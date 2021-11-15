Celebrities
’Downton Abbey 2’: Maggie Smith’s ‘Mysterious Past’ Revealed In New Sequel ‘A New Era’
The return to Downton is upon us. ‘Downton Abbey 2’ has officially been confirmed. From the cast to the release date, here’s what we know about the sequel.
The doors at Downton aren’t closing just yet. Downton Abbey: A New Era is headed to theaters in 2022. The story will continue in a brand-new sequel.
Focus Features has announced the release date for the Downton Abbey sequel (March 18, 2022), so fans don’t have to wait too much longer to find out what’s next for their favorite Downton characters. The first trailer for the sequel has also been released, giving fans some idea as to what the plot may focus on. HollywoodLife has all the latest updates on Downton Abbey: A New Era below:
‘Downton Abbey’ Sequel
Downton Abbey 2 was officially announced on April 19 by Focus Features chairman Peter Kujawski. The sequel went into production the second full week of April 2021. “There’s no place like home for the holidays, and we can’t imagine a better gift than getting to reunite with Julian, Gareth, and the entire Downton family in 2021 to bring the Crawley’s back home for their fans,” he said in a statement.
Gareth Neame, the film’s producer and executive chairman of Carnival Films, also said, “After a very challenging year with so many of us separated from family and friends, it is a huge comfort to think that better times are ahead and that next Christmas we will be reunited with the much-beloved characters of Downton Abbey.”
The highly-anticipated sequel comes over 2 and a half years after the first Downton Abbey movie. The film, the first sequel after the hit series, was a box office hit and earned over $194 million at the worldwide box office. The Downton Abbey series ran for 6 seasons and won 15 Emmys and 3 Golden Globes during its run.
A sequel has been in the works since the first movie came out. “We’re working on what the story is, and when we might be able to make it. But it’s the same as the first time around: We have to try to get everyone back together again. And that was very challenging,” Neame told The Hollywood Reporter in 2019. “The challenge will be, is everyone available at the same time? Can we make deals with them? That will be the challenge.” After a full year of working everything out, the Downton Abbey cast has all assembled to film the sequel.
Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes had said back in January 2020 that he was going to work on Downton Abbey 2 after working on his latest series, The Gilded Age. “Give us a break, gov. Not until I’ve finished the scripts for The Gilded Age,” he said after his Winter TCA press tour session about a timeline for Downton Abbey 2, according to Deadline.
Release Date
Downton Abbey: A New Era will be released on March 18, 2022.. The film was initially going to arrive in theaters on December 22, 2021, just in time for the holidays, but it was pushed back by three months.
Old & New Faces
The original principal cast will all return for the second film, including Maggie Smith (Dowager Countess), Michelle Dockery (Lady Mary Crawley), Laura Carmichael (Lady Edith Crawley), Hugh Bonneville (Robert Crawley), Joanne Froggatt (Anna Bates), Jim Carter (Mr. Carson), Elizabeth McGovern (Cora Crawley), Allen Leech (Tom Branson), Brendan Coyle (John Bates), and more.
In addition to the original cast, new cast members have joined the roster of the second film. Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye, and Dominic West are set to star in Downton Abbey: A New Era. Character details have not been unveiled yet.
Downton Abbey creator and writer Julian Fellowes will once again write the screenplay for the new Downton Abbey sequel. Gareth Neame and Liz Trubridge are also returning to produce with Fellowes. Simon Curtis, who directed My Week with Marilyn, has joined to direct the sequel.
Plot
The first Downton Abbey movie followed a royal visit to the Crawley family and Downton staff from the King and Queen of England and ended with a ball fitting for the Royal Family. At the end of the first movie, the Dowager Countess confessed to Lady Mary that she’s dying. The Dowager went to London and learned she doesn’t have much longer to live. She named Mary her successor, and she made Mary realize that Downton’s legacy needs to remain intact in the years to come.
Focus Features released the sequel’s trailer on November 15, which shows Dowager informing her family that she inherited a villa in the South of France. The subsequent Crawley family vacation involves luxury, romance, drama, and even secrets being revealed. “And with that I will say goodnight, and leave you to discuss my mysterious past,” the Dowager tells her loved ones in the trailer. Looks like we’ll be getting some much-needed backstory on Maggie’s character in the sequel!
Celebrities
Matching Energies: The Smith And Williams Crews Show Off Champion Styles At ‘King Richard’ Premiere
We are loving watching the Smiths and the Williams in total alignment as the official release date for ‘King Richard’ gets closer.
The film premiered at the closing night of the 2021 AFI Fest Sunday night at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. The entire cast, including Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton (who play Venus and Serena Williams), Aunjanue Ellis, Will Smith, Tony Goldwyn and Jon Bernthal, showed up looking phenomenal. Beyond simply looking phenomenal, we love that several of the carpet looks coordinated.
Serena Williams and hubby Alexis Ohanian brought daughter Olympia who looked absolutely adorable in a look that matched her Mommy’s!
Speaking of Mommy, think we can ALL agree Serena looks incredible.
Yes BAWWWDY!
We also love that Venus brought the beads back for the carpet. She looks beautiful right?
This photo deserves a caption.
Will Smith also attended with his family. Wife Jada Pinkett-Smith looked lovely in a long gown, while kids Willow and Jaden coordinated in MSFTreps looks.
We’re loving the look and Willow’s fierceness.
We’re also loving seeing Will and Jada looking so happy together, amid all the scrutiny they’ve been under lately.
Here’s a full look at Jada’s dress. Do you love it?
Jon Bernthal and Tony Goldwyn play Venus and Serena Williams’ earliest coaches (besides their mom and dad!) in the film.
We really enjoyed both of their performances — they’ve both got great scenes with Will Smith.
We love all the shots of Venus and Serena with Saniyya and Demi.
This shot is everything!
The actresses who played Venus and Serena’s sisters also looked phenomenal on the carpet. The beautiful Mikayla Bartholomew plays their sis Tunde Price. We loved her green gown.
Layla Crawford played their sister Lyndrea Price. She’s such a beauty as well.
Daniele Lawson, who played Isha Price, looked beautiful in blue.
Lisa Raye walked the carpet in all white. She’s not in the film but we know this premiere was one of those can’t miss events!
Dwight Howard was also among attendees at the big event.
What was your favorite red carpet look for ‘King Richard.’
‘King Richard’ will be released this week on November 19th. Are you excited to see it?
Celebrities
Natalia Bryant, 18, Is Gorgeous In Pink Gown For Baby2Baby Gala With Mom Vanessa & Little Sisters
Natalia Bryant looked drop-dead-gorgeous in a high-slit pink gown when she attended the Baby2Baby Gala in LA on Nov. 13.
When it comes to Natalia Bryant, 18, she always looks stunning no matter where she goes and that’s exactly what she did when she attended the Baby2Baby Gala in West Hollywood on November 13. For the event, Natalia slayed in a one-shoulder bubblegum pink down with a cinched-in waist and a plunging slit on the front of her skirt.
The bodice of the dress featured one poofy sleeve and a cape-like skirt that was completely cut out on the front, revealing her toned legs. Natalia accessorized her look with a pair of peep-toe light pink mules, a satin clutch, and a simple silver necklace.
Natalia was joined by her mom, Vanessa Bryant, who looked just as stunning in her pink Pamella Roland gown, and Natalia’s little sisters, Capri and Bianka. Vanessa stole the show when she rocked a form-fitting long-sleeve pink sequin gown that was completely covered in feathers.
The sheer long sleeves were decked out in feathers while the bodice was tight and featured intricate beading and sequins. The bottom half of the skirt was also decked out in feathers and she topped her look off with a bedazzled silver clutch and heels.
Vanessa was the star of the show considering she received the Giving Tree award. The last time Vanessa attended the gala was in 2019 when she was joined by her late husband, Kobe Bryant. While accepting her speech, Vanessa tearfully brought up her husband, saying, “I have to start by saying how much I miss my perfect date today. My husband Kobe loved attending.”
Celebrities
Kathy Hilton Talks RHOBH Future After Missing Cast Events Amid Alleged Salary Demands, Plus Paris Carnival Pics
Kathy Hilton addressed her future with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills ahead of her daughter Paris Hilton‘s lavish wedding in Los Angeles last week.
After being missing in action from two major cast events, including Kyle Richards‘ store opening in Palm Springs and Sutton Stracke‘s fashion show event at her namesake store in West Hollywood, Kathy offered a somewhat cryptic statement regarding what tomorrow will bring.
“You know, I don’t know what I’m doing tomorrow,” Kathy told Entertainment Tonight ahead of daughter Paris’ wedding last Thursday. “I could be skiing off Mount Everest. I don’t right now. I’m just concentrating on the wedding.”
While the wedding has come and gone, the festivities have continued. And, as Kathy revealed, she and her family will soon be embarking on a post-wedding getaway, which means more time away from the ongoing production on RHOBH season 12.
“We are taking a family trip for a week and then they go off on their honeymoon,” she revealed.
Kathy also gushed over her oldest daughter’s new husband, saying Carter is “so kind” and treats Paris “like a lady.”
“He’s just wonderful. He’s upbeat… His family’s wonderful… We’re a very big, happy family,” she gushed. “She’s ready to settle down, and be married, and have a partner, and start a family as soon as they’re able to.”
As RHOBH fans may have seen, a report from TMZ last week suggested that Kathy was refusing to film her season 12 contract because she didn’t feel the offer was high enough. And, when her sister, Kyle, was questioned about her absence amid filming, all she would say was that Kathy wasn’t filming that day because Paris was set to wed.
Following Paris and Carter’s wedding last week, a number of festivities continued through the weekend, including their neon carnival, which was attended by Faye Resnick, Kim Richards, and others, and can be seen below.
On Kyle’s Instagram, she shared a number of photos, including one in which she and Kathy were seen signing on stage.
“This pictures makes me LOL… we didn’t know the words to the song so [Kathy Hilton] & I made up the words & here we were singing about her broken shoe,” she wrote.
She also did a wedding roundup post, which included photos from several of Paris and Carter’s events.
“What a beautiful weekend celebrating [Paris and Carter]. [Three] days of celebrations with family & friends old and new. Now we rest,” she captioned her slideshow.
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills cast began filming season 12 in October.
Photo Credit: Tinseltown / Shutterstock
