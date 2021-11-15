Coming to a St. Paul alley this winter: An ice-enclosed greenhouse

Blackstone Valley interim head coach Anthony Landini knew his team was facing a formidable opponent in Stoneham last Friday.

He also knew he had the horses capable of accepting the challenge.

The Beavers weathered the storm and put together a textbook second-half performance to knock off the previously undefeated Spartans, 28-14, to earn a berth in this weekend’s Division 6 semifinals against Rockland.

“We knew Stoneham was really good, they were putting up 40 points a game. We watched plenty of film on them and I think there were games that they never used a punter,” Landini said with a laugh. “What we tried to do was throw a lot of different looks at them, a four-man front, three-man front and just stunted a lot so it would be harder for them to get to the second level.”

Stoneham took a 14-7 lead into the half. While Landini couldn’t get an accurate read for how the game was going, he liked the fact that his team was hanging in there against one of the bigger offensive lines around.

“Physically we were doing a good job,” said Landini, an assistant who moved into the interim role in place of Jim Archibald, who missed the season due to medical issues. “We were making adjustments and just executed better as the game went on.”

Blackstone Valley evened the score at 14 in the third quarter on a four-yard TD run by John Furno, who was immense on defense with 12 tackles and a sack. They took the lead for good in the fourth quarter when Alexander Burgos threw a 13-yard TD pass to Trey Howe, then salted it on a halfback option pass from Josh Mateo to Evan Laughlin for a 13-yard score.

“We haven’t come from behind like this before, but the fourth quarter showed how special a group of kids we have,” Landini said. “Our captains (Mateo, Furno, Howe and Trout Marnell) have been great all year.”

The win moves Blackstone Valley one game away to a Super Bowl appearance at Gillette. That’s on top getting a chance to play archrival Nipmuc at Fenway Park the day before Thanksgiving.

“It’s really pretty amazing,” Landini said. “To think we’re going to play at Fenway and we have a chance to compete for a state championship.”

GOING BOWLING: The NEPSAC bowl bids came out and seven local prep schools got the call. From the ISL, Milton Academy, BB&N, Lawrence Academy, St. George’s and Rivers will be playing next weekend. Over the Evergreen, Pingree and Dexter Southfield are returning to the bowl.

SWEET 16

1. CATHOLIC MEMORIAL (10-0): Two-pronged ground attack proved to be too much for Reading to handle.

2. CENTRAL CATHOLIC (9-1): Raiders get a chance to avenge their one loss with a trip to Gillette on the line.

3. FRANKLIN (9-0): Panthers continue to do all the things necessary to win in November.

4. ST. JOHN’S PREP (8-2): Eagles unloaded the offensive beast against Wachusett.

5. MARSHFIELD (9-1): Rams made all the big plays to hand Lincoln-Sudbury its first loss.

6. XAVERIAN (7-3): You can’t give Springfield Central that many opportunities. The Hawks did and paid the price for it.

7. MARBLEHEAD (9-0): Magicians handle Masconomet for the second time this season.

8. KING PHILIP (8-1): Not many can say they got the better of a Mike Redding-coached team twice in a season.

9. LINCOLN-SUDBURY (8-1): Warriors just couldn’t get over the hump at the end against Marshfield and saw their 15-game winning streak come to an end.

10. EVERETT (8-1): Crimson Tide took out some of their frustration on Andover last Friday night.

11. MILFORD (8-2): Another team looking to avenge a loss as Milford gets a second crack at King Philip.

12. DUXBURY (8-1): Dragons exploded in the second half to put away an upset-minded Danvers squad.

13. READING (9-1): Thanksgiving Day game with Stoneham should be one of the five best on the docket.

14. SCITUATE (9-1): Sailors were pushed against Ashland but did what they had to in order to advance.

15. FOXBORO (9-1): There isn’t much Dylan Gordon hasn’t accomplished this season.

16. METHUEN (7-3): Rangers will be heavily favored against Dracut on Thanksgiving Day.