Former St. Louis officer acquitted of 2019 assault

Man sentenced to 40 years for firing at Illinois state trooper
ST. LOUIS (AP) — A former St. Louis police officer has been acquitted of felony assault in an altercation that happened at a convenience store while he was off duty. Brandin Neil maintained that he was trying to arrest Bryan Boyle for disturbing the peace when he tackled him after the two men exchanged insults at the Crown Food Mart gas station on Aug. 8, 2019 because he believed Boyle was going to assault him. Judge Jason Sengheiser said in his ruling Friday that prosecutors failed to prove Neil lacked the authority to make an arrest while off duty, and he said that Neil used an appropriate amount of force in arresting Boyle.

Better late than never: Denver’s Broadway tours in the hot seat as “The Lion King,” “Hamilton” loom

November 15, 2021

After more than 20 months of fear, frustration and postponements, Denver’s Broadway fans are finally getting the chance to step back into theaters.

But will they do it? Judging from ticket sales, subscription rates, refund requests and unscientific public polling, the answer seems to be yes — however provisionally, given that Colorado leaders are considering rationing health care amid an alarming COVID surge.

“We’re on our third ‘Hamilton’ reschedule and just gave up the option to (reschedule) again or refund, so really hoping we feel good about going when the day comes,” wrote Denver resident Kandra Hosselkus, in a message to The Denver Post this week, about the Tony-winning musical’s current Buell Theatre dates, Feb. 16-March 27, 2022. “Giving them our money and attending is only an option because DCPA is taking prevention measures.”

The Denver Center for the Performing Arts hosts all of the city’s touring Broadway productions at downtown’s Buell Theatre. But DCPA leaders aren’t taking for granted the changes they made, announced in August, to make theatergoers feel safe — and that are now standard in the industry: mask requirements, proof of vaccination or negative COVID tests, and new filtration and enhanced cleaning in the building.

Those will, ideally, ensure that nothing stops the rollout of these badly needed revenue-generators for the DCPA, especially when it comes to ticketholders still sitting on the fence. They also inject money into downtown Denver restaurants, bars and parking garages before and after shows.

Theatregoers attend the opening of “The Lion King” at Denver’s Buell Theatre in 2010. (Denver Post file)

“I regretted having them at first, and would have sold (them) if the pediatric vaccine wasn’t available,” said Denver resident Emily Insalaco Frankovitz of her tickets for “The Lion King,” which returns for its rescheduled dates Dec. 2, 2021-Jan. 2, 2022. “But now I am feeling more comfortable potentially going.”

Other shows include rescheduled runs for “My Fair Lady” (pushed to Nov. 15-27, 2022) as well as regular Broadway series and “added attraction” productions. At this point, many of them are 2022 titles that have played Denver in the past: “Jersey Boys” (April 15-17), “Cats” (May 24-29), “Dear Evan Hansen” (May 31-June 5) and “Come From Away” (Oct. 4-9, 2022), alongside various returning DCPA cabaret and Theatre Company shows.

“The survey data we collected over the 18 to 20 months since we shut down informs us that people were super excited to come back, but they also wanted to feel really safe in doing so,” said Janice Sinden, president and CEO of the DCPA. “We’re going to learn a lot here with this first set of shows.”

While some guests will be wowed by the return to public culture, others may quickly take it for granted. That’s not a bad thing, said John Ekeberg, executive director of Broadway at the DCPA, if it means vaccinated people are getting comfortable indoors. His first experience back in a theater was for the October run of “Improvised Shakespeare” at DCPA’s Garner Galleria Theatre.

“I thought, ‘OK, it’s been a year and a half. Am I just going to sit in this theater? Are the heavens going to open up?’ ” he said. “I thought I was going to see a light and be crying and have this whole emotional experience, but it was the opposite. Five minutes in, I was laughing my head off and it felt oddly normal.”

Denver is an important Broadway market, despite its geographic isolation. Pre-pandemic, a number of touring shows made their debut here, working out kinks in affordable public previews and launching ambitious national jaunts from the Buell.

Think “The Lion King,” which began its national tour in Denver in 2002, and which celebrates 20 years on the road next year, or “The Book of Mormon” and “Pippin.” Pre-Broadway tryouts for big-budget musicals that went nowhere with audiences — such as the stage adaptations of Disney’s animated “The Little Mermaid” and “Frozen” — have also set up shop for Denver test audiences.

“More than 200,000 saw that first touring production (of ‘The Lion King’) in Denver, and many of them remember it like some might recall the wedding of Charles and Diana,” wrote Denver Post theater critic John Moore in 2011.

Get up early Friday to see the longest lunar eclipse in nearly 600 years

November 15, 2021

A near-total lunar eclipse is coming in the wee hours of next Friday, one that astronomers say will be the longest in duration in 581 years.

At its maximum, which will occur in Denver at 2:02 a.m., only 3% of the moon will be illuminated according to timeanddate.com, a website that tracks movements of the sun and the moon. The moon will begin to pass into earth’s penumbra (half shadow) at 11:02 p.m. Thursday and the partial eclipse will begin at 12:18 a.m. on Friday. The partial eclipse will end at 3:47 a.m., and the penumbral eclipse will end at 5:03 a.m.

The moon will be full and will appear in the southern and western sky across those hours.

The reason the event will last so long — just over six hours — is because the moon is near apogee, which is its farthest point from earth. It’s the opposite of perigee (closest to earth), which is what gives us so-called “super moons.”

Garden Glow kicks off holiday festivities in St. Louis

November 15, 2021

ST. LOUIS – Saturday was opening day for Garden Glow at the Missouri Botanical Garden. Every year the Garden is transformed to bring holiday magic to live with over one million lights put on display for visitors to enjoy. 

This is a ticketed event, and to help control the crowd, arrival times are assigned at the time of purchase. 

Those who attend will feel the glow while enjoying bonfires, s’mores, festive drinks, food, and prime  holiday photo opportunities! On certain nights, the little ones will even get a chance to meet and take a picture with Santa Claus. Make sure to check the calendar on the Missouri Botanical Garden website to see which days Santa will arrive. 

For tickets and more information, click here.  https://glow.missouribotanicalgarden.org

