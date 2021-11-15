Dream Kardashian Snuggles Up To Aunt Khloe At Her 5th Birthday Party — See Cute Photo

Dream Kardashian looked so grown up as she smiled wide for the camera with her stunning aunt Khloe!

Khloe Kardashian, 37, loves her Dreamy! The Good American founder shared the cutest photo with niece Dream Kardashian from her 5th birthday party to Instagram on Saturday, Nov. 13. The pair snuggled up in front of the pink balloon display at her lavish bash, hosted by Dream’s dad Rob Kardashian, 34. “Dreamy Dream is 5 living in a Barbie World,” Khloe wrote in her caption.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared a slideshow of moments from the birthday party, including one of her daughter True, 3, who wore a pink dress with puffed sleeves and trendy Christian Dior sneakers. In another, doting dad Rob held his daughter on his shoulders before Dream popped into a Barbie box for the ultimate photo opp that showed off her pink shorts and Barbie branded tank.

Khloe even hopped into one with her before doing a solo in her Fendi X SKIMS catsuit from sister Kim Kardashian‘s latest collection. In another sweet photo, Kim’s daughter Chicago, 3, smiled in the Barbie box while hanging with cousins and built-in-BFFs True and Dream. Chi looked so sweet in a long tulle gown in a red-pink shade, clearly dressed for the festivities!

Rob also took to Instagram to post a sweet message for his adorable daughter. “HAPPY BIRTHDAY to my Best Friend!!” Rob began, captioning the cutest snaps of Dream over the years. Dream, who he shares with ex Blac Chyna, looked so much like her handsome dad as she smiled in the first photo. In another, she appeared to be watching a Barbie movie on her iPad (she’s obviously a fan, hence the theme of the party), and could be seen sticking her tongue out in another.

“Today you are 5!!!! This is wild! You make me laugh every day and I am so Thankful to have you in my Life!! Time to turn up for your Barbie party woohoo I LOVE YOUUUUUUUU,” the Arthur George CEO also said.x