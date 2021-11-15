Connect with us

Denver newspaper founder’s name stripped from library over support for Sand Creek Massacre

Published

2 mins ago

on

Rocky Mountain News founder William Byers’ name was stripped from a branch of the Denver Public Library last month over his support for the 1864 Sand Creek Massacre, and the branch was renamed after a descendant of survivors of the massacre.

People gathered at the library at 675 Santa Fe Drive Saturday to celebrate its new name: John “Thunderbird Man” Emhoolah Jr. Branch Library.

John Emhoolah, left, who is a member of the Kiowa nation, removes door latches on the front of a historic teepee in 2010.

Emhoolah, who died in April at the age of 91, was a tireless advocate for American Indians, according to the library. He was Kiowa and Arapaho, and was a descendant of survivors of the Sand Creek Massacre, in which the Colorado Territorial militia attacked a Cheyenne and Arapaho village and killed nearly 200 people, most of them women and children, in what is now Kiowa County.

News

List of inactive players for NFL games in Week 10

Published

18 mins ago

on

November 15, 2021

By

By The Associated Press

CAROLINA AT ARIZONA

Panthers: CB Rashaan Melvin (hand); CB Stantley Thomas-Oliver III (toe); DT Phil Hoskins; WR Shi Smith; S Kenny Robinson; TE Colin Thompson.

Cardinals: QB Kyler Murray (ankle); WR DeAndre Hopkins (hamstring); WR Andy Isabella; RB Jonathan Ward; S James Wiggins (knee); G Justin Pugh (calf); G/C Max Garcia (Achilles).

MINNESOTA AT LA CHARGERS

Vikings: QB Kellen Mond; WR Ihmir Smith-Marsette; LB Anthony Barr (knee).

Chargers: QB Easton Stick; RB Justin Jackson (quadriceps); S Nasir Adderley (ankle); S Mark Webb Jr.; FB Gabe Nabers; CB Michael Davis (hamstring); OT Trey Pipkins.

SEATTLE AT GREEN BAY

Seahawks: CB Bless Austin; LB Cody Barton; QB Jacob Eason; C Dakoda Shepley; OT Stone Forsythe; DT Robert Nkemdiche.

Packers: WR Equanimeous St. Brown; S Vernon Scott; TE Dominique Dafney; OT David Bakhtiari; DL Kingsley Keke.

PHILADELPHIA AT DENVER

Eagles: QB Reid Sinnett; DB Kary Vincent Jr.; CB Tay Gowan; OL Jack Anderson; DT Marlon Tuipulotu.

Broncos: RB Mike Boone; CB Essang Bassey; CB Mac McCain III; S Jamar Johnson; OT Bobby Massie (ankle); OT Garett Bolles (ankle); DL McTelvin Agim (knee).

TAMPA BAY AT WASHINGTON

Buccaneers: WR Antonio Brown (ankle); TE Rob Gronkowski (ribs); QB Kyle Trask; G Nick Leverett; DL Steve McLendon; S Andrew Adams.

Washington: WR Curtis Samuel (groin); CB Benjamin St-Just (concussion); WR Antonio Gandy-Golden; CB Corn Elder.

NEW ORLEANS AT TENNESSEE

Saints: RB Alvin Kamara (knee); LB Andrew Dowell; DE Jalyn Holmes; OT Terron Armstead; TE Nick Vanett; WR Lil’Jordan Humphrey.

Titans: CB Greg Mabin (ankle); LB David Long Jr. (hamstring); LB Rashaan Evans (ankle); OT Bobby Hart; OL Dillon Radunz; DT Teair Tart (groin).

DETROIT AT PITTSBURGH

Lions: LB Austin Bryant; LB Jessie Lemonier; WR Josh Reynolds; DE Kevin Strong; RB Jamaal Williams (thigh).

Steelers: WR Chase Claypool (toe); CB Ahkello Witherspoon; Anthony McFarland; LB Buddy Johnson; C B.J. Finney; QB Ben Roethlisberger (COVID-19).

ATLANTA AT DALLAS

Falcons: DL Jonathan Bullard (concussion); DL John Cominsky (shoulder); CB Kendall Sheffield (hamstring); TE Lee Smith (back); OL Josh Andrews; DL Ta’Quon Graham.

Cowboys: LT Tyron Smith (ankle); DL Quinton Bohanna (illness); QB Will Grier; S Israel Mukuamu; WR Simi Fehoko.

JACKSONVILLE AT INDIANAPOLIS

Jaguars: WR Tryon Johnson; CB Tre Herndon; TE Jacob Hollister; DE-OLB Jordan Smith; RB Devine Ozigbo.

Colts: CB Xavier Rhodes (calf); WR Michael Strachan; RB Marlon Mack; DE Ben Banogu; OT Julie’n Davenport; OL Will Fries.

BUFFALO AT NEW YORK JETS

Bills: LB Tremaine Edmunds; CB Cam Lewis; OL Jamal Douglas; DT Brandin Bryant.

Jets: QB Zach Wilson; RB La’Mical Perine; OL Isaiah Williams; DL Jonathan Marshall; DL Tim Ward; S Elijah Riley.

CLEVELAND AT NEW ENGLAND

Browns: CB Greedy Williams (shoulder); DE Takkarist McKinley (groin); S Richard LeCounte III; LB Tony Fields II; WR Ja’Marcus Bradley; DT Sheldon Day.

Patriots: TE Jonnu Smith (shoulder); RB Damien Harris (concussion); WR Gunner Olszewski (concussion); CB Shaun Wade; DE Ronnie Perkins; G Yasir Durant; QB Jarrett Stidham.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

News

AP college football poll: Alabama jumps Cincinnati to No. 2 behind Georgia

Published

30 mins ago

on

November 15, 2021

By

Alabama jumped Cincinnati to No. 2 behind Georgia in The Associated Press college football poll on Sunday and Oklahoma dropped eight spots to No. 12 after losing for the first time this season.

Georgia is a unanimous No. 1 in the AP Top 25 presented by Regions Bank for the sixth consecutive week and the Southeastern Conference has the top two teams in the poll for the sixth time this season.

Alabama and Georgia were flip-flopped at Nos. 1 and 2 for five weeks in September and early October.

The switch from Cincinnati to Alabama at No. 2 was more about the Bearcats than the Crimson Tide, which closed the gap on UC to four points last week.

Alabama took care of business against overmatched New Mexico State on Saturday. No surprise there.

Cincinnati remained unbeaten after winning at South Florida 45-28 on Friday night. It was the fourth straight week the Bearcats played a team with a losing record and found themselves in a competitive game in the second half. That tipped a few more voters to drop Cincinnati.

Behind the Bearcats, No. 4 Oregon, No. 5 Ohio State, No. 6 Notre Dame, No. 7 Michigan State, No. 8 Michigan and No. 9 Oklahoma State all moved up one spot after Oklahoma tumbled.

The Sooners were No. 4 before being handed their first loss of the season at Baylor on Saturday.

The Bears moved up to No. 11 behind No. 10 Mississippi.

POLL POINTS

Alabama has the longest current streak of top-five appearances in the AP Top 25 at 29. Georgia is second after running its streak to 12 this week.

At third is Cincinnati at seven straight polls. Oklahoma had been next coming into this weekend at five straight, but with that snapped, the next best top-five streak is Oregon with two straight polls.

Alabama holds the all-time record for top-five appearances with 68 from 2015-19.

IN

The three teams entering the rankings this week have all been there earlier in the season.

— No. 21 Arkansas is back after beating LSU. The Razorbacks had a five-week run in the Top 25, reaching as high as No. 8 before three straight losses knocked them out. Three straight wins later, they’re back.

News

CB Bashaud Breeland active for Vikings after being listed as questionable

Published

41 mins ago

on

November 15, 2021

By

INGLEWOOD, Calif. _ Vikings cornerback Bashaud Breeland was active for Sunday’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium after having been listed as questionable with a groin injury.

Breeland was hurt in the second quarter of last Sunday’s 34-31 overtime loss at Baltimore. He is expected to start against the Chargers.

Inactive for the Vikings were linebacker Anthony Barr, quarterback Kellen Mond and wide receiver Ihmir Smith-Marsette. Barr was ruled out Friday with a knee injury and will miss his fifth game of the season. He sat out the first four games with the knee issue before returning to play in the next four.

