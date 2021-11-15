Connect with us

Bitcoin

Hedera Hashgraph’s New Grant Wants To Change How You Invest

Hedera Hashgraph's New Grant Wants To Change How You Invest
Hedera Hashgraph, also known as HBAR, has been around for sometime now and has been on the radar for crypto tokens to look out. HBAR is looking to change up the crypto landscape and how we invest, and has a particularly unique approach. Lets take a look and dive into what’s going on with HBAR.

A Look Into Hedera Hashgraph’s New Grant

For those who may not know, Hashgraph is a distributed ledger technology that has been described as an alternative to blockchains. The hashgraph technology is currently patented, and the only authorized ledger is Hedera Hashgraph.

What has everyone looking at HBAR recently? The network is taking a big leaps in making DeFi investing easier than ever for everyday users and investors. Hedera is teaming up with Aktio on the first DeFi application to drop on it’s network. This could be promising for the network: a user friendly product for consumers that will allow users to use predictive mathematics to invest in digital currency on the network.

Hedera Hashgraph hopes to achieve the best products for ecosystem and seemingly will do so with help of grants. Within that Aktio partnership is the utilization of an HBAR Foundation grant, as the two parties announced in recent days.  Something to consider at how Aktio will be bringing the network its first-ever DeFi app using these funds. In return, Hedera Hashgraph will be providing organizational support in addition to the cash injection.

Latest price action of Hedera Hashgraph HBAR as it maintains its value via Tradingview.com. | Source: HBAR-USD on TradingView.com

Aktio: What To Know

Aktio is a DeFi project based out of Ireland that seeks to usher in a new generation of finance by bringing management services to the blockchain. However, it also plans to do this by managing funds with the help of automated investing. Using the incoming Aktio app, users can have their funds managed by a series of predictive algorithms. In addition to this groundbreaking new crypto-investing tool, the partnership will also help Aktio roll out its Wealth Card. The Wealth Card will allow users to directly pay for goods and services with their assets from the app.

According to the release, the card is already internationally recognized as a valid payment card. O now you are able to purchase and access this card for personal use.This is great news for people looking to get into a safe and easy way to use crypto a this project begins to unfold we will see what else Hedera Hashgraph has to offer and how they add more to the blockchain.

Featured image from Pexels.com, Charts from TradingView.com
Related Topics:
Bitcoin

Bitcoin Eyes Fresh Rally, Why Close above $66k Is Important

November 15, 2021

Bitcoin
Bitcoin price recovered losses and climbed above $65,000 against the US Dollar. BTC must climb above the $66,350 zone to start a fresh rally in the near term.

  • Bitcoin started a fresh increase from the $62,500 support zone.
  • The price is now trading above $65,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
  • There was a break above a key bearish trend line with resistance near $65,000 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
  • The pair could start a fresh increase if there is a clear close above $66,000.

Bitcoin Price Faces Resistance

Bitcoin price remained well bid near the $62,500 zone. As a result, BTC started a fresh increase above the $64,000 resistance zone. There was a clear break above the $65,000 resistance and the 100 hourly simple moving average.

Besides, there was a break above a key bearish trend line with resistance near $65,000 on the hourly chart of the BTC/USD pair. The pair climbed above the 50% Fib retracement level of the main decline from the $68,762 swing high to $62,300 low.

On the upside, an immediate resistance is near the $66,000 level. The first major resistance is near the $66,400 level. It is close to the 61.8% Fib retracement level of the main decline from the $68,762 swing high to $62,300 low.

Source: BTCUSD on TradingView.com

A clear break above $66,350 resistance may possibly call open the doors for a fresh increase. The next major resistance sits near the $68,000 level, where the bears might take a stand. An intermediate resistance for the bulls may possibly be near the $67,250 level.

Fresh Decline in BTC?

If bitcoin fails to clear the $66,350 resistance zone, it could start a fresh downside correction. An immediate support on the downside is near the $65,200 level.

The first major support is now forming near the $65,000 level and the broken trend line. Any more losses could lead the price towards the $64,500 level. The next major support is near the $64,000 level, below which the price could even decline below the $63,500 support zone.

Technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD is now losing pace in the bullish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is now well above the 50 level.

Major Support Levels – $65,200, followed by $65,000.

Major Resistance Levels – $66,000, $66,350 and $68,000.

Bitcoin

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price All-set for a Bullish Momentum!

November 15, 2021

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price All-set for a Bullish Momentum!
