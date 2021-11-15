News
Danny V’s Sweet 16: Blackstone Valley flexes its muscles
Blackstone Valley interim head coach Anthony Landini knew his team was facing a formidable opponent in Stoneham last Friday.
He also knew he had the horses capable of accepting the challenge.
The Beavers weathered the storm and put together a textbook second-half performance to knock off the previously undefeated Spartans, 28-14, to earn a berth in this weekend’s Division 6 semifinals against Rockland.
“We knew Stoneham was really good, they were putting up 40 points a game. We watched plenty of film on them and I think there were games that they never used a punter,” Landini said with a laugh. “What we tried to do was throw a lot of different looks at them, a four-man front, three-man front and just stunted a lot so it would be harder for them to get to the second level.”
Stoneham took a 14-7 lead into the half. While Landini couldn’t get an accurate read for how the game was going, he liked the fact that his team was hanging in there against one of the bigger offensive lines around.
“Physically we were doing a good job,” said Landini, an assistant who moved into the interim role in place of Jim Archibald, who missed the season due to medical issues. “We were making adjustments and just executed better as the game went on.”
Blackstone Valley evened the score at 14 in the third quarter on a four-yard TD run by John Furno, who was immense on defense with 12 tackles and a sack. They took the lead for good in the fourth quarter when Alexander Burgos threw a 13-yard TD pass to Trey Howe, then salted it on a halfback option pass from Josh Mateo to Evan Laughlin for a 13-yard score.
“We haven’t come from behind like this before, but the fourth quarter showed how special a group of kids we have,” Landini said. “Our captains (Mateo, Furno, Howe and Trout Marnell) have been great all year.”
The win moves Blackstone Valley one game away to a Super Bowl appearance at Gillette. That’s on top getting a chance to play archrival Nipmuc at Fenway Park the day before Thanksgiving.
“It’s really pretty amazing,” Landini said. “To think we’re going to play at Fenway and we have a chance to compete for a state championship.”
GOING BOWLING: The NEPSAC bowl bids came out and seven local prep schools got the call. From the ISL, Milton Academy, BB&N, Lawrence Academy, St. George’s and Rivers will be playing next weekend. Over the Evergreen, Pingree and Dexter Southfield are returning to the bowl.
SWEET 16
1. CATHOLIC MEMORIAL (10-0): Two-pronged ground attack proved to be too much for Reading to handle.
2. CENTRAL CATHOLIC (9-1): Raiders get a chance to avenge their one loss with a trip to Gillette on the line.
3. FRANKLIN (9-0): Panthers continue to do all the things necessary to win in November.
4. ST. JOHN’S PREP (8-2): Eagles unloaded the offensive beast against Wachusett.
5. MARSHFIELD (9-1): Rams made all the big plays to hand Lincoln-Sudbury its first loss.
6. XAVERIAN (7-3): You can’t give Springfield Central that many opportunities. The Hawks did and paid the price for it.
7. MARBLEHEAD (9-0): Magicians handle Masconomet for the second time this season.
8. KING PHILIP (8-1): Not many can say they got the better of a Mike Redding-coached team twice in a season.
9. LINCOLN-SUDBURY (8-1): Warriors just couldn’t get over the hump at the end against Marshfield and saw their 15-game winning streak come to an end.
10. EVERETT (8-1): Crimson Tide took out some of their frustration on Andover last Friday night.
11. MILFORD (8-2): Another team looking to avenge a loss as Milford gets a second crack at King Philip.
12. DUXBURY (8-1): Dragons exploded in the second half to put away an upset-minded Danvers squad.
13. READING (9-1): Thanksgiving Day game with Stoneham should be one of the five best on the docket.
14. SCITUATE (9-1): Sailors were pushed against Ashland but did what they had to in order to advance.
15. FOXBORO (9-1): There isn’t much Dylan Gordon hasn’t accomplished this season.
16. METHUEN (7-3): Rangers will be heavily favored against Dracut on Thanksgiving Day.
Ticker: Worker bid to unionize at Amazon in NY dropped; 16 towns share $3M in grants
The National Labor Relations Board has confirmed that a group of Amazon workers in Staten Island, New York has withdrawn its petition to hold a vote to unionize.
The move comes less than two weeks before the labor board was expected to hold a hearing to determine whether there was sufficient interest to form a union at the Amazon distribution center.
NLRB spokesperson Kayla Blado declined to elaborate the reason for the pullback. But she noted workers can refile a petition.
Amazon spokesperson Kelly Nantel said in an emailed statement that “our focus remains on listening directly to our employees and continuously improving on their behalf.”
16 towns share $3M in grants
More than a dozen small towns in Massachusetts are sharing a total of $3 million in state grants to support local projects from improving wastewater treatment facilities to updating a 70-year-old fire station.
The Rural and Small Town Development Fund grants announced in Montague go to communities with fewer than 7,000 residents or a population density of less than 500 people per square mile.
Sixteen towns are getting grants ranging from $24,000 to $400,000.
Williamstown’s $400,000 grant will be used to help with the redesign of a fire station built in 1950 so it meets national standards and improves response times.
The other communities that got grants were Avon, Cummington, Eastham, Edgartown, Erving, Hopedale, Lincoln, Montague, Orange, Princeton, Tisbury, Topsfield, Truro, Westport and Whately.
State Patrol investigating fatal crash on I-94 in St. Paul
The Minnesota State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 94 in St. Paul, the agency said Sunday night.
The crash occurred shortly before 9:30 p.m. near Snelling Avenue, according to a post on the State Patrol’s Twitter account.
The State Patrol is investigating a fatal crash eastbound I-94 near Snelling Avenue in St. Paul. Eastbound I-94 will be closed for an extended period of time. Expect delays. Info will be posted at https://t.co/H61Hy2CkD2
— State Patrol PIO (@MSPPIO) November 15, 2021
The eastbound lanes of I-94 at the Snelling overpass are expected to remained closed “for an extended period of time,” the tweet said.
Eastbound traffic was being diverted onto Minnesota 280, according to a KMSP-TV report.
More information is expected to be released late Sunday night.
Vikings make Mike Zimmer happy after he tells players, ‘I hate to lose’
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — With the Vikings having lost two straight entering Sunday’s game at SoFi Stadium, Mike Zimmer brought up the obvious to his team.
“I like to win,’’ Zimmer said. “The players know that I hate to lose. I talked to them about it this week, how much I hate it.”
The Vikings made their coach feel a lot better with a 27-20 win over the Los Angeles Chargers.
“(Losing is) never going to sit well with (Zimmer),’’ said quarterback Kirk Cousins. “It gives us all a pit in our stomach. All week long, it hurts. I don’t sleep well for several days after a loss.”
There have been a lot of sleepless nights over the past two seasons for Zimmer and the Vikings. They went 7-9 in 2020, their first losing season since they were 7-9 in Zimmer’s first year of 2014.
And even though the Vikings won on Sunday, they still have a losing record at 4-5. All their losses have been by seven points or less, and have been by a combined total of 18 points.
“(Zimmer) always hates losing,’’ Kendricks said. “I think we should all hate losing if we’re competitors. … It’s just like, we’ve got to start winning games. They’ve all been close … We knew we had heart, we knew we’d fight, but it was about doing the right things at the end of (Sunday’s) game.”
Kendricks helped his coach get a much-needed win by having a team-high eight tackles, including a sack, and an interception.
“I consider myself one of the best linebackers in this league,” he said.
PLENTY OF PURPLE
Sunday’s crowd was announced to be a sellout of 70,240, but there were plenty of empty seats. Of those on hand, about half appeared to be Vikings fans.
“It’s so awesome,’’ Cousins said. “It’s such a privilege to play for this team, knowing you’re going to go on the road and you’re going to see purple and yellow in the stands. Just tremendous. Not every team gets that and we’re grateful for it.”
DOZIER OUT OF HOSPITAL
Guard Dakota Dozier was released from the hospital Sunday after being being admitted last Tuesday night due to COVID-19 related issues. Dozier, who is fully vaccinated, was placed on the Vikings COVID-19 practice squad reserve list on Nov. 5.
“He’s stable now,” Zimmer last Wednesday, when he didn’t identify Dozier by name. “But it was scary. … It was COVID pneumonia or something. He had a hard time breathing.”
BRIEFLY
After his longest punt return this season had been 15 yards, Minnesota’s Dede Westbrook had a 45-yard return in the first quarter to the Chargers 28. But Cousins lost a fumble three plays after that. … In the third quarter, the Vikings tried a fake punt with rookie Kene Nwangwu for the second week, but the play was whistled dead because they snapped the ball when it wasn’t set. They then punted. “We’re going to be aggressive,” Zimmer said. … Cornerback Bashaud Breeland started after being questionable with a groin injury. … Inactive for Minnesota were linebacker Anthony Barr, ruled out Friday with a knee injury, quarterback Kellen Mond and wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette.
