydrotestosterone (DHT) that causes hair thinning.

Pregnant women have excess levels of progesterone which explains why their hair is voluminous, thick and healthy while pregnant.

Progesterone is produced by the ovaries and thickens the lining of the uterus to support the fertilized egg/embryo.

After 8-10 weeks, the placenta takes over progesterone production from the ovaries and substantially increases progesterone levels. During this phase a pregnant woman’s hair is thick and lovely.

After pregnancy, progesterone levels drop down to pre-pregnancy levels. For some women, that means hair loss and thinning hair again.

Swipe left to watch Cardi’s video.

Posted in Celebrity

Tags: Cardi B, ethnic hairstyles, hair growth, pregnancy and hormones, Progesterone, video

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news [give_form id="136891"]
Related Topics:
Advertisement

Celebrities

Kristen Stewart Swoons Over Ex Robert Pattinson In Rare Interview About ‘Twilight’

Published

4 mins ago

on

November 15, 2021

By

Kristen Stewart & Robert Pattinson
google news

Kristen Stewart reflected on how she and ex Robert Pattinson were ‘young and stupid’ while starring together on ‘Twilight,’ which shot them to worldwide fame.

Kristen Stewart had all good things to say about ex-boyfriend Robert Pattinson in a new interview, during which she reflected on their casting process for Twilight. Kristen, 31, revealed to The New Yorker that Robert, 35, was ultimately chosen to play Edward Cullen opposite Kristen’s Bella Swann in the film franchise after director Catherine Hardwicke had actors read the scripts and make out with Kristen. “It was so clear who worked,” the Spencer star said. “I was literally just, like..,” Kristen added, before mimicking a swoon to the interviewer. Like we said, Kristen has all positive feelings about her famous ex!

Kristen Stewart & Robert Pattinson at the ‘Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2’ film premiere in Germany on Nov. 16, 2012 (Photo: Shutterstock)

Kristen further elaborated on her and Robert’s instant connection. She said the British actor had an “intellectual approach that was combined with ‘I don’t give a f*ck about this, but I’m going to make this sing.’ And I was, like, ‘Ugh, same.’ ” Kristen continued, “And, whatever, we were young and stupid and, not to say that we made it so much better, but that’s what it needed, and that’s what anybody playing those parts needed to feel.”

Twilight was life-changing for Kristen and Robert, as well as their co-star Taylor Lautner. The vampire films explored a love triangle between the trio’s characters and launched them into worldwide fame. Looking back on the experience, Kristen said “It was very naïve, in the best way.” She added, “Like, how fun for people to think they know you. Did you think I was going to do ‘Twilight’ forever? Is that how you saw me? If that’s how you saw me, then you really set me up for success, because I can do way more than that.”

Kristen Stewart & Robert Pattinson
Kristen Stewart & Robert Pattinson at ‘The Twilight Saga: Breaking Dawn Part 2’ premiere in London on November 14, 2012 (Photo: Shutterstock)

In the late 2000s, Twilight fans went crazy over Robert and Kristen hitting it off while filming for the fantasy rom-com and ultimately dating for four years starting in 2009. “Kstew” ended up breaking things off in 2013, but not without some drama. Rob and Kristen’s breakup came after some paparazzi photos surfaced online in July 2012 that insinuated that Kristen was having an affair with her Snow White & The Huntsman director, Rupert Sanders.

But since then, Rob and Kristen have maintained a respectful relationship. In September, Kristen expressed how thrilled she was that her former beau was going to take on the titular role in The Batman. “I feel like he’s the only guy who could play that part,” she told Variety. “I am so happy for him … I’m very, very happy about that.”

google news [give_form id="136891"]
Continue Reading

Celebrities

Fraser Olender Talks “Worst” Below Deck Guests, Michael Durham, and Volatile Fight as Eddie Lucas Weighs in

Published

15 mins ago

on

November 15, 2021

By

Fraser Olender Reveals “Worst” Guests on Below Deck and Describes Volatile Fight That Became “Uncontrollable”
google news

The incident occurred among the charter guest party of Michael Durham. Fraser said he’s never seen such an altercation in his entire yachting career.

Fraser explained the story to Showbiz Cheat Sheet. After Michael went to sleep, a fellow charter guest named Justin Richards is alleged to have indulged in too much bourbon, eventually losing his temper. He soon engaged in an altercation with another guest, Terri Augustyn, who had also been drinking.

At one point in the argument, Terri is said to have called Justin a “jackass,” after he asked to have his dinner on a swim platform. She also allegedly used the words, “I’m going to f**king kill him.”

The crew, who were listening to the fight downstairs, could hear the two of them saying “f**k off” as the argument escalated into threatening tones.

Fraser shared that Michael’s group were “probably the worst guests we had in the way in which it got bad.” The 28-year-old was scared it would become physically violent. Eventually, Eddie Lucas, who has been a castmember since season one, had to step in and separate the group as the situation became “uncontrollable.”

“We didn’t know where things would go,” said Fraser. “Whether that be violent or whatever.” During the argument, Justin told Terri, “Get your a*s up and get the f**k down these stairs.”

Fraser said the crew were taking the altercation very seriously, and were worried it was becoming a threat. Justin later said, “Son of a b*tch this is a whole circus and everyone can go f**k off as far as I’m f**king concerned.” Despite the crew-members’ attempts to separate the two guests, Terri tried to approach Justin again.

In a confessional interview, Eddie claimed Justin was getting “overly aggressive . . . This is absolutely unacceptable behavior from a charter guest. It’s dangerous.” When Heather Chase, the chief stew of the yacht, tried to de-escalate the argument, Justin retorted, “I think it’s best you go f**k yourself and throw yourself off the boat.”

Viewers will witness the altercation in the third episode of the current season.

google news [give_form id="136891"]
Continue Reading

Celebrities

Keleigh Sperry: 5 Things To Know About Miles Teller’s Wife In Taylor Swift’s Video

Published

26 mins ago

on

November 15, 2021

By

miles teller keleigh sperry
google news

The new Taylor Swift video for ‘I Bet You Think About Me’ features Miles Teller and his real-life wife, Keleigh Sperry. Here’s more to know about the model.

Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry are the stars of Taylor Swift’s brand new music video for “I Bet You Think About Me.” Taylor dropped the video on Nov. 15, and it stars Miles and Keleigh as a couple on their wedding day. Taylor is Miles’ ex, who he can’t get off his mind, even as he prepares to marry his new bride. During the video, Taylor gifts Keleigh with a red scarf (a nod to her song “All Too Well”) and gives a sarcastic speech at the nuptials.

Keleigh has also been friends with Taylor for quite some time. In fact, in 2014, she was present at the singer’s birthday party, and even posted a photo of herself with Taylor and Jessica Szohr on Twitter at the time. It looks like the friendship has persevered, as Keleigh and her hubby landed the coveted spots of starring in a T. Swift music video. Learn more about Keleigh below:

1. What Does Keleigh Sperry Do?

Keleigh is a model. In addition to her modeling career, though, she has also done some work as an actress. So far, Keleigh has only starred in two short films, aside from her role in Taylor’s new music video. Perhaps this will be what catapults her acting career to the next level!?

2. When Did Miles & Keleigh Meet?

Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry at VF Oscar Party. ( Evan Agostini/Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

Keleigh and Miles met in May 2013 while attending a party for the Black Keys, of whom they had mutual friends. “Keleigh had caught my eye early in the night, and we talked,” Miles revealed in 2019. “I didn’t think it went well, but after a few more attempts, I got her to dance with me, and a week later, we went on a date. After we met, I knew he was The One.” Keleigh added that she “adored” Miles from the “first moment” that she met him.

3. How Long Have Miles & Keleigh Been Married?

After four years of dating, Miles proposed to Keleigh in August 2017 while they were on a safari in South Africa. The two got married in Sept. 2019 in Maui, Hawaii. They chose the location after vacationing there several times with Keleigh’s family throughout their relationship. “We fell in love with it together,” Keleigh admitted. “We both felt happiest there and wanted it to be a big part of our lives forever.”

Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry
Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry on the red carpet. ( Invision/AP/Shutterstock)

4. Keleigh Is Friends With Shailene Woodley

In 2021, Keleigh and Miles took a couples’ vacation with Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers and posted all about the getaway on social media. Miles and Shailene have worked together before and remained close, and Keleigh has also struck up a close relationship with the actress. During the trip, Keleigh even posted a video of herself jamming out to none other than Taylor Swift with Aaron!

5. Keleigh Has Five Siblings

Keleigh revealed in an October 2015 Instagram post that she is one of six siblings. She posted a photo of her family at a wedding and wrote, “My siblings and our significant others. When there’s 6 kids, it quickly becomes 12 and I love it! Love you guys!”

google news [give_form id="136891"]
Continue Reading

Trending