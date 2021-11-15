Celebrities
Halloween Hate Crime: Black Teen In TX Attacked With A Stun Gun By White Classmates In KKK Costumes
This is way beyond bullying.
Sadly, while Karens and the racist politicians they support are trying to outlaw teaching America’s real history in school, more students are already doomed to repeat it.
According to Newsweek reports attorney Matt Manning held a press conference this week about an assault on his client. On Halloween, a Black teenager was shot with a stun gun by his high school classmates dressed as Ku Klux Klan members. Manning didn’t identify anyone involved in the incident because all of them are juveniles, including his client, the youngest in the group.
“For you to dress up as a Klansman, you have a specific intent of terrorizing. That’s not an accident, that’s not kids being kids, that’s not boys being boys. We’re not talking about high school hijinks—we’re talking about a very metered and intentional decision to do something that you know is terrorizing,” Manning said. “That’s what has incensed me since I first heard about this case. “I think it’s really important to discuss the historical context—the Klan is a particularly evocative terror group for Black Americans.”
The use of a taser or taser-like weapon qualifies as aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Manning also stated in a Facebook post that his client wasn’t the only person terrorized by the wannabe klansmen on Halloween.
“I am nonetheless infuriated because I learned, from multiple sources, that another, even younger victim was terrorized by these depraved menaces that same night,” Manning wrote. Because the incidents took place outside of school, there have been no consequences for their actions. Manning slammed the Woodsboro High School administration for allowing the boys to continue participating in activities like sports after this violent crime.
“Furthermore, the three young men who perpetrated these crimes were apparently still allowed to play in Friday night’s Woodsboro Eagle football game against Falls City. We are demanding an explanation from the Woodsboro HS administration and athletic department for how three players could commit an act of terror, hate, and injury — surely known by coaches and administration to have occurred — yet still be afforded the PRIVILEGE to play football.”
Jeremy Lane Coleman, the president of the NAACP chapter in nearby Corpus Christi, said the organization considers this case a hate crime until further evidence can dispute that. The Woodsboro Independent School District Superintendent Ronald D. Segers released a statement on Twitter offering full support and cooperation with law enforcement. The Woodsboro ISD account disabled replies on Twitter, but the Quotes Tweets are full of people demanding the school board value the safety and well-being of their Black students more than the freedom and football careers of White students who reportedly dressed as terrorists before a series of hate crimes.
The Woodsboro Police Department and Texas Rangers are working together to investigate further. Thanks to Matt Manning, this attack by “depraved menaces” won’t get swept under the rug by authorities or the school administration.
Britney Spears Drives Her Mercedes-Benz In 1st Photos Since Conservatorship Ended
Britney Spears was photographed driving around in her impressive car and making phone calls while out and about in Thousand Oaks, CA, just two days after her 13-year conservatorship ended.
Britney Spears, 39, is already enjoying her freedom by cruising the streets in her car! The singer was seen driving around Thousand Oaks, CA in an impressive Mercedes-Benz and also making some phone calls just two days after her 13-year conservatorship ended by a judge on Nov. 14. She looked comfortable and happy as she had her hair up and wore sunglasses and periodically looked out her car window at photographers. Check out the pics HERE!
She reportedly cruised around her neighborhood for around 30 minutes before arriving back at her gated residence and appeared a bit cautious as she largely paid attention to her surroundings. Since her car and phone call usage were heavily monitored when she was under a conservatorship, the two new actions must definitely feel like a relief for her.
Britney’s latest outing is the first she’s been photographed on since Friday, when she celebrated her victory. She quickly took to Instagram after news of her conservatorship’s end started making headlines and she admitted she was thrilled about the big change. She also shared a video of her fans celebrating with signs, confetti, and cheers outside the courthouse where her hearing took place.
“Good God I love my fans so much it’s crazy 🥺❤️ !!! I think I’m gonna cry the rest of the day !!!! Best day ever … praise the Lord … can I get an Amen 🙏🏼☀️🙌🏼 ???? #FreedBritney,” she wrote in the caption of her post.
In addition to her fans, the pop star was shown support by other celebs on social media. Andy Cohen, Donatella Versace, Jameela Jamil, Vera Wang, Lady Gaga, and more were among them. Britney’s fiance Sam Asghari also took to Instagram to celebrate her freedom with a pic that had a pink background and “FREEDOM” written over it in white text. “History was made today. Britney is Free! ❤️,” he wrote alongside the pic.
Monique Samuels Reveals If She’ll Return to RHOP and If She’s Watching Season 6
Monique Samuels addressed her thoughts on a future return to The Real Housewives of Potomac during a recent chat with her fans and followers on Instagram Live.
After promoting her line of essential oils, Mila Eve Essentials, Monique took some time to answer a couple of questions from her online audience, one of whom wanted to know if she would ever consider reprising her role on the Bravo reality show.
“Would you go back to Potomac?” Monique said, reading a question from a fan, according to a report shared by Urban Belle magazine. “I still live in Potomac. So I’m here. As far as the show, no.”
Another fan wanted to know if Monique has been watching the new episodes of season six.
“Have you seen the new season? No,” she stated. “I’ve not been keeping up.”
That said, Monique continued, she does know about some of the happenings of RHOP because she frequently is sent updates from other social media users.
“Honestly, what I do know about what’s been going on is because y’all keep tagging me. Y’all are a mess,” she laughed.
Monique confirmed her exit from RHOP in December of last year, ahead of the season five reunion, following a physical altercation with Candiace Dillard-Bassett and false rumors claiming her husband, Chris Samuels, wasn’t the father of her youngest son.
“To be quite honest, y’all, I’m over it. I’m over it. When you cross certain lines there’s no going back and for me, my family is that line,” Monique said at the time. “And the opinion of my family and my kids and what they think about anything that I do is more valuable to me than anybody’s opinion.”
Months later, during an interview with Hollywood Life, Monique said she will “never be back on that show.”
“Too much has happened,” she explained. “And to me, if people were really genuine and they really feel any type of remorse as they try to hold me accountable at a time that I wasn’t ready? Some of these ladies have done some really nasty, disgusting things and I’ve not had one apology in my direction. My husband [Chris Samuels] has not been apologized to either.”
RHOP Live Viewing – This is also the live viewing thread for part II of the Real Housewives of Potomac season six reunion, so feel free to share your thoughts below as the new episode airs at 8/7c on Bravo.
Photo Credit: Billy Maloy
Kourtney Kardashian Posts Birthday Tribute For ‘Baby’ Travis Barker After Steamy Celebratory Kiss
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker packed on the PDA outside the ritzy Hotel Bel-Air on Nov. 14 as they celebrated his 46th birthday!
Kourtney Kardashian, 42, gave her fiancé Travis Barker a steamy 46th birthday kiss! The reality star and Blink 182 drummer didn’t hold back on PDA as they locked lips in a car outside of the Hotel Bel-Air on Sunday, Nov. 14. The two looked so in love as they happily displayed their romance just a day after attending friend Simon Huck‘s wedding.
The Poosh founder also marked Travis’ birthday with a sweet Instagram post. “I f***ing love you more than anything. My favorite everything. Happy birthday to you my baby!” she declared, alongside several cute photos of them holding hands and kissing backstage ahead of his Saturday Night Live performance a couple weeks ago. Travis responded back to Kourt in the comments, writing, “You’re a dream come true, my soul mate my everything I LOVE YOU.”
The birthday celebrations come hot off their festive weekend celebrating the nuptials of Simon and his husband Phil Riportella. Kourtney was in attendance at the couple’s star-studded wedding on Nov. 13, where a wedding attendee also grabbed a video of the Poosh founder dancing on Travis’ lap to “Mr. Brightside” by The Killers.
“Going to the chapel @simonhuck @piptherip,” Kourt wrote over a post showing the couple’s black tie outfits for the evening, as Travis hinted that perhaps their own wedding day will be sometime soon. “Our turn next,” he commented back with a rose, perhaps a reference to his ultra-romantic Santa Barbara proposal!
The musician had florist Jeff Leatham arrange a massive red rose display with candles on the beach as he popped the question with a gorgeous oval shaped diamond ring. “Forever,” Kourtney wrote on social media shortly after, as she enjoyed a private celebratory dinner with friends and family at the hotel.
