Dr. James Glutathione 1500mg Glutathione Skin Whitening Injections 5 Sessions / 10 Sessions

Today, Dr. James Glutathione Injections are quite popular among a lot of people who want to get rosy white skin. These injections are rich in glutathione, which is why they are quite effective. This FDA-approved product is made of 100 mg of Ascorbic Acid and 1500 mg of glutathione. So, you can enjoy promising results in a short period of time. Let’s discuss some of the benefits of these injections.

Benefits of using Dr. James Glutathione Skin Whitening Injections

Dr. James Glutathione Skin Whitening Injections may allow you to enjoy a wide range of health benefits as they help detoxify your body. Given below is a description of some of the benefits this product offers.

1. Helps white your Skin

These injections curb the generation of tyrosine kinase, which produces skin pigment that darkens your skin. The substance in the injections may bind to the active site of the enzyme or act as an antioxidant to fight free radicals.



Besides, glutathione can boost the depigmentation ability of cytotoxic agents. Therefore, the injections can help lighten your skin.

2. Offers Antiaging Effects

Over time, your body may produce a lot of free radicals that may damage your DNA and the integrity of your body cells. As a result, you may lose skin elasticity and get a lot of wrinkles. Besides, your skin can become dull and dry.

Your body needs antioxidants to deal with sun damage. And one of these antioxidants is known as glutathione. So, you can get Dr. James Glutathione Injections to supplement the antioxidants and boost the healing process of your body.

As a result, the overall texture of your skin gets better and you look younger for your age. Plus, it helps reverse the signs of aging, such as dullness and wrinkles.

3. Helps prevent Acne and Pimple

Skin problems, such as pimples and acne are caused by some lipid peroxide particles and reactive oxygen species. And they also cause oxidative stress. Also, Dr. James Glutathione Injections are full of glutathione that help improve skin texture and prevent a lot of skin issues, such as acne and pimple formation.

4. Helps with Detoxification

Glutathione is part of every cell of your body as it helps turn toxic substances into non-toxic species. Once your body has been detoxified, it becomes healthy and radiant once again.

5. Helps reduce blemishes

Long-term exposure to the UV rays of the sun may cause your skin to have dark spots and an uneven tone. When tyrosine kinase is inhibited or oxidants have been removed, your skin will become clear with no dark spots or blemishes.

6. Makes your skin glow

Glutathione inhibits the eumelanin products and boosts the pheomelanin synthesis. The latter gives your skin a lighter and reddish tone. So, your skin will become bright and radiant.

7. Boosts your Energy

Since glutathione fights off reactive oxygen species and fixes the mitochondria, it can improve your skin texture and complexion. Besides, it may help boost your energy. So, if you want to boost your energy, you can feel better after taking these shots.

Contents of the Box

5 or 10 sessions of the injections

Contents in Each Vial

Reduced L-Glutathione Nano Concentrated (1500 mg)

Content in Each Ampoule

Vitamin C (1000mg)

Alpha Lipoic Acid (300mg)

Nano Concentrated Collagen (200mg)

Epidermal Growth Factor (EGF) (100mg)

Method to Use These shots

Dr. James Glutathione Injections can be administered once or twice in 7 days based on the doctor’s advice. The Ampoule Liquid is put into a small container called a vial that contains sterile water (5ml). Afterward, the solution is given through a butterfly syringe or direct IV.

So, these are some of the benefits of Dr. James Glutathione 1500mg Glutathione Skin Whitening Injections. You can go for these shots if you want to get clear, radiant, and reddish-white skin.