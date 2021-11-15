Connect with us

Gophers defense sets pace in 48-32 victory over George Washington

1 min ago

Gophers defense sets pace in 48-32 victory over George Washington
The Minnesota women’s basketball team got 17 points from transfer guard Deja Winters and held George Washington to 19.2 percent shooting from the field, a Gophers defensive record, in a 48-32 victory Sunday afternoon at Williams Arena.

Sara Scalia added 14 points for the Gophers (2-1), who have won two straight heading into Wednesday night’s game against American University at the Barn.

Minnesota beat Arizona State 66-59 in overtime Friday night in Tempe, Ariz.

“This performance says a lot about our team’s toughness after the travel we’ve had this week,” coach Lindsay Whalen said. “The win is what we are focused on today. To bounce back this week has been really fun, and just getting back to being us and performing this way.”

The Gophers lost their season opener at home to Jacksonville before victories over the Sun Devils and Colonials (1-2).

Led by Scalia’s eight points, including two 3-pointers, the Gophers zipped out to a 16-8 first-quarter lead and never trailed. They took a 28-15 lead into intermission.

Deja Winters added five points quickly off the bench to help Minnesota score the most points in a first quarter in the young 2021-22 season.

George Washington made only 10 of 52 shots from the field, 1 for 11 from 3-point range. The Colonials’ 32 points marked the sixth-lowest points total allowed by the Gophers. It was the first time since 2018 (Coppin State) that Minnesota held an opponent to under 30 percent shooting from the field.

Junior forward Kadi Sissoko finished with nine points and a game-high nine rebounds — all on the defensive end — and freshman Alanna Micheaux scored her first collegiate points on her only basket, a layup that put the Gophers up 13-6 in the first quarter.

