HEALTH
How America Should Move – Forward, In A Cost – Effective, Sustainable Manner?: 5 Specific Areas
Every public leader, either, elected, or appointed, etc, must be ready, willing, and able, to, consistently, move – forward, in a realistic, relevant, sustainable way, and, thus, must emphasize, certain, specific areas of our lives, in a well – considered, timely manner, combined with an open – mind! Too often, we witness, partisan politics, a political/ personal agenda, and/ or. self – interest, take precedence, over, doing what’s right, for our nation, citizens, and the rest – of – the – world. With, that in mind, this article will attempt to, briefly, consider, examine, review, and discuss, 5 specific areas, which must become priorities, and, proactively, addressed.
1. Clean air and water/ environmental protections: Shouldn’t every generation, assume responsibility, for turning – over, to the next one, a planer, with, at the very – least, clean, healthy air, and water, etc? For decades, it seemed, our elected officials, began to take this seriously, and created stricter, smarter, safer standards, to ensure it, such as gas – mileage standards for cars, anti – dumping regulations, and emphasizing protecting our planet. However, we realized, how tentative, this might be, when, a one – term President, could, so, substantially, reverse, decades of progress, in that area! How we proceed, in the next few years, will, most – likely, determine, our planet’s environment, etc!
2. Climate Change is real!: Denying, the reality of Climate Change, does not, magically, make it, disappear! We have witnessed, more, and more intense, storms, heat, weather – conditions, droughts, etc! Almost – all, of the rest – of – the – world, has signed onto, the Paris Accords, and, are proactively, creating common sense, measures, once again, this last American President, took measures, with opposed these realities, etc!
3. Public Health: What could, and should, possibly, be a greater priority, than public health, etc? During this pandemic, we witnessed, a very – vocal minority, who refused to cooperate, wear a mask, take a vaccine, or seem to care about, the health, and well – being, of much of the rest of us! We must do better!
4. Medical care, and prescription drugs: Wouldn’t it make sense, to consider, quality medical care, and affordable, prescription drugs, as a right, rather than a privilege, to those, with higher incomes, etc? Why are our health – care costs, and drug prices, the highest, of any nation, in the rest – of – the – world?
5. Rights, freedoms, justice, fairness: Those, claiming, systemic racism, is a myth, or doesn’t exist, fail to recognize, we don’t provide, the rights, freedoms, and justice – to – all, with the necessary, appropriate, degree of fairness, regardless of one’s race, ethnicity, color of skin, and/ or, ability to afford things!
Unfortunately, the recent, political use, of the slogan, Make America Great Again, neglected to consider, thoroughly, what this should mean, in terms of Constitutional guarantees, and a healthier planet, in all, related area! Wake up, America, and demand better, before, it’s too late!
Some Things My Friends Should Know About Covid 19
Disclaimer:
This blog is not written with the intent to endorse any cures, solutions, or treatment to coronavirus. The author is not a medical doctor, nor does the author proclaim in any way to be a scientist. This book is based on the information provided to the public by the Center for Disease Control (CDC) and is in no way affiliated with Federal, State, or Local disease control agencies.
Some Things my Freinds Should Know About Covid 19
Covid 19 education for kids
Learning Matters for Children. Learn more about covid 19
My children’s book enlightens children about the pandemic.
Children are our future – Teach them about coronavirus. My children’s book educates them.
Read more about Covid 19
Coronavirus information is enhanced by children’s everyday reading.
Let’s learn more about Covid 19 – its origin, its dangers, its coping strategies
Children’s book about pandemic information. Great reading for everyone!
Coronavirus is an infection that affects animals and is passed on to humans. It is
thought that the new virus, Covid 19 could have originated in bats. The World
Health Organization reports say the COVID-19 virus most likely jumped from
animals to humans. Patient Zero was apparently infected in Wuhan, China in
October or November of 2019.
In December of 2019, the Chinese authorities reported to the world that a virus was spreading. Covid 19 cases begin to spread within days. This virus can only make more of itself by entering living cells (GERMS) through touching surfaces, through droplet infection when coughing, through touching someone or something that is infected, then rubbing your face, eyes, or nose.
Worldwide lockdown and the effective suspension of community and industrial
activity across entire countries have thrust up a mirror on how our economic, social,
and political systems operate and forced the beginnings of a global conversation on
how they may need to change.
Covid-19 has revealed the shaky foundations on which much of what we take for granted in the developed world is built, from the intricately interlaced nature of globalized supply chains and manufacturing infrastructure to the just-in-time deliveries to supermarkets, as well as stark contrasts between nationalized healthcare systems and those financed by private insurance.
But while physically distanced, the internet and social media have allowed us to reach into each other’s homes over the past weeks.
Social relationships for many seem not to have suffered.
They have also allowed us to explore hobbies and interests we might never have had before – like the people turning to social media to solve real-life mysteries from their homes.
We should start our own recovery by educating our most precious lifetime investment – our innocent offspring – Yes, – Our children!
My book, Some Thing my Friends Should Know About Covid 19 helps to educate our children about the origin, the dangers, the precautions, and coping strategies involved with the pandemic.
You can get a copy of my book, Some Things my Friends Should Know About Covid 19: by clicking on this link:
https://www.amazon.com/dp/b09djcgxlx
How Caffeine Can Affect Your Health
In a regular cup of coffee there are about 170 mg of caffeine and in decaffeinated coffee there are about 30/40 mg of caffeine.
On the stock market, Coffee is a 90 billion dollar industry but what is significant is that just in North America 85%+ drink 3 to 5 cups of coffee per day. A huge number of people are at risk for many of the issues surrounding coffee consumption.
Top Ten Reasons why you should consider switching to a “Healthy Coffee”
Top 10 Caffeine-Related Health Problems
Cardiovascular Problems
Caffeine increases your heart rate, elevates your blood pressure, and can contribute to the development of heart disease. Both decaf and regular coffee increase your cholesterol and homocysteine, the biochemical that science has linked to increased risk for heart attack. Caffeine is also linked to coronary vasospasms, the cause for 20% of all fatal heart attacks which kill otherwise perfectly healthy people.
Stress
Caffeine stimulates the excretion of stress hormones which can produce increased levels of anxiety, irritability, muscular tension and pain, indigestion, insomnia, and decreased immunity. Increased levels of stress from caffeine can keep you from being able to make healthy responses to the normal daily stress everyone is subjected to in their lives.
Emotional Disturbances
Anxiety and irritability are hallmark mood disturbances associated with caffeine consumption, but equally important is depression and attention disorders. Depression may occur as part of the let down after the stimulant effects of caffeine wears off. It may also appear during the recovery period after quitting caffeine while the brain’s chemistry is readjusted. Caffeine rather than increasing mental activity actually decreases blood flow to the brain by as much as 30% and negatively effects memory and mental performance.
Blood Sugar Swings
Diabetics and hypoglycemics should avoid caffeine because it stimulates a temporary surge in blood sugar which is then followed by an overproduction of insulin that causes a blood sugar crash within hours. If you’re trying to loose weight, this rollercoaster will actually cause weight gain since insulin’s message to the body is to store excess sugar as fat.
Gastrointestinal Problems
Many people experience a burning sensation in their stomach after drinking coffee because coffee increases the secretion of hydrochloric acid leading to an increased risk for ulcers. Coffee, including decaf, reduces the pressure on the valve between the esophagus and the stomach so that the highly acidic contents of the stomach pass up to the esophagus leading to heartburn and gastro-esophageal reflux disease. With America ‘s high consumption of coffee, its no wonder the best selling over-the-counter drugs are the so-called antacids.
Nutritional Deficiencies
Caffeine inhibits the absorption of some nutrients and causes the urinary excretion of calcium, magnesium, potassium, iron and trace minerals, all essential elements necessary for good health.
Male Health Problems
Male Health Issues
Coffee is an irritant to the urinary tract and bladder. It is also a diuretic that aggravates conditions associated with frequent urination. Eliminating coffee and caffeine often relieves symptoms associated with frequent urination due to enlarged prostate glands.
Dr. Milton Krisiloff, M.D. has found that in the majority of cases, men can significantly reduce their risk for urinary and prostate problems by making dietary changes which include eliminating coffee and caffeine.
Female Health Problems
Fibrocystic breast disease, PMS, osteoporosis, infertility problems, miscarriage, low birth weight infants, and menopausal problems such as hot flashes are all exacerbated by caffeine consumption. Women on birth control pills are particularly at risk since they have a decreased ability to detoxify caffeine.
Adrenal Exhaustion
Caffeine consumption leads to eventual adrenal exhaustion which can leave you vulnerable to a variety of health disorders related to inflammation, autoimmunity, and fatigue.
Aging
Many people find in their forties that they can no longer tolerate the same level of caffeine consumption as they could in their twenties and thirties. The production of DHEA, melatonin, and other vital hormones start to decline and caffeine speeds up that downhill drop. Caffeine dehydrates the body and contributes to the aging of the skin and kidneys. It has been shown to inhibit DNA repair and slow the ability of the liver to detoxify foreign toxins.
Exhausted Adrenal Glands
Caffeine is a central nervous system stimulant. It causes the adrenal glands to secrete adrenaline, the hormone your body depends on in emergencies to elevate your heart rate, increase your respiration and blood pressure for a rapid flight-or-fight response. When you overuse stimulants, the adrenals become exhausted. If your caffeine sensitivity has diminished or you’re one of those who claims you can drink 3 shots of espresso and go right to sleep, guess what? Your adrenals have given up responding. This means you have less resistance to stress, which leaves you vulnerable to health hazards such as environmental pollutants and disease pathogens
Severe Blood Sugar Swings
Caffeine forces the liver to release glycogen into the blood stream. The pancreas responds to the sudden rise in blood sugar by releasing insulin, the hormone which causes excess carbohydrates to be stored as fat. Within the span of an hour or two, the result is a sharp blood sugar drop resulting in a state of hypoglycemia (low blood sugar). That’s when you think it’s time for another cup of coffee and the whole cycle starts up again.
Acid Imbalance
Over 208 acids in coffee can contribute to indigestion and a wide variety of health problems resulting from over-acidity associated with arthritic, rheumatic and skin irritations. Many people experience a burning sensation in their stomach after drinking coffee because coffee increases the secretion of acid in the stomach. Optimal health calls for an alkaline pH balance in the body.
Essential Mineral Depletion
Coffee inhibits the absorption of some nutrients and causes the urinary excretion of calcium, magnesium, potassium, iron and trace minerals, all essential elements necessary for good health. Women need to be concerned about osteoporosis as menopause sets in. Studies show that women who drink coffee have an increased incidence of osteoporosis compared to non-coffee drinkers. Men are not immune to osteoporosis either.
These are a number of health conditions for which doctors advise their patients to eliminate coffee and all caffeine from their diet.
Acid indigestion
Anxiety, irritability and nervousness
Candida or yeast problems
Colitis, diverticulitis, diarrhea and other irritable bowel symptoms
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome and other auto-immune disorders
Diabetes or hypoglycemia (low blood sugar)
Dizziness, Meniere’s syndrome or tinnitus (ringing in the ears)
Gout (Elevated Uric Acid levels)
Heart disease or heart palpitations
High blood pressure
High cholesterol
Insomnia and interrupted or poor quality sleep
Liver disease and gallbladder problems such as gallstones
Kidney or bladder problems including kidney stones
Migraines or other vascular headaches
Osteoporosis
Skin irritations, rashes and dryness
Ulcers, heartburn, and stomach problems such as hiatal hernias
Urinary tract irritation
IS THERE A HEALTHY COFFEE, BECAUSE I LIKE MY COFFEE?!?
Gano Healthy Coffee Products reduce the caffeine to about 7 or 8 mg per cup and give you the same energy boost without the health risks. De-caf Gano Cafe, Cafe Mocha and Tea, all blended with Ganoderma Mushroom extract, are available online at www.Healthy-Coffee-Shop.com. Ask for a free sample and try it for yourself.
Mother Lode River Center Urges an Eco-Approach to Health
In the United States human health has traditionally been viewed in isolation from its ecological context. During my medical training and subsequent career in Emergency Medicine, issues such as climate change, habitat destruction, species extinction, pollution and the depletion of fresh water supplies were treated as primarily environmental issues lying outside the realm of the medical industry. Equity has been seen as a primarily political, economic and social issue. Sustainability was rarely considered.
I believe this view must be changed and that not only physicians, but all Americans, have a responsibility to effect this change. Achieving health requires that we address all these elements in an integrated, ecological approach. Our goal should to be “healthy people, living in equitable and sustainable societies, in balance with the natural world”. Ignoring any of these elements has profound and unacceptable consequences.
Few people have anticipated these consequences better than my biology professor at Stanford University, Dr. Paul Ehrlich, considered by many to be the father of American ecology. Winner of the Crafoord Prize, the equivalent to the Nobel Prize for his pioneering work in the field of ecology, Dr. Ehrlich delivered an extraordinary speech that was, in effect, an urgent call for an ecological approach to health. I encourage you to click here to listen to this speech delivered in 1970. I think you will be amazed at how contemporary and compelling it is today, nearly forty years later.
I would argue, however, that one of the best examples of the implementation of some of the elements of an ecological approach to health actually anticipated Dr. Ehrlich’s speech by several decades. As a U.S. Army dependent, I traveled to Japan in 1946 with my family to spend three years as my father participated in the effort led by General Douglass MacArthur to implement the Marshall Plan in Japan after World War II. Although most Americans have understood the Marshall Plan as a program of financial assistance, it is less well known that its approach was systems based, comprehensive and consisted of three distinct components: Democratization, Decentralization and Demilitarization. In order to implement the “three Ds”, MacArthur took sweeping actions that affected every aspect of Japanese society. For example, his approach to Decentralization reflected an understanding that the concentration of wealth and power in the giant family run industrial monopolies, the Zaibatsu, had played a crucial role in the genesis of Japanese fascism. These monopolies controlled the Japanese economy and had, among other things, eliminated labor unions. MacArthur dissolved these monopolies and addressed their extreme concentration of wealth by imposing a minimum wage, a maximum wage and by redistributing the Zaibatsu’s wealth. He also brought about universal access to healthcare. The eventual result of these measures was the transformation of Japan from a nation with one of the largest gaps between rich and poor and the worst health indices (longevity, infant mortality, etc.) in the world, into the Japan of today. Japan is now the nation with the best health indices, and the smallest gap between rich and poor in the industrialized world.
Given the present challenges we face as Americans, let us consider what has happened in the United States during this same period. While our nation was 5th in the world in 1950 in terms of health indices, and had a relatively small gap between rich and poor and a growing middle class, these trends have since been reversed. Today our comparative health indices are no better than 21st, below all other developed nations, Costa Rica and Cuba. The gap between rich and poor in our country is now the largest in any industrialized nation. During the same period our expenditures on healthcare have exploded. The United States now spends over half of all the money spent on healthcare in the world, the highest per capita of any nation, while representing only 4% of the world’s population. By contrast, Japan spends the lowest amount per capita on healthcare among the industrialized nations of the world, while achieving the best health indices.
Another very different society that employs important aspects of an ecologically sound approach to health is the nation of Bhutan, located in the Himalayan Mountains near Nepal. Although Bhutan admits very few visitors in an effort to preserve its cultural traditions, over the past two winters Mary and Phil of DeReimer Adventure Kayaking were granted permission to lead groups of kayakers to explore the rivers of Bhutan. I encourage you to visit their website at http://www.adventurekayaking.com for details of their travels.
The importance of their experience from the perspective of an ecological approach to health is that the Bhutanese people, who are materially poor by American standards, are comparatively physically and spiritually healthy. To paraphrase Mary and Phil, “the definition of happiness in Bhutan is not “having and getting”, rather in their culture wealth has little to do with being happy. On the contrary, they believe that desiring and wanting often cause suffering. This principle is an underlying motivator of behavior with the result that their culture is open, loving, curious and accepting. Their government pursues the “gross national happiness” and to promote happiness the government engages in implementing model educational, social and environmental programs that take into account the desire to protect the country’s environment and cultural traditions.”
The far off Kingdom of Bhutan and the concept of the “Gross National Happiness” may seem esoteric to many Americans. Nevertheless, over 400 respected U.S. economists including Nobel Laureate Professor Herbert Simon contend that it would actually be more realistic and useful to substitute for our use of the Gross Domestic Product (the total of all goods and services produced) the measurement of the Genuine Progress Index, which attempts to measure the quality of our lives. Comparing these measures during the period since the 1970s is revealing. While the conventional GDProduct more than doubled, the Genuine Progress Index declined 45% during this period. Measuring the GPI would have warned us that, contrary to the many assurances to the contrary, the U.S. economy was actually undermining our health during this period. Not only was our prosperity unevenly distributed and unsustainable, it was not performing its most important function. That function is to support improvements in the health of our population.
Clearly, an ecological, scientific approach to health demands that we define what health is, how best to measure it, and then promote the conditions that achieve it. If we do not do these things, it stands to reason we will be unsuccessful in attaining health. We must recognize that health is more than just the absence of disease. On the contrary, it requires doing things that actively promote it. It is not enough to attempt to correct the effects of doing things that destroy it.
At Mother Lode it is our continuing commitment to contribute toward this effort, one river based experience, one letter, one environmentally and socially responsible act at a time. We hope you will bring your ideas and suggestions, and help explore the possibilities. Remember, recreation is just that: “re-creation”, a process by which meaningful, constructive change occurs and a vital part of an integrated and ecological approach to health.
See you on the river!
