Celebrities
Fraser Olender Talks “Worst” Below Deck Guests, Michael Durham, and Volatile Fight as Eddie Lucas Weighs in
The incident occurred among the charter guest party of Michael Durham. Fraser said he’s never seen such an altercation in his entire yachting career.
Fraser explained the story to Showbiz Cheat Sheet. After Michael went to sleep, a fellow charter guest named Justin Richards is alleged to have indulged in too much bourbon, eventually losing his temper. He soon engaged in an altercation with another guest, Terri Augustyn, who had also been drinking.
At one point in the argument, Terri is said to have called Justin a “jackass,” after he asked to have his dinner on a swim platform. She also allegedly used the words, “I’m going to f**king kill him.”
The crew, who were listening to the fight downstairs, could hear the two of them saying “f**k off” as the argument escalated into threatening tones.
Fraser shared that Michael’s group were “probably the worst guests we had in the way in which it got bad.” The 28-year-old was scared it would become physically violent. Eventually, Eddie Lucas, who has been a castmember since season one, had to step in and separate the group as the situation became “uncontrollable.”
“We didn’t know where things would go,” said Fraser. “Whether that be violent or whatever.” During the argument, Justin told Terri, “Get your a*s up and get the f**k down these stairs.”
Fraser said the crew were taking the altercation very seriously, and were worried it was becoming a threat. Justin later said, “Son of a b*tch this is a whole circus and everyone can go f**k off as far as I’m f**king concerned.” Despite the crew-members’ attempts to separate the two guests, Terri tried to approach Justin again.
In a confessional interview, Eddie claimed Justin was getting “overly aggressive . . . This is absolutely unacceptable behavior from a charter guest. It’s dangerous.” When Heather Chase, the chief stew of the yacht, tried to de-escalate the argument, Justin retorted, “I think it’s best you go f**k yourself and throw yourself off the boat.”
Viewers will witness the altercation in the third episode of the current season.
Celebrities
Keleigh Sperry: 5 Things To Know About Miles Teller’s Wife In Taylor Swift’s Video
The new Taylor Swift video for ‘I Bet You Think About Me’ features Miles Teller and his real-life wife, Keleigh Sperry. Here’s more to know about the model.
Miles Teller and Keleigh Sperry are the stars of Taylor Swift’s brand new music video for “I Bet You Think About Me.” Taylor dropped the video on Nov. 15, and it stars Miles and Keleigh as a couple on their wedding day. Taylor is Miles’ ex, who he can’t get off his mind, even as he prepares to marry his new bride. During the video, Taylor gifts Keleigh with a red scarf (a nod to her song “All Too Well”) and gives a sarcastic speech at the nuptials.
Happy birthday t-swizzle pic.twitter.com/7ETzHIJUmA
— Keleigh Teller (@keleighteller) December 13, 2014
Keleigh has also been friends with Taylor for quite some time. In fact, in 2014, she was present at the singer’s birthday party, and even posted a photo of herself with Taylor and Jessica Szohr on Twitter at the time. It looks like the friendship has persevered, as Keleigh and her hubby landed the coveted spots of starring in a T. Swift music video. Learn more about Keleigh below:
1. What Does Keleigh Sperry Do?
Keleigh is a model. In addition to her modeling career, though, she has also done some work as an actress. So far, Keleigh has only starred in two short films, aside from her role in Taylor’s new music video. Perhaps this will be what catapults her acting career to the next level!?
2. When Did Miles & Keleigh Meet?
Keleigh and Miles met in May 2013 while attending a party for the Black Keys, of whom they had mutual friends. “Keleigh had caught my eye early in the night, and we talked,” Miles revealed in 2019. “I didn’t think it went well, but after a few more attempts, I got her to dance with me, and a week later, we went on a date. After we met, I knew he was The One.” Keleigh added that she “adored” Miles from the “first moment” that she met him.
3. How Long Have Miles & Keleigh Been Married?
After four years of dating, Miles proposed to Keleigh in August 2017 while they were on a safari in South Africa. The two got married in Sept. 2019 in Maui, Hawaii. They chose the location after vacationing there several times with Keleigh’s family throughout their relationship. “We fell in love with it together,” Keleigh admitted. “We both felt happiest there and wanted it to be a big part of our lives forever.”
4. Keleigh Is Friends With Shailene Woodley
In 2021, Keleigh and Miles took a couples’ vacation with Shailene Woodley and Aaron Rodgers and posted all about the getaway on social media. Miles and Shailene have worked together before and remained close, and Keleigh has also struck up a close relationship with the actress. During the trip, Keleigh even posted a video of herself jamming out to none other than Taylor Swift with Aaron!
5. Keleigh Has Five Siblings
Keleigh revealed in an October 2015 Instagram post that she is one of six siblings. She posted a photo of her family at a wedding and wrote, “My siblings and our significant others. When there’s 6 kids, it quickly becomes 12 and I love it! Love you guys!”
Celebrities
’Downton Abbey 2’: Maggie Smith’s ‘Mysterious Past’ Revealed In New Sequel ‘A New Era’
The return to Downton is upon us. ‘Downton Abbey 2’ has officially been confirmed. From the cast to the release date, here’s what we know about the sequel.
The doors at Downton aren’t closing just yet. Downton Abbey: A New Era is headed to theaters in 2022. The story will continue in a brand-new sequel.
Focus Features has announced the release date for the Downton Abbey sequel (March 18, 2022), so fans don’t have to wait too much longer to find out what’s next for their favorite Downton characters. The first trailer for the sequel has also been released, giving fans some idea as to what the plot may focus on. HollywoodLife has all the latest updates on Downton Abbey: A New Era below:
‘Downton Abbey’ Sequel
Downton Abbey 2 was officially announced on April 19 by Focus Features chairman Peter Kujawski. The sequel went into production the second full week of April 2021. “There’s no place like home for the holidays, and we can’t imagine a better gift than getting to reunite with Julian, Gareth, and the entire Downton family in 2021 to bring the Crawley’s back home for their fans,” he said in a statement.
Gareth Neame, the film’s producer and executive chairman of Carnival Films, also said, “After a very challenging year with so many of us separated from family and friends, it is a huge comfort to think that better times are ahead and that next Christmas we will be reunited with the much-beloved characters of Downton Abbey.”
The highly-anticipated sequel comes over 2 and a half years after the first Downton Abbey movie. The film, the first sequel after the hit series, was a box office hit and earned over $194 million at the worldwide box office. The Downton Abbey series ran for 6 seasons and won 15 Emmys and 3 Golden Globes during its run.
A sequel has been in the works since the first movie came out. “We’re working on what the story is, and when we might be able to make it. But it’s the same as the first time around: We have to try to get everyone back together again. And that was very challenging,” Neame told The Hollywood Reporter in 2019. “The challenge will be, is everyone available at the same time? Can we make deals with them? That will be the challenge.” After a full year of working everything out, the Downton Abbey cast has all assembled to film the sequel.
Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes had said back in January 2020 that he was going to work on Downton Abbey 2 after working on his latest series, The Gilded Age. “Give us a break, gov. Not until I’ve finished the scripts for The Gilded Age,” he said after his Winter TCA press tour session about a timeline for Downton Abbey 2, according to Deadline.
Release Date
Downton Abbey: A New Era will be released on March 18, 2022.. The film was initially going to arrive in theaters on December 22, 2021, just in time for the holidays, but it was pushed back by three months.
Old & New Faces
The original principal cast will all return for the second film, including Maggie Smith (Dowager Countess), Michelle Dockery (Lady Mary Crawley), Laura Carmichael (Lady Edith Crawley), Hugh Bonneville (Robert Crawley), Joanne Froggatt (Anna Bates), Jim Carter (Mr. Carson), Elizabeth McGovern (Cora Crawley), Allen Leech (Tom Branson), Brendan Coyle (John Bates), and more.
In addition to the original cast, new cast members have joined the roster of the second film. Hugh Dancy, Laura Haddock, Nathalie Baye, and Dominic West are set to star in Downton Abbey: A New Era. Character details have not been unveiled yet.
Downton Abbey creator and writer Julian Fellowes will once again write the screenplay for the new Downton Abbey sequel. Gareth Neame and Liz Trubridge are also returning to produce with Fellowes. Simon Curtis, who directed My Week with Marilyn, has joined to direct the sequel.
Plot
The first Downton Abbey movie followed a royal visit to the Crawley family and Downton staff from the King and Queen of England and ended with a ball fitting for the Royal Family. At the end of the first movie, the Dowager Countess confessed to Lady Mary that she’s dying. The Dowager went to London and learned she doesn’t have much longer to live. She named Mary her successor, and she made Mary realize that Downton’s legacy needs to remain intact in the years to come.
Focus Features released the sequel’s trailer on November 15, which shows Dowager informing her family that she inherited a villa in the South of France. The subsequent Crawley family vacation involves luxury, romance, drama, and even secrets being revealed. “And with that I will say goodnight, and leave you to discuss my mysterious past,” the Dowager tells her loved ones in the trailer. Looks like we’ll be getting some much-needed backstory on Maggie’s character in the sequel!
Celebrities
Matching Energies: The Smith And Williams Crews Show Off Champion Styles At ‘King Richard’ Premiere
We are loving watching the Smiths and the Williams in total alignment as the official release date for ‘King Richard’ gets closer.
The film premiered at the closing night of the 2021 AFI Fest Sunday night at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood. The entire cast, including Saniyya Sidney and Demi Singleton (who play Venus and Serena Williams), Aunjanue Ellis, Will Smith, Tony Goldwyn and Jon Bernthal, showed up looking phenomenal. Beyond simply looking phenomenal, we love that several of the carpet looks coordinated.
Serena Williams and hubby Alexis Ohanian brought daughter Olympia who looked absolutely adorable in a look that matched her Mommy’s!
Speaking of Mommy, think we can ALL agree Serena looks incredible.
Yes BAWWWDY!
We also love that Venus brought the beads back for the carpet. She looks beautiful right?
This photo deserves a caption.
Will Smith also attended with his family. Wife Jada Pinkett-Smith looked lovely in a long gown, while kids Willow and Jaden coordinated in MSFTreps looks.
We’re loving the look and Willow’s fierceness.
We’re also loving seeing Will and Jada looking so happy together, amid all the scrutiny they’ve been under lately.
Here’s a full look at Jada’s dress. Do you love it?
Jon Bernthal and Tony Goldwyn play Venus and Serena Williams’ earliest coaches (besides their mom and dad!) in the film.
We really enjoyed both of their performances — they’ve both got great scenes with Will Smith.
We love all the shots of Venus and Serena with Saniyya and Demi.
This shot is everything!
The actresses who played Venus and Serena’s sisters also looked phenomenal on the carpet. The beautiful Mikayla Bartholomew plays their sis Tunde Price. We loved her green gown.
Layla Crawford played their sister Lyndrea Price. She’s such a beauty as well.
Daniele Lawson, who played Isha Price, looked beautiful in blue.
Lisa Raye walked the carpet in all white. She’s not in the film but we know this premiere was one of those can’t miss events!
Dwight Howard was also among attendees at the big event.
What was your favorite red carpet look for ‘King Richard.’
‘King Richard’ will be released this week on November 19th. Are you excited to see it?
