News

CB Bashaud Breeland active for Vikings after being listed as questionable

Published

27 seconds ago

on

INGLEWOOD, Calif. _ Vikings cornerback Bashaud Breeland was active for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium after having been listed as questionable with a groin injury.

Breeland was hurt in the second quarter of last Sunday’s 34-31 overtime loss at Baltimore. He is expected to start against the Chargers.

Inactive for the Vikings were linebacker Anthony Barr, quarterback Kellen Mond and wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette. Barr was ruled out Friday with a knee injury and will miss his fifth game of the season. He sat out the first four games with the knee issue before returning to play in the next four.

News

White House to host 1st summit of tribal nations since 2016

Published

12 mins ago

on

November 15, 2021

By

By DARLENE SUPERVILLE

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will announce steps Monday to improve public safety and justice for Native Americans during the first tribal nations summit since 2016, the White House said.

Leaders from more than 570 tribes in the United States are expected to join the two-day event, with nearly three dozen addressing the gathering. The summit is being held virtually due to the COVID-19 pandemic that has affected Native Americans and Alaska Natives at disproportionate rates.

Biden and first lady Jill Biden are set to speak on Monday, with Vice President Kamala Harris to follow on Tuesday. Several members of Biden’s Cabinet will also participate.

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said the summit coincides with National Native American Heritage Month and is being hosted by the White House for the first time. The summit was not held during the previous Trump administration. Past conferences were held at the Interior Department.

Biden will use the summit to announce steps to improve public safety and justice for Native Americans and to protect private lands, treaty rights and sacred places, Psaki said.

American Indians and Alaska Natives are more than twice as likely to be victims of a violent crime, and at least two times more likely to be raped or sexually assaulted compared to other races, according to the Association on American Indian Affairs.

Since taking office in January, Biden has taken steps several steps that the White House says demonstrate his commitment to tribal nations.

Among them are naming Deb Haaland, a former congresswoman from New Mexico, as t he first Native American to lead the Interior Department, the powerful federal agency that has wielded influence over U.S. tribes for generations. Haaland is a member of the Laguna Pueblo.

Biden’s coronavirus relief plan included $31 billion for tribal communities, and the administration also has worked closely with tribal leaders to help make COVID-19 vaccination rates among Native Americans among the highest in the country, the White House said.

Biden also recently became the first president to issue a proclamation designating Oct. 11 as Indigenous People’s Day, giving a boost to longstanding efforts to refocus the federal holiday celebrating Christopher Columbus toward an appreciation of Native peoples.

Earlier this year, Jill Biden spent two days in April visiting the Navajo Nation’s capital in Window Rock, Arizona.

News

Broncos vs. Eagles live blog: Real-time updates from the NFL Week 10 game at Empower Field at Mile High

Published

22 mins ago

on

November 15, 2021

By

News

‘Nobody’s gonna know’: Chinese restaurant serving sesame chicken using dino-shaped nuggets goes viral

Published

34 mins ago

on

November 15, 2021

By

A humorous TikTok reveals a Chinese restaurant used dinosaur-shaped nuggets to make their sesame chicken.

The ‘hard knock life’: In the now-viral video uploaded to TikTok on Nov. 3, a stainless chafing tray of dinosaur-shaped nuggets that appear to be cooked and covered with sesame and sauce can be seen.

  • The video by @dinonuggies4life2021 is captioned, “Things really do be rough out there 😂” with hashtags including “#foodfail,” “#foodshortage2021” and “#chickenshortage.”
@dinonuggies4life2021Things really do be rough out here 😂 ##PINKHolidayRemix ##fyp ##viral ##foodfail ##chinese ##dinonuggies ##foodshortaage2021 ##chickenshortage♬ It’s The Hard Knock Life – Annie Movie
  • The user also wrote, “Are y’all seeing what I’m seeing?” on the video along with the background music of the song “It’s the Hard-Knock Life” from the film “Annie” used as background music.
  • Since it’s gone viral, @dinonuggies4life2021 has reposted the same video multiple times to feature some of the comments from the original video. An example of this is from the comment, “They’ll never know. They’re gonna know” paired with the “Nobody’s Gonna Know” TikTok audio.
@dinonuggies4life2021Reply to @dustinsumners 😂😂 thats perfect! ##nobodysgonnaknow♬ original sound – DinoNuggies

The location and name of the Chinese restaurant remain unknown.

Featured Image via @dinonuggies4life2021

