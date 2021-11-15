News
Denver newspaper founder’s name stripped from library over support for Sand Creek Massacre
Rocky Mountain News founder William Byers’ name was stripped from a branch of the Denver Public Library last month over his support for the 1864 Sand Creek Massacre, and the branch was renamed after a descendant of survivors of the massacre.
People gathered at the library at 675 Santa Fe Drive Saturday to celebrate its new name: John “Thunderbird Man” Emhoolah Jr. Branch Library.
Emhoolah, who died in April at the age of 91, was a tireless advocate for American Indians, according to the library. He was Kiowa and Arapaho, and was a descendant of survivors of the Sand Creek Massacre, in which the Colorado Territorial militia attacked a Cheyenne and Arapaho village and killed nearly 200 people, most of them women and children, in what is now Kiowa County.
At the time, Byers owned and ran the now-defunct Rocky Mountain News, which defended the massacre as a “Great Battle with Indians” and called for the “extermination” of Native Americans, according to research published by the Denver Public Library. The newspaper also whipped up panic among Denver’s white population about “Indian raids.”
Byers defended the massacre for decades, according to the library, which accepted public nominations for a new branch name and tallied votes from community members to pick Emhoolah from a short list of five finalists in October.
Emhoolah served in the Korean War, worked as executive director of the American Indian Center in Denver, and led Adams County Five Star Schools’ Indian Education Program, according to the library, which described him as a “dedicated community leader and advocate.” He also served on the National Native American Veterans Memorial Advisory Committee and with the American Indian Higher Education Consortium.
“We are honored to rename this branch after such an inspirational individual,” Michelle Jeske, city librarian, said in a news release. “Today is a historic moment in Denver Public Library’s history and the history of our city.”
List of inactive players for NFL games in Week 10
By The Associated Press
CAROLINA AT ARIZONA
Panthers: CB Rashaan Melvin (hand); CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver III (toe); DT Phil Hoskins; WR Shi Smith; S Kenny Robinson; TE Colin Thompson.
Cardinals: QB Kyler Murray (ankle); WR DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring); WR Andy Isabella; RB Jonathan Ward; S James Wiggins (knee); G Justin Pugh (calf); G/C Max Garcia (Achilles).
MINNESOTA AT LA CHARGERS
Vikings: QB Kellen Mond; WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette; LB Anthony Barr (knee).
Chargers: QB Easton Stick; RB Justin Jackson (quadriceps); S Nasir Adderley (ankle); S Mark Webb Jr.; FB Gabe Nabers; CB Michael Davis (hamstring); OT Trey Pipkins.
SEATTLE AT GREEN BAY
Seahawks: CB Bless Austin; LB Cody Barton; QB Jacob Eason; C Dakoda Shepley; OT Stone Forsythe; DT Robert Nkemdiche.
Packers: WR Equanimeous St. Brown; S Vernon Scott; TE Dominique Dafney; OT David Bakhtiari; DL Kingsley Keke.
PHILADELPHIA AT DENVER
Eagles: QB Reid Sinnett; DB Kary Vincent Jr.; CB Tay Gowan; OL Jack Anderson; DT Marlon Tuipulotu.
Broncos: RB Mike Boone; CB Essang Bassey; CB Mac McCain III; S Jamar Johnson; OT Bobby Massie (ankle); OT Garett Bolles (ankle); DL McTelvin Agim (knee).
TAMPA BAY AT WASHINGTON
Buccaneers: WR Antonio Brown (ankle); TE Rob Gronkowski (ribs); QB Kyle Trask; G Nick Leverett; DL Steve McLendon; S Andrew Adams.
Washington: WR Curtis Samuel (groin); CB Benjamin St-Just (concussion); WR Antonio Gandy-Golden; CB Corn Elder.
NEW ORLEANS AT TENNESSEE
Saints: RB Alvin Kamara (knee); LB Andrew Dowell; DE Jalyn Holmes; OT Terron Armstead; TE Nick Vanett; WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey.
Titans: CB Greg Mabin (ankle); LB David Long Jr. (hamstring); LB Rashaan Evans (ankle); OT Bobby Hart; OL Dillon Radunz; DT Teair Tart (groin).
DETROIT AT PITTSBURGH
Lions: LB Austin Bryant; LB Jessie Lemonier; WR Josh Reynolds; DE Kevin Strong; RB Jamaal Williams (thigh).
Steelers: WR Chase Claypool (toe); CB Ahkello Witherspoon; Anthony McFarland; LB Buddy Johnson; C B.J. Finney; QB Ben Roethlisberger (COVID-19).
ATLANTA AT DALLAS
Falcons: DL Jonathan Bullard (concussion); DL John Cominsky (shoulder); CB Kendall Sheffield (hamstring); TE Lee Smith (back); OL Josh Andrews; DL Ta’Quon Graham.
Cowboys: LT Tyron Smith (ankle); DL Quinton Bohanna (illness); QB Will Grier; S Israel Mukuamu; WR Simi Fehoko.
JACKSONVILLE AT INDIANAPOLIS
Jaguars: WR Tryon Johnson; CB Tre Herndon; TE Jacob Hollister; DE-OLB Jordan Smith; RB Devine Ozigbo.
Colts: CB Xavier Rhodes (calf); WR Michael Strachan; RB Marlon Mack; DE Ben Banogu; OT Julie’n Davenport; OL Will Fries.
BUFFALO AT NEW YORK JETS
Bills: LB Tremaine Edmunds; CB Cam Lewis; OL Jamal Douglas; DT Brandin Bryant.
Jets: QB Zach Wilson; RB La’Mical Perine; OL Isaiah Williams; DL Jonathan Marshall; DL Tim Ward; S Elijah Riley.
CLEVELAND AT NEW ENGLAND
Browns: CB Greedy Williams (shoulder); DE Takkarist McKinley (groin); S Richard LeCounte III; LB Tony Fields II; WR Ja’Marcus Bradley; DT Sheldon Day.
Patriots: TE Jonnu Smith (shoulder); RB Damien Harris (concussion); WR Gunner Olszewski (concussion); CB Shaun Wade; DE Ronnie Perkins; G Yasir Durant; QB Jarrett Stidham.
___
More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL
AP college football poll: Alabama jumps Cincinnati to No. 2 behind Georgia
Alabama jumped Cincinnati to No. 2 behind Georgia in The Associated Press college football poll on Sunday and Oklahoma dropped eight spots to No. 12 after losing for the first time this season.
Georgia is a unanimous No. 1 in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank for the sixth consecutive week and the Southeastern Conference has the top two teams in the poll for the sixth time this season.
Alabama and Georgia were flip-flopped at Nos. 1 and 2 for five weeks in September and early October.
The switch from Cincinnati to Alabama at No. 2 was more about the Bearcats than the Crimson Tide, which closed the gap on UC to four points last week.
Alabama took care of business against overmatched New Mexico State on Saturday. No surprise there.
Cincinnati remained unbeaten after winning at South Florida 45-28 on Friday night. It was the fourth straight week the Bearcats played a team with a losing record and found themselves in a competitive game in the second half. That tipped a few more voters to drop Cincinnati.
Behind the Bearcats, No. 4 Oregon, No. 5 Ohio State, No. 6 Notre Dame, No. 7 Michigan State, No. 8 Michigan and No. 9 Oklahoma State all moved up one spot after Oklahoma tumbled.
The Sooners were No. 4 before being handed their first loss of the season at Baylor on Saturday.
The Bears moved up to No. 11 behind No. 10 Mississippi.
POLL POINTS
Alabama has the longest current streak of top-five appearances in the AP Top 25 at 29. Georgia is second after running its streak to 12 this week.
At third is Cincinnati at seven straight polls. Oklahoma had been next coming into this weekend at five straight, but with that snapped, the next best top-five streak is Oregon with two straight polls.
Alabama holds the all-time record for top-five appearances with 68 from 2015-19.
IN
The three teams entering the rankings this week have all been there earlier in the season.
— No. 21 Arkansas is back after beating LSU. The Razorbacks had a five-week run in the Top 25, reaching as high as No. 8 before three straight losses knocked them out. Three straight wins later, they’re back.
— No. 23 San Diego State returned after winning a crucial Mountain West game against Nevada. The Aztecs had a four-week stint in the rankings but have been out the last two.
— No. 24 Utah was preseason ranked, dropped out after Week 2 of the regular season and has been back and out a couple times. The Utes are back again after winning six of seven.
OUT
— Auburn dropped out after blowing a 28-3 lead against Mississippi State to fall to 6-4.
— Penn State is out for the first time this season after losing to Michigan at home, the Nittany Lions’ fourth loss in the last five games.
— Coastal Carolina is out for the first time this season, snapping a streak of 22 weeks being ranked. The Chanticleers lost for the second time this season with injured quarterback Grayson McCall out of the lineup against Georgia State.
CONFERENCE CALL
SEC — 5 (Nos. 1, 2, 10, 16, 21).
Big Ten — 5 (Nos. 5, 7, 8, 18, 19).
ACC — 3 (Nos. 13, 20, 25).
Big 12 — 3 (Nos. 9, 11, 12).
Pac-12 — 2 (Nos. 4, 24).
American — 2 (Nos. 3, 17).
Conference USA — 1 (No. 15).
Mountain West — 1 (No. 23).
Sun Belt — 1 (No. 22).
Independent — 2 (Nos. 6, 14).
RANKED vs. RANKED
No. 7 Michigan State at No. 5 Ohio State.
No. 21 Arkansas at No. 2 Alabama.
No. 4 Oregon at No. 24 Utah.
AP college football poll
|School
|Record
|Points
|Pvs.
|
|1. Georgia (62)
|10-0
|1,550
|1
|2. Alabama
|9-1
|1,449
|3
|3. Cincinnati
|10-0
|1,420
|2
|4. Oregon
|9-1
|1,353
|5
|5. Ohio State
|9-1
|1,341
|6
|6. Notre Dame
|9-1
|1,175
|7
|7. Michigan State
|9-1
|1,161
|8
|8. Michigan
|9-1
|1,134
|9
|9. Oklahoma State
|9-1
|1,106
|10
|10. Ole Miss
|8-2
|943
|12
|11. Baylor
|8-2
|882
|18
|12. Oklahoma
|9-1
|870
|4
|13. Wake Forest
|9-1
|851
|13
|14. Brigham Young
|8-2
|671
|14
|15. UTSA
|10-0
|591
|15
|16. Texas A&M
|7-3
|583
|11
|17. Houston
|9-1
|509
|17
|18. Iowa
|8-2
|491
|19
|19. Wisconsin
|7-3
|467
|20
|20. Pittsburgh
|8-2
|358
|25
|21. Arkansas
|7-3
|277
|–
|22. Louisiana-Lafayette
|9-1
|261
|24
|23. San Diego State
|9-1
|239
|–
|24. Utah
|7-3
|141
|–
|25. North Carolina State
|7-3
|95
|21
|
|Dropped out of rankings: Mississippi State 53, Auburn 43, Appalachian State 32, Penn State 31, Coastal Carolina 28, Kansas State 12, Utah State 12, Kentucky 9, SMU 9, Purdue 4.
|
|Others receiving votes: Auburn (16), Coastal Carolina (22), Penn State (23).
CB Bashaud Breeland active for Vikings after being listed as questionable
INGLEWOOD, Calif. _ Vikings cornerback Bashaud Breeland was active for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium after having been listed as questionable with a groin injury.
Breeland was hurt in the second quarter of last Sunday’s 34-31 overtime loss at Baltimore. He is expected to start against the Chargers.
Inactive for the Vikings were linebacker Anthony Barr, quarterback Kellen Mond and wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette. Barr was ruled out Friday with a knee injury and will miss his fifth game of the season. He sat out the first four games with the knee issue before returning to play in the next four.
