Connect with us

News

Cherry Creek mansion built for oil magnate lists for $4.3M

Published

1 min ago

on

Cherry Creek mansion built for oil magnate lists for $4.3M
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

A local oil magnate is selling a home he custom built in Cherry Creek for $4.3 million.

The 5,980-square-foot residence at 428 Saint Paul St. listed on Oct. 25.

Bill Barrett, founder of Bill Barrett Corp. — an energy firm that has been rebranded following mergers — purchased the land with his late wife Louise in 2007 for $1.2 million, later transferring it to a trust, according to property records.

Listing agent Jeff Hendley of Compass said Barrett has not lived in the home for years, although it has been occupied. Barrett and his late wife also purchased the property next door at 444 Saint Paul St. for $4.1 million in 2006, records show, but that home is not for sale.

Courtesy of Compass

The home’s large upper deck can be accessed by a stairway in the backyard.

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

White House confident Biden’s bill will pass House this week

Published

12 mins ago

on

November 15, 2021

By

White House confident Biden’s bill will pass House this week
google news

By HOPE YEN

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s top economic adviser expressed confidence Sunday that the White House’s $1.85 trillion domestic policy package will quickly pass the House this week and said approval couldn’t come at a more urgent time as prices of consumer goods spike.

“Inflation is high right now. And it is affecting consumers in their pocketbook and also in their outlook for the economy,” said Brian Deese, director of the National Economic Council.

“This, more than anything, will go at the costs that Americans face,” he said, before adding that the House will consider the legislation this coming week. “It will get a vote, it will pass.”

The House has been moving toward approval of the massive Democrat-only-backed bill even as the measure faces bigger challenges in the Senate, where Sens. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., and Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz., have insisted on reducing its size.

In a letter Sunday to Democratic colleagues, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., counseled “time and patience” for working through a bill of this size.

Consumer prices have soared 6.2% over the last year, the biggest 12-month jump since 1990. Deese acknowledged that prices may not fully return to a more normal 2% level until next year due to the lingering effects of COVID-19, but he said the measure will go a long way toward “lowering costs for American families.”

“We’re confident this bill, as it moves through the process, is going to be fully paid for, and not only that, it’s actually going to reduce deficits over the long term,” he said.

Biden on Monday planned to sign a related $1 trillion infrastructure bill, a bipartisan effort that was passed earlier this month after the president and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., pledged action on Biden’s broader package expanding health, child, elder care and climate change by mid-November.

House progressives had threatened to hold up the infrastructure bill without a firm commitment of immediate action on the broader package.

House centrists say they will vote for the package as early as this week if an upcoming Congressional Budget Office analysis affirms White House estimates that the bill is fully paid for. The measure would be covered with changes to corporate taxes, such as a new corporate minimum tax, while raising taxes on higher-income people.

On Friday, Pelosi wrote Democratic members reaffirming her plan to push ahead soon, noting that CBO estimates released so far on pieces of the plan have been consistent with White House projections.

“We are on a path to be further fortified with numbers from the Congressional Budget Office,” she said.

Rep. Fred Upton, R-Mich., one of 13 House Republicans who voted for the infrastructure bill, said he’s not convinced that the broader package will get House approval this week.

“I don’t think the votes are there yet,” he said. “A good number of Democrats had demanded and are going to receive a CBO report as to whether is, it really paid for? What does it do when you expand Medicare? What does that do to the solvency?”

“Somehow, I don’t think we’re going to get these answers … for Pelosi to get the votes set before the end of the week.”

The bill is expected to face changes in the Senate. With Republican opposition and an evenly split 50-50 Senate, Biden has no votes to spare.

Manchin in particular has been vocal about the risk of aggravating budget shortfalls and already has managed to bring the bill down from Biden’s original $3.5 trillion price tag. Last week, Manchin again sounded the alarm over “the threat posed by record inflation.”

Deese appeared on CNN’s “State of the Union” and ABC’s “This Week” and Upton spoke on CNN.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Bashaud Breeland active for Vikings; Dakota Dozier released from hospital

Published

23 mins ago

on

November 15, 2021

By

NFL’s lowest-ranked cornerback, Vikings’ Bashaud Breeland looks to overcome ‘rough start’
google news

INGLEWOOD, Calif. _ Vikings cornerback Bashaud Breeland was active for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium after having been listed as questionable with a groin injury.

Breeland was hurt in the second quarter of last Sunday’s 34-31 overtime loss at Baltimore. He is expected to start against the Chargers.

Inactive for the Vikings were linebacker Anthony Barr, quarterback Kellen Mond and wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette. Barr was ruled out Friday with a knee injury and will miss his fifth game of the season. He sat out the first four games with the knee issue before returning to play in the next four.

Also Sunday, Vikings practice squad guard Dakota Dozier was released from the hospital after being in since last Tuesday night due to COVID-19 related issues. Dozier, who is fully vaccinated, was placed on the COVID-19 practice squad reserve list on Nov. 5.

“He’s stable now,” Vikings coach Mike Zimmer said last Wednesday morning, when he did not identify Dozier by name. “But it was scary. … It was COVID. I’m not a doctor, but it was COVID pneumonia or something. He had a hard time breathing.”

The Vikings have six players on COVID-19 reserve lists. Players who had been on the 53-man roster on the list and not playing Sunday are safety Harrison Smith, center Garrett Brabury, linebacker Ryan Connelly and defensive end Kenny Willekes. In addition to Dozier, tackle Timon Parris is on the practice squad list.

google news
Continue Reading

News

Denver newspaper founder’s name stripped from library over support for Sand Creek Massacre

Published

34 mins ago

on

November 15, 2021

By

Denver newspaper founder’s name stripped from library over support for Sand Creek Massacre
google news

Rocky Mountain News founder William Byers’ name was stripped from a branch of the Denver Public Library last month over his support for the 1864 Sand Creek Massacre, and the branch was renamed after a descendant of survivors of the massacre.

People gathered at the library at 675 Santa Fe Drive Saturday to celebrate its new name: John “Thunderbird Man” Emhoolah Jr. Branch Library.

John Emhoolah, left, who is a member of the Kiowa nation, removes door latches on the front of a historic teepee in 2010.

Emhoolah, who died in April at the age of 91, was a tireless advocate for American Indians, according to the library. He was Kiowa and Arapaho, and was a descendant of survivors of the Sand Creek Massacre, in which the Colorado Territorial militia attacked a Cheyenne and Arapaho village and killed nearly 200 people, most of them women and children, in what is now Kiowa County.

google news
Continue Reading

Trending