News
Denver weather: Possible record high on Monday, snow Tuesday?
Denver will start the week hot, as temperatures climb near 80 degrees — finishing off a stretch of mild weather deep into November.
We’re a lock to move into the top-5 on this list by Tuesday. No snow chances until then.
— Chris Bianchi (@BianchiWeather) November 14, 2021
According to the National Weather Service in Boulder, Denver will near its record high of 78 degrees on Monday, set in 1942. Forecasters are calling for a high of 75 degrees under partly sunny skies. Winds won’t be as strong as Sunday, which saw gusts over 80 mph around Boulder, but the air will be drier. The overnight low in Denver is 49 degrees.
Denver has avoided snow every time the city has had a chance for it so far this autumn. Another opportunity for a powdering comes Tuesday, but you wouldn’t know so initially, as temperatures rise to 70 degrees under partly sunny skies. Only late in the evening are temperatures to drop below freezing with a 20% chance of precipitation.
The best chance for snow will be late Tuesday around midnight to before noon on Wednesday. If snow does indeed fall this time around, it’ll mark one of the five latest first snowfalls in city history. Wednesday will be sunny but will stay chilly — in the low 40s. Warmer and drier weather is back by the end of the week.
News
Candy Cane Lane welcoming thousands to see the holiday lights in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Holiday cheer is starting to pop up all over St. Louis and Candy Cane Lane in South City is once again ready to welcome thousands of visitors this holiday season. Kate Billings grew up a few blocks away from Candy Cane Lane. and still calls the area home.
“It’s a very festive time. We’ve definitely, you know taken the lights up to another notch,” Kate Billings said.
Billings said other streets in the area are starting to follow their lead.
“In addition to our block there’s several other blocks that have started doing it. So now we’ve got Snowflake St. there is Angel Avenue and Reindeer Row, I believe they call it,” she said.
The festive display is set up for people to enjoy. It’s also set up to raise money to help those in need. Residents give out candy canes and visitors can donate. They can even donate digitally, and the money supports local charities.
“It’s going to one of the smaller local charities in St. louis and it’s a different charity each night, so we do help spread out throughout all of St. louis, all the help we can give,” Billings said.
Chip Billings is one of the kids in the neighborhood who get a full of perspective of what the holiday season means as he’s had the chance to help out.
“For our street I get to go out and hand out candy canes, and get donations for different hospitals and charities,” he said.
He said seeing the lights and all the visitors appreciating their hard work is great, but it’s the reason they’re doing it that makes it all worth it.
“It makes me feel good about helping people in need,” he said.
The sights can be seen from your car if you’d like to drive through and as Christmas nears you might see more traffic.
Kate also suggested an alternative to dealing with traffic.
“We always try to encourage people to park and walk you can see a lot more of each house if you uh slowly stroll down the street avoid some of the traffic and have some fun w your family,” Billings said.
Suggest a Correction
News
Colorado closer to meeting emission-reduction goals with 2021 legislation, but still not there
Colorado isn’t predicted to fall as drastically short of Gov. Jared Polis’ goals for cutting greenhouse-gas emissions as initially thought, according to a new report analyzing bills passed in the General Assembly’s 2021 session.
The report released Monday by Energy Innovation and RMI — formerly Rocky Mountain Institute — follows a similar analysis in May indicating the state would fall drastically short of the governor’s quest to halve emissions from 2005 levels by 2030 and 90% by 2050. Now, Kyle Clark-Sutton, an analyst for Energy Innovation, said the state could be within “spitting distance” of its 2030 goals, but much still hangs in the balance.
In short, some bills passed this year should yield almost immediate results and automatically lead to a 10% cut in emissions by 2030, Clark-Sutton said. Other bills instead sparked rule-making processes, which, once finished, will tighten new ways for state officials to regulate polluters.
But just how much those regulations change is the question, he said. As an example, he pointed to one such effort within the Colorado Department of Transportation to more heavily scrutinize highway expansions and other major road projects while increasing money spent on public transit projects and other alternatives to driving.
Should those rule-making processes stick true to the intent of the bills that started them, like the massive $5.4 billion transportation package of Senate Bill 260 or the sweeping climate bill House Bill 21-1266, Lainie Rowland, another analyst with Energy Innovation, said Colorado could see an additional 30% reduction in emissions.
But reductions could fall far shorter if state agencies like CDOT don’t tighten regulations on polluters as much as they could, Rowland said.
“There’s significant potential there,” she said.
So, in a best-case scenario the state could see up to a 40% cut in emissions by 2030, Rowland said.
“All eyes are on these state rulemaking meetings, which will create the rules that actually drive these emissions down,” Silvio Marcacci, a spokesman for RMI said.
Either way, the progress made this year marks a vast improvement from earlier predictions. Clark-Sutton’s May analysis indicated that the state might only see a 3.4% emissions drop by 2030 and only 18% by 2050.
And more progress can be expected still as the legislature’s 2022 session approaches, Clark-Sutton said.
News
Danico Brewery Co. finally buys Tower Road land after pandemic delay
After being delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic, a brewery has purchased land in northeast Denver with plans to open next summer.
The owners of Danico Brewing Co. paid $800,000 Monday for the 1.5-acre undeveloped lot at the southwest corner of Tower Road and 66th Avenue, according to public records.
As BusinessDen previously reported, owners Nikki Harwood and David Lotierzo submitted a site development plan in 2020 proposing a 6,400-square-foot brewery on the property.
Harwood and Lotierzo had originally hoped to open by mid-2021, but just as they were aiming to close on the land the pandemic hit.
“It was quite the adventure to get to this point with banks’ unwillingness to lend in the COVID environment,” Harwood told BusinessDen. “Understandably, you want to make sure you’re limiting your risks.”
Harwood said when they were trying to get a business loan, they were asked by lenders how their business would fare with 25 percent to 50 percent customer capacity (as public health orders mandated) and whether it would be sustainable at that rate.
But she said it gave her and Lotierzo time to refine their plans.
Danico — which is a combination of David, Nikki and Colorado — will feature barrel-aged beer, as well as non-alcoholic drinks like root beer and kombucha.
Harwood said they hope to break ground on the brewery soon, but they lost a lot of “good summer months” for construction. She plans to be open by next summer.
The brewery is going to be mostly the same as the original plans called for, but Harwood said they will increase their number of taps from eight to between 10 and 15. Plans to serve wine have been nixed. Danico won’t serve food but will bring in rotating food trucks.
“We kind of just stayed the course and made some changes for the health and safety of our customers, and we added more communal seating than individual seating,” Harwood said. “Pretty much everything else will stay the same. The business model is around being a family-friendly place and catering to a wide range of people.”
Danico will have a children’s play area, chalk wall and “little porthole doors” that allow kids to go in and out of the building, Harwood said. The brewery may add a rooftop patio and a packaging facility down the road.
Harwood said she worked at Anheuser-Busch for 15 years until 2018 and was a brew master at the company’s location in Fairfield, California. Lotierzo, who worked for the company for 10 years until 2017, was the global director of warehouse and safety.
The two met at the company’s Fort Collins location in 2007 and have been homebrewing together for years.
Harwood now works as director of engineering for a food manufacturer, while Lotierzo works as a consultant. They said they expect to work at Danico full time when the doors open.
Other breweries located near the airport include Dry Dock Brewing’s North Dock, Ursula Brewery and Green Valley Ranch Beer Garden.
Subscribe to our new food newsletter, Stuffed, to get Denver food and drink news sent straight to your inbox.
Denver weather: Possible record high on Monday, snow Tuesday?
RHOP Reunion: Gizelle Claims Wendy Was Rude to Daughter as Candiace Accuses Ashley of ‘Colorism,’ Karen and Gizelle End Feud
Suitable Foods for Keeping the Female Breasts Healthy
What Makes the Chinese Series Stand Out From the Rest?
Five Tips For What to Wear at Golf Courses
Your Bathroom Plumbing Is More Complicated Than You Think
Candy Cane Lane welcoming thousands to see the holiday lights in south St. Louis
Top Gainer of the Day – WAX (WAXP)
4D Scans Ultrasound – Another Technology Breakthrough
Acrylic Painting and Prints For Sale
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret
Non-Violent Beekeeping for the Natural Beekeeper
Did Dr. Fauci Use African Orphans for AIDS Experiments?
Aquaman Director Wants to Show More Underwater Realm in the Sequels
WATCH: The Curse of La Llorona Trailer will give you shivers
WATCH: The Possession of Hannah Grace New Trailer of Sony Films for Horror Flick
WATCH: Glass Official Trailer #2 has arrived
WATCH: Pixel 3XL First Look leaked before official Google launch event!
WATCH: Warner Bros drops new Aquaman Extended Trailer!
Is Sony’s Venom bad? Early reactions are in!
Halloween is going to open big at the US Box-Office!
Watch Super Smash Bros Ultimate Nintendo Direct
Fat Cutter Drink for Quick Weight Loss | Fast Weight Loss Tips with Cumin & Carom Seeds Water
Trending
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Republicans and Democrats Sign Letter to Dr. Anthony Fauci Demanding to Know Why Beagles Used in Horrific Experiments
-
Celebrities3 weeks ago
Gov. DeSantis Saves Christmas by Rerouting Cargo Ships from California to Florida, First Cargo Ship Arrives in Florida (Video)
-
Celebrities2 weeks ago
Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, 15, Rocks A David Bowie T-Shirt As She Leaves Dance Class In LA – Photos
-
Bitcoin4 weeks ago
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Surpassed All Other Non-Stablecoin Token
-
Tech3 weeks ago
The Language of Lyrics – Analysis of Rush’s "Force 10"
-
Celebrities1 week ago
Lesbian couple killed in mass shooting while running to help wounded daughter, 19
-
Bitcoin3 weeks ago
Robinhood Likely to List Shiba Inu Soon But No Official Confirmation Yet!
-
HEALTH3 days ago
Gulf War Syndrome – Washington’s Dirty Little Secret