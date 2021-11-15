News
Ex-CU Buffs LB Davion Taylor, Eagles CB Darius Slay ruin Broncos Country’s afternoon
A CU Buff helped to do the Broncos in. And, at first, he didn’t even know it.
“I didn’t even feel it, to be honest,” Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Davion Taylor, who played linebacker and safety at CU in 2018 and ’19, said of the Melvin Gordon fumble he forced that sank the home team, and the home crowd, at Empower Field on Sunday.
“I didn’t even know until after the play. I looked up at the (jumbotron) screen and the ball was on the ground, and (Darius) Slay (took) it back for a touchdown.”
As the Broncos trailed 20-13 with 14 seconds left in the third quarter, Denver coach Vic Fangio elected to run it on fourth-and-1 at the Eagles 23.
At that point, the football gods took over. And threw Broncos Country the mother of all screwballs.
Gordon, the Broncos’ tailback, appeared to gain the yard he needed as he slammed into a pile of bodies along the line of scrimmage. But somewhere in the middle of that mass of humanity, Taylor was trying to get a grip on the Denver runner when Gordon lost his grasp on the football.
It wasn’t so much poked. Or prodded. Or karate-chopped. It sort of happened — and Slay, an Eagles cornerback, wound up with the rock at the Philadelphia 17. He then set himself and took off the other way for an 83-yard score that put the visitors up 26-13.
The Philly defender went largely untouched on his path to the end zone, either because some Broncos seemed to be confused as to what was going on, or because of questionable effort, in the case of Denver quarterback Teddy Bridgewater, who let Slay pass him by without offering any resistance.
“I was hoping Teddy didn’t try to (tackle) me, because I’d have probably given him a good sticking,” Slay said. “But that’s my dawg, though. Teddy’s my dude, man. Been playing against him for a long time.
“I went up to him after the game, I said, ‘Bro, were you trying to tackle me?’ He said, ‘Slay, you know I can’t tackle you.’ Because I was out there really rolling.”
Taylor joked after the game that Slay was “making so many moves, I didn’t know who to block.” It was the second scoop-and-score in three games for the 6-foot, 190-pound defensive back, who’d run a fumble back for a 33-yard touchdown at Detroit on Oct. 31.
“I was going because of the fact that I knew it was like ‘13’ personnel, so (the Broncos) had nothing but fat guys out there,” Slay said with a grin, referring to Denver’s extra tight ends on the fourth-and-1.
“It’s like, I got the ball, they got (13) personnel, they can’t catch me. I’m going. I’m going to return it every time.”
Taylor’s forced fumble turned into, potentially, a 14-point swing against the Broncos, whose record slipped to 5-5 heading into their Week 11 bye. It also sent the Denver faithful, who’d hoped the Week 9 win at Dallas had turned around the season, home in a lousy mood.
“That’d take the air out of anybody,” Slay said. “Shoot, a turnover (when) you’re going for it on fourth down, clutch possession — shoot, it’d take the air out of anybody.
“That was our goal, man, to try and out-physical them. Shoot, that was the nail in the coffin, right there.”
It was the Eagles’ first visit to Mile High since 2013, but it was the third time Taylor had played here over the last four years. The former Buffs defender was 2-0 in two Rocky Mountain Showdowns at Empower Field, with CU clubbing CSU 45-13 in 2018 and then 52-31 the year after that.
Taylor has almost half as many wins at Empower Field (three) since 2018 as Broncos coach Vic Fangio (eight). And in three games to Fangio’s 21.
“I was just trying to stop (Gordon) from getting that first down,” said Taylor, who finished with seven tackles and two fumbles forced. “I didn’t know what was going on.”
Tyler Conklin’s two TD catches help add up to Vikings victory. ‘It’s a good feeling.’
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Vikings tight end Tyler Conklin had never had a multi-touchdown game in his NFL career before Sunday.
He added that to his bucket list with two touchdown catches in the 27-20 victory against the Los Angeles Chargers at SoFi Stadium.
Conklin caught a 5-yard touchdown late in the first half to give Minnesota its first 10-point lead at 13-3.
The Vikings were trailing 17-13 late in the third quarter and faced a fourth-and-goal from the 2-yard line when coach Mike Zimmer decided to keep the offense on the field. Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins found Conklin open in the back of the end zone for the go-ahead score.
“It’s a good feeling,” Conklin said. “First multi-touchdown game, so that’s a good feeling. Any time you can help your team win, that’s always a good feeling of what you want to do.”
The Vikings faced another crucial fourth-and-2 from the Los Angeles 36-yard line on the final drive of the game. On that occasion, the Vikings handed the ball off to running back Dalvin Cook, who gained four yards around the right side to clinch the win.
“We had that sense of urgency that we needed to end it,” Conklin said. “I think that’s how we felt as an offense, that we were going to put this game in our hands and close it out.”
Two Los Angeles defenders ran into each other on Conklin’s second touchdown, which may have enabled him to get wide open.
“That kind of just happened,” Conklin said. “It’s sort of like a crossing play, so there’s a good possibility something like that happens.”
Conklin caught just three passes total for 11 yards on Sunday, but his contributions played a big part in Minnesota getting into a long-awaited victory formation
“It’s the best formation in football,” Conklin said. “Every week, you have your Saturday walk-through and you get in victory formation, and that’s what you want to be in at the end of the day on Sunday.”
Eight of the nine Vikings games this season have been settled by seven points or fewer, including the past six.
“You lose some and you win some, but as a team you want to get hot at the right time,” Conklin said. “You want to learn how to win these games, so the fact that we’re in them a lot and we’re learning how to win them and overcome adversity and winning the tough ones, I think is really going to be beneficial for us in the long run.’’
Broncos squander opportunity to enter bye with momentum, fall back to where they should be (.500)
The most memorable image of the Broncos’ 30-13 collapse to the Philadelphia Eagles at home Sunday will be quarterback Teddy Bridgewater showing no interest in tackling Darius Slay during an eventual 83-yard fumble return touchdown.
A close second will be everything else that happened just a week after the Broncos toyed with the Dallas Cowboys.
The Broncos scored one touchdown in five red-zone trips. Allowed 214 rushing yards. Converted one of 11 third-down chances. Had a field goal attempt blocked. And never led.
“We set ourselves up in prime position to hit this bye (week) on a hot streak and then close out the season with pretty much all division games except for two,” safety Justin Simmons said.
And the Broncos (5-5) spit the bit, losing as a home favorite for the third time this season and losing by at least 10 points for the 12th time in coach Vic Fangio’s tenure.
“I don’t think it was a lack of focus, I really don’t,” said Fangio, his seat now back ablaze. “I think we were ready to play.”
The Broncos certainly weren’t ready to capitalize in scoring position, which gave them no chance to rally after the Eagles took a 20-10 lead at halftime.
The Broncos ran 15 red zone plays … and gained 11 yards.
“It just (stinks) because this was a winnable game,” said running back Melvin Gordon, whose fourth-down fumble led to Slay’s touchdown as the third quarter expired. “We had the momentum and would give it back. We gave them life and if you give teams life in the NFL, they make plays and you lose games.”
Up next is two weeks’ worth of self-reflection leading into a critical Nov. 28 game against the Los Angeles Chargers.
A glass-is-half-full view: The Broncos have their best 10-game record of Fangio’s three years (3-7 in 2019 and 4-6 last year), they will play meaningful games in late November and at least early December, expect to get outside linebacker Bradley Chubb back from injured reserve and have five AFC West games left.
A glass-is-half-empty view: Every … other … thing. The confidence they were progressing offensively? Hello, pot hole. The vibe they had figured out their issues stopping the run? Hello, speed bump. And the tepid confidence that they were done making weekly special teams gaffes? Hello, slippery slope.
Realistically, the Broncos deserve their .500 record. They have earned the wins (four by double-digits and each by at least seven points) and ditto for the defeats (three by double-digits). They are consistently erratic.
“We missed an opportunity, completely,” defensive end Dre’Mont Jones said. “We dropped the ball, straight up.”
The Broncos are 12th in the AFC; only seven teams make the postseason. It means they better get hot post-bye and also receive help since they would lose the head-to-head tiebreakers against Baltimore, Cleveland and Pittsburgh.
But right now, all this team is capable of is being a tease. Start 3-0? Lose their next four. Win two straight to climb above .500? Turn in the stinker against Philadelphia.
Despite Philadelphia’s mostly crisp performance, the Broncos were lamenting self-inflicted mistakes, particularly in the red zone. It started well — Gordon’s one-yard touchdown cut the lead to 10-7.
After that, disappointment.
Second quarter: A 64-yard catch and run by tight end Albert Okwuegbunam (the Broncos’ longest completion of the year) and a penalty gave the Broncos first down from the 4-yard line. Incompletions by Bridgewater sandwiched a one-yard run by Javonte Williams. Kicker Brandon McManus was good from 21 yards to tie the game at 10-10.
Third quarter: The Broncos used a 26-yard catch by receiver Courtland Sutton and 20-yard carry by Williams to reach the Eagles’ 10. Incompletion, four-yard loss and 10-yard gain from the 14 preceded a blocked field goal.
Third quarter: The Broncos slowly worked their way down the field. Williams’ 20-yard touchdown run was negated by tight end Eric Saubert’s holding penalty and his seven-yard carry to the Eagles’ 4 was canceled by Okwuegbunam’s illegal block in the back. McManus kicked a 28-yard field goal to cut the lead to seven (20-13).
The offense had a garbage time red zone trip also result in no points. They didn’t even give Fangio a chance to be aggressive.
“I was going to go for it on fourth down on a lot of those but (the offense) never got quite close enough,” he said. “We just didn’t play good in the red zone. Give them credit. The penalties were on us and we couldn’t make a play down there.”
Said Okwuegbunam: “A couple of times, it was execution and just being better all-around and blocking your guy and finishing the play. The other times, it was penalties. We didn’t give ourselves a chance with the fumble and penalties, myself included.”
Every player and coach need to include themselves as being a part of the problem and the solution. The goal now is try and stem the tide of injuries, win the rest of their home games (Chargers, Detroit, Cincinnati and Kansas City) and steal at least one of their road games (Chiefs, Raiders and Chargers).
“Ultimately, we have to fix what’s fixable from a learning standpoint and move forward,” Fangio said. “We have to get past this and we have seven big games left and have to take each one as its own entity.”
Problems with prosperity
A week after dominating the Cowboys in a 30-16 road win, the Broncos laid an egg with a 30-13 loss to the Eagles at Empower Field. It’s become a familiar theme for the franchise under head coach Vic Fangio, with the Broncos 1-4 in games directly following a win by 14 or more points. A breakdown:
|Win
|Next game
|Weeks 6-7 (2019)
|16-0 vs. Tennessee
|Lost, 30-6 vs. Kansas City
|Weeks 14-15 (2019)
|38-24 at Houston
|Lost, 23-3 at Kansas City
|Weeks 1-2 (2021)
|27-13 at N.Y. Giants
|Won, 23-13 at Jacksonville
|Weeks 3-4 (2021)
|26-0 vs. N.Y. Jets
|Lost, 23-7 vs. Ravens
|Weeks 9-10 (2021)
|30-16 at Dallas
|Lost, 30-13 vs. Philadelphia
Experts: Advances in criminology leading to increase in cold case breakthroughs
The effort to solve decades old cold cases is paying dividends in recent years as investigators take advantage of a host of new tools, including advanced technology, public input driven by social media, time and fresh perspectives on old evidence.
“DNA solves approximately 25% of cold cases,” said cold case analyst Sarah Stein. “While that is not insignificant, other investigative tools, such as behavioral crime analysis, informational evidence gathering, and public engagement are also critically important to resolving these cases.”
In Massachusetts, advances in sonar technology led to the discovery of Judy Chartier’s car and remains in the Concord River, and more sensitive DNA technology cracked Jane Britton’s case.
“We used to have to have a solid DNA sample that had not deteriorated, had not been compromised in any way, in order to get a good profile of who this person was. That’s not the case anymore,” said Sheryl McCollum, director of the Cold Case Investigative Research Institute.
She said that advances in DNA technology also allow investigators to extract samples from objects like bullet shell casings and rope. Stein said that other technologies “can render a composite sketch from an unknown DNA sample,” which can then be used to jog someone’s memory.
Other technologies like drones and ground-penetrating radar, originally used in other contexts, can also be helpful for spotting weapons, bones or other objects, McCollum added.
Interest in cold cases among the public has also led to an increase in cracked cases, the experts said.
“We are seeing people communicate like never before on social media, and law enforcement has used this to their advantage by appealing to people through social media platforms,” Stein said, citing the recent viral case of Gabby Petito, whose body was found largely due to the work of internet sleuths. “The importance of public engagement cannot be overstated.”
McCollum cited citizens’ roles in cracking the D.C. Sniper and Zodiac Killer cases. And with the ease of publishing to the internet, “anybody can put out a podcast about a cold case and try to help get witnesses to come forward,” she said. “That’s huge.”
The biggest factor in solving cold cases, she said, is time.
“If you have a child that is a witness to something, and they’re 12, and they’re scared to death, by the time they’re 40, they’re not scared anymore,” McCollum said.
