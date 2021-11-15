Connect with us

News

Elizabeth Warren says vote on second infrastructure bill ‘unlikely’ before Thanksgiving

Published

24 seconds ago

on

Elizabeth Warren says vote on second infrastructure bill ‘unlikely’ before Thanksgiving
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

Elizabeth Warren said a vote on President Biden’s Build Back Better bill that includes social safety-net programs and addresses climate change concerns is “unlikely” before Thanksgiving.

The companion bill to Biden’s $1.9 trillion infrastructure bill passed by the House earlier this month is a “once-in-a-generation investment in our people,” the president has said.

“It will lower bills for healthcare, child care, elder care, prescription drugs, and preschool. And middle-class families get a tax cut.”

During a Sunday appearance on WCVB’s “On the Record,” Warren said the Senate has “a deep and abiding commitment to the rest of it.” Doing so will require commitment from all 50 Senate Democrats.

“Whether we can get both of those done by Thanksgiving, I think that’s pretty unlikely,” Warren said.

The splitting up of the two infrastructure packages has angered progressives, who voted against passage of President Biden’s $1.2 trillion

U.S. Rep. Ayanna Pressley, D-Massachusetts, was among the progressives who voted no. The other nine members of the Bay State’s congressional delegation, also Democrats, voted for the bill.

Pressley and five other far-left Democrats said at the time that they voted against the bill after legislative leaders pushed off a vote on other aspects of the bill on health, family and climate change programs until later this month.

Warren said she has “a lot of respect for what Ayanna was doing here,” to hold Democratic leaders accountable for policy promises.

“It’s about reducing costs on families,” Warren said.

Warren also talked about the lagging investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection and the involvement of former President Donald Trump, complaining that, “there is not a bipartisan commission that was immediately put in place to get into who knew what and when they knew it.”

“I think Donald Trump is playing the game here that if he can delay long enough on the release of papers and so on — maybe in the 2022 election, the Republicans will take back the House and then they can immediately get rid of the investigation. That is shameful,” Warren continued.

The Cambridge Democrat also weighed in on the Boston mayoral election where her former campaigner Michelle Wu claimed victory.

Warren said she is behind Wu, “100 percent.”

“I cannot tell you how tell you how happy I am for the people of Boston because they have a new mayor who ran this ambitious, visionary, inclusive campaign and laid out her markers for what she’s going to do,” Warren said, ticking off Wu policy priorities including making transportation more accessible and reducing the cost of housing and child care.

 

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news [give_form id="136891"]
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Critics say TCI could further burden drivers as Massachusetts gas prices rise

Published

12 mins ago

on

November 15, 2021

By

Critics say TCI could further burden drivers as Massachusetts gas prices rise
google news

With gas prices soaring across Massachusetts and the nation, critics say a controversial carbon-cutting program would lead to a pumped-up price per gallon in the state and make matters worse.

The Transportation and Climate Initiative program championed by Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker aims to cap carbon pollution by requiring fuel companies that exceed emissions limits to buy permits to sell gas and diesel fuel and would invest the money raised in green transportation and climate-resilient infrastructure.

The Baker administration has said its plan would only pump prices up about 5 to 9 cents per gallon. But opponents of the plan aren’t buying it.

“The 5-to-9-cents (per gallon price increase) is a model they put out there. It doesn’t mean it’s the model they’re going to use,” said Paul Diego Craney, spokesman for the right-leaning Massachusetts Fiscal Alliance. “The way TCI is built is that the higher the cost, the more it can deliver on reductions of CO2. They’re motivated to make sure cost does go up a lot because cost deters use.”

Baker’s office did not respond to requests for comment on Sunday.

TCI is a regional cap-and-invest system that aims to reduce vehicle emissions by 26 percent by 2032. If states pass TCI legislation, participating governments expect to generate about $3 billion through the program over 10 years. A minimum of 35% of TCI proceeds are to be directed to “overburdened and underserved” communities, but advocates said there is room for error in how states distribute the cash.

Gas prices in Massachusetts — now at $3.40 per gallon — have climbed 24 cents in one month, according to a recent report by AAA Northeast. Drivers are paying $1.33 more for gas now than they were in November 2020, when a gallon cost $2.07. One Boston station was selling gas for $4.39 per gallon.

Still, the state’s average gas price is 2 cents lower than the national average.

California gas prices on Sunday hit a record high of $4.68 as the national average dropped slightly to $3.42 on Sunday, according to AAA.

The soaring price of gas in California is chalked up to a combination of supply issues and increasing taxes on gas. The Golden State increased its gas tax to 51 cents per gallon in July.

Critics of TCI warn the program could send Massachusetts prices in a similar upward direction.

“We want to permanently remove the ability of this or any future administration to do this,” state Rep. David DeCoste said. “We want to limit the ability of government to implement any type of scheme like TCI.”

The Norwell Republican is behind an attorney-general-approved ballot question initiative asking voters to bar government from imposing any gas tax hike “if it would reduce or restrict the supply.”

Baker, who is also a Republican, in June said the state is “fully committed” to joining TCI in 2023 — even as nearly all of the 13 jurisdictions that expressed interest when the deal was brokered in 2019 have dropped out or deferred action.

The governors of Rhode Island and Connecticut signed their states up but still have not received authorizations to join from their state legislatures.

google news [give_form id="136891"]
Continue Reading

News

UK: 3 arrested over car explosion outside Liverpool hospital

Published

23 mins ago

on

November 15, 2021

By

UK: 3 arrested over car explosion outside Liverpool hospital
google news

LONDON — British police arrested three men under terrorism laws Sunday after a car exploded outside a hospital in Liverpool, killing one man and injuring another.

Counterterrorism police said the three men, whose ages ranged from 21 to 29, were detained in the Kensington area of the northwest England city under the Terrorism Act.

Police also cordoned off another residential street in the city. They did not disclose details of the operation.

Police were called to reports of a blast involving a taxi at Liverpool Women’s Hospital on Sunday morning. Photos showed a vehicle in flames near the hospital’s main entrance.

Merseyside Police said in a statement that the vehicle, a taxi, “pulled up at the hospital shortly before the explosion occurred. Work is still going on to establish what has happened and could take some time before we are in a position to confirm anything.”

The male passenger of the car died and the driver was being treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The explosion occurred just before 11 a.m. on Remembrance Sunday, the time people across Britain pause in memory of those killed in wars.

Police said the explosion had not been declared a terrorist attack and they were keeping an open mind about the cause, but counterterrorism police were leading the investigation.

Britain’s interior minister, Home Secretary Priti Patel, said she was “being kept regularly updated on the awful incident.”

The Liverpool Women’s Hospital said it immediately restricted visiting access until further notice and diverted patients to other hospitals “where possible.”

Fire services said they extinguished the car fire rapidly, and a person had left the car before the fire “developed to the extent that it did.”

google news [give_form id="136891"]
Continue Reading

News

Massachusetts weather ‘roller coaster’ to bring snow, rain, sun this week

Published

37 mins ago

on

November 15, 2021

By

Massachusetts weather ‘roller coaster’ to bring snow, rain, sun this week
google news

A cold, wet start to the week that brought snow to parts of western Massachusetts overnight Sunday will give way to sunnier skies and warmer temperatures by the end of the week, but meteorologists are telling people to keep their umbrellas close by.

“It’s a little bit of up and down weather this week — follow the roller coaster,” said William Babcock, a meteorologist at National Weather Service’s Boston office.

After a weekend of downpours, another cold front housed in the Eastern Great Lakes moved through overnight Sunday as temperatures dropped in parts of Worcester and the Berkshires.

“Temperatures may have cooled off enough that a few of those showers turned over into mixed rain with snow,” Babcock said. “There’s a shocker for you — it’s only mid-November.”

google news [give_form id="136891"]
Continue Reading

Trending