Five Tips For What to Wear at Golf Courses
It is difficult to find a better way to spend an afternoon than to play a round of golf. Not only do you get to spend time outside, but you get to enjoy the rich sense of history and tradition that the game offers. Some of that tradition also extends to the wardrobe, and if you are new to hitting the links, it is not always easy to know what the ideal golf attire. These four tips can help take some of the guesswork of choosing an outfit, so you always feel comfortable and look on point when you’re visiting your favorite golf courses.
Check the Rules
Before you pick up your clubs, check with the facility that you’re playing at to see what their wardrobe rules are. Some courses may have very specific guidelines, such as no jeans allowed or the proper length for shorts. Familiarizing yourself with these recommendations can make it much easier to plan an outfit and ensure that you don’t wind up feeling out of place.
Get Collared
When you’re choosing a shirt, it’s always a good idea to opt for a collared style for hitting the links. Some facilities don’t require them, but they’re usually the preferred look on the links. You can go with a button-down collared option or a polo style, depending on your preference. In warm weather, choose a short-sleeved, collared shirt. In cool weather, opt for a long-sleeve style. Some courses allow women to wear sleeveless shirts in warm weather, so check the guidelines before you head out.
Stay Classic
Golf courses tend to have a more traditional dress code, so it’s best to wear classic clothing items on the green. Instead of your favorite pair of jeans, opt for khaki pants or shorts. When you’re wearing shorts, pay careful attention to their length. Extremely short shorts aren’t appropriate for the links, but very long styles can look sloppy and out of place too. Choose Bermuda style shorts that hit just above the knees. Women can also opt for golf skirts instead of shorts in warm weather.
Keep Your Cool
To ensure peak performance when you hit the links in warm weather, it’s important to choose clothes that help you keep cool. Choose shirts, pants, shorts, and other items that are made of lightweight, breathable materials like cotton. You can even find some pieces that are made from a knit mesh wicking material that helps pull moisture away from the body, so if you sweat out on the back nine, you’ll still stay cool and dry.
Stay Trim
If you play in cool or inclement weather, you’ll probably need a jacket or some type of rain wear to keep you warm and dry. When you’re choosing outerwear for golf courses, though, opt for pieces with trim, close fit. If you wear pieces that are bulky or oversized, they can affect your mobility and alter your swing — and who wants to add strokes to their game just to stay warm or dry?
How Much Information Do I Have to Share on My Facebook Account?
Facebook has become the most used social network of the new millennium and is growing daily. Some people are worried about using Facebook due to privacy issues and fear giving away too much information. This article will teach you how and what to share.
Share as much as YOU want
The question should not be ‘How much information do I have to share?’ but ‘How much information do I want to share?’ and to be clear on how we can control this.
Required information to set up an account
As with any membership there is a minimum amount of required details that you need to give to open a Facebook account. To sign up you need to give your full name, email address, desired password, gender and date of birth. There are reasons for providing this basic information:
Full name: This is so people can find you and become friends with you, which is the main purpose of Facebook. You can still choose another name, under which you want to appear, if you prefer not to be found easily.
Email address: Facebook will send you a confirmation email to confirm your sign up. Later you will receive emails when people send you messages or to confirm friend requests. Once you’ve signed up, you can change the notification settings and choose when you want to receive emails and when not. Your email address will only be displayed if you want that and you can change the privacy settings any time.
Password: You need your email and password to sign in.
Gender: Facebook profile pictures, if you haven’t uploaded your own, show a male or female head outline. It is just basic information with which they classify people.
Date of birth: Minimum required age to join Facebook is thirteen.
Privacy settings
Once you have set up an account make sure you go to your privacy setting and customize them so that either everyone, friends of friends or only your friends can see your information. To find the privacy settings click on the account link in the top right corner on your Facebook page, choose ‘Privacy Settings’ in the drop-down menu and you will find a list of customizable settings. Follow this link for a thorough explanation on ‘Controlling how you share’ on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/privacy/explanation.php
What to share on the status update
Your status update is where you share your thoughts etc. with your friends. It appears on the top of your page or your home page and reads: ‘What’s on your mind?’ As soon as you click in the field it becomes blank and you can fill in your status update. Be mindful what you share as it is public to everyone connected to you.
Training to Positive Failure Verses Absolute Failure, What is the Difference?
Positive failure is an oxymoron term if ever there was one. When I bring this up with a new client they give me a funny look, as failure in most instances is seen as a negative thing. Only in the crazy world of bodybuilding could failure be a positive, sometimes I forget this given the amount of time I have been moving the iron.
But it is true, failure in a working set lets you know where you are strength wise as well as letting you know you have worked your muscles to a point where they failed, being temporarily unable to do another rep, thus making inroads into your existing levels of strength, endurance, and your muscles ability to handle the work given it. The muscles have two choices, die under the oncoming assaults or grow bigger and stronger to handle the loads imposed upon them, trying to overcompensate because basically the body is lazy being more interested in preservation and conservation, resenting being pushed beyond its comfort zone.
This can be a tricky balancing act that if handled wrong can lead to over training, the body’s last line of defense in getting you to back off. Training to positive failure successfully depends on a combination of factors, number of sets, body part splits, how often a given muscle is trained, and the definition of failure.
We hear the terms positive failure and absolute failure, these are not interchangeable and knowing the difference is vital to continued progress. As you may have already guessed absolute failure is far more demanding on your body and must be used sparingly.
Positive failure occurs when a point is reached during a set of reps where the muscles can not do another rep without breaking good form, though loosening form a little would still be considered positive failure but totally abandoning proper form and employing excessive body english would not. In most cases this is sufficient to induce a response from the muscles as the body does not see this as a threat but merely as hard work within the body’s ability to recover and compensate for the next time it is subjected to it, being ready by becoming a little bigger and stronger.
This training, recovery, and compensation relationship must be respected and not taken for granted or advantage of or like any relationship it will blow up in your face in the form of over training, a negative failure where only stalemate and regression reside.
Absolute failure on the other hand is like a lethal weapon that in the wrong hands can be disastrous, resulting in chronic overuse injuries and terminal over training. Absolute failure occurs with the use of intensity principles being added onto a set at its end when another rep is not possible in reasonably good form and some means of trickery is employed to keep the muscle working in the way of forced reps, drop sets, slightly pausing a few seconds, partial reps in the muscles strongest point of leverage, etc.
The fallacy with the notion of absolute failure is that there is no such thing, let me repeat this so you don’t miss it, there is no such thing as absolute failure because with a little rest the muscles are capable of moving a workload, even if it is a reduced amount of workload and this is where people get in trouble, believing they will reach a point where the muscles are totally incapable of work and never finding it, leading them to do far more work than necessary and causing only damage.
You see ignorance of this in every gym, someone will be doing a set and if it looks like the person is about to fail they jump in encouraging the person to do a few more reps, even taking hold of the bar and forcing them to do numerous forced reps before allowing the person to end the set.
I remember the time when I was doing wide grip pulldowns and as I was reaching the end of the set someone reached over me and pulled down on the bar, yelling at me to do a few more reps, ruining the last rep and pissing me off.
I informed him that it was improper to jump into someone’s set without being asked and not knowing the person’s current intensity toleration level. He walked away looking dazed, the thought that one’s training toleration having limitations and fluctuations that needed to be monitored and modulated.
My own brother found this out the hard way. On leg training day he decided to give his thighs a real going over. He did set after set of nonlocking squats with very brief rest between them. I lost track of how many sets he did, but he never found a point where he couldn’t do another set, but an hour later he vomited every half hour on the half hour for the next twelve hours. By the time he was done he looked like death warmed over and missed the next week of workouts and struggled through his workouts the following week, lesson learned.
To say we were hard core would be accurate but more is needed than the ability to push your body to the extreme, you need an understanding of how hard is hard enough, a lesson my brother will never forget.
Another example is the time much earlier in our training careers I decided to put together the ultimate compound set workouts operating on the more is better theory. I strung together the most effective list of exercises for each muscle groups, at least ten exercises in a row. I laid out the master plan to my brother and we proceeded.
The intensity was unreal and the pump was unbelievable, leaving us sore for days. Now in my experience you should not have to wait to start seeing results from your training, this isn’t magic but simple overload and compensation. The first week went by and nothing, the second week passed and still nothing. Even given my young age at the time I knew that to continue on would be foolhardy and more importantly a waste of effort.
It amazed me that the work given to the muscles had zero effect. We could complete all the sets, the muscles seeming to be able to handle the work. It was here that I realized that the ability to do the work did not insure success and that there had to be a turning point to which more is not better but instead more is just more. I took a good look at the workouts and began to reduce the amount of exercises linked in a row, figuring out different amounts for each muscle group according to its size and role of involvement in the workout as a whole.
After these adjustments were made we again commenced training and immediately saw results even though the workouts by comparison with what we had been doing seemed tame and not nearly as hard, learning that less is more or more accurately the right amount was enough to push the muscles without overwhelming them.
So your goal in training is to train to positive failure in good form most of the time with short periods of time using intensity principles to bring up only stubborn or difficult muscle groups, saving the more intense training for a shocking effect to jolt new growth without abusing this and undoing the good benefits of pushing to absolute failure, knowing when to end a set.
What Is the Moral Gauge for Leaders?
If we use this as a “gauge” for leadership today, what would this tell us? Maybe that leaders don’t examine deeply enough the moral dimension of their actions or their decisions or that those leaders who exemplify this “gauge” are far and few between? Or could it be that too much other stuff gets in the way, be it, CYA for your job, focusing solely on shareholders, etc.? or is that morals are not on one’s radar or the belief that morals have nothing to do with business. All are dangerous, and people can see the effect of the lack of moral leadership.
1. Do leaders personally know what is “right?” If so, according to what standard, for what reason, and for what result? Leaders need to take time to discern their morals, in what ways they bring them to the workplace. Why do they need to take the time? Because if they do or don’t, there is always a price to pay.
2. What are the leaders’ deeply ingrained habits? The only way to judge this is to observe the leader’s actions and their effect on the people around them. Habits become “second nature” in that the leader doesn’t even have to think about them. It is an automatic consideration, behavior, and an integral part of one’s decision-making. The real issue is, are they positive or negative habits?
3. The goal of the moral life is to cultivate character. What are the keys to character development? It seems to me that character is built on three concepts:
a. Who you are: the virtues one has acquired, especially honesty and integrity.
b. What you represent: one’s ability to recognize moral issues and choose the “good.”
c. How you act when no one is watching: This denotes the degree of moral internalization.
These need to be an integral part of all values-based leadership development programs.
One of the critical issues in keeping the moral gauge pointed in the right direction is ongoing, practical, interactive ethics training. However, bland training seems to be the norm and can no longer be acceptable.
Bland training is training that it is a “one-shot” deal and does not provide skills to help change behavior or just settles for knowledge transfer i.e. “let’s get everyone in a room and tell what they need to know” attitude. It should be evident that this type of training does not work. It may fulfill a requirement but has little to do with attitude and behavior change. There is very little substance. It should make you wonder how much money is poured into this kind of training without a quantifying ROI.
Training that isn’t bland is training needs to start with these questions:
1. What needs to be done?
2. Why does it need to be done?
3. How and who should do it and why?
Effective values-based training is an ongoing process with simple, practical training requirements that always provide knowledge transfer. When fully utilized, this transfer helps to change behaviors. The result of any quality values training is to assist people in making better choices and thereby making a decision to change their attitudes and behavior.
Effective values training is all about the transmission and application of wisdom, not just knowledge. Knowledge is the “stuff”(information), and wisdom (practical use of knowledge) is what you do with it. Bland training is solely knowledge-based, with a limited behavioral application.
Another critical issue is to understand what are the moral challenges for Leadership in 2020.
I have identified four Leadership challenges:
1. What does it mean to you to be moral?
You need to define it, not just for your self but for your people.
You need to embrace it and consistently promote and live it.
2. What guides you morally?
List the values that you internalize and prioritize them in order of personal preference.
3. Have you made it a priority to help your people think morally/ethically about their work?
This is not just a training activity, but by embracing a process of moral thinking that encompasses and is a significant part of all training initiatives.
4. How well are training your people in moral reasoning, moral theory, and ethics?
This process needs people trained in ethics, ethical thinking and moral reasoning.
This process needs to be viewed as A. an investment and not an expense; B a proactive approach to creating an environment of trust; C. A process that will be ongoing, al inclusive, open to discussion to focus, on not just the common good but the greater good as well.
More specifically, what would your employees’ answers be as you “dig deeper” into in planning the developing of your own moral/ethical training options and content?
· Is ongoing training for all employees provided on moral/ethical decision-making techniques?
· Does your mid-level management leaders receive additional moral/ethics training than the rank and file do?
· How does your company express and reinforce its moral commitment to ethics to all employees?
· What support systems are in place to help employees deal with moral/ethical issues?
· Are employees encourage to question their leaders when asked to do something they consider wrong?
To “see” what your employees think about morals and ethics
