Denver weather: Possible record high on Monday, snow Tuesday?

ST. LOUIS, Mo. – Holiday cheer is starting to pop up all over St. Louis and Candy Cane Lane in South City is once again ready to welcome thousands of visitors this holiday season. Kate Billings grew up a few blocks away from Candy Cane Lane. and still calls the area home.

“It’s a very festive time. We’ve definitely, you know taken the lights up to another notch,” Kate Billings said.

Billings said other streets in the area are starting to follow their lead.

“In addition to our block there’s several other blocks that have started doing it. So now we’ve got Snowflake St. there is Angel Avenue and Reindeer Row, I believe they call it,” she said.

The festive display is set up for people to enjoy. It’s also set up to raise money to help those in need. Residents give out candy canes and visitors can donate. They can even donate digitally, and the money supports local charities.

“It’s going to one of the smaller local charities in St. louis and it’s a different charity each night, so we do help spread out throughout all of St. louis, all the help we can give,” Billings said.

Chip Billings is one of the kids in the neighborhood who get a full of perspective of what the holiday season means as he’s had the chance to help out.

“For our street I get to go out and hand out candy canes, and get donations for different hospitals and charities,” he said.

He said seeing the lights and all the visitors appreciating their hard work is great, but it’s the reason they’re doing it that makes it all worth it.

“It makes me feel good about helping people in need,” he said.

The sights can be seen from your car if you’d like to drive through and as Christmas nears you might see more traffic.

Kate also suggested an alternative to dealing with traffic.

“We always try to encourage people to park and walk you can see a lot more of each house if you uh slowly stroll down the street avoid some of the traffic and have some fun w your family,” Billings said.