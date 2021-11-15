Connect with us

News

First trailer for Disney Plus’ ‘Baymax!’ series is heavy on adorable inflatable robot, zero on hairy babies

Published

55 seconds ago

on

baymax
google news
Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares

The first trailer for the “Baymax!” animated show was released on Friday and features the medical robot created by “Big Hero 6” character Tadashi Hamada.

Baymax returns: In the trailer, Baymax, with his adorable and patient manner, returns to help his friends and neighbors.

  • Baymax, a giant inflatable robot who first appeared in the 2014 “Big Hero 6” movie from Disney, serves as a “personal healthcare companion” in the fictional city of San Fransokyo. 
  • “Baymax!” is set to be released to Disney Plus in summer 2022. 

﻿

The new show was originally announced in December last year and will be the first show produced by Walt Disney Animation Studios, according to Slash Film.

Featured Image via Walt Disney Animation Studios

Share
Tweet
Share
Pin
0 Shares
google news [give_form id="136891"]
Related Topics:
Advertisement

News

Upgrade your job: Benefiting from the labor shortage

Published

12 mins ago

on

November 15, 2021

By

Changed jobs? How to organize retirement accounts
google news

There are 10.4 million job openings in the United States and just 7.7 million unemployed people in the workforce. The imbalance is creating opportunities for career advancement across industries and giving workers cause to dust off their resumes.

The deluge of job openings across industries — from real estate to restaurants — is motivating employers to raise pay and benefits. Because of that, many workers could find ample opportunities to upgrade their careers, whether or not they’re unhappy where they are.

The unmet demand for labor is being felt across industries. There are more job openings available in the professional services sector than in any other: 1.8 million vacancies, accounting for a shortfall of 8%. This large sector includes accountants, lawyers, scientists, design professionals, consultants and more — not the people one thinks of as most greatly affected by pandemic fallout.

There is some evidence of a mismatch between the unemployed and skills needed for the jobs being offered, signaling a potentially even greater opportunity for the currently employed.

You could easily shortchange yourself by looking at job opportunities only when you’re jobless or miserable in your current position. While being content in your current job is good, who’s to say you couldn’t be happy (and better compensated) in another position?

1. Update your resume and all professional platforms

You might not want to change your Twitter bio to “seeking employment” if you’re unsure how your current employer would react to your shopping around. But you should certainly make sure your resume, LinkedIn profile, website and any other professional assets are updated to reflect your current skills and recent work history. Recruiters are on the prowl; make it easy for them to find you.

2. Gauge the demand for your skills and strengths

Whether you want the same job with better pay or to change your career trajectory entirely, start by seeing what’s out there. Don’t just surf formal job ads; check LinkedIn and network with professionals in your desired field to get a sense of the needs in your target industry. Also, searching by skills rather than job titles could introduce you to potential new roles you hadn’t previously considered.

3. Consider internal moves 

Maybe you really like the culture or people at your current job and would rather not leave. Well, there’s a good chance your employer is hiring too. Chat with your manager — or human resources department, if that’s more comfortable — about internal moves. A supportive company generally wants employees to stick around, especially if it’s having difficulty filling seats.

4. Don’t be afraid to apply

If you spot something that piques your interest, reach out to the hiring manager or pull the trigger and apply. Starting down that road can be scary, but investigating a position is not the same as deciding to leave your current employer. And exploring such opportunities when you’re already in a decent job can give you the upper hand when it comes to negotiations.

google news [give_form id="136891"]
Continue Reading

News

Editorial: After pandemic, look for optimists to win elections

Published

23 mins ago

on

November 15, 2021

By

Editorial: After pandemic, look for optimists to win elections
google news

Whatever you think of the policies of Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker, he would not have fallen into the trap that befell Terry McAuliffe, the hapless Democratic candidate for governor of Virginia.

Pritzker, a happy political warrior by both temperament and personal design, might not have held prior political office, but he has imbued one of the key lessons of the post-pandemic political landscape, be the race presidential, mayoral or whatever: the need among the electorate for an optimistic message.

This isn’t a new phenomenon, of course. In 1984, Ronald Reagan’s famous “It’s Morning in America Again” political commercial offered images of Americans heading off to work, buying new homes or getting married, luxuriating in low interest rates and manageable inflation. “They can look forward with confidence to the future,” said the folksy voice. “Why would we ever want to return to where we were, less than four short years ago?”

The commercial lasted one minute. Plenty long enough to toast Walter Mondale.

This nation has changed greatly in the ensuing 37 years. By today’s standards the commercial is laughably patriarchal and homogenous. But what so many of today’s Democratic politicians are missing is that aspiration and hope is what keeps people going through all of life’s hardships, and they always are going to respond to a person with an upbeat and affirmative vision — especially one carefully tailored to localized concerns.

Virginia’s governor-elect, Glenn Youngkin, hardly is a Reagan-level communicator, but even a casual spin through McAuliffe’s media appearances and speeches will convince you as to who came off as the retail-level optimist in that race. And it wasn’t the Democrat.

Americans are exhausted from the pandemic, a time that brought loss, difficulty, isolation, depression and, yes, broken dreams, or at least aspirations put on hold. McAuliffe thought he was fighting Republicans. In fact, COVID-19 was right there on the ballot.

Other politicians would be well advised not to make the same mistake. And given the lingering impact of the pandemic, that likely will still be applicable next November when more governors’ races will be for grabs, along with House and Senate seats.

McAuliffe does not deserve the contempt now being thrown his way as progressives argue that his hangover as a Clinton pal and white-male centrist depressed turnout on the left, even as moderates counter that progressive overreaching and congressional squabbling doomed this candidate.

American elections take place by secret ballot. It’s entirely possible to take a public stand and vote a different way. Democratic elites have to realize that surely happened in Virginia. And they also have to appreciate that calling people racists or talking down to them won’t win elections.

Highly educated white progressives may accept ideas about structural inequity and be willing to stand down or step away from things for which they have worked, but there are simply not enough of them for the Democrats to win and retain power. And most swing voters of a certain age will never view the world in those terms, preferring to see America as an affirmation of slow but steady progress. However robust the logic of the accusation, calling someone a racist remains a conversation stopper.

And a vision stopper. How can political leaders offer an optimistic future for someone whom they seem to despise? They cannot and so there are only two solutions: Abandon those votes or change the messaging.

google news [give_form id="136891"]
Continue Reading

News

Will Smith reigns as ‘King Richard,’ dad & coach of Williams sisters

Published

35 mins ago

on

November 15, 2021

By

Will Smith reigns as ‘King Richard,’ dad & coach of Williams sisters
google news

A complex character portrait, “King Richard” has put Will Smith front and center for the best actor Oscar race.

The film, with Smith, 53, as a producer, tells the unbelievable but true story of Richard Williams, who with his wife raised five daughters in gritty Compton, Calif.

Williams, a loving taskmaster, dedicated his family’s time and ambitions to the pursuit of excellence.

Richard decided his two youngest, Venus and Serena, would be raised 24/7 with one goal in mind: They would become the greatest champions world tennis had ever seen.

As the world knows, mission accomplished.

“King Richard” looks at the long-controversial patriarch with insight, understanding and, buoyed by Smith’s acclaimed performance, humor and humanity.

“We discovered that the real Richard was very different from the vilified, villain-ified public persona. That appealed to me — and it was a long road to bring this to the screen,” Smith began during a Zoom video conference.

“Years ago, there was a famous (on-camera TV) interview Venus was doing at 13 or 14. A famous interview where Richard Williams snaps at the reporter. I saw that and it made a powerful impression on me.

“Mainly because I remember looking at Venus’s face during that interview! What it was, she was a young girl who looked like she had a lion.

“She had a lion that would protect her. She had a lion that would actually eat somebody who tried to hurt her.  At the same time, she knew her lion would never hurt her.

“That image burned in my heart because that’s how I wanted my daughter to look at me when I showed up. My father was a lion. But he would bite me sometimes.

“That look inspired me to explore Richard Williams. What is going on in that guy’s mind? It was a wonderful, beautiful, transformative experience to dive in and understand and portray this almost savant-level parent.

“I wanted to show a father protecting a daughter like that to the world.”

When Smith first met Venus, “She said, ‘It was almost like they brainwashed us. Our punishment was we couldn’t play tennis.’”

“There was a Jedi mind trip,” Smith concluded. “Not the standard thing you see of parent pushing a child. It was that — but throwing fuel on a fire. They had, a fire inside, Venus and Serena!

“When I take a role I’m taking it to learn something. That was a new idea — aligning with your children as opposed to directing your children. That was an approach that was magical in the Williams family. The rules were divine rules. Faith was at the center. It was a collective journey.”

“King Richard” opens Friday.

google news [give_form id="136891"]
Continue Reading

Trending