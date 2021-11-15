Connect with us

Bitcoin

Crypto Analyst Says Bitcoin Won’t Hit $100,000 This Year, When Will It Hit?

Published

25 seconds ago

on

Picture of a bitcoin riding a bull
Bitcoin at $100,000 has become somewhat of a generally agreed-upon peak for the current cycle. Various analysts have put the digital asset at this point before the end of the year, painting a rather bullish future for BTC. With Bitcoin’s recent touch at $69,000, this price point is looking more likely by the day. However, not everyone thinks that the asset will hit $100,000 in 2021.

One of these is analyst Nicholas Merten. Merten has disagreed with the predictions for the digital asset that puts the year-end price at $100,000. According to the analyst,  this is an overly optimistic target that the market won’t be seeing anytime soon. But that does not mean that it won’t hit it at all.

Analysts Are Getting It Wrong

Merten has always been bullish on the future of bitcoin. However, this seems to be one train that the analyst cannot get behind. The approval of the Bitcoin Futures ETF by the Securities and Exchange Commission in October has provided the push for BTC to hit a new all-time high but did not drive BTC towards the price the market was expecting.

“There’s no way we are going to a $100,000 or $150,000 in Q4 of this year or Q1 of next year. I’m sorry. I’m going to have to say it because I think a lot of the analysts are getting this wrong,” said Merten.

BTC trading at $65K | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

The analyst explained that the approval of the ETFs did not push BTC towards the expected six-figure price point, which led him to question what macro event could drive the asset towards this figure this year.

$200,000 Bitcoin In 2022

Merten’s outlook for year-end may not have been bullish but for the long term, the analyst sees big things in the future of the asset. He explained that just because the market will not see bitcoin at $100K for 2021 does not mean that the future is bleak. In fact, Merten expects the current bull cycle to drag out until late 2022, with the price of the digital asset peaking at $200,000.

So instead of expecting a couple of months of a sharp blow-off, it will be a steady climb upwards into the end of 2022. There is no doubt that bitcoin is headed in the direction of a multi-trillion dollar asset. The only drawback is no one can accurately predict when this will happen. However, Merten strongly believes that 2022 will be the year.

“If we’re talking about the perspective of going to $3 or $4 trillion (market cap), around that $150,000 to $200,000 range, it’s going to take a lot of liquidity, and along with that as well, some time to get there. And that’s why we have our expectation of a cycle top coming in November of 2022, far-out than probably 90-95% of market projections.”

Featured image from HDQwalls, chart from TradingView.com
Bitcoin

Top Gainer of the Day – WAX (WAXP)

Published

3 hours ago

on

November 15, 2021

By

Top Gainer of the Day - WAX (WAXP)
Altcoin News
  • WAX (WAXP) is found to be the top gainer of the day.
  • In a day WAXP price increased from $0.6 to $ 0.8.
  • WAX features a WAXP-to-Ethereum (ETH) bridge.

A layer -1 network that aims to build an ecosystem for dApps is WAX (WAXP). And today, WAX (WAXP) is found to be the top gainer of the day. WAXP is WAX’s native utility token.

Furthermore, WAX is a decentralized blockchain solution that powers the WAX marketplace and focuses on the transfer and exchange of virtual goods and services. WAX features a WAXP-to-Ethereum (ETH) bridge that enables WAXP token holders o convert their token into WAXE. WAXE is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token.

Accordingly, WAX has many unique features, if users want to take part in tokenomics, they have to burn their WAXP tokens to get WAXE through the Ethereum bridge. Afterward, users need to stake the WAXE tokens on the Ethereum distribution contract. Currently, the WAX mainnet supports two competing NFT standards – Simple Assets and Atomic Assets. The non-fungible token (NFT) standards on the WAX blockchain enable NFT operations such as minting, burning, or transfer with no gas fees.

CoinMarketStaus of WAXP

More so, as per CoinMarketCap, WAXP’s price was trading at $0.815 with a 24-hour trading volume of $1,607,650,181. The circulating supply of WAXP is 1.84B WAXP. In the last 24-hour WAXP price surged over 30.65%. It can be traded in top crypto exchanges such as Binance, Mandala Exchange, Huobi Global, Upbit, and KuCoin.

The above chart depicts the strong bullish trend of WAXP in the last 24-hour. In a day WAXP price increased from $0.6 to $ 0.8, with a surge of 30.65%. In the last 7 days, WAXP price gained over 65%. And it was founded as the top gainer of the day. For sure, if this gain continues we can expect WAXP to hit its new all-time high (ATH).

Bitcoin

Zimbabwe Could Adopt Bitcoin As Legal Tender Following El Salvador

Published

3 hours ago

on

November 15, 2021

By

Bitcoin
The adoption of Bitcoin by El Salvador has opened the door for more adoptions very soon. However, the first country to achieve it didn’t find it easy. There were lots of doubts and criticisms targeting El Salvadorian President Nayib Bukele.

Some people stated that he influenced the legislature to approve the move. Other critical financial analysts even predicted a negative influence on the country’s economic situation following his actions.

The country has completed the move and is now using Bitcoin for financial transactions. Also, the President keeps accumulating BTC whenever there is a dip in price.

The second country that might take such a bold move in Zimbabwe. They are researching the growth and risks associated with cryptocurrency as an asset.

Will Zimbabwe Become The Next El Salvador?

For now, the country is looking into the demand rate amongst the citizens. Also, they support the regulations that financial watchdogs have been insisting on for some time now. Moreover, Zimbabwe sees crypto as a way to develop the country more.

Now that many citizens are demanding crypto, the government is considering the option seriously. They disclosed this information through one of their local news outlets.

The news also disclosed that the country is already discussing using Bitcoin as a legal tender- the Perm Sec Brig. Colonel Charles Wekwete confirmed this information. He also declared that the blockchain offers both positives and negatives. ‘

The negatives he stressed were money laundering, illegal cross-border transfers, facilitating unlawful actions with unlawful cash flows, etc.

However, due to these risks associated with the blockchain, many authorities are poised to develop regulations that can curb them. Also, the rules will protect consumers’ interests and protect Zimbabwe’s financial future.

For now, the country has declared anything yet. They are simply consulting experts to know if the move will work. But the government is following National Development Strategy 1, which teaches the digital economic system.

The strategy will foster a connection between the existing businesses and the government to develop the digital economy jointly.

El Salvador Set The Pace For Bitcoin

Since Nayib took the bold step amid criticisms, other countries have considered Bitcoin usage in their economy.

Many negative comments concerning the move, and some are still ongoing. However, the first country to adopt Bitcoin seems not to be backing down at all.

BTC price getting ready for a bull run | Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

In recent news, the President is even disclosing plans of building a hospital and 20 schools using their Bitcoin earnings.

With all these, players in the industry view Africa as a good ground for testing cryptocurrency. Moreover, the crypto market in Africa keeps growing, according to analysisis firm Chainalysis.

Featured image by BBC, Chart from TradingView.com
Bitcoin

The Down And Dirty Facts About FHA Loans

Published

5 hours ago

on

November 15, 2021

By

Owner-occupant home buyers do not usually think of themselves as investors who are trying to make money, so they pay full price for a home and get a government insured loan for the purchase, without giving it too much thought. Most of their focus goes into picking the right neighborhood or the right style and location. These are fundamentals that are more important to them than the money. They sort of assume that their home will eventually go up in value.

The other sector is the 20% of buyers and sellers that make up the investing market. These are sellers who sell at a discount, and buyers who buy at a discount. These buyers and sellers are consciously attempting to make a profit, and their objective is to make money or build wealth.

But I believe that all home buyers are real estate investors, for the simple reason that no one buys a home with the intention of losing money. But with government insured loans, this is usually what happens.

As a result of on-going government intervention since the great depression of the 1930’s, today’s mortgage industry has grown into a half-private, half-public money machine that has become a monster.

While government insured loans such as FHA, VA and USDA were created to help low income buyers afford a home mortgage, the result has been very expensive loans that will more than double the costs of a home loan.

Note I said the cost of the loan. Not the cost of the home. The property value is set. It’s the loan costs that go up. And few loans are more expensive than government insured loans that are supposedly designed to help low income buyers.

Most retail buyers using a traditional FHA, (government insured), mortgage to buy a home never even realize the real costs over time. Traditional mortgage loans can be very expensive. In the traditional world, the real cost is more than twice the advertised cost of the home.

Here is a quick example: The FHA Loan

Probably 90% of all ordinary home sales are financed this way. You Borrow $95,000 to buy a home that appraises for $100,000. You bring $3000 to closing to pay the loan origination fee. You bring $5000 to closing for your down payment as required by FHA. You bring $3000 more to closing to cover everything else, like the attorney’s fee, courier fees, processing fees, appraisal fees, taxes, insurance, more fees, and… you get the idea.

So now you “own” a home with the following general numbers:

  • Appraised Value: $100,000
  • Down Payment $5000
  • Loan Amount $95,000
  • Fees and Costs: $6000

Private Mortgage Insurance, (PMI), currently calculated as follows: 0.078% /12 of the loan amount. Here’s how that looks: $95,000 X.0078 = $741 divided by 12 = $61.75 per month.

This “Private Mortgage Insurance” is the key to your “Government Insured” loan. The premium is added to your monthly mortgage payment. You’ll pay this insurance premium each month for about 20 years. So your $95,000 loan will cost an additional $14,820.00 for mortgage insurance.

Mortgage people will be quick to point out that PMI is what enables lower income buyers to get a home loan with a 5% down payment. Before PMI came along, the required down payment was 20%. On a $100,000 home this would be $20,000 down.

Most folks don’t have 20% down payments any more, so PMI was invented to allow home ownership for people with lower down payments. It has it’s purpose, but most buyers are usually not aware of this significant cost.

There are so many costs associated with traditional mortgage loans, that along with tax and insurance burdens, home ownership is becoming less and less affordable, in spite of “modern” financial tools like PMI.

So, back to our $100,000 home…how does this deal look? Are we gaining equity and building a nest egg if we buy this home with a “traditional” mortgage?

Doing a quick calculation on an ordinary mortgage calculator, I came up with the following:

  • A $100,000 home, an FHA loan with $5000 down payment, $95,000 loan amount. 30 year fixed interest rate of 6% means you’ll pay:
  • $ 95,000 amount borrowed. (principal)
  • $ 110,046.28 in INTEREST
  • $ 14,820 PMI Insurance (added to monthly payment)

So your little $95,000 home mortgage has turned into an expensive alligator that will actually cost you a minimum of $219,866.28!

So, you start out as a new homeowner already $6000 in the hole, and even if your home doubles in value over the next 30 years, you’ll still LOSE $20,000!

And we haven’t even discussed the costs for property taxes, insurance and on-going maintenance.

Buying a home the traditional way is very expensive and rarely leaves the buyer with any real equity at all. Most people don’t actually realize a true profit on the sale of their home, they are simply recovering expenses already paid when they sell at a “profit”.

Whether you are buying your first home or your 50th, you should always think like a real estate investor. Look for the best deals in your desired area. Negotiate your purchase price, and buy below what you think you can afford, then prepay some principal each month from day one to reduce your costs even further.

Even better, look for sellers who are willing to owner finance for you, and avoid expensive loans altogether!

