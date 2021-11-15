Hedera Hashgraph’s New Grant Wants To Change How You Invest

Hedera Hashgraph, also known as HBAR, has been around for sometime now and has been on the radar for crypto tokens to look out. HBAR is looking to change up the crypto landscape and how we invest, and has a particularly unique approach. Lets take a look and dive into what’s going on with HBAR.

Related Reading | Bitcoin ATM Stolen During Raid In Barcelona

A Look Into Hedera Hashgraph’s New Grant

For those who may not know, Hashgraph is a distributed ledger technology that has been described as an alternative to blockchains. The hashgraph technology is currently patented, and the only authorized ledger is Hedera Hashgraph.

What has everyone looking at HBAR recently? The network is taking a big leaps in making DeFi investing easier than ever for everyday users and investors. Hedera is teaming up with Aktio on the first DeFi application to drop on it’s network. This could be promising for the network: a user friendly product for consumers that will allow users to use predictive mathematics to invest in digital currency on the network.

Hedera Hashgraph hopes to achieve the best products for ecosystem and seemingly will do so with help of grants. Within that Aktio partnership is the utilization of an HBAR Foundation grant, as the two parties announced in recent days. Something to consider at how Aktio will be bringing the network its first-ever DeFi app using these funds. In return, Hedera Hashgraph will be providing organizational support in addition to the cash injection.

Latest price action of Hedera Hashgraph HBAR as it maintains its value via Tradingview.com. | Source: HBAR-USD on TradingView.com

Aktio: What To Know

Aktio is a DeFi project based out of Ireland that seeks to usher in a new generation of finance by bringing management services to the blockchain. However, it also plans to do this by managing funds with the help of automated investing. Using the incoming Aktio app, users can have their funds managed by a series of predictive algorithms. In addition to this groundbreaking new crypto-investing tool, the partnership will also help Aktio roll out its Wealth Card. The Wealth Card will allow users to directly pay for goods and services with their assets from the app.

According to the release, the card is already internationally recognized as a valid payment card. O now you are able to purchase and access this card for personal use.This is great news for people looking to get into a safe and easy way to use crypto a this project begins to unfold we will see what else Hedera Hashgraph has to offer and how they add more to the blockchain.

Related Reading | How India Sees Crypto: Large Exchange Shows 10x Growth In User Base

Featured image from Pexels.com, Charts from TradingView.com